Md Maskur Ahmed of RJD is a role model for the youth of the country

India is a country which is filled to the brim with opportunity and scope to grow for people who know how to seize it. Md Maskur Ahmed is one such individual. He is a politician based out of Saran, Bihar and a social worker at heart. Throughout the years, he has accomplished many great things while doing his best to improve society as a whole.

Ahmed started his career as a politician at an early age. His family comes from generations of social workers and politicians and as he grew, he decided to follow in their footpaths. While pursuing his graduate studies, Ahmed became a youth social worker and a student leader in his district. His contributions as a youth leader paved the way for him to win the Zilla Parishad elections in 2016, following which he was appointed as the district deputy president for the Janata Dal Party.

Maskur once again proved his mettle as a leader and a member of society during the tough times that came crashing down on the world when the Covid 19 pandemic hit.

When asked about what drives him, Ahmed shared, "Growing up in a family full of politicians and social workers, I witnessed the power of change, no matter how small it is. That is the core motivation that led me to where I am today. I want to help people and make the world a better place and I will continue to do so."

For his contributions, he was promoted as the District president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal party in 2020. Now, with more responsibilities, Ahmed is more focused than ever, working around the clock to make sure he helps bring about changes in society while serving as a role model for the youth.