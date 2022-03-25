Sports News Website Kheltalk set to fuel interesting news angles for cricket fans

Kheltalk is a one-stop hub for all cricket and fantasy sports lovers. They are fastest-growing sports digital platforms founded in 2020, owned and managed by BVC eServices Private Limited. They work hard to engage their users with unique content, and they take pride in helping the users put their name upfront in the fantasy leagues with their extensive and accurate coverage of Fantasy cricket.

At KhelTalk, their writers are equally passionate about the game as their users. Thus, they strive to bring the best cricket content possible and update their users about the current happenings in the game through their incisive journalism.

The quest of KhelTalk is to assist in enhancing the cricketing world with unique content while keeping it as simple as possible to update their users and keep them engaged in the latest activities around the world. Through their elaborate reviews about all the fantasy sports providers in India, they help the user pick what is best suited for them. There unique category “Social Buzz”, “Dream11 Prediction”, “Today Match Prediction” is already a big hit among users equipped with unique facts about their favourite team and players which aren't easily available online. As one of the fast-growing sports platforms, they continue to engage and inspire their users to get involved in the sport in a way or two.

As their motto goes, "Know your game", they believe in Integrity, Transparency. Thus, they commit themselves to providing news out to you not only quickly but also, with accurate details. They take their thought-provoking journalism seriously, and their main aim is to keep their users engaged and help them to get the best content possible in the vast cricketing world.

Website and Mail: contactus@kheltalk.com