Storytelling is the Next Trend in Web3 & this P2E Metaverse Gaming Firm is Expected to Soar—Get in Early

We are living in an era where the lines between real life and cyberspace seem more blurred than ever. One company leading this new trend is MetaBlaze with their innovative integration of epic storytelling, immersive gaming experiences that bring cryptocurrency investment to life through social and digital integration.

What is Brand Storytelling?

Brand storytelling is the practice of using stories to promote a brand or product. Humans have always been drawn to the sound of other people's stories. Our ancestors would pass on knowledge and lore from one another through paintings or carvings in rocks, but as time passed by this became less common because technology took over; nowadays its digital and transitioning from Web2 into Web 3.

This concept resonates more powerfully than ever in Web3 communities. NFT collectors and play to earn crypto gamers feel innately linked and connected to their NFTs. Seeing fellow collection holders repping their NFTs on Social Media, or in NFT games, makes people feel as though they’re part of a unique story. For this reason, NFTs and gaming are becoming the next indispensable tool in Brand Building and storytelling to build relationships with customers, and create meaningful connections.

How is MetaBlaze Leveraging Storytelling?

All MetaBlaze products, be it the games, the NFT characters, the artwork, and/or the experiences, follow a narrative of most epic proportions – the storytelling of the peoples of Galaxia Blue – a distant and mysterious place marked with heroism, villainy, adventure, technology, war, love, humor, violence, kindness, and most importantly, Hope (SPES).

MetaBlaze is launching a series of interconnected NFT team games tied into an intragalactic story of epic proportions. The roll out of NFT games become more immersive with each iteration—leading up to its Mangum Opus, where all prior game titles come together in MetaBlaze’s 3D, RPG (Role-playing game) built on Unreal Engine 5.

Reimagining GameFi

Through its unique tokenomic structure and utility, the $MBLZ promises to be exceptionally valuable within the MetaBlaze ecosystem. Not only does the $MBLZ token feature unmatched utility in the MetaBlaze universe, it also boasts a smart deflationary mechanism. A percentage of all $MBLZ tokens used within the Blaziverse dAoo are permanently burnt and removed from the circulating supply.

Instead of paying out cryptocurrency rewards in the game’s native token, the MetaBlaze ecosystem pays rewards in popular blue-chip crypto coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB) and more. This revolutionary concept helps to stabilize the price of $MBLZ by minimizing inflationary emissions and will organically drive buying pressure as users play games to earn crypto.

After raising over $3.2 million USD, MetaBlaze is quickly approaching its $4M hard cap.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.