Raising superstars – creating prodigies and the next generation of geniuses

Raising superstars – creating prodigies and the next generation of geniuses

Raising Superstars is constantly changing the perception about child development & potential and how parents can turn their little ones into prodigies with some simple steps! We speak to the founder, Raghav Himatsingka, about how the company is changing this landscape for young parents and what are their grand plans for the future.

 Q1. What is the concept behind Raising Superstars?

 Raising Superstar provides a platform for parents to discover and nurture a child’s innate potential, with just 5 minutes of daily activities. There is no screen time, no pressure and no benchmarking. We provide a personalized journey for parents to discover and encourage all-round abilities in their child such as; intelligence, memory, reading, mathematics, physical ability, music, and creativity.

We go by the premise that all children and inherently gifted and we help parents bring out that special someone. Our target is children between the age of 0-3 years because that is when a child swiftly develops fundamental skills that will remain for a lifetime.

 Q2. What inspired you to start Raising Superstars?

 A few years ago we came across this concept that stated; if you take early action with your child, they’re able to get a head start on their development when their mind is the most receptive.

We wanted to do something that would help our child for the rest of his life, so we started something on our own. We observed amazing results, even as young as 4-5 months of age. Eventually, our friends began to notice, and wanted us to share our discovery with them. The power of word of mouth took over and soon we observed positive differences in the lives of the parents too and that has driven us ever since.

 Q3. How do you convince parents that this is essential for their child?

 We appeal to their logic and only ask them to think about a person who excels at music, academics, or sports, soon they realize this person has always excelled in their field of choice. Knowingly or unknowingly, we develop these skills as infants and toddlers. This is why it is paramount that we develop all-round skills. With our programs, we don’t claim to make your child a mathematician or engineer, we only help develop crucial fundamentals at a young age, so they have the capability to be whatever they want.

 Q4. Do you come across kids who don’t respond to this strategy?

 A child may have an inclination towards a specific aspect of development, such as music, languages, maths or art etc. What we do in our program is; provide holistic all-round development, across all human skills. It is up to the children to do what appeals to them, naturally they will excel at that. There is an evolutionary reason behind this: when a baby is born, it is born helpless and vulnerable, with its eyes shut, no body control, and all it can do is cry. Yet, the human race is at the top of the food chain; because to survive, a vulnerable human baby must have the ability to grow and develop rapidly! Babies know of their innate ability to learn, which is why we have never come across kids who don’t respond to our programs.

 Q5. What should parents do when they visit your website?

 When parents log into “www.raisingsuperstars.com” they can buy our intermediate or advanced program; however, if you have no idea how our programs work, our recommendation is to sign up for our intro program called “intro prodigy framework.”

It costs Rs. 500, has a low time commitment, and has a full money back guarantee if you or your child doesn’t enjoy it. You receive all the information regarding your child’s early years education, and the activities to begin experiencing our programs.

  Q6. What are your goals for future?

 Firstly, we want to make a global difference by raising superstars. We have customers from over 25 countries, and have a strong customer base in the US and Canada.

Secondly, individuals need to be stressed at school because they don’t have the capacity or the time to deliver a customised experience for each child. We want to provide that experience and the benefits that come from it.

 

 

 

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

2
Trending

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

3
Punjab

42 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

4
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress releases theme song, to seek people's response on its CM face

6
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

7
Punjab Election

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

8
Punjab Election

Punjab Election: Congress out to mollify rebel candidates

9
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

10
Punjab Election

MS Kaypee loses out to Sukhwinder Kotli in Adampur

Don't Miss

View All
British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Top Stories

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

You’re fiddling with the idea of India; your policies how a ...

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

Himanta Sarma says those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs...

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court to hear road rage case involving Navjot Sidhu on Thursday

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

Family of victim, Gurnam Singh, has sought a review of top c...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Cities

View All

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Chandigarh among 8 airports identified for promoting aircraft maintenance activities

Chandigarh among 8 airports identified for promoting aircraft maintenance activities

Chandigarh reports 364 Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'