"Perspective is your weapon to fight failures." Says Social Media Marketer Parth Velani

Failures are a part of your life. But it depends upon the perspective of a person as to whether he considers them a step on a ladder or a ditch. The story of Parth Velani is an excellent example that proves this line. A social media marketer and an emerging leader, Parth is helping business transform their identity into a brand.

Born in 1996, Parth comes from a small town called Bhavnagar, located in Gujarat. He did his bachelor's from J.M. Sabva, Botad at Gujurat Technical University. Later he did his masters in electrical engineering at AIT. As a young student, he developed an interest in the field of social media marketing and network marketing. After attaining excellence, he turned his passion into his profession and achieved tremendous success.

Parth understood how businesses struggled to build an online presence. They fail to unleash the full potential of social media marketing and use it rightly for their promotions. Therefore, he used his knowledge and skill to start helping these organizations with the same. Being a creative and honest entrepreneur helped him in the process. He always thinks out of the box and searches for new ideas to pitch in front of his clients. His honesty attracted many businesses towards him as he never tried to misguide anyone and did his work with full dedication.

Parth started from scratch and built a massive online community of 10 million people. He noticed how he could work flexibly in this field, which pushed him to continue being here. Upon being asked about his life, Parth said, "I have always been an ambitious, driven, and hardworking individual. When faced with failures, these skills encouraged me to never give up. I did all my duties diligently with enthusiasm and discipline. That helped me achieve what I have today."

Parth has always been a people-friendly person. That way, he learns from the mistakes of others as well as his own. During the last few years, Parth not only grew as an individual but also as a professional. He has become a leader that guides everyone in the right direction. With his hard work, dedication, and right attitude, Parth has become an inspiration for generations to come. There will undoubtedly be problems arising in the future, but Parth will surely overcome all of them and reach new heights.