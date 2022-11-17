 Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) : The Tribune India

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

 The total number of shares of a securities that were exchanged within a specific time period is known as the trading volume. Due to the fact that it captures the total activity of a securities or market, trading volume is a technical indicator.

Investors frequently use trade volume to validate a trend's emergence, continuance, or reversal. Currently, Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are both losing trading volume as investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has seen a 125% price increase since presale commenced. Let’s find out why.

Litecoin (LTC) clawing its way back but has a long way to go

Litecoin (LTC) is a P2P cryptocurrency created in 2011 by a former Google employee. Similar features of the Litecoin (LTC) token exist in Bitcoin, but Litecoin provides quicker and less expensive transactions. Transactions totaling more than $1 million have been logged for 2022 by the Litecoin (LTC) team who happily shared this news with the cryptocurrency community. The company claims that this latest breakthrough would have a favorable effect on the price of the Litecoin (LTC) cryptocurrency and help it reach the $70 level, as anticipated by experts.

Litecoin is fighting hard and working steadily for sure, but Litecoin has some way to go if they are going to return to the kind of trading volumes the coin enjoyed back in 2021.

Dogecoin (DOGE) may need a white knight

Investors in Dogecoin (DOGE) were hopeful that the meme coin will have a successful month in September despite the uncertain state of the cryptocurrency sector, which has been in a bigger bear market throughout 2022. The cryptocurrency community predicted that Dogecoin would trade at an average price of $0.08991 by the end of September 2022. This price is still below the $0.01 crucial psychological level.

Now that long-time Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk has completed his acquisition of Twitter, Dogecoin investors are hoping the sentiment will lead to a rise in trading volume. Dogecoin has already seen some positive attention from this action. Dogecoin saw over a 120% price increase last week as the news spurred investors back Dogecoin as the new utility currency for twitter. Whether or not this actually comes to fruition is yet to be determined.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) stands on its own merits

Orbeon Protocol is a recent entrant to the crypto market, but its posting impressive early statistics already. The presale phase of the Orbeon native token, ORBN, began at the very end of October and sold $400,000 worth in the opening two days. Outstanding for a complete newcomer!

Orbeon Protocol offers an exciting opportunity for investors to fractionally invest in the businesses and startup projects they’re most interested in. By minting NFTs representing each project’s equity, investors can purchase fractions for as little as $1 each - finally gaining entry to previously locked VC rounds. This also allows startups to  raise capital faster than through traditional routes.

ORBN tokens don’t need to depend on social media marketing or celebrity endorsements because it has sufficiently practical use-cases of its own. Holders can benefit from lower fees on the Orbeon Protocol platform, cashback rewards - and even access to early-bird VIP funding rounds before the masses can get their cut. Staking is also possible, enabling a reliable flow of passive income to come directly from the project’s revenues.

Orbeon Protocol also includes powerful investor protection mechanisms, such as a ‘fill-or-kill’ facility based on a Solid Proof audited smart contract. If projects do not reach their funding level within a set time limit, all raised capital is returned back to the investors.

Summary

While Dogecoin and Litecoin struggle to maintain a solid place in the market, investor attention is focused instead on projects with true utility, and the ability to weather bearish conditions.

Market analysts love nothing more than a solid real-world business case and they are all buzzing about Orbeon Protocol right now. The presale phase will last three months and experts are predicting that the current price of $0.004 will rise to $0.24 by the time the presale ends - a gigantic leap for the ORBN token.

 

