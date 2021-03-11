Revisiting Eurovision’s Best-Ever Hits

The show is already on, Eurovision is all set to spice up your love for music. The European broadcasting union keeps introducing us to some of the highly influential personalities every year.

And this time, too, Eurovision is about to draw the world's attention to its most controversial music events.

Eurovision: A Quick Intro

In short, Eurovision is an International Music Competition organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) since 1956.

The show is more than just a music competition. Lots of political activities, showpieces, dramas, and illusions brighten up viewers' moods when watching live on the TV.

The show is internationally celebrated. Currently, participants from over 52 countries are coming to amplify the grace of the show.

Like every year, people from Australia, San Marino to Albania keep giving their attendance at Eurovision, and this time as well, a vast crowd is about to come.

After a behind-the-door competition, participants are shortlisted and are showcased to the audience with their original songs live on Radio and Television.

There's a twist, the winning song is decided by votes gained from other countries. The maximum number of votes gets the win.

The Popular Hits All The Way from Eurovision’s Diaries

Eurovision Song Contest has helped musicians and artists launch some huge hits; some of the most remarkable ones that went extraordinarily perfect with the audience's tastes include -

· Teach-In – "Ding-a-dong": Netherlands, 1975.

· Olivia Newton-John – "Long Live Love": the United Kingdom, 1974.

· Jedward – "Lipstick": Ireland, 2011.

· Céline Dion – "Ne partez pas sans moi": Switzerland, 1988.

· ABBA – "Waterloo": Sweden, 1974.

· Brotherhood of Man – “Save Your Kisses for Me”: UK, 1976

· Serebro – "Song#1": Russia, 2007.

· Lordi – “Hard Rock Hallelujah”: Finland, 2006

· Mans Zelmerlow - “Heroes”: Sweden, 2015.

Final Words

The Eurovision championship is already illuminating the environment. This year, you can't miss the chance to get yourself involved in the most trending thing.

Relish in the best experience while enjoying the songs of some highly talented musicians on the way.