Nolvadex PCT Vs Clomid PCT: Which Is Best – Complete Guide (Dosing, Cycling, Where To Buy 2023)

In the battle of the testosterone bounce-back giants, Nolvadex PCT and Clomid PCT are always the two supplements everyone mentions and recommends for anabolic steroid users.

But just how good are they, and what alternatives are there? In this complete guide, you're going to learn everything you need to know about using Nolvadex for bodybuilding alongside Clomid and other PCT supplements.

If you’re eager to check some out before you read, here is the pick of the bunch:

We will cover everything you need to know about Nolvadex PCT dosage and cycle length and compare it to Clomid. Both of these estrogen antagonist options help to minimize the devastating consequences that may come from hormonal imbalances caused by steroid use.

Plus, I’ll cover aromatase inhibitors such as Arimistane and Anastrozole and discuss how to use them and whether you can (or should) stack them with a SERM to maximize testosterone bounce back, while keeping in mind the potential side effects like high blood pressure and blood clots.

The SARMs Which Require PCT

Only androgenic SARMs deplete your testosterone. This is because of how they work in the body.

Androgenic SARMs work as agonists of the androgen receptor in muscle and bone tissue only. They mimic testosterone to send messages to this tissue, telling it to grow.

Your body is fooled not only into growing muscle tissue faster but also into thinking it has more testosterone, so you feel the effects of that in strength and determination.

But because your body thinks it now has too much testosterone, it starts to cut down production in order to reach equilibrium again, which in reality means it’s cutting it below your normal production levels.

These are the only SARMs for which you actually need PCT:

RAD-140 Testolone (and RAD-150) S-23 S-4 Andarine LGD-4033 Ligandrol (and LGD-3303) AC-262

Note that SARMs are dose-dependent in terms of their effects, and the amount that they suppress you by.

So not only do you have to watch the dose of the individual SARMs you take, but also when you stack them, you have to be aware of whether the total dose is going to be strongly suppressive.

The SARMs Which Don’t Require PCT

Some research chemicals are labelled as SARMs, but don’t actually work on the androgen receptor at all, and will not deplete testosterone.

These are the SARMs which will not require a PCT supplement if they are used without androgenic SARMs:

GW-501516 Cardarine (and GW-0742)

SR-9009 Stenabolic (and SR-9011)

YK-11 Myostatin

MK-677 Ibutamoren

MK-2866 Ostarine

A couple of those SARMs supportive supplements have a caveat though, as they may require PCT for some people.

YK-11 actually works in the body more like a steroid. Although it’s a myostatin inhibitor, studies have shown that it can be a weak agonist of the androgen receptor in various areas of the body. Therefore, some people may find they get testosterone drop when using it.

Ostarine is an incredibly mildly androgenic SARM. A typical doses are 50 mg or less, you won’t get any depletion. But if you use Ostarine above 50 mg (or around the area depending on your responsiveness) for a sustained period of time, you may find you get a slight testosterone production drop.

PCT Supplements Explained

There are two different types of medication which are used as PCT supplements.

The first are SERMs (Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators). These work by binding to estrogen receptors in different areas of the body, usually breast tissue, the hypothalamus, and the pituitary gland.

In doing so, they compete at these receptor sites, stopping estrogen from attaching and interacting. Therefore, the estrogen that is produced basically drifts around aimlessly until it’s lost.

In doing so, this also stimulates higher levels of the hormones LH (luteinizing hormone) and FSH to be produced by the pituitary gland. Higher levels of these help to elevate testosterone levels.

The second class of medication used as PCT supplements is Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs).

These work by attaching to an enzyme called aromatase. This enzyme facilitates the conversion of testosterone into estrogen. Therefore, by blocking it being able to do this, it stops levels of estrogen from spiking and maintains levels of testosterone, giving the body breathing space to recover.

Some of the commonly used SERMs and AIs for PCT include Nolvadex (tamoxifen citrate), a selective estrogen receptor modulator and aromatase inhibitor drugs. Nolvadex is often used during and after anabolic steroid cycles to reduce the adverse effects of estrogen activity and help maintain muscle gains.

1. Nolvadex

Nolvadex is the classic SERM. It’s milder than Clomid, and has been shown in studies to produce better testosterone level improvements over several weeks when compared to Clomid. It’s the most widely used PCT supplement because of these traits.

2. Clomid

Clomid is more powerful than Nolvadex in the short term. It produces a significant LH and FSH hormone spike, higher than Nolvadex, that helps to bounce testosterone levels higher during the first week or so of use.

However, after that it starts to tail off and ends producing results that are worse than Nolvadex. Clomid has more significant side effects than Nolvadex as well. Clomid should be seen as a nuclear weapon to kickstart your testosterone production aggressively.

3. Raloxifene

Raloxifene is another SERM like Nolvadex and Clomid. However, it’s a second-generation SERM, which means it’s a refined structure and has different effects in the body, being more targeted to where it enforces its effects.

It reacts in a more targeted way, and is milder. Therefore, it does the job it’s meant to, to help women with breast cancer, but it’s not as good for PCT.

Therefore, if you want a gentle experience with PCT in order to elevate mild levels of testosterone drop, of no more than 20% or so, then Raloxifene is a great option.

4. Arimistane & Anastrozole

Both of these are aromatase inhibitors. They are the most well-known (in terms of PCT) of that class of drug.

They are both second-generation aromatase inhibitors, meaning they are more targeted in the body, and also milder. Obviously being designed for women, this isn’t quite so good for progressive bouncing back of testosterone though.

However, over the longer term, they can be a great tool, as they can dramatically shut down the ability for estrogen to be produced from other hormones, lowering its levels significantly (although you have to be careful not to shut down estrogen production completely).

Using Nolvadex For Bodybuilding

In terms of Nolvadex bodybuilding capabilities for PCT, for me, it’s the best all-round supplement that you can use.

You won’t be getting Nolvadex though. Nolvadex is just a brand name. The active ingredient is Tamoxifen, and its present in other brand names as well. It’s just that Nolvadex is the most well-known and is used as a generic term in bodybuilding circles.

These are the reasons why Nolvadex is considered the best PCT supplement:

Nolvadex is mild yet potent for bouncing testosterone back

Nolvadex has minimal side effects

It’s widely available on the grey market

It’s cheap to buy enough an entire PCT regime

Sometimes you need a nuclear weapon of Clomid at the start of your PCT during post cycle, but often Nolvadex is good enough on its own.

It has the ability to significantly spike testosterone levels. Some small-scale studies on healthy men have found that Nolvadex and Clomid both have the ability to increase testosterone by around 100% in just a few weeks.

Nolvadex PCT Dosage & Cycle Length

Whether it’s Nolvadex, Clomid, or any other type of PCT supplement, will start with a high dose to have the maximum effect as quickly as possible, and then taper it down as you start to feel better.

In terms of Nolvadex, if you’re really suppressed, you’ll start at 100 mg, or perhaps 75 mg if you don’t want to go that high.

After a week, you’ll drop it by 25 mg to 50 mg. That’s still a high dose, but you can work with that for a week or two, before dropping down to 25 mg for another two or three weeks.

Ideally, the cycle length will be no more than four or five weeks long, on a tapering dose, before your testosterone has bounced back to its pre-SARMs cycle levels.

To recap that, This Is a Representative Nolvadex PCT Dosage & Cycle:

75 mg Week 1

50 mg Weeks 2 – 3

25 mg week 3 onward

Aim to bounce back in 4 – 5 weeks

Using Clomid PCT

I mentioned earlier that Clomid PCT was a nuclear weapon. That's because at doses similar to Nolvadex PCT, it really spikes LH and FSH, which in turn spikes testosterone production, but only for the first week or two. After that, studies have shown it's less effective than Nolvadex.

Also, it has some bad side effects, including prolonged use over several cycles having the potential to damage blood vessels in your eyes and permanently reduce your vision capability (although only very slightly). For that reason alone, people don't usually run this for more than the first week of a PCT regime.

But for that first week, at a high dose, you really can spike hormones that will elevate your androgens dramatically and give you a head start in recovering testosterone levels back to your original balance.

Clomid Dosage & Cycle Length

The Clomid PCT dosage range is similar to Nolvadex, with a maximum dose recommended of about 100 mg per day.

You can taper the Clomid dose down over several weeks, until you are taking 25 mg or less. However, I recommend that after the first week or two, especially for steroid users who have completed an anabolic steroid cycle, you switch over to Nolvadex or even Raloxifene.

So, for week one, hit it with 100 mg of Clomid. Taper down to 75 mg in week two if you're still experiencing testosterone suppression, but I wouldn't use it beyond that.

Either at the end of week one, week two, or when you feel your natural testosterone levels starting to rebound, switch to something milder like Nolvadex at a dose of around 50 milligrams, and taper that down instead.

This is what I've always done over the past three years. Clomid is my nuclear weapon for when I'm feeling really suppressed after anabolic steroid use. Just one week at 100 mg per day is enough to spike things dramatically.

Then, I'll switch to Nolvadex in week two or three, and more gently elevate testosterone function back to its pre-SARMs cycle levels, helping to reduce estrogen and manage potential side effects.

Nolvadex Vs Clomid: Which Is Best?

Nolvadex is undoubtedly better than Clomid because it spikes testosterone levels in the longer term, and is milder on the body.

Overwhelmingly, that’s why men use Nolvadex for bodybuilding regularly, rather than using Clomid. Check out any bodybuilding forum and everyone will be saying exactly that.

However, people do use Clomid as a nuclear weapon. They use it because initially spikes androgens higher than Nolvadex. So just for a week or two, it can get you on the road to recovery faster than Nolvadex.

The one thing I will point out here though is that a newer version of Clomid is now available.

The original clomiphene chemical structure has been slightly altered, and is called Enclomiphene.

This still has a lot of the punch of the original clomiphene but is more targeted and milder, with far fewer effects on the eyes and other side effects.

More importantly, Enclomiphene was specifically developed as a variant of the original for use in men. It’s being researched as something to use in hypogonadism instead of traditional artificial testosterone therapy. This alternative is especially popular among steroid users who are taking Nolvadex and other prescription medications for cancer treatment or before they undergo surgery.

When Should You Use An Aromatase Inhibitor?

Aromatase inhibitors, such as Arimistane, stop the conversion of androgens into estrogen. So, it will help your body to elevate its natural production without that production being attacked.

Aromatase inhibitors in the long run can punch your testosterone as high as you can with Nolvadex or Clomid, but there are a couple of crucial differences:

Aromatase inhibitors take longer to produce the spike in testosterone, because they are only working by blocking the conversion. They are not spiking LH and FSH levels. Aromatase inhibitors can come with more side effects, including hot flushes, joint and muscle pain, and an increase in the potential brackets although rare) for blood clots or irregular heart rate.

Arimistane is the aromatase inhibitor I would recommend. It’s mild, targeted, and really works a treat.

Anastrozole and Letrozole are another couple of options as an aromatase inhibitor you can use, but they are slightly more aggressive and completely shutting down estrogen circulation can have dramatic

What’s Best For Gyno?

An aromatase inhibitor can be a better choice for male anabolic steroid users dealing with gyno.

Some people recommend SERMs, but there's a reason why an aromatase inhibitor might work better.

SERMs, like tamoxifen citrate (brand name Nolvadex), target the breast tissue estrogen receptors, stopping a lot of the activation of estrogen at those sites. Although Nolvadex blocks estrogen in the breast area, it doesn't lower the levels of estrogen; it just works as an anti-estrogen to block its effects.

Aromatase inhibitors work by actually lowering serum estrogen levels. Therefore, there are fewer estrogen molecules available to activate the receptors in breast tissue, giving them time to recover.

However, for me, a better strategy for gyno is actually using both.

Use both initially, so that the SERM is working to block estrogen in the body from continuing to develop gyno symptoms. Taper down over three or four weeks.

Use a low dosage of an aromatase inhibitor, with Anastrozole being recommended because of the slow side effects, initially, and ramp that up to higher dosages as you come off the SERM.

That combo strategy blocks the estrogen in the body that's present when you spot the gyno, and then the aromatase inhibitor stops its production so it cannot proliferate further and is reduced.

Best Natural Alternative PCT Supplement

Low doses of Nolvadex and supplements are quite mild but will still work to elevate your testosterone.

Sometimes, from minor drop though, you might want to try something natural that doesn’t have the potential for any side effects at all.

Rebirth PCT is a fantastic supplement. It contains several natural ingredients which help to encourage natural production of testosterone to increase.

On top of that, it also contains a natural aromatase inhibitor. So it’s hitting things from both sides.

Because it’s natural it’s not very potent though, but it will help to elevate your testosterone levels by around 25%, or even more.

Rebirth PCT is only available to buy direct from Huge Supplements. These guys also have some fantastic other supplements you should look at, including the potent Wrecked pre-workout supplement which can be fantastic for helping to drag you through the start of post cycle therapy when your energy levels are low.

Finding Nolvadex For Sale

SwissChems is the only place now that you should be looking at finding Nolvadex for sale at.

They sell a huge range of SARMs, nootropics, peptides, and a complete range of PCT supplements as well. In fact, they are the only company out there now who sell both SARMs and the supporting PCT supplements with high purity and good prices.

A 60 capsules container of Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) currently costs just $81.95

To give you a complete picture of the PCT supplements that Swisschems sell, these are what they have in capsule and liquid format:

PCT Capsules format:

Clomiphene, Arimistane, Tamoxifen, Raloxifene,Anastrazole, Letrozole, Glutathione, Liothyronine.

PCT Liquid:

Clomiphene, Tamoxifen, Enclomiphene, Arimistane, Anastrozole, Letrozole

Note that you simply cannot buy these things over the counter, and you definitely cannot buy Clomid over-the-counter unless you have a prescription (which you won’t be able to obtain). This is the only place you can buy good quality grey market PCT supplements.

What About Good Quality SARMs?

I really hope that this guide on the best use of Nolvadex PCT and Clomid PCT, alongside other SERMs and AIs has been helpful.

But there's no point in getting good quality PCT supplements and understanding how to use them if you can't get the SARMs in the first place.

Unfortunately, that's getting more and more normal. SARMs supply has basically dried up now.

The ban on exporting/manufacturing SARMs from China, FDA and regulatory pressure in the USA, pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine closing Eastern European labs, alongside global shipping increases have all smashed the market to pieces.

Where there used to be 10 great SARMs sellers based in the USA, there are now only two.

Chemyo

These guys sell fantastic quality SARMs in larger 50 mL dropper bottles. They sell 10 different types of anabolic androgenic steroids at present.

Although the 50 mL dropper bottles are more expensive, they are dosed at the same sort of dosage as 30 mL dropper bottle sold by other companies.

Therefore, you're getting more SARMs for your money, on average, 30% more dosage than you do from other SARMs sellers.

SwissChems

Not only do they sell fantastic PCT supplements like Nolvadex and Clomid in generic form, but they also sell the largest range of high-purity SARMs you will find anywhere right now.

I'll just draw your attention to the fact that they sell a unique set of SARMs stacks. They are capsules, with each capsule containing the entire stack. Basically, a multidose capsule with two, three, sometimes four different SARMs doses inside. These can help improve muscle mass and performance enhancement while managing hormone levels and potential side effects. Remember to consult a healthcare professional before starting any SARMs regimen.

