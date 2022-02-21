Redefining The Hybrid Workplace - Lobbytrack Visitor Management System

The world has changed in the midst of a global pandemic that has had an unprecedented impact on lives and businesses. It has given rise to the hybrid work model, which has turned out to be a new challenge for organizations. Lobbytrack visitor management software is a new secure tracking, access control, and visitor management software system allowing organizations to print visitor badges and ID Cards and track employees and equipment with detailed activity logs.

Lobbytrack can be used from basic sign-in to safety & security advanced features such as visitor badge printing, personalized badge printing, photo ID cards, group sign-in, host notifications, and escalation. This modern, flexible web-based solution offers the organization the ability to create custom fields on the registration screen to capture valuable information at the time of sign-in.

Reimagine the workspace

Efficient workspace utilization is one of the biggest challenges organizations face post covid. Lobbytrack concept is called a hybrid or flexible space that supports a mix of in situ and remote employees. With space booking software, it is easy to accommodate a larger number of hybrid employees in fewer square feet.

Employees can book their space as when the need arises with the help of an employee app that can show the available space and time slot.

Security and Evacuation

The Lobbytrack Visitor Management System makes it simple to manage visitors and staff through the contactless visitor registration process. By integrating with the existing security system, one can keep its business safe and limit liability while providing a professional visitor experience. The Lobbytrack Visitor Management System makes it easy to alert security when someone fails their screening questions or needs an evacuation.

Smart attendance tracking and employee sign-in

Lobbytrack Visitor Management System combines the best of both worlds: contactless check-ins and the traditional visitor logbook. It works like the traditional visitor log book but without the pen, paper, or contact with surfaces. One can even use it for employee sign-in and attendance tracking.

As people begin to return to a hybrid workplace, the need for an effective lobby management system is more important than ever. Lobbytrack Visitor Management System ensures the safety and security of the employees and visitors, as well as maintaining compliance with health regulations. In order to keep employees engaged and connected, companies need to find ways to adapt their policies, procedures, and even their physical workspaces.