 Spinal Cord Stimulation – a novel therapy to treat chronic back pain : The Tribune India

Spinal Cord Stimulation – a novel therapy to treat chronic back pain

Spinal Cord Stimulation – a novel therapy to treat chronic back pain

Chronic pain is one of the most disabling problems that can pose significant health, social, and economic repercussions. With September being the Pain Awareness Month, there is a need to raise awareness about the issue that is affecting many in India. Chronic pain is defined as persistent pain lasting more than three months1. Most of the patients end up taking non-prescription medicine or rely heavily on non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSIADs).2 Some patients do not believe that analgesics can really relieve pain, or some feel that it is easier to put up with pain rather than their side effects3. Management of chronic pain has become complex due to underreporting, under treatment, and low priority 3. Some studies have shown that up to 23% of the world's adults suffer from chronic low back pain.4 Overall, chronic pain is a condition that negatively impacts the quality of life, and specialized care is indeed the need of the hour.

 

According to Dr Gautam Das, Pain Specialist and Director at Dardia – The Pain Clinic, Kolkata “Back pain is one of the most common complaints of people suffering chronic, debilitating pain, which may be the result of an injury, degeneration, or mechanical issue such as a herniated disc or spinal stenosis. The overuse of pain medications, increased dosage and the growing problem of opioid addiction or overdose has opened up spinal cord stimulation as a feasible alternative to pain relief for selected patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain, particularly intractable back pain.”

 

Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is emerging as an alternative therapy to treat chronic pain in patients. Successful SCS typically reduces pain by a substantial amount, at least 50%,5 reducing a patient’s reliance on pain medication and allowing them to sleep better, relax, and return to daily activities.

 

Implantable SCS devices are prescribed for treating neuropathy or nerve damage in patients seeking long-term alleviation of excruciating pain. Specifically, SCS devices have primarily been used as a last option for treating chronic, intractable neuropathic pain of the trunk and/or limbs, such as debilitating back, or leg pain typically experienced in patients following back surgery or failed back surgery or due to an accident/injury or disease. In India, this treatment option is gradually taking precedence over standard management for chronic back pain.

A case in point is that of a 65-year-old male patient who had been suffering from back pain and leg pain over the past 7 years. Initially, the pain symptoms persisted on the right side, radiating down to his right leg. After multiple surgeries, physiotherapy and pain killer medications the pain could still not be managed. The burning sensation in the right leg and back was not relieved and the patient felt distress. Post consultation with doctor, the patient’s condition was diagnosed as Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS).

 

“Failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS) is lumbar spinal pain of unknown origin either persisting despite the surgical intervention or appearing after surgical intervention for spinal pain originally in the same topographical location. Medicine and physiotherapy may not be effective in FBSS, thus SCS was recommended. The Patient significantly benefited from SCS therapy and got a new lease of life,” said Dr Das.

 

Spinal cord stimulation disrupts the pain signals traveling between the spinal cord and the brain, with the aim of giving pain relief. The stimulation is delivered by a neurostimulator, a device (similar in design and function to cardiac pacemakers) implanted under the skin that sends mild electrical impulses to an area near your spine. Spinal cord stimulator implantation is an outpatient procedure. It is done under local anesthesia. A very small incision is made where the power generator is implanted and through a special needle, the electrodes are inserted inside the spine. SCS does not change the body's anatomy and the pain pathway, unlike the surgical method of managing pain.

 

A key benefit of spinal cord stimulation is that you can “test drive” the therapy first, to help the patient and doctor decide if it’s the right fit. The results of SCS depend on careful patient selection, successful trial stimulation, proper surgical technique, and patient education. Stimulation does not cure the condition that is causing pain. Rather, it helps patients manage the pain. Talk with your doctor to fully understand the risks and benefits of any therapy.

 

Disclaimer: “Any and all the Information provided in the article are independent views expressed by Dr Gautam Das, Pain Specialist and Director at Dardia – The Pain Clinic, Kolkata are intended for general overview and educational purposes only. This article is not to be treated as a medical advice. You are required to consult your registered medical practitioner for any clarification around this article”

  

References-

1.    Basics of Pain Management 3rd ed 2022 by Gautam Das, chinmoy Roy, debjyoti Dutta and Kanchan sharma, CBS Publishers New Delhi

2.    Dureja GP, Jain PN, Shetty N, Mandal SP, Prabhoo R, Joshi M, Goswami S, Natarajan KB, Iyer R, Tanna DD, Ghosh P, Saxena A, Kadhe G, Phansalkar AA. Prevalence of chronic pain, impact on daily life, and treatment practices in India. Pain Pract. 2014 Feb;14(2):E51-62. doi: 10.1111/papr.12132. Epub 2013 Dec 4. PMID: 24304963.

3.    Saxena AK, Jain PN, Bhatnagar S. The Prevalence of Chronic Pain among Adults in India. Indian J Palliat Care. 2018 Oct-Dec;24(4):472-477. doi: 10.4103/IJPC.IJPC_141_18. PMID: 30410260; PMCID: PMC6199848.

4.    Casiano VE, Sarwan G, Dydyk AM, et al. Back Pain. [Updated 2022 Feb 22].In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-

5.    Isagulyan E, Slavin K, Konovalov N, Dorochov E, Tomsky A, Dekopov A, Makashova E, Isagulyan D, Genov P. Spinal cord stimulation in chronic pain: technical advances. Korean J Pain. 2020 Apr 1;33(2):99-107. doi: 10.3344/kjp.2020.33.2.99. PMID: 32235010; PMCID: PMC7136296.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

2
Nation

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

3
Nation

Doors open for Sachin Pilot: BJP

4
Nation

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

6
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

7
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet decides to amend state GST law

8
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

9
Comment

Red herring of colonialism

10
Punjab

Principal Chief Conservator Parveen Kumar held in Punjab forest 'scam'

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

Speaker adjourned the House till Thursday when a debate on t...

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being real Shiv Sena

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

SC Bench ejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led factio...

Congress MLAs led by Partap Bajwa strongly oppose AAP govt’s move to bring in confidence motion

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...

Cong observers preparing report on Rajasthan developments, to submit to Sonia

Cong observers preparing report on Rajasthan developments, to submit to Sonia

All eyes on Sonia Gandhi on what action she recommends after...

US replies after Jaishankar's remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...


Cities

View All

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged in Amritsar district

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Amritsar: Government staff asked not to burn crop residue in fields

Tarn Taran: 528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Chandigarh: Peeved, rail travellers want free drop off cap extended

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and called 112

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Delhi L-G tweets 'Satyameva Jayate' after high court restrains AAP from levelling 'false' charges against him

25 buildings built on illegally occupied govt land demolished in Faridabad

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case