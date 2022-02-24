WI’s Men’s Cricket Team Chief Selector Desmond Haynes Gets Candid in the Latest Interview

The renowned West Indies opener is now the men's team's lead selector, and he addresses the challenges of the position in the contemporary era.

With a tight schedule, three distinct formats, and multiple franchise competitions to consider, the job of an international cricket selection has never been more difficult. He discusses those issues and more in an exclusive interview with Betway Insider.

When did you decide that you wanted to be a West Indies selector?

I was a selector for the Barbados Cricket Association in the 1990s, so I had some experience with squad selection.

When I was contacted for the post, I decided that now was the best moment to give back to West Indies cricket.

They wanted a lead selector, so they talked to me about it, and that's when I started thinking about it seriously.

What, in your opinion, are the essential characteristics of a good selector?

Being a professional is also important. You never get your way as a selector. When you desire a player, you may find yourself outvoted.

There used to be five selectors in the West Indies, but today there are just three. Our goal, as I always say, is to choose the greatest players. It makes no difference where they're from or what format they're playing in.

When it comes to spotting foreign talent, what are the primary indicators you're searching for?

You look at the players' personalities and how dedicated they are to training and cricket in general.

Obviously, game knowledge is crucial to me since it helps me to ensure that the players understand and are students of the game.

At the end of the day, it's also about skill. To play cricket at the top level, a player's skill must be able to produce and perform well for the West Indies.

When making a decision, how do you strike a balance between stats and gut instinct?

Statistics are essential, but as I previously stated, it's all about recognising skill and examining the individual. I constantly return to the character to see whether he can contribute to the squad.

It's important to learn about their statistics, though, because if they've had trouble with spin or the swinging ball, or whatever the case may be, I'll need to account for it.

We're quite lucky to have the analysts and technology to provide us with that information.

How well are you connected with the coaching staff in terms of the practicalities of your role?

I maintain a safe distance because I believe my responsibility is to develop players, pick them, and then delegate coaching to the coaches.

How much responsibility do you feel as a selector for the results when it comes to performance?

We all want the same things, and it's not about anyone in particular. We all believe we've chosen the greatest team to play, and if they don't, we'll bear some of the blame.

When it comes to choosing, how much do you allow each outcome to influence your decision?

It's a procedure that will take a long time to complete. It's critical to provide opportunities for players. If someone fails, you must examine the circumstances around his failure, such as how he failed, how he escaped, and so on. There comes a point where you can only give someone a certain amount of opportunities. If you want the most out of a player, they must understand that there is competition.

The cricket calendar is busier than it has ever been in contemporary times. As a selector, how do you handle rest and rotation?

Rotation is crucial, especially for quick bowlers, in my opinion. Back-to-back Test matches are scheduled for the next visit against England. It will be quite difficult for all of them to play 15 days of cricket in a row. This allows you to play a game with someone else.

How do you make sure you're taking care of players' mental health while making selections, especially in this era of bubbles?

What are your thoughts on franchise contests affecting West Indies national team selection?

The IPL has a window within which the players are permitted to participate. But it's with all of the various franchises throughout the world that you run into trouble. Then you have to figure out how to balance it with international cricket's demanding schedule.

How can young players strike a balance between franchise and international cricket, according to you?

Everyone wants to play where there is a lot of money, but it is critical that you focus on becoming a better cricketer. Always attempt to learn as much as you can about the game, seek out facts, and pick the brains of some of the legends. You can make a lot of money from the game if you do the correct things, take care of yourself, and keep yourself healthy.

Do you think multi-format cricketers are the way of the future, or do you think players will be more pigeon-holed in the future?

I feel that players should be able to participate in many formats of cricket. India and New Zealand have demonstrated that if you can play Test cricket well, you can play any form of the game. The players are the ones who choose the format in which they want to compete.

The West Indies appear to be in good shape at the moment. What are your thoughts on the current crop of players?

The West Indies will always have skill; it's simply that we don't have the numbers. We can't compare ourselves to countries like Australia and India, which have a large number of cricket players. I believe it is critical for the ICC to look into measures to aid countries with restricted populations, such as the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.