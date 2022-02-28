This International Women’s Day Co-Founder of Yes!poho Meenakshi Dubey decodes how female entrepreneurs are flourishing

Co-Founder of Yes!poho on the occasion of International Women’s Day shares her take on entrepreneurship and the cause of her inclination towards the handloom industry in this exclusive interview.

In conversation with Meenakshi Dubey:

1. Idea behind the launch of Yes!poho? How many artisans and products are under your platform now?

I was out shopping for my brother's wedding but couldn't locate exactly what I was looking for, therefore I was dissatisfied at the time. Meanwhile, I met Raghuram, who was discussing artisan issues and how we might make their lives better than they were yesterday. As a result, we founded Yes!poho in 2017 in order to make a difference in the lives of artisans and weavers by increasing their income and socio-economic status.

Yes!poho currently employs 10,000 artisans and produces over 1,60,000 handwoven and handmade items.

2. What prompted you to become an entrepreneur? How did you envisage the journey?

In our highly male-dominated society, I want to ensure that people here believe in women. At the same time, I have always wanted to be a powerful woman in this male-dominated environment, and the thought of flying high inspired and pushed me to pursue my dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

3. What were the challenges you faced as a woman entrepreneur?

As a woman entrepreneur, people were not expecting me to lead a brand to new horizons of growth all by myself. It had nothing to do with my potential but the stereotype of not seeing a woman in power. The teething challenges were hard to get through but with the passion I carry for the artisans and weavers in India coupled with my determination to elevate their stature led me to where I am today.

4. The handloom Industry is transforming. A huge makeover is expected. What changes do you expect in the future?

The handloom industry contributes significantly to the Indian economy, from providing employment to promoting India's rich culture. Even after numerous government programmes, India's handloom industry is dying because we are not addressing the root cause. The Indian government is attempting to reclaim all of the country's art, but all we can do is promote handicrafts. Yes!poho, on the other hand, is attempting to have an impact on the industry by providing opportunities to women and empowering them to be self-sufficient, thereby increasing their and their families' livelihood.

5. What is the genesis of the name Yes!poho?

Yes!poho is derived from the French word espojo which means "mirror." We all know that the mirror is the only thing that never lies and always provides an accurate representation of yourself. We believe that every woman, regardless of size or shape, is beautiful in some way.

Yes!poho believed that every woman should have faith in herself because, OH WOMEN, you are beautiful just the way you are!

6. How is your platform trying to improve the lives of artisans/ weavers?

We as a team are constantly working on ways to improve technology and bring our partners' handmade products to a wider audience. We seek to improve our partners' selling possibilities by utilizing technologies such as AR/VR 3D etc.

7. How technology is playing a significant role in your business?

Yes!poho is a TechnoExperience-based social platform that connects artisans directly to develop trust and connections through active participation with technology like AR/VR and S-commerce. Technology being the backbone of the brand, we are constantly coming up with new ideas for how we can impact and change the lives of our artisans and guests. Furthermore, we launched a virtual book for our artisans last year around National Handloom Day, which was a huge success.

8. Any new developments/ expansion plans you would like to share.

Yes, we are working on a few projects right now, including 3D TryMe and CreateYourOwnDesign. We want to make personalizing a saree or kurti as easy as ordering pizza, with visitors choosing the fabric and pattern and having it delivered to their door with minimal trouble. We also aim to use 3D technology to present our consumers with a virtual trial room experience.