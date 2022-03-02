Not Just a Wheel of Names: Why SpinnerWheel.com is Best

Teachers often spin a simple wheel of names to select a student from a group. Many websites offer this functionality. Now, a new, free site has reinvented the wheel - or perhaps that should be ‘wheels’.

SpinnerWheel.com has introduced the innovative concept of multiple random selection wheels.  Let’s explore why it’s become the go-to site for educators.

How to Set Up a Wheel on SpinnerWheel.com

You can always spin the wheel of names on spinnerwheel.com, which is its most basic level of functionality.  To create their own such wheel, the user adds names by overwriting the existing entries in the Edit box. 

Once names have been typed (or pasted) in there, the wheel is ready to spin right away. It really is that simple to use. 

In addition, there are a plethora of options and features that await the creative user. This highly configurable spinner site is bursting with design settings that can make wheels come to life.

There is so much more that can be accomplished with multiple random wheels. Next, we examine how to make things more interesting with two or more wheels and give a bespoke look and feel to each one.

 

When One Wheel of Names Just Isn’t Enough

The biggest plus point that makes SpinnerWheel.com stand out from all others is the ability to increase the number of wheels beyond one. This may come as an unexpected surprise to many users, as no other site that we’ve seen provides this.

And how simple it is, too. Up to 8 wheels can be visible on a single page. The possibilities that this opens up are only limited by the imagination of the user. 

For example, such a multi-wheel system could be used to extend beyond a wheel of names in combination with a set of questions on a second wheel. Now you can select a student AND question at random - what could be fairer?

With a maximum of eight wheels available, the potential number of combinations is massive. An innovative use-case is to devise multi-layered questions using a number of wheels.

For example, consider a mental arithmetic question builder.  The first wheel could use the numbers 4 to 12. The second wheel is used for multiplying with the first, and includes the numbers 2 to 9.

A third wheel can be used for subtraction, and use any selection of randomly chosen numbers. By spinning all of the wheels together, an easy-to-use question builder is created. 

Add in a fourth as a wheel of names (of students), and an individual can also be randomly selected to answer the question.

Background Image & Themes

Adding a relevant image behind the wheel of names is one of the first options that users will likely decide to explore.  SpinnerWheel.com has a library of stunning images available courtesy of Unsplash, the popular photo sharing site.

Users can search for images to include as a background on their wheel by using this functionality from the Design menu. Choosing the right image can really make a massive difference to the wheel’s appearance and context.

For those who want to take things one step further, the middle of the wheel can also be decorated with an image from the same photo library.  The images are all public domain photographs, so there is no fear of any potential issues there.  

It looks great to see that central image spinning around the wheel alongside all of the names.  Also check out the preconfigured Design Themes which let you instantly add a different style to the page. 

Name That Tune

The modifications don’t stop at beautiful images, though. The default ‘Ticker blip’ noise that plays when the wheel is spun is also able to be changed.

Every individual wheel of names can therefore be matched with various built-in tunes that play while the wheel is spinning around. This could be a drum roll or perhaps some classical music. 

What’s more, a further library of sounds is available to select for the moment when the wheel stops its dizzying journey. The volume level and time of spinning is also adjustable for both of these.

Wheel Users

One may well ask who the typical user of this multifaceted online random selection tool would be. If one thing is for sure, it is that such functionality can prove to be invaluable to teachers in the classroom setting. 

It looks to be much fairer when the wheel ‘chooses’ a student rather than allowing for the appearance that a teacher could be biased. When combined with other wheels, the teacher can help make additional decisions at the same time by pressing the ‘Spin all’ button.

Other ways to use spinnerwheel.com include competitions that can also be decided by spinning a wheel. 

Another everyday possibility could even be deciding on what to eat for lunch based on a number of preferred options.  A second wheel could be used to decide whether or not to get takeaway or to dine out. 

As can be seen from these examples, the applications really are endless. In summary, this site is the one that caters for just about every need. It is clear to see why its uses extend far beyond just a wheel of names.

 

 

