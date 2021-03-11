Top Film Director of Jammu & Kashmir- Sharaz Sikander

Sharaz Sikander (born 10 Feb 1995 in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir) is a young and dynamic Indian filmmaker. His most notable work is the feature-length documentary “Death trap”, featuring the impact of the drug on the victim of drug abuse. Sharaz completed a graduate degree from Jammu University, specializing in filmmaking, editing, photography, and journalism. He is also a writer at Charkha Development Communication Network and has started his editing and production studio. Sharaz also runs a Youtube channel where he uploads some of his videos on culture, events, and a few travel logs. In his leisure time, he loved surfing the internet and uploading short films, music videos, documentaries and a few travel logs for his YouTube channel. 

The Rise as a Photographer

After completing his 10th standard he insisted his parents bring a new camera for him so that he can fulfill his passion for photography. Since childhood, he had a keen interest in clicking photos and making videos in different manners. As soon he got his brand new DSLR, it was his first step toward choosing his career as a filmmaker, and started doing wildlife photography and making short films. 

Started as a Journalist

During his college time, he joined an NGO named “Charkha Development Communication Network” which provides press articles in 3 different languages, Hindi, English, and Urdu. He started writing news for them, and till the completion of his graduation period he continued to write for them, and his articles were appreciated by the senior editor. After Graduation, he applied for the post of Video Journalist in an international organization named “Video Volunteers”. He got selected as a Community correspondent and completed his skill enhancement training in Goa. He shoots many documentary films that emphasize various social issues about Jammu & Kashmir. 

Journalist to Filmmaker

In the meantime, he completed his Post Graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication at IGNOU. After some time, he realized he is not fit for being a journalist; instead, he is born for being a filmmaker only. Thus, he started his own production house, named SS Films. Eventually, a documentary project for the U.S. embassy came, Sharaz applied for the same and luckily he got selected for the project among 400 candidates. After getting proper training for Project, he completed a documentary on arising environmental issues in Jammu and Kashmir, it took over around one and half months to complete the project for U.S. Embassy.

He has scripted, directed, and edited his first short film under the banner of Sharaz Sikander Films (SS Films) “Death trap” – a documentary on drug abuse. It was a very challenging task for him, as he was not interested in including interview stuff in the short films, instead, he want to show the real stories of victims of drug abuse. So he covered all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir and completed the short films after a complete hardship of 4 months. It was a big achievement of Sharaz Sikander and his teams, the short film was released in theatres and was appraised by people of all ages for great direction.

Conclusion

It was a shining start in the career of Sharaz as a filmmaker, one after one new different projects started, including music videos, short films, ads for business, and documentary films. Upcoming projects of Sikander include 3 web series and music videos.

As we all know that starting a new production house is not as easy as it looks from the outside. But Sharaz Sikander’s never-give-up attitude helped him to pursue it with ease and dexterity. With huge competition on digital platforms, it is always challenging to bring new content. 

Stay connected with Sharaz Sikander :

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sharaz_sikander

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharazsikander95

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/sharazsikander

Company: https://www.instagram.com/sharazsikanderfilms

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

