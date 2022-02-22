Winning It All In the Entertainment World, Hoang John’s Way

The Entertainment Industry in Vietnam is on a paradigm shift. The industry is witnessing gargantuan increment in its potential to attract the audience as it is getting modernized.

This promising industry innately has a name attached of a person who has actively contributed to the industry's success over the years. The influencer is none other than Mr. Hoang John.

Mr. Hoang John, also known as Hoang Van Ngoc, is one of the most admired persons for his impeccable and thought-provoking insights. As a celebrity, he enkindles people across the globe through his commitment, wit and ingenuity. More than one million followers actively engage in his daily posts on social media handles to draw inspiration from his work.

Born in 1995, Mr. Hoang always enjoyed spending hours learning about the intricacies of online and offline games. He was a brilliant student with the dreams of bringing a revolution to the entertainment industry. With his passion for technology, he is a recipient of two excellent student awards at the provincial level at a young age.

A Network security graduate from - Korea Information Technology University envisioned building a "game empire". After acquiring a rich experience of 12 years in the field of game development and programming, he decided to launch his company HVNTeam.

The company is one of the gaming stalwarts in Vietnam, which offers both online and offline engrossing games. Their popularity of riveting services touched the skies in a very short time. The unique service provided by the company helped it clock a charter capital of 1 billion VND on both Google Play and App Store platforms.

Apart from being a gaming expert, Mr. Hoang John enjoys sound communication skills and critical thinking ability. His ability to cultivate strong interpersonal relationships with people has helped him conquer some of the most challenging conditions. The aura he carries leaves one and all awestruck and makes him an idol on social networking platforms.

He opines, "In this fast-paced industry, it is quintessential to abide by the principle of SMART methods to achieve the desired goals. I make sure that my practices are Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timely so that I can turn my vision into a reality at a scaled level. In the time to come, I want to make this industry more accessible to the young generation of Vietnam so that they can also bring a revolution."

He also finds regular mention on major TV shows around the world. He is an outstanding and well-thought speaker. His thoughtful insights draw a huge ardent fan base. Especially, the female followers are die-hard fans who are quite enticed with his vibrant personality. His fans eagerly wait for his guest appearance on shows.

Mr. Hoang John truly lives life at its best as he continues to gain popularity in the Vietnamese Entertainment Industry more than ever. He is humbled by the support of his family, friends, and most importantly, his fans and is determined to continue to perform even better in the years to come.