 MIT45 Review: Best Kratom Shot? MIT45 Shots Vs OPMS Kratom : The Tribune India

MIT45 Review: Best Kratom Shot? MIT45 Shots Vs OPMS Kratom

MIT45 Review: Best Kratom Shot? MIT45 Shots Vs OPMS Kratom


Kratom shots can be an incredibly potent way of using kratom that is convenient and produces far quicker results.

But they can be problematic and expensive. So what’s the best kratom shot? In this MIT45 review, I’m going to explain the product range of the company and compare them to the popular OPMS kratom shot.

If you want to take a look right now, you can check out MIT45 range here.

I’ll tell you about the product range, and the different experiences they give for both energy boost and chilling out. Plus, as an experienced kratom user, I’ll tell you how they compare to powder and capsules in terms of pricing and experience.

How Are Kratom Shots Different From Kratom Powder And Capsules?

If you don’t fancy the idea of messing around with piles of kratom powder, then the appeal of capsules and kratom liquid shots can be very strong.

Kratom capsules can be a problem though, because you have to take quite a few to get a good dose, and they are slow acting compared to liquid.

Kratom shots can be better than powder or capsules for the following key reasons:

The whole dose hits your stomach in seconds. It’s processed with immediacy, and you’ll get the full effects far quicker than with powder or capsules.

Kratom liquid shots are perfect for taking kratom on the move. You don’t need anything else other than the ready-to-drink shot.

There’s no messing around weighing loose powder or dealing with the mess and bitter taste.

Because of the speed, at which the whole dose hits you, kratom shots can give you a larger initial hit than powder or capsules, allowing you to get your kratom experience faster.

Do Kratom Shots Feel Different From Powder/Capsule Kratom?

A kratom liquid shot doesn’t really feel different to powder or capsules in terms of the overall effects.

But, as I’ve explained, there’s an immediacy about getting the feelings and the full dose is hitting you.

With capsules it can be a far longer experience, that takes longer to peak. This means it can actually be slightly weaker than powder or shots because it can take an extra 30 minutes or longer for the capsules to break open in the stomach, meaning the dose is digested and processed at a slower rate over a longer time.

So although the overall kratom experiences are the same, kratom shots can definitely give you a far more intense experience very quickly. On the downside, you’ll get a bigger hit, but it’s then just a ride to the bottom, rather than with kratom powder in capsules where the experience takes time to peak.

MIT45 Shots: The Company & The Product Range

MIT45 have five products in its range of kratom liquid shots:

MIT45 BOOST

MIT45 GO BOLDLY

MIT45 GOLD

MIT45 SUPER K

MIT45 SUPER K EXTRA STRONG

They are all slightly different, producing different effects, and good for slightly different purposes, so let’s just go through them in detail.

MIT45 BOOST is the cheapest and most basic liquid shot. It contains 150 mg of kratom extracts alkaloids, as well as a dose of 100 mg of caffeine. It’s a good starter product, that will give you a little hit for a couple of hours.

MIT45 GO BOLDY is actually the mildest in the product range, despite being marketed as a trade-up on the Boost product. It’s exactly the same, containing 150 mg of kratom extracts in liquid. But it doesn’t have caffeine.

MIT45 GOLD is the next step-up liquid shot, containing 250 mg of full-spectrum kratom extract in the shop. This is simply another level up from the Boldly and Boost products.

MIT45 SUPER K is the first next-level product the company sells. I love this kratom shot. It contains an incredible 600 mg of kratom extract in a tiny 30 mL liquid shot. That’s one hell of a hit you’re getting within about 30 minutes of consuming it in seconds.

MIT45 SUPER K EXTRA STRONG is the best of the bunch. It is expensive though and is not for the fainthearted. It contains a whopping 1300 mg of full-spectrum kratom extracts in it. This is simply not something a beginner should be using, and you shouldn’t be using it if you are doing anything other than sitting around and chilling out.

Best Kratom Liquid Shot For Energy & Focus

If you’re looking for energy and a boost in cognitive focus, then the Boost product from MIT45 is definitely the way to go.

It’s affordable and contains not only 150 mg of kratom but 100 mg of caffeine. That’s a good dose of caffeine, like drinking a couple of espressos.

If you don’t want caffeine, then the Gold product is probably the way to go. It contains 250 mg of kratom. Not an overwhelming dose, but enough to keep you calm, but deliver a small cognitive boost and some physical energy.

Get Chilled Out With This MIT45 Kratom Shot

As with all kratom, with these extracted liquid kratom shots, it’s simply a case of the more kratom you take, the more you chill out.

At higher doses, green, white, and red kratom all get overwhelmed by the two main alkaloids in them to produce increasing levels of sedation and analgesia. That’s the same with these best kratom shots as well.

The Super K XS shot is going to be the best to chill out with. 1300 mg a kratom is a significant dose, and it’s going to bliss you out pretty nicely.

The other product considered is obviously the Super K kratom liquid shot. That only contains 600 mg, but especially on an empty stomach, you will definitely feel chilled out with such a large dose hitting you.

Why Would You Choose Kratom Liquid Over Powder?

In terms of price, the powder is significantly cheaper than a kratom shot. If money is your only worry, then the powder is the way to go. But kratom shots give you an immediacy that powder can’t. The absorption is far faster as it hits the stomach at once and is a liquid.

Plus, because it’s such a concentrated shot of liquid, it’s absorbed quickly and all at once. So you’re getting a purer and more instant kratom hit.

You also get around to dealing with kratom powder. You don’t have to weigh it, and you don’t have to deal with the horrible taste.

Also, because the kratom liquid shots are flavored, you don’t get the taste of kratom at all.

Plus, you get the convenience. If you’re on the move, if you got a special occasion and you know you want the confidence of kratom during it, then downing a kratom shot in five seconds is a far more elegant way of solving the problem to give you that social confidence than dealing with 5 g of bitter kratom powder.

MIT45 Vs OPMS Kratom Shots

OPMS is a well-known kratom retailer. Their products are available in smoke shops, gas stations, and lots of online outlets sell a range of nootropics, drug testing products and similar (basically online head shops).

OPMS kratom shots are overpriced rubbish. That’s the same for the powder they sell and the ridiculously priced capsule packets as well, which cost $20 or more for just two.

It’s awful generic kratom, that’s poorly processed, and sold for maximum profit. I tried it once many years ago and felt absolutely nothing. To show you what a lie OPMS kratom is, if you look at the website of the company, it claims that the kratom they use is “harvested straight from the Maeng Da kratom plant”.

They are preying on people’s ignorance of kratom here. Let me tell you that “Maeng Da” translates as “pimp grade”.

Therefore, it’s just a name for stronger kratom. It could be red, white, or green kratom. It could be blended. It just has a higher amount of alkaloids in it. It’s a marketing term.

So, there is no Maeng Da kratom plant, it doesn’t exist. In fact, kratom comes from the leaves of the kratom tree, it’s not even a plant at all.

So do not buy an OPMS kratom shot. They are expensive, low in quality, low in overall milligrams of actual kratom extract alkaloids, and just a complete waste of your time and money when put up against the MIT45 range.

MIT45 Review Conclusion & Where To Buy

The best place to buy MIT45 kratom shots is directly from the company, especially if you are based in the USA.

You’ll know it’s fresh and real stock, and not some cheap knockoff fake (yes this happens). You also get free shipping over $50 if you are within the USA, which means that even with a modest order of kratom shots, you’ll get that free shipping.

In terms of pricing, you’ll pay just $6.75 for a 30 mL bottle of MIT45 Boost. Affordable to anyone for an on-the-spot kratom hit.

At the other end of the scale, the most potent product in the range, the MIT45 Super K Extra Strong shot, containing 1300 mg of kratom, costs $26.95 a 30 mL bottle.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

5
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

6
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

7
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

8
Comment

Cherish Chandigarh as a city of urban excellence

9
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

10
Nation

After Pakistan PM's offer for talks with India, his office adds 'Art 370' rider

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexually exploited women wrestlers; says she, too, received death threats

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation’s response within 72 hours

WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan denies allegation, ...

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Tripura goes to polls on February 16; Nagaland and Meghalaya to vote on February 27

Counting of votes on March 2

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

Says he could no longer see the current plight of Punjab wit...

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

Dhami was on his way to meet the protestors at ‘Kaumi Insaaf...

30 crore ‘missing’ voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar says remote voting a work in progress

30 crore ‘missing’ voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar says remote voting a work in progress

Opposition parties say definition of migrants should first b...


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Delhi traffic police issue advisory in view of Republic Day Parade rehearsals

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants