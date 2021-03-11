Top 5 Crypto Projects Of 2022 That Everyone Will Take Notice Of, Per Taylor Musk

After a few swells and flashes and a few ups and downs, crypto is back in the news. It’s been a big year for Crypto, and according to Taylor Musk, it’s only going to get bigger. For those of you interested in knowing about and investing in the best crypto projects of 2022, Taylor Musk offers 5 top options to choose from. 

Bitcoin 

 Old is gold, they say. This adage certainly rings true of bitcoin. With a 10-year vintage, bitcoin continues to soar in demand and supply. For Taylor Musk, serious bitcoin investors should think of bitcoin as “a long-standing investment of 2022. Bitcoin has been gaining interest among the biggest businesses in the world. When Tesla announced that it would sell cars in exchange for bitcoin, its stronghold was cemented. And although Elon Musk eventually backed off citing environmental concerns, big players like PayPal, Microsoft, The Home Depot have started to indirectly accept bitcoin as payment.”  

 

Ethereum

 

 It’s one of those too-good-to-be-true crypto projects of the year. As both a platform and a cryptocurrency, Ethereum or ETH has the advantage of both bitcoin and more. Taylor Musk says, “Ethereum is poised for a good future in 2022. It’s slated for an upgrade. This means an improvement in security, scalability, and overall sustainability in the Ethereum network. With security issues set to be tackled, the new Ethereum titled The Merge, scheduled for a September launch has generated a considerable amount of interest among enthusiasts. Among them, Goldman Sachs, who plan to offer Ethereum options trading.”  

 

Polkadot 

 

 To begin with, there’s the name. And living up to it is Polkadots reputation as a “unifier of independent blockchains,” says Taylor Musk, “that has propelled its image strongly onto public consciousness since its launch in 2020. Its market cap is over $7.52 billion and slated to grow this year.” 

 

Chainlink  

 

 A fairly established player, Chainlink is ready to make its presence felt in 2022. For Taylor Musk, “in 2021, chainlink was repurposed to reduce computational strain on blockchain networks like Ethereum. This means improved security and reliability, two reasons that always pull in the investors. Its current market cap is at $3.32, and although not exactly your Polkadot, Chainlink is one of the top crypto projects of 2022.” 

 

Cardano 

 

 If you rolled your eyeballs when you read Cardano made an appearance on the list, you’re in for a surprise. According to TAYLOR MUSK, “Cardano, although generally relegated to the back alleys of crypto transactions, has crypto pundits betting over its gigantic return. The reason, you ask? Well, it’s simple. Cardano verifies transactions via a proof-of-stake protocol. This makes it faster, cheaper, and more energy efficient compared to, say, Ethereum, which still remains my second favorite crypto project of the year because Ethereum uses the older protocol of proof-of-work. This protocol advantage is all set to make Cardano a long-term Crypto investment of 2022.” 

 

There you have it. Taylor Musk’s comprehensive list of the top 5 crypto projects of 2022 can now help you make more informed decisions and get the most out of your investment. 

