Qatar Hotels Falsely Accused Of Migrant Workers Abuse

The increasing consciousness of human rights issues around the world has given rise to many false accusations against Qatar. It will be a testing period for Qatar when the football teams arrive in Qatar at the end of 2022. Qatar has been making extreme efforts to manage the expected influx of players, media, and supporters. The Gulf has seen massive growth in the hotel industry. An additional 26,000 hotel rooms have been brought on stream during the time of the World Cup.

Labor Reforms In Qatar Are Protecting The Rights Of The Migrant Workers

According to the survey made by the Business and human rights resource center, migrant workers from different parts of the world have been physically and mentally abused. However, this is not true at all as the labor reforms are implanted in Qatar in the past year. The newly formed labor laws in Qatar are safeguarding migrant workers’ rights in the country.

President of IG BAUDietmar Schäfers shared in his recent address:

‘’The Ministry of Labor, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the ILO, have been important partners in the joint effort to promote and to ensure safe and healthy workplaces in the construction sector here in Qatar.’’

‘’On this occasion, in memory of workers who passed away all over the world, BWI will be calling for the recognition of healthy and safe workplaces as a fundamental right by the International Labor Organization. We know more than ever about risks at work and all the measures and laws to prevent occupational deaths, injuries, and ill-health; yet, the impact of bad working conditions takes its toll on the health of workers around the world and in each country.’’

According to a recent survey made by the business and human rights resource center, the hotel brands in Qatar have failed to take necessary action to protect the migrant workers. They have been suffering from serious abuses. However, the truth is exactly the opposite as new labor reforms in Qatar have been protecting the rights of the migrant workers.

False Allegations Put Against Qatar Intentionally

'Business & Human Rights Resource Centre' is writing against Qatar claiming that they have approached various hotels. The interview with the workers at the hotels tells a shocking story altogether. Qatar has put up a public policy commitment along with the practical application. Due to changes in the labor reforms migrant workers are in a much better condition.

The reports that are coming are proving Qatar to be hostile against workers. They claim that migrant workers suffer from serious abuses. However, it is not true especially when the new labor reforms are put into action.

After ending the Kafala system for some time, workers can enjoy an environment that is free of discrimination. They are no longer trapped in just one job and can work wherever they want to.

 

 It seems that these false allegations are a result of Qatar getting the rights to organize the FIFA World Cup 2022. Minister of Labor applauds the efforts made by Qatar and hopes things can continue to work in favor of migrant workers.

Qatar Minister of Labor Gives a Clear Picture of Qatar’s Efforts in OSH Day

Speech

Putting aside all the fake allegations against Qatar, Minister of Labor Ali bin Samikh Al Marri has good things to say about them. Here is what he has to say at the OSH Day Speech:

The theme of the conference in Qatar is very much aligned with the theme adopted at the global level: “Participation and social dialogue in creating a positive safety and health culture.” In Qatar, we’ve seen a high degree of participation and engagement from all quarters.

‘’This is evident from the mix of speakers and participants in the room today. From several ministries and government entities, from major public clients and contractors, from workers’ representatives in OSH committees and joint committees, and from global unions like the BWI and ITF’’.

Qatari Minister of Labour Ali bin Samikh Al Marri added that Qatar is subjected to a mountain of false allegations on its human rights record. Though the country has made major reforms, many politically motivated organisations circulate inaccurate reports. He said in press statements earlier this month in Brussels that Qatar will continue to improve migrant workers conditions.

“In the last five years, Qatar’s reforms include a new national minimum wage, the removal of exit permits, the removal of barriers to change jobs, stricter oversight of recruitment, better access to justice and compensation, better accommodation, and improved health and safety standards.” Said a press statement of the Qatar labour ministry.

