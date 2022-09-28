 Storytelling is the Next Trend in Web3 & this P2E Metaverse Gaming Firm is Expected to Soar—Get in Early : The Tribune India

Storytelling is the Next Trend in Web3 & this P2E Metaverse Gaming Firm is Expected to Soar—Get in Early

Storytelling is the Next Trend in Web3 & this P2E Metaverse Gaming Firm is Expected to Soar—Get in Early

We are living in an era where the lines between real life and cyberspace seem more blurred than ever. One company leading this new trend is MetaBlaze with their innovative integration of epic storytelling, immersive gaming experiences that bring cryptocurrency investment to life through social and digital integration.

What is Brand Storytelling?

Brand storytelling is the practice of using stories to promote a brand or product. Humans have always been drawn to the sound of other people's stories. Our ancestors would pass on knowledge and lore from one another through paintings or carvings in rocks, but as time passed by this became less common because technology took over; nowadays its digital and transitioning from Web2 into Web 3.

This concept resonates more powerfully than ever in Web3 communities. NFT collectors and play to earn crypto gamers feel innately linked and connected to their NFTs. Seeing fellow collection holders repping their NFTs on Social Media, or in NFT games, makes people feel as though they’re part of a unique story. For this reason, NFTs and gaming are becoming the next indispensable tool in Brand Building and storytelling to build relationships with customers, and create meaningful connections.

How is MetaBlaze Leveraging Storytelling?

All MetaBlaze products, be it the games, the NFT characters, the artwork, and/or the experiences, follow a narrative of most epic proportions – the storytelling of the peoples of Galaxia Blue – a distant and mysterious place marked with heroism, villainy, adventure, technology, war, love, humor, violence, kindness, and most importantly, Hope (SPES).

 

MetaBlaze is launching a series of interconnected NFT team games tied into an intragalactic story of epic proportions. The roll out of NFT games become more immersive with each iteration—leading up to its Mangum Opus, where all prior game titles come together in MetaBlaze’s 3D, RPG (Role-playing game) built on Unreal Engine 5.

Reimagining GameFi

Through its unique tokenomic structure and utility, the $MBLZ promises to be exceptionally valuable within the MetaBlaze ecosystem. Not only does the $MBLZ token feature unmatched utility in the MetaBlaze universe, it also boasts a smart deflationary mechanism. A percentage of all $MBLZ tokens used within the Blaziverse dAoo are permanently burnt and removed from the circulating supply.

 

Instead of paying out cryptocurrency rewards in the game’s native token, the MetaBlaze ecosystem pays rewards in popular blue-chip crypto coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB) and more. This revolutionary concept helps to stabilize the price of $MBLZ by minimizing inflationary emissions and will organically drive buying pressure as users play games to earn crypto.

Join the MetaBlaze Communityhttps://metablaze.gitbook.io/docs/

After raising over $3.2 million USD, MetaBlaze is quickly approaching its $4M hard cap. Fortunately, There is still time to participate in MetaBlaze’s historic crypto presale and receive generous bonuses and you can find a helpful guide here on How to Buy MetaBlaze.

Helpful Links:

Site: https://metablaze.xyz/

Whitepaper: https://metablaze.gitbook.io/docs/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/meta_blazeq

Telegram: https://t.me/meta_blaze

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

2
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

3
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

6
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

7
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary today; stage set for celebrations at Khatkar Kalan

8
Himachal

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

9
Diaspora

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plans to address it

10
Nation

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress disciplinary panel issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists, no action against CM

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

In a first for PGI, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested