Meet this entrepreneur who is making his way into the Pune F&B and EV market all at once

“Restaurant business is much more than a glamour factor, and needs a serious R&D. Without a thorough feasibility of the target market and a proper business plan in place do not venture out into the market. Research & Development is key for each concept and that's what will set you apart from others” says leading restaurant owner Dr. Heramb Shelke. Dr. Shelke is a young Pune based mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur who is a visionary and a tech enthusiast with a strong track record in operations and management. He is known to be a culinary wizard and a tech expert having achieved multiple feathers in his relatively short career. He is the Chairman & Managing Director of two of the most iconic and acclaimed lounges in the city of Pune namely 1BHK superbar and 2BHK Diner & Keyclub, both of which have received The Times Iconic Dining Outlet of the year in 2019 , the Times Iconic Dining & Nightlife Outlet in 2020 and the best restaurant in the pune city from Pune Times Mirror in 2022 for their scrumptious food, unparalleled service and aesthetic decors.

The restaurants encompass a no-waste menu with a wide variety of cuisines and different experiences associated with each dish and its presentation. The menu is thoughtfully crafted with cuisines from all parts of the world and zero compromises on taste. The restaurants are extremely popular not just amongst people from Pune but also from different parts of the country. Everything from food, service gear, and interior decor to aesthetics is absolutely original. This is one of the only places in the country where one can "Drink, Dine, Dance, Dazzle" (their famed tagline) all at the same time under one roof in a very friendly, trendy & safe environment.

Dr. Shelke is also the CEO of VTRO motors private limited, a pune-based electric vehicle (bikes) manufacturing startup that is making it’ s way on the roads of Pune. Through this company he aims at launching a consolidated ecosystem that pieces together the challenges that EV market in India faces at this point in time like expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. and turn them into invaluable opportunities. Through his company, he wants to create an ecosystem that manufactures a completely IOT enabled bike with unique designs, unisex compact frame, excellent battery life with battery charging and swapping stations all across the city.