Meet Javed Iqbal Chowdhary – Jeda The Cop who’s inspiring Youth of Jammu & Kashmir

Javed Iqbal Chowdhary is a fitness enthusiast & works in Jammu Kashmir Police as Inspector and hails from Jammu City, Jammu & Kashmir.

Jeda is serving J&K Police from the last 12 years in different wings of Jammu & Kashmir Police like Special Operation Group Jammu, Bomb Disposal Squad, Security wing and had worked in various police stations. Javed is also a fitness freak, nutritionist and content creator and is famous for workout routines, video-blogging and is also known as “Singham Cop of J&K”. He not only follows his passion of fitness but also inspire youth to take part in fitness related activities. Being a cop and responsible youth icon, he pledged to make society drug free.

His fitness images and videos catches the eyeballs of mostly the youth each and every time. Javed Iqbal Chowdhary popularly known as Jeda The Cop is well known for his fitness and is an inspiration for youth amongst his friend circle and wherever he goes in his city. Interestingly, his friends and many other people from his locality come to Javaid for all their fitness related queries and he is happy to help them all in best possible way. Passionate for health and fitness, Javed Iqbal Choudhary has solved many fitness related problems of his seekers but plans to keep it simple, easy and healthy.

Along with his fitness pictures, he also shares videos of himself while exercising at gym, with his super bikes and cars and most importantly having black coffee on social media platforms.. His daily fitness videos and routine has inspired youth of Jammu & Kashmir to take up fitness and diet as their crucial goal. Following the fitness trends which pops up in social media, the youth are now becoming more fitness conscious. Javed Iqbal Chowdhary – Jeda The Cop has indeed became a youth icon & prominent public figure who has greatly influenced youth to take up fitness with his unique personality and achievements.

He has been awarded for his outstanding achievements, accomplishments and was adjudged as best shooter (Best marksman) of 2010 SI batch of J&K and awarded by the then CM of State Mr Omar Abdullah. With the help of his supportive seniors, he usually take part in events where he encourages youth to pursue their dreams and also guides how to tackle the obstacles in the journey of success. His flaunting muscles and shining stars on uniform inspire thousands of youth to join the police services and take part in fitness and health.

He’s aims to create a drug free society and wants youngsters to follow their dreams and passion. He wants youth of Jammu & Kashmir to excel in their fields of interest and want them to make their parents Proud.

Well, it seems youth in Jammu & Kashmir are now relating to fitness icons like Javed Iqbal Choudhary more than the celebrities, whose lifestyles are simply out of reach for many to follow.