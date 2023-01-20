Your EMF Shield Water Stick Reviews: Does It Purify Tap Water or Fake Effects?

There's no denying that water is life, but most importantly, clean and safe water is critical to our health and well-being. Unfortunately, however, access to chemical-free and pristine water remains a mirage to most of the world's population. If anything, most people are presently overpaying for tap water laden with all manner of impurities or bottled water that offers little to no benefits over regular stream water despite being several times more expensive. Luckily, there's now an alternative - artisanal water.

Introducing Artisanal Water - What Exactly is it?

Generally speaking, artisanal water refers to water that has been collected, processed, and packaged in small quantities, often by hand, using traditional methods.

You see, the term "artisanal" is often used to describe products made by skilled craftspeople using traditional techniques rather than mass-production methods. In the case of water, artisanal water may be sourced from springs, wells, or other natural sources and may be filtered, purified, or treated using traditional methods such as charcoal filtration or reverse osmosis. The water is usually packaged in small bottles or containers, often with a focus on sustainability and minimal environmental impact.

What are Some of the Benefits of Taking Artisanal Water Over Regular H20?

Extensive research shows that some of the benefits of drinking artisanal water compared to ordinary water may include the following;

Purity: Artisanal water is often sourced from natural springs or wells and is processed using traditional methods such as charcoal filtration or reverse osmosis, which can result in purer, healthier water.

Taste: Artisanal water may have a different taste compared to ordinary water, as it is not treated with chemicals or additives. Many people find that artisanal water has a more natural, fresh taste.

Health benefits: Artisanal water can be a good source of essential minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and potassium. These minerals can be beneficial for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, blood pressure, and overall health.

Sustainability: Many artisanal water producers focus on sustainability, using minimal packaging and using environmentally friendly methods of production. Not to mention that you will contribute less to environmental pollution simply by not buying ordinary bottled water.

Now it is essential to understand that artisanal water is often marketed as being purer or healthier than mass-produced water and may be more expensive than commercially available water. Here's where Your EMF Shield Alkaline Ionizer Hydrogen Water Stick comes into play.

What is Your EMF Shield Alkaline Ionizer Hydrogen Water Stick?

Your EMF Shield Alkaline Ionizer Hydrogen Water Stick is a device designed to be inserted into a water bottle or glass to increase the alkalinity and hydrogen content of the water. It works by using an electrolysis process to separate the water into acidic and alkaline components, with the alkaline component containing more hydrogen ions (H+).

The stick is made of a composite material rich in minerals such as titanium, platinum, and other metals, which are used to catalyze the electrolysis process. When water is passed through the stick, the hydrogen ions (H+) are released, increasing the alkalinity and hydrogen content of the water. The hydrogen ions can also act as antioxidants, which can help to neutralize free radicals and reduce inflammation in the body.

Studies show that such alkaline ionized hydrogen water is claimed to have many benefits, such as hydration, neutralizing acidity in the body, reducing inflammation, and improving one's complexion and overall health.

Limited stock alert: buy Your EMF Shield Alkaline Ionizer Hydrogen Water Stick now at discounted rate! >>>

How Does Your EMF Shield Alkaline Ionizer Hydrogen Water Stick Stand Out?

Granted, there are quite a few similar Water Sticks in the market. So, one may ask, how does this specific alkaline ionizer stand out from the crowd? Let's see.

pH range: Unlike other sticks in the market, Your EMF is perfectly capable of raising the pH of your water to at least 9.5, which is considered alkaline.

ORP (Oxidation-Reduction Potential): The stick can reduce the ORP of your water to a negative value, which is considered to be some sort of antioxidant that packs a number of amazing benefits.

Hydrogen concentration: This is one of few sticks that can produce water with at least 0.8 ppm of dissolved hydrogen.

Quality of the materials used in its construction: Your EMF is made of high-quality materials, a combination of durable plastic and stainless steel, to ensure it lasts a long time.

Size and portability: If you plan to take the stick with you while traveling, then the compact and lightweight design of the Your EMF Water Stick will be such a welcome appeal.

In Closing

This Alkaline Ionizer Hydrogen Water Stick is priced at an affordable rate of $39.87 for three pieces. Which, in other words, implies you will be getting three sticks for the price of one! Now here is the thing; considering that one stick can ionize, purify and alkalinize up to 90 liters of water, you are looking at saving over $300 if you were to purchase the same quantity of conventional or bottled artisanal water (e.g, Fiji) instead of making your own.

Buy now and make Water Stick filter your solution for pure water >>>

ALSO READ:

● UVBrite Reviews - Bright UV Light Smart Water Purifier Bottle Worth It?

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.