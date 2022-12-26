Mistakes YouTubers Make in Videos and How to Avoid Them

YouTube is one of the most important and notable social media websites where YouTubers around the world post videos here. The videos aim to inform, communicate, motivate, and entertain people. Additionally, YouTubers make handsome revenue from the videos. To this day, you may have learned a lot about the tips to get more views and clicks on YouTube videos; we'll discuss the top mistakes, especially the new YouTubers make.

Mistakes YouTubers Make in Videos too and How to Avoid Them?

We all make mistakes in life. When it comes to professional life as a YouTuber, your mistakes can cost you a lot. If you want to get your channel monetized, try learning from your mistakes and recognize what you're lacking. If you do this, success is there for you. This article will discuss the top mistakes most people make and how to rectify those mistakes. Let's get started.

1- Spamming Comments

Spamming comments is one of the biggest mistakes new YouTubers make. This is because of the fact that they want immediate success on YouTube. Instead of letting people discover you, you’re actually asking them to subscribe to you and leave comments. No! This doesn't work. Instead, it will put you in a much bigger problem, and growth will be impossible.

There are groups outside YouTube where people (especially beginners) are heavily promoting their channel and ask for 'sub for sub.' On the other hand, it's engagement where people naturally watch videos and leave comments rather than asking them to comment and subscribe to your channel. Many YouTube creators make this mistake and ultimately lose their views and online reputation to a large extent.

2- Hook

A hook is another important thing to consider in order to make progress on YouTube. A hook is regarded as the content at the start of your videos. Now, it is a natural thing that people will watch and engage with it if the hook is interesting and you are successful in grabbing their attention. On the other hand, if your hook is not interesting, your YouTube video will lose its worth. People will skip the video if you spend most of the time making useless content.

People must know that you're offering the same you promised in the thumbnail. Otherwise, no matter how strong the content is, your audience will be gone. Don't introduce yourself briefly at the start; instead, you can add your introduction after one or two minutes. Don't add too many graphics at the start because some people get annoyed with the long intro part of the video. Hire copywriters or scriptwriters to create interesting hooks for the channel.

3- Deleting Content from the Channel

Another mistake YouTube content creators make is they delete content from the channel. Reports have shown that deleting the content from the channel affects your channel a lot. First, if you are new in this field, you can’t meet the desired number of YouTube views and subscribers for monetization. Additionally, you may lose more subscribers from the channel because if you change the nature of the content, the audience might not be interested this time. So, don’t be embarrassed about what you have posted.

Always practice before making videos and find the best possible content. Give a critical look at your channel and do what you can do to make it better. Once you are satisfied with it, publish it with full confidence. You can see terrible videos on Mr. Best's YouTube channel. He hasn't deleted such videos, so why should you?

4- Inconsistency

Generating revenue and being successful on YouTube is not a piece of cake. You have to work hard to meet your goals. And this is only when you're cultivating consistency. First, a YouTuber search for a niche makes content about it after deep research, and gets some exposure. YouTube is a long journey, and you have to wait for amazing results. Inconsistent content creators on YouTube leave the field in a few days or months.

To deal with it, you have to make a strict schedule and follow it as well. Always have daily goals and fulfill them with distinction. Follow the other YouTubers who are successful and learn how they are so consistent with it. When you're consistent, you will definitely make your mark on YouTube and save a lot of time for your family and other activities. Watch motivational videos and be successful in this field.

5- Inappropriate Thumbnail

So, you have done the hardest part of conducting research and producing the video, but the thumbnail will be the decisive factor here. A weak and inappropriate thumbnail will put all your effort in the bin. Therefore, be conscious of creating an effective and attractive thumbnail for the videos you're going to present. Don’t complicate things in your thumbnail; it should be understood in seconds.

Don't use wordy thumbnails, and don't clickbait. Always follow a natural tone and be genuine with it. There should be a maximum of 2-3 words. An ideal thumbnail has a picture of the YouTube creator, some text, and some graphics. When it comes to making the title, don’t promise anything you’re not offering, and don’t overdo it. Instead, it should be short, concise, emotional, and easy to understand. Try to add your focus keyword here.

6- Having Bad AVL (Audio, Video, Lighting)

Audio, video, and lighting are imperative for an effective YouTube video. A bad AVL has a negative effect on your audience, and they will be less likely to watch you. You don't have to buy a new camera or change place, instead; just make your place clutter-free and quiet, improve lighting and shoot in the daylight. With these and some other thoughtful approaches, you can make your video more awesome and engaging.

Final Note

YouTube is full of opportunities, and anyone can change their lifestyle by making progress on YouTube. It requires a special skill set to be successful here. We have articulated some mistakes that most YouTube creators make and how you should avoid them.

