Pure Rawz Review: How Good Are The SARMs & Are Purerawz Legit?

Looking at their website, on the surface, Pure Rawz seems a good deal. Fantastic product range at good prices. But what lays beneath the surface? In this complete Pure Rawz review, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know.

We will talk about the SARMs, PCT, peptides, and other supplements they sell. It’s a really wide range, and very impressive, considering the problems with research chemical supplies right now.

So there’s a question around how they are getting those chemicals, and what the purity is like. How are they doing it?

So before you order from them, hang on and enjoy the ride here, because just like the Clint Eastwood film, there’s some good, bad, and downright ugly to discuss.

Who Are Pure Rawz?

Pure Rawz have been around in their current form for about three years. There are rumors that they rebadged after bad publicity.

Certainly, there has been bad publicity about this company, and back in 2019, their biggest affiliate had to get involved and threaten to stop referring unless they started fulfilling outstanding orders.

The issue was resolved, with a lot of excuses from the company around it being “family business”, which I very much doubt. However, delivery times are still reported as being several weeks sometimes, for the reasons I’ll explain later.

They sell a very wide range of SARMs and supporting supplements though:

Good range of 15 SARMs

SARMs sold as capsules, powder, liquid, and transdermals

22 types of peptides (biggest range I’ve ever seen)

Good range of SARMs stacks at good prices

So on the surface, this looks like a great place to buy SARMs. Let’s dig a little deeper though, to see if the big range and nice website translates to high-quality research chemical SARMs.

Let’s Take A Look At The SARMs & Bodybuilding Supplements They Sell

The range that Pure Rawz sell is substantial as I’ve just outlined. In terms of SARMs, it’s pretty comprehensive.

You got all the main types of androgenic SARMs, such as RAD-140 and S-3 Andarine.

They also sell some of the newer types of SARMs, such as AC-262 and ACP-105, they are similar to Andarine in potency, and androgenic SARMs. As other supplies dry up, these newer SARMs could be ones option to experiment with.

Plus, surprisingly they also sell LGD-4033 Ligandrol. This surprises me because Viking Therapeutics, the company who own the license to the formula, have sent out a ton of lawsuits in the USA over the past couple of years to stop people recreating the formula and selling it on the grey market.

If the company are shipping from the USA, and based in the USA, then how have they avoided a lawsuit?

What About PCT Supplements?

You’ll only be able to buy one type a PCT supplement from Pure Rawz, but it’s a very different type a PCT supplement I’ve never seen anywhere else.

Basically, this is a combined PCT supplement. It contains the following:

15 mg Arimistane

15 mg 4-Andro

2.5 mg 5a-Hydroxy-Laxogenin

That’s a weird PCT supplement for me. Fine, Arimistane is an aromatase inhibitor. That checks out.

But 4-Andro is a prohormone, basically a precursor to testosterone that has a two-step process similar to an anabolic steroid.

Then you have 5a-Hydroxy-Laxogenin, which is often sold as an anabolic agent. However, research has not established that any notable levels of androgenic or anabolic activity in it.

Put all that together, and you’ve got a pretty weird PCT supplement that artificially spiking testosterone levels, which for prohormones and SARMs means it will deplete natural production rather than raise it, alongside and aromatase inhibitor, plus an agent that has no scientific data to back up its anabolic action.

Purity & Third-Party Lab Testing Evidence

This is the really important part of my Pure Rawz review. If this doesn’t check out, then the company doesn’t check out.

The question is simple: does the third-party independent lab testing data checkout? Looking on the website at the uploaded COA (certificates of analysis), there are several big problems.

The first is that not all products have a COA uploaded at all. So you have no way of seeing any verifiable purity analysis.

The second issue is that those reports are generic Chinese COA’s, that are sent out with batches of raw SARMs from China.

Sure, they could still be somehow getting SARMs from China. But the problem with this is that as I’ll explain in a moment, the company import from Europe through the UK, to the USA. They’ve verified that themselves, so why on earth is the company website listing generic Chinese analysis reports?

The third issue is that every single report is out of date. Many by up to a year, many by six months. There isn’t a COA that dated within the past four months on the website.

Now, either they are buying in huge quantities and somehow routing them from China to the USA to avoid the import ban on SARMs from China, or those uploaded reports aren’t up to date with what they are currently selling.

Are Pure Rawz Legit?

I noted something weird when I looked into the company. They operate out of the UK, not the USA as you would assume.

They list themselves on their website as Pure Rawz LLC, yet they list a UK physical address. There is no such thing as an LLC in the United Kingdom, they use limited companies (LTD) instead.

Pure Rawz also listed an address on their old website domain in Tennessee. But this is just a domestic address, a house.

Looking at the business Commissioner site for Tennessee, doing a search does not produce any LLC related to this company.

In addition to all that, the four companies listed at the UK address are all to do with the port of Felixstowe. They are storage and warehousing firms, or European import and export companies.

I’ve also read online that people ordering in the USA have had long lead times, because they’ve been told the company import from the EU and beyond, through the UK, and ship to the USA where the orders are then fulfilled.

So you could have a crazy situation where you are ordering in Europe, and your order is routed through to the USA and back to Europe.

Worse than that though, is where the hell are they sourcing SARMs from in Europe? They are illegal, and apart from Eastern Europe, where the labs of almost totally shut down now because they war between Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, there’s nothing doing on supply any more.

Pure Rawz Review Conclusion

Look, they aren’t a scam because they are supplying SARMs. But are Pure Rawz legit? I can’t say that either.

The company is obviously hiding something, because they don’t really want you to know where it’s based, or who runs it.

The SARMs they sell are coming from God knows where, and are being looped through the UK ports illegally, because you can’t trade in SARMs through the UK at all.

The lab analysis reports on the website are not accurate. They simply are not current and are Chinese.

If you want to check them out, there is a Pure Rawz coupon code available on the website. But I wouldn’t recommend it.

But at the end of my review’s conclusion, I will leave the worst until last.

Look at their company website, and you will see the claim that the SARMs are made in the USA. That is evidently rubbish as the company have admitted to people who have then posted the conversation on Reddit, that they ship from Europe through the UK, and to America.

At best, they are buying raw powder that they are then suspending in liquid and transdermals, or putting in capsules. At worst they are lying through their teeth.

This company does not, and cannot make the raw SARMs powder in the USA, and every piece of evidence suggests that they are somehow actually illegally importing SARMs through Europe and the UK.

My advice is simple: do not touch this company, they are as shady as hell.

Best Place To Buy SARMs Right Now

If you’re looking for a more legitimate SARMs company in the current environment where it’s getting tougher to buy SARMs at all, let alone SARMs of good quality, then Chemyo are really the only company I can recommend.

I use these guys myself, because they are literally one of only two or three companies that now offer good quality SARMs that are verifiable, and trustworthy.

Here’s a snapshot of why I prefer Chemyo:

Larger doses for your money

Current COA upload certificates

Analysis conducted by a verifiable American company

Rapid delivery in the USA

Good range of key SARMs

SARMs available as liquid or powder

sold and shipped from the USA

All that together, you can see why I prefer them. Compared to Pure Rawz, the surface data is all trustworthy, and user reviews are much better as well.

When you are using grey market research chemicals, you don’t want to have doubt the added doubt that company you are buying from is as dodgy as hell, and Chemyo certainly aren’t.

They also do twin packs. Not full stacks, but complimentary SARMs, for bulking, cutting, and strength, that are sold at a discount.

So, if you’re checking them out, as I advise you to do right here, then look at the stacks because you’ll save money.

