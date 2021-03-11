Philanthropist Bajrangi Prasand Yadav manifest his ideology and bringing revolutionary changes

In today’s times we hardly see any politicians who work for betterment of society and its people. These politicians work tirelessly and leave no stone unturned to work for its people. They don’t think about their growth in the career and in the field of politics but believe in development of society as a whole. One such politician is Bajrangi Prasad Yadav. He is a social reformar and activist who has been contributing in various walks of life for benefit of the society.

Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janta Party, Kisan Morcha, and in charge of Chhattisgarh state. He was also felicitated with the post of A President of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from 1987 to 1990. With the vision to bring revolutionary changes in the society with ever changing times, Mr Yadav took pioneering steps towards reshaping the society it triggered the overall growth of the state on the whole. When asked about his contributions towards different paths in the society in terms of bringing changes and working for it, here is Bajrangi Prasad Yadav’s exclusive point of view:

- How did you find your inclination towards working as a social reformer?

Since childhood, I had inclination towards working for society, uplifting poor sections who had potential to make it a big opportunity in future. He always wanted to induce some reforms and changes towards betterment of people. Bajrangi Prasad Yadav dedicated myself in this work and put my best to make sure that no one lacks their utmost potential.

When the deadly Covid-19 hit the nation and the whole country stopped he did not think twice and came forward to help the needy. He distributed food under “Modi Aahar” and gave also gave 500 Rupees under “Modi Dakshina” Yojna. He made sure that no on sleep hungry and provided every food item to many thousands families.

- The environment is changing in rapid speed, what are your views and contribution in this field?

Environment is one main factor for a good and healthy lifestyle. And it also plays a crucial role for development of the nation. With the constant changes in the atmosphere it is the need of the hour to examine the causes which are hampering it and taking corrective measures to help them recover as soon as possible. He planted over 12 thousand plants across the district to combat deforestation.

He also told us that he owns 12 years of experience in environment balancing. With this experience he is carefully observing the hazardous side effects of pollution and its many other problems it is bringing along.

- Women are one of the strongest pillars of the society, how are you bringing changes in their lives?

For this, My Bajrangi Prasad Yadav responded that under a foundation named “Arjun Herbal Medical Education & Research Foundation” they are conducting mass weddings for poor girls. They are also providing food, shelter, medicines etc in crucial times of natural calamities under the same banner. He told us that he truly believes in women empowerment and women should be self dependent. Thus he tried to do everything possible for their upliftment.

Mr Bajrangi Prasad Yadav told us that his heart aches when he sees people suffer. This give him urge to do more. He also stated that it does not matter to me if people come and ask for help, I will continue to offer help and do my duties for my people. He has not only made promises but fulfilled each one of them. His ideologies and jest to do everything in best of capacities has gained him so much appreciation from public and the national party. He says “Our country will grow when a human does not think twice before helping other human”