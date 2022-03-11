Uplifting the nation by devoting his life for its serving its people : Sharad Kumar As Sharad Kumar Yadav

Uplifting the nation by devoting his life for its serving its people : Sharad Kumar As Sharad Kumar Yadav

Sharad Kumar is also known as Sharad Kumar Yadav was born on 24 April 1999 (23 years) in Banka town of Bihar. Sharad Yadav completed his studies of management from Lucknow University. Simply there had been a solitary day in his life that he has spent chilling and not contemplating the agonies and prosperity of others. He is certainly not an ordinary man, he is considered as a genuine exemplification of affecting youth towards social assistance. Born as Sharad Kumar in Banka, Bihar, he is better known by his professional name Sharad Kumar Yadav and is a Social Activist, leader, and public figure.

 As a social worker who favored every one of the necessities, he views himself as behind all who are attempting to try and bear the cost of the essential one. Conceived and purchased in the place where there is a legacy improved with rich culture and history Bihar, he is, as a matter of fact, Sharad Kumar Yadav. Coming from a Yadav family his qualities are profound and grounded to earth with his social deeds plainly repeats.

 

 

Coming from a political foundation sharad Kumar Yadav never needed to be one as he indiscreetly simply needed to serve however his extraordinary information and verbiage make him unique and legend to society. individuals in the town of Banka (old neighborhood) anticipate Sharad Kumar Yadav as an impending youth head of the party and demonstrating this by continuously being focused on his morals he is a live illustration of a genuine loyalist.The sources have uncovered that in the pandemic emergency when red alert recommended being at home he took it to help the penniless by arriving at the house to house and serving food and prescriptions, arranging blood gifts missions, and giving covers to the poor in winters. there is a considerable rundown of his great deeds. As of now, he considers his obligation to destroy the idea of pay off from society as it forestalls the meriting possibility to come up. Maybe the rich exploit what isn't right. To fix this Sharad Kumar Yadav is presently facilitating a few meetings, with a supportive group of more than 3000 known as “Team SHARAD”, Mr. Sharad Kumar Yadav feels obliged and favored with the excursion he has taken up to wrap things up he gives generally his credit to the country and his folks and citing a few best lines by Sir Martin Luther King "Never, never, be hesitant to make the wisest decision, particularly if the prosperity of an individual or creature is in question. Society's disciplines are little contrasted with the injuries we cause for our spirit when we take no.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

4
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

7
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

8
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

9
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Among 13 winning women candidates, 11 belong to AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy

Although there was no official word from the government abou...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district