MenoHarmony Reviewed

MenoHarmony is a dietary supplement designed with estrogen-promoting powerhouse ingredients, especially for women around the globe. It claims to tackle the decline in estrogen levels, thus promoting a healthy, happy menopause phase.

Given its growing demand in the market, let us take a look at the overview table of this dietary supplement below -

Product Overview

Product Name : MenoHarmony

Product Category : Dietary Supplement

Product Form : Capsules

Serving Size : 2 capsules

Servings Per Container : 30

Product Description : It is a revolutionary estrogen-boosting supplement that is made from 5 powerhouse natural ingredients.

Intake Guideline : Take 2 capsules every morning.

Features Of The Product ;

● All-Natural Ingredients

● Soy-free

● Diary-free

● No additives

● No heavy metal

● GMO-free

● Food and drugs administration approved

Ingredients :

● Diindolylmethane

● HMRlignan™

● KSM-66

● Black cohosh extract

● Chaste tree extract

Key Benefits Of Using MenoHarmony :

● Boost estrogen levels

● Support mood swing

● Promote quality sleep

● Can help to lose weight

● Decrease night sweats

● Improve frequent hot flashes

MenoHarmony Price :

● Buy a 1 month supply at $49 per bottle + shipping fee

● Buy a 3-month supply at $132+ free shipping

● Buy a 6-month supply at $234 + free shipping

Money-Back Guarantee :

Covered by Kyle iron-clad 90-days money-back guarantee.

What is The History Of MenoHarmony Supplement?

If menopause got you feeling down, then MenoHarmony is here to bring you back up. It is an advanced dietary formula that is made with natural and trademarked ingredients that can promote optimal estrogen levels within a few minutes.

But such breakthrough discoveries are more likely to result from a harrowing set of life events. Similar was the case of Doris Bonstteter, a woman of conviction who witnessed embarrassing symptoms like hot flashes and dryness while accompanying her niece, Halley, to her first recital performance.

While everything seemed to be okay, Doris writes about experiencing a sudden prickly sensation while Halley was performing. She had to go to the washroom to wash her burning face. But upon returning, she found Halley crying her eyes out. She instinctively went on stage to support her niece, which is how she invited public embarrassment.

Halley's disappointment encouraged Doris to go through numerous articles and find the help millions of women going through menopause deserve. She tried every natural solution, like yoga, acupuncture, or meditation, but nothing worked.

Later she shared her health condition with her brother, Kyle, who works in the healthcare industry. One thing led to another, and soon Kyle introduced Elaine, who provided an effective solution to reduce such symptoms and increase estrogen levels in the body by consuming a lignan-rich diet.

But the issue with lignan was the absorbability factor. But after meticulous research, Finland’s chief researchers discovered a new generation of lignan complex that can be easily absorbed and utilized by the body.

Later, Elaine shared the formula that Kyle, along with his team, created to help women stuck in their menopause journey. That helped Doris regain her youth-like energy levels and reduced the frequency of hot flashes or night sweats.

After seeing the positive impacts the lignan-rich formula brought into Doris's life, she asked her brother to make it public and help millions of women battling the same problem. That is how MenoHarmony came into existence.

MenoHarmony can flip your “estrogen switch” to aid with all the symptoms of menopause that can haunt you throughout your day. Hot flashes, erratic mood swings, or weight gain, MenoHarmony is the one-stop solution for all.

Lastly, don't let menopause symptoms get the best of you. You can try MenoHarmony and bask in the phase of this natural cycle without feeling trapped about it.

How Well Does MenoHarmony Work?

MenoHarmony uses the patented absorbable version of lignans, a type of phytochemical found in certain plant foods, including flaxseeds, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, that can have estrogen-like effects on the body.

These effective ingredients in MenoHarmony can support a balanced level of rise in estrogen at any age. It is also made up of KSM-66 ashwagandha, which is an ayurvedic medicine used for ages to boost energy levels in the body. Apart from this, MenoHarmony can aid with weight loss that can help you regain confidence in your own body.

Thus, it offers you the relief you deserve with an advanced and well-researched formula for women's menopausal health.

What Are The Benefits Of MenoHarmony Formula?

Now that we have discussed the working of the product let us look at the benefits you can derive from the amazing formula of MenoHarmony that has also helped thousands of women all across the globe:

It Can Cut Your Hot Flashes In Half

If you're experiencing hot flashes that are disrupting your sleep or interfering with intimacy, then you're not alone, as this is a common symptom of menopause.

Hot flashes are characterized by a sudden feeling of warmth and sweating. While hot flashes are not generally harmful to a person's health, they can be uncomfortable and disruptive to daily life.

MenoHarmony supplement uses black cohosh extract that has been scientifically proven to cut the symptoms like hot flashes in half while boosting sleep quality. MenoHarmony is rich in nutrients that can make the struggles with frequent hot flashes disappear.

Thus, MenoHarmony can ensure that you live a quality life without getting trapped by uncomfortable yet natural menopause phenomena.

It Can Prevent Stress, And Depression

MenoHarmony provides the benefits of five powerhouse ingredients that are backed by science and have undergone various tests and trials. MenoHarmony understands the correlation between increased physical restlessness to a rise in mental stress.

Menopausal symptoms are unpleasant and embarrassing. It can affect the dopamine levels in one’s body, which can shake the balance of estrogen levels in no time. But MenoHarmony is formulated with the renowned element called ashwagandha that can support your body’s natural stress response.

MenoHarmony states that it uses KSM-66 ashwagandha, which has been evaluated through 22 gold-standard human clinical trials to deliver the required benefits to women’s bodies. This can promote a healthy dopamine flow which can help to build a powerful stress response system.

This supplement encourages women to believe in menopause as a normal and natural part of aging that should not make you suffer through its symptoms at all.

It Can Promote Healthy Estrogen Levels

A balance of estrogen levels is necessary for women's bodies as it can affect mood and cardiovascular health. During menopause, the symptoms arising from plummeting estrogen in their bodies make females endure the harsh and challenging ride of aging.

The five powerhouse ingredients used in MenoHarmony together bring the benefits of a rise in balanced estrogen levels that promote a youth-like appearance even in your 40s.

Thus, MenoHarmony tries to keep up with its promise to provide optimal estrogen levels that can infuse their everyday activities with energy and happiness.

It Can Promote Weight Loss

MenoHarmony can promote weight loss with the help of its all-natural and balanced proportions of ingredients that can bring balanced hormones and emotions.

For example, an ingredient like chaste tree extract in MenoHarmony can regulate estrogen and dopamine levels. This can promote an energetic lifestyle that plays an essential role in losing weight.

However, one should not limit themselves to any certain supplement for weight loss.

You can use MenoHarmony for numerous health benefits and can double its productivity with the help of a proper diet.

The Core Natural Ingredients in MenoHarmony

Although MenoHarmony is a blend of 5 powerhouse ingredients, here is an overview of the four core ingredients:

HMRlignan™

HMRlignan™ works by leveraging the natural hormone-balancing power of lignans from Norwegian Spruce trees. These lignans contain phytoestrogens – plant compounds similar to the estrogens found naturally in human bodies. When taken as a dietary supplement, HMRlignan™ provides a boost of phytoestrogens that supplement the body’s own natural hormones to help fill any gaps during times when levels are especially low.

Black Cohosh

Black cohosh (Actaea racemosa) is an herb native to North America that has been used for centuries by Native Americans for its medicinal properties. It's also known as Cimicifuga racemosa or bugbane, and it’s most commonly used to treat premenstrual syndrome (PMS), menopausal symptoms, and hot flashes.

The active compounds found in black cohosh function similarly to hormones made naturally by ovaries. Studies suggest they interact with estrogen receptors in a way that may promote hormonal balance after the ovaries no longer produce sufficient levels of hormones.

This helps to regulate the levels of hormones such as estradiol and testosterone, essential for maintaining reproductive health throughout the aging process. In postmenopausal women, black cohosh may act as a phytoestrogen to help maintain healthy menstrual cycles by providing a hormonal balance throughout the body.

Chaste Tree Extract

Chaste tree extract is derived from a shrub-like tree native to Central Asia and the Mediterranean areas. It has traditional uses dating back thousands of years and was primarily used by Ancient Greeks to address fertility issues in both men and women. The active ingredient in chaste tree extract is called agnuside, which has been shown to have a variety of beneficial effects on female reproductive health.

It can effectively help to balance hormone levels in aging women. This happens because it acts upon the pituitary gland, which plays an important role in regulating the body’s hormone production throughout life. Furthermore, research shows that Chaste tree could potentially lessen premenstrual symptoms such as cramping, bloating, and mood swings due to its hormone-balancing effects.

KSM-66

KSM-66 is a highly concentrated extract sourced from the root of the Ashwagandha plant. It contains most of the medically active and beneficial compounds present in the plant. KSM-66 has been clinically studied for over two decades and is considered to be safe and effective for human use.

As women age, their hormones can become unbalanced due to menopause or other hormonal issues like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Such changes can cause a variety of symptoms, including mood swings, fatigue, hot flashes, bloating, and irregular periods.

What Is The Science Behind MenoHarmony?

A growing body of research suggests that chaste tree extract may help reduce the effects of menopause, such as hot flashes and night sweats, while also helping to balance out hormonal levels in women who are over 45 years old.

This is likely due to the fact that chaste tree extract helps regulate luteinizing hormone (LH) production, which stimulates progesterone production by the ovaries and is essential for fertility during perimenopause and postmenopause stages.

Several studies show that KSM-66 helps hormonal balance production by stimulating tissues known as adaptogens that allow the body to cope with stressors such as aging. By activating these adaptogens, KSM-66 can help regulate hormones naturally and reduce symptoms associated with menopause or PCOS.

According to a 2020 review, black cohosh extract helps relieve cramps during menstrual periods or premenstrual disorder (PMS), and it reduces friction between individuals due to a lack of empathy along with irritability problems among them due to improper hormonal imbalance.

What Are The Pros Of MenoHarmony Formula?

Free From Any Fillers

When a product is free from fillers, it means that the active ingredients make up a more significant proportion of the overall formula. This can make the product more potent and, therefore, more effective. MenoHarmony claims to be free from any fillers and guarantees a more effective impact on menopausal health naturally.

MenoHarmony Claims To Have Zero Side-Effects

MenoHarmony reviews online have reported no side-effects of this estrogen-boosting supplement. The ingredients are approved by the food and drug administration and are fully compliant with GMP standards.

It is a GMO-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free dietary supplement that is produced by more quality-conscious people prioritizing the benefit of their consumers than just maximizing profits.

Causes No Allergic Reactions

As we know, MenoHarmony contains no fillers that are capable of producing allergic reactions or side effects. Fillers are often added to products to bulk them up or make them easier to manufacture. By eliminating fillers, a product can be made safer for use.

Hence, MenoHarmony can be considered a product with no side effects.

What Are The Cons Of MenoHarmony Formula?

Only Available On MenoHarmony Official Website

This incredible formula is made of patented, trademarked ingredients and is only available on the official website of MenoHarmony. Thus, you may not find the original formula on any other e-commerce platforms like amazon.

It Can Not Be Consumed By Underage Or Pregnant Women

If you are an underage female or a pregnant woman, MenoHarmony advises you to consult your physician before consuming this supplement.

Although the supplement is free from any fillers and its ingredients are approved by the food and drug administration, the results can vary from individual to individual.

What Is The Pricing Structure Of The MenoHarmony?

Since extra care and safety are delivered to prepare every batch of bottles, it can take a few months to custom-create every batch of MenoHarmony. According to MenoHarmony reviews, people keep on buying bundles of their product as they can experience an effective transformation in their estrogen levels.

The praise that MenoHarmony garners from its women audience is not solely for its extraordinary supplement but also for the budget-friendly factor that MenoHarmony brings into the picture, making it accessible for women of all ages and economic standards.

MenoHarmony offers 3 bundles which are priced accordingly. Let us take a look at each of them separately.

The basic bundle, which contains 1 bottle of MenoHarmony, is priced at $49. There is an additional shipping charge of $7.95 on this pack.

The standard and the most popular pack contains 3 sets of MenoHarmony bottles. This pack will cost you $44 per bottle, making it $132 for three bottles in total. This bundle comes with the benefit of free shipping.

The premium and best-value bundle contain 6 bottles of MenoHarmony. This pack is known as the best value because it offers a reasonable price for individual bottles at only $39. Thus, you can purchase this pack for only $234 in total with free shipping as a bonus.

What Are The Payment Methods Offered By MenoHarmony?

MenoHarmony payment claims to be verified and secured. You can purchase their product with the help of cards like Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover. Thus, MenoHarmony caters to not only their customer's physical health but also their monetary well-being.

What Reviews Have To Say About MenoHarmony?

Online MenoHarmony reviews showcase the actual efficiency of supplements. Customers are likely to purchase products that have a positive customer reaction. That is why we bring a few testimonials from the official website of MenoHarmony that talk about the product in detail:

Ginnie from Mt says, “I have my metabolism in check and have lost a few pounds. My mood and energy are on par, and I feel I have more mental clarity. Great product!”

Amy from CA adds, “After going through menopause, I didn’t feel like dating... I just didn’t feel sexy, so I decided to try Menoharomy. After taking it for 2 weeks, I started to feel like my old self, almost like I felt like I had reloaded my life! I recently met a wonderful man, and life couldn’t be better, all thanks to Menoharmony.”

Mandy from ME reviews MenoHarmony as “I don’t feel as stressed or irritated. I’m just doing more stuff, my hormones are more balanced. I feel like I found my life again.”

Thus, we can interpret from the following testimonials that MenoHarmony can do wonders for females in a lot more than one aspect of health.

FAQ

How Should I Consume MenoHarmony Capsules?

MenoHarmony recommends its users consume 2 capsules every morning routinely. Several MenoHarmony reviews say that the supplement works best when consumed alongside a nutritious diet.

Does MenoHarmony Provide Any Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes, MenoHarmony comes with a 90-day 100% money-back guarantee. So, you can test the product for the mentioned days and judge its effectiveness.

In case you are not satisfied with the results, then you can contact MenoHarmony through their customer service at 866-710-2525, or you can mail - support@changethatup.com for a full refund.

How Does MenoHarmony Compare To Other Similar Health Supplements?

A marketplace can get very competitive and convincing. You never know if the product you invest your health and hard-earned money in is worth it.

That is why we bring you a brief comparison between MenoHarmony and other top menopausal health supplements currently on the market.

Douglas Laboratories Ultra Menoease Vs. MenoHarmony

Douglas Laboratories Ultra Menoease claims to support a healthy balance of hormones in women during their menopause. However, it is made from essential nutrients like vitamin D3; Douglas Laboratories Ultra Menoease does not take any guarantee for preventing any possible side effects to the customers.

It can cause a harmless change in urine color and might lead to symptoms of liver trouble developing, such as abdominal pain, dark urine, or jaundice.

While MenoHarmony takes a 100% guarantee of being free from any side effects.

Femquil Vs. MenoHarmony

Femquil is a dietary supplement that can balance female hormones, in turn alleviating the discomfort of menopause symptoms. But this product lacks actual reviews by their customers online.

Another drawback of this supplement is that it is not an OTC product and is available only through Xymogen's approved licensed healthcare professionals.

On the other hand, MenoHarmony can be easily accessed by women all around the world. MenoHarmony reviews give a positive spin on the direction of women’s health and wellness.

Final Verdict - Is MenoHarmony Worth The Hype?

MenoHarmony is the new groundbreaking formula that can support the menopause health of millions of women worldwide. It is prepared with strict guidelines and precision. Every ingredient is scientifically backed, and MenoHarmony guarantees its effectiveness.

It can also fit most dietary restrictions and is available for women of all ages. Although, any underage female or pregnant woman is advised to visit a doctor before consuming their health supplement.

Apart from this, MenoHarmony reviews present the picture of a supplement that may be helpful to uplift the exhausting pains of menopause.

Lastly, with a great price, a regular dose of MenoHarmony can surely bring health and harmony into your life.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. MenoHarmony solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.