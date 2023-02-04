Unlock Your Hip Flexors Reviews - Does It Work? Shocking Customer Results!

Many think training hard and eating a balanced diet is enough to keep them healthy. You will be surprised to learn that a hidden muscle in our bodies impacts our health in several ways. Unfortunately, this muscle is not only missed by us. Doctors also fail to identify how powerful this muscle is as it affects everyone regardless of how active or inactive you are.

The muscle is known as the psoas. It can be a danger to our health, but if appropriately exercised, it can help boost your overall health. With the Unlock Your Hip Flexors program, you can easily work your psoas, the muscle connecting your upper body to the lower body.

The program contains ten carefully selected exercises designed to stabilize the hips so that you can achieve peak performance day after day. Keep reading to discover other things included in the program.

What is Unlock Your Hip Flexors?

This program is designed to target your psoas muscle so you can achieve maximum health naturally. The program contains ten exercises: static stretching, PNF stretching, 3-dimensional core stability exercises, fascia stretching, muscle activation, and mobility exercises. All these exercises will help kickstart proper blood flow, rejuvenate your body, and clean out lactic acid and metabolites while minimizing inflammation.

The good news is that the program not only focuses on performing the exercises. It ensures you do them in the correct sequence so that your body can begin its natural healing process. It will also help boost flexibility and vitality and add more strength. When you order the program, you will receive Unlock Your Hip Flexors video and a manual to guide you.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors DVD Video

The video contains a clear explanation of how to target the psoas muscle. Rick, your personal trainer, will take you through each exercise so that you understand why you are doing it. The other video is a Follow Along format that will help you flow without getting confused.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors Manual

The manual will help you understand the importance of the psoas muscle and how it can affect your overall well-being. It also contains pictures of exercises you are required to perform to boost the flexibility and strength of your hip flexors.

Can Simple Static Stretching Help Loosen My Hip?

It is also possible to loosen your hip, back, and leg muscles at home. But the problem is targeting the exact muscles. Psoas muscles are typically hard to reach. It is no wonder why very few people manage to loosen it as it should.

If you have ever tried stretching at home and did not feel the impact on your hip muscles, it’s probably because you are not using the proper stretches or exercises to loosen the Psoas muscle. Here are a few stretches you can perform that will help promote the flexibility and strength of your hip flexors:

● PNF stretching

● Dynamic stretching

● 3-dimensional core stability exercises

● Muscle activation movements

● Fascia stretching

● Mobility exercises

Combining all these exercises in the right way will get you where you want to be, and you can do that by getting the Unlock Your Hip Flexors program. The program will guide you in a way that is simple to understand.

What Causes Weak Psoas Muscle?

As mentioned earlier, the psoas muscle affects everyone, regardless of size or age. It is the leading cause of nagging joint pains, bad posture, hip locking, walking discomfort, poor blood flow, high anxiety, and digestive issues, among other problems.

Most people experience these issues daily but do not know that sitting is the number one enemy of the psoas muscle. Sitting is one activity that makes you fatter and weaker. Even if you are physically active, your psoas muscle can be affected, depending on the number of hours you sit down.

Sitting for long periods causes shortening, weakness, and tightness around your psoas muscles. It also causes:

Bulging Belly

If you have been working out every day, but your belly is still bulging, you need to try the Unlock Your hip Flexors. Some people believe that the cause of a bulging belly is weak abdominal muscles, but in reality, it is due to your tight psoas muscle, which is causing your lower back to curve inward, pushing your stomach out.

When the psoas is activated, it can help tuck in your stomach, allowing you to achieve a flatter stomach quickly.

Fat Loss Inhibitor

When your psoas muscle gets tighter, it signals the body that you are in danger. Once the body knows this, it overworks the adrenaline glands, causing your immune system to suffer. With a poor immune system, your body fails to take in fat-burning nutrients. Also, your body begins to store a lot of fat, which can cause overweight and obesity issues.

What Else is in the Unlock Your Hip Flexors Program?

Here are other things you will learn in the Unlock Your Hip Flexors Program;

● How to target hard-to-reach muscles in your body. The exact moves you need to perform are explained in the video in detail.

● Understand why the hips hold the key to peak performance

● How the “might muscle” is affecting your spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being

● How you can achieve faster weight loss and more energy

● Know the main reason why your psoas muscle has changed its structure

● Understand why strong glutes and legs are crucial for overall health and why it’s essential to avoid excessive flexion of the hips

● Why an intense core workout could be doing more harm than good at loosening your hip flexors

● Know how injury, trauma, and stress can affect your posture and psychological state.

● Learn how to relax your psoas muscle to have a clear mind and much more.

To enjoy the benefits of Unlock Your Hip Flexors, click here to place your order now! >>>

What Are Customers Saying About Unlock Your Hip Flexors?

Customers have already purchased the Unlock Your Hip Flexors program and love it. Here are a few testimonials that will help you determine if the program is worth it:

Frank Daniels, an athlete, says that he has had many knee surgeries due to blowing out ACLs. He says he later began developing hip issues due to wear and tear. But after using the program, he feels stronger and faster and still competes in sports. Franks adds, “Rick gave me the ability to perform at my highest level as a coach and regain the athletic ability I had lost over the years from wear and tear. I couldn’t recommend this product enough.”

Chris Wilson also says, what if I told you that you could increase your deadlift by 35 pounds in a week? You’d think I was nuts, but that’s exactly what I experienced. Rick worked with me to help me loosen my hip flexors, and the unlocked explosiveness helped me finally hit that 500 lb pull I’ve been training for.”

Many customers are happy with Rick’s program and highly recommend it to others with hip problems, as it works effectively.

Loosen Your Tight Hips Today

If you want more strength, vitality, and looser hips, consider getting yourself the Unlock Your Hip Flexors program. The program contains all the information you need about loosening your tight hips and how it can be done effectively.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors is selling at only $10, and if you want the physical book and DVD shipped, you only need to pay $15 to get the program. The program is covered with a 60-day money-back guarantee and comes with two bonuses, which are:

● Bonus 1: Unlock Your Tight Hamstrings - The Key To A Healthy Back And Perfect Posture

● Bonus 2: The 7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Diet - Automatically Heal Your Body with The Right Foods

Money Back Guarantee

The creators stand behind the program. However, they want to offer a 60-day money-back guarantee for those the program did not help. Customers can call or send an email to:

● [email protected]

● 1-800-213-3485

About The Author

Rick Kaselj, MS, has over 20 years of experience treating injury and pain. He teaches other professionals new techniques to help their clients. Rick has presented 300 live appearances to over 6000 fitness and health professionals across the US.

Summary

Unlock Your Hip Flexors program contains ten exercises that loosen the Psoas muscle to loosen your hip, back, and leg muscles at home. The Unlock Your Hip Flexors program is available for $10.00 and can be purchased on its official website.

ALSO READ:

● Hyperbolic Stretching Reviews - The Science Of Muscle Geometry & Reflexes

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Unlock Your Hip Flexors shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.