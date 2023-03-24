 The Benefits of Credit Cards: Why You Should Consider Them : The Tribune India

The Benefits of Credit Cards: Why You Should Consider Them

The Benefits of Credit Cards: Why You Should Consider Them


Are you looking for a way to pay for everyday purchases and yet build your financial future? Credit cards are a good choice for many people because they have perks like rewards and ease of use. Online credit cards can be a great addition to your financial toolkit if you use them wisely. They can give you cash back and travel rewards, among other things.

They are also much more secure than debit cards, as you are not risking your money if the card is stolen or misused. Credit cards also come with rewards and other perks that help you build your finances and plan for the future. These benefits make the credit card a tool worth considering for your financial plan.

This article will discuss the most important reasons to use a credit card and why you might want to include one in your financial plan.

 

Benefits of Credit Cards

Credit cards are one of the most convenient payment forms in this digital age. People who use credit cards can do many things with them, like shop online and get rewards points. Furthermore, when comparing the benefits of debit card vs credit card, the credit card tends to be the better choice for most people.

Given below are the 10 benefits that you should consider when deciding to use a credit card:

 

  1. Convenience

When paying for things, credit cards provide ease that cannot be equaled. They are a great way to ensure that all your financial transactions go smoothly because you can buy things online, pay bills without having to write a cheque, and pay for other day-to-day costs without leaving the house with cash.

 

  1. Rewards Points

With a credit card, you can stack up reward points every time you use it. Whether using your credit card for groceries, travel, online shopping, or more, you can earn points, which can be further used to get discounts and vouchers on your next purchase.

 

  1. Protections

Credit cards offer a range of protection from accidental purchases or fraudulent activity. With the chip technology verified by Visa, most cardholders are protected from potential risks and fraudulent activities.

 

  1. Easier Financing

With credit cards, you can easily finance your next vacation or purchase with just a few clicks. Most credit cards offer a range of financing options, such as 0% APR pricing, low-interest balance transfers, cash advances and more.

 

  1. Increased Security

Compared to debit cards and cash, credit cards come with a greater number of built-in security safeguards. Your credit card information is protected against any attempts at hacking or fraud, and data thieves in the area will not be able to access it.

 

  1. Travel Benefits

Travel perks often come with credit cards, like free access to lounges and insurance coverage while you're abroad. You can travel without any anxiety and enjoy your vacations if you have a credit card.

 

  1. Emergency Credit

Credit cards can be the perfect solution if you're in financial trouble. Credit cards come with optional emergency credit, which can give you a buffer zone to get out of a rough situation without needing to use other sources of finance.

 

  1. Simplified Bill Payment

Paying your bills on time is critical in managing your credit score. With credit cards, you can easily manage your expenses and ensure you stay aware of your due dates while also receiving incentives such as bonus points and cashback bonuses.

 

  1. Additional Perks

Whether it's getting access to exclusive offers at outlets or a range of discounts and cashback on certain purchases, credit cards offer a range of additional perks that can be further used to reduce your day-to-day costs.

 

  1. Combat Frauds

Frauds can be a nightmare for debit cards, as the money gets deducted from your account. On the other hand, credit cards come with a chargeback feature, through which you can fight and stop any fraudulent activities or unauthorised transactions made on your credit card.

 

Conclusion

Credit cards have several benefits that make them a good choice for people who want a quick and safe way to pay for their purchases. Since there is a wide variety of discounts, reward programmes, and other incentives, everyone may find something that appeals to them. Particularly, built-in fraud protection, unique rewards programmes, and extra points may all value your day-to-day transactions. Credit cards often come with several perks and a higher level of security against fraudulent activity than debit cards. Credit cards are a great choice for people who want a quick and easy way to pay for their purchases.

 

Consider the benefits of using a credit card after weighing the advantages and disadvantages of each available choice, ensuring your safety, and taking precautions against any risks. It is also important to compare online credit card offers and consider your credit score and spending habits when choosing a credit card.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chart Khalistan sympathiser's escape route

2
Haryana

Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh used abandoned Ladowal railway bridge to enter Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh was targeting rogue ex-servicemen, youngsters to build terrorist outfit

5
Punjab

Gorkha Baba was part of Amritpal Singh’s inner circle: Senior official

6
Nation

Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case

7
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's militia was taking arms training, says IG

8
Business

Tech layoffs continue, Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

9
Chandigarh

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

10
Entertainment

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together; spark dating rumours

Don't Miss

View All
Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

Top News

2019 defamation case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha following his 2-year conviction

Rahul’s disqualification will be effective from date of his ...

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...

US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; meetings with PM Modi, Jaishankar, Sitharaman cancelled

US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely

No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China


Cities

View All

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

Speeding car rams into bus, six injured

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay ~15K compensation

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation

Husband booked on seeking dowry

Congress leaders make a beeline for deras

Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Teachers protest NEP, Schools of Eminence

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting