Who is @goddesswrites? A narcissist or a necessity?

April 23: @goddesswrites, an Instagram account that started with merely a hope of spreading some love, rather self-love, has grown in the span of just two months like a wildfire.

Who is she? Where is she from? Why is she not revealing her real name or even face? What makes her content so relatable that her followers are growing day and night and her posts are flooded with their comments? We know nothing about that but this mystery makes us question at times.

Is she really as enlightened as she seems to be? Has she really learned or she just wants to lure? How would we define her if we knew her for real? A ‘narcissist’, a ‘necessity’? Can’t tell. Either way, it is a compliment.

Like a true narcissist, she is fostering the exaggerated sense of self among ‘girls’ who are still stuck in the vortex of self-doubt. Like a so-called drama queen, she’s teaching them to be the centre of the universe, a main character of their own show. Like some control-freak, she implores the world to take charge of their own life and stop waiting and complaining. She is a necessity as unlike a narcissist who loves to manipulate, she wants to prepare everyone to manifest love on their own to be and feel independent in true sense. Unlike a narcissist who thinks you are the problem, she makes you believe you hold the power to solve every problem and face any challenges that would ever cross your way. In today’s times where people won’t stop blabbering about their success and achievements, she doesn’t mind getting vulnerable and shares her lessons and mistakes.

Answers still may remain concealed. But what we understand is that she addresses topics such as self love, boundaries, faith, hope and true love not like usual pep talks but in her own beautiful, authentic way. With her melodious, gentle articulation and serene visuals, she has certainly won hearts in no time. She is opening up about her own journey and realizations to lead by example for anyone who comes across her revamped beliefs.

She often says that every girl is a GODDESS. What a powerful statement to acknowledge and awaken the divine feminine within EACH female that might have forgotten their own potential, their own light & energy that creates worlds! Maybe she lost something that might have pushed her onto this way but what we can figure is that she is a living example of how one can find their voice amidst the chaos. A voice that is soft but not feeble, just like every goddamn goddess is supposed to be! Isn’t it?