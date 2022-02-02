Raising superstars – creating prodigies and the next generation of geniuses

Raising Superstars is constantly changing the perception about child development & potential and how parents can turn their little ones into prodigies with some simple steps! We speak to the founder, Raghav Himatsingka, about how the company is changing this landscape for young parents and what are their grand plans for the future.

Q1. What is the concept behind Raising Superstars?

Raising Superstar provides a platform for parents to discover and nurture a child’s innate potential, with just 5 minutes of daily activities. There is no screen time, no pressure and no benchmarking. We provide a personalized journey for parents to discover and encourage all-round abilities in their child such as; intelligence, memory, reading, mathematics, physical ability, music, and creativity.

We go by the premise that all children and inherently gifted and we help parents bring out that special someone. Our target is children between the age of 0-3 years because that is when a child swiftly develops fundamental skills that will remain for a lifetime.

Q2. What inspired you to start Raising Superstars?

A few years ago we came across this concept that stated; if you take early action with your child, they’re able to get a head start on their development when their mind is the most receptive.

We wanted to do something that would help our child for the rest of his life, so we started something on our own. We observed amazing results, even as young as 4-5 months of age. Eventually, our friends began to notice, and wanted us to share our discovery with them. The power of word of mouth took over and soon we observed positive differences in the lives of the parents too and that has driven us ever since.

Q3. How do you convince parents that this is essential for their child?

We appeal to their logic and only ask them to think about a person who excels at music, academics, or sports, soon they realize this person has always excelled in their field of choice. Knowingly or unknowingly, we develop these skills as infants and toddlers. This is why it is paramount that we develop all-round skills. With our programs, we don’t claim to make your child a mathematician or engineer, we only help develop crucial fundamentals at a young age, so they have the capability to be whatever they want.

Q4. Do you come across kids who don’t respond to this strategy?

A child may have an inclination towards a specific aspect of development, such as music, languages, maths or art etc. What we do in our program is; provide holistic all-round development, across all human skills. It is up to the children to do what appeals to them, naturally they will excel at that. There is an evolutionary reason behind this: when a baby is born, it is born helpless and vulnerable, with its eyes shut, no body control, and all it can do is cry. Yet, the human race is at the top of the food chain; because to survive, a vulnerable human baby must have the ability to grow and develop rapidly! Babies know of their innate ability to learn, which is why we have never come across kids who don’t respond to our programs.

Q5. What should parents do when they visit your website?

When parents log into “www.raisingsuperstars.com” they can buy our intermediate or advanced program; however, if you have no idea how our programs work, our recommendation is to sign up for our intro program called “intro prodigy framework.”

It costs Rs. 500, has a low time commitment, and has a full money back guarantee if you or your child doesn’t enjoy it. You receive all the information regarding your child’s early years education, and the activities to begin experiencing our programs.

Q6. What are your goals for future?

Firstly, we want to make a global difference by raising superstars. We have customers from over 25 countries, and have a strong customer base in the US and Canada.

Secondly, individuals need to be stressed at school because they don’t have the capacity or the time to deliver a customised experience for each child. We want to provide that experience and the benefits that come from it.