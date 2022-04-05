Tsukimi – Lo-Fi meets Metaverse

From manga to gaming, NFT projects have conquered the complex world of fandoms with many engaging projects. Among the many, is Tsukimi -a project that is seeing a sharp rise in the public interest.

FROM THE HOUSE OF UKIYO INC

Tsukimi NFTs is a Ukiyo Inc. initiative. The creative house, as far as we know, is made up of three unnamed founders and a complete staff of artists, designers, engineers, and marketers.

ART INSPRIRED BY CULTURE

The Tsukimi brand is based on the chill-wave scene's ethos. The digital art, aka NFTs, are strikingly beautiful, hyper-realistic, and in some ways resemble a digital fantasy. Both genders of hyper-realistic, dream-like characters with a wide range of accessories are featured in the avatars.

For daydreamers, over-thinkers, sunset chasers, stargazers, and lo-fi music fans, this may be your art and calling within the metaverse and everything that blockchain and web 3.0 has to offer. This is possibly the finest way to represent yourself in the digital world. A realistic portrait with a nostalgic and gloomy vibe that captures a sense of serenity.

THE CONCEPT

Tsukimi, described as a metaverse brand focused on chill-wave culture, would be Ukiyo Inc.'s first NFT project. A brand that brings together those who have fallen hopelessly in love with lo-fi and calm wave culture.

The chill-wave scene has an overly nostalgic feel to it. That is exactly what Tsukimi is about. It's about something that’s difficult to explain, and that which binds us together.

The chill-wave and lo-fi scene is unmistakably here to stay. It has captured the hearts and imaginations of billions of listeners all around the world. The low-fidelity, analogue-like recording strangely works best for leisurely listening and endless daydreaming.

As mentioned on their website, Tsukimi is a brand for the metaverse, that unites the daydreamers of the world.

THE COMMUNITY

While the Discord for Tsukimi is not yet launched as of this writing, this may be an invite-only affair. A place for people to get to know each other, share their common interests and most of all – tune to their favourite tunes.

With over 150,000 followers on Instagram, over 30,000 on Twitter, and 180,000 on TikTok – Tsukimi has certainly gained a lot of traction within the digital space. It’s more than just art – it’s a calling, a feeling, that – is hard to put into words – but is shared by many.

THE FUTURE

So – what about the roadmap? What can we expect from Tsukimi in the weeks to come?

To begin with, we have art that would be one-of-a-kind. An art that holds its own category – one that is unique in every aspect with a strong sense of history and culture. Add to it elements of aesthetic animations that loop endlessly, a hint of Japanese culture, and an overall chill vibe – and you have a collection of art that is unlike any other.

Next, would be working further towards the ‘brand’ side of things. This would mean collabs with streetwear brands, chill-hop and lo-fi artists and production houses, and more!

And beyond that, as hinted on their website, is the journey to the Loft. ‘The Loft’ is what the Tsukimi has named their concept of the Metaverse, and we are excited to see what they come up with!