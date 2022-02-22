YouTuber and Influencer Peter Sage Empowers People by Presenting His Rules of Success

Peter Sage is the epitome of inspiration, humility, and leadership. He is a well-known author, international speaker, and influencer. He examines the world in a different light which has managed to inspire hundreds and thousands of people across the world and made it possible for them to reinvent and rediscover themselves. He empowers with his words of wisdom that generate profound shifts in awareness while making sure his teachings offer substantial value to all those seeking it.

Peter dropped out of school at the age of 16, in search of his true calling. He entered into the field of personal development and learned over time how the right attitude holds way more important skill than traditional education when it comes to success. He says,

“I am a great believer that we are not here just as passive participants. There are so many people that get to the end of their life not regretting what they did but regretting what they didn’t do but by then it’s often too late. Though what if your older self, the one on their death-bed, had the option to come back to where you are now and live again from the moment you are in today, reading this. What would you do differently? What excuses would you no longer use and what fears would you outgrow as you realised your fears of not doing it were actually greater at the end of the game than the ones you tell yourself you fear now?”

His philosophy, risk-taking and clarity of mind have enabled him to reach astounding success. He now coaches people to follow the same rules and create a shift inside of them that is lasting and profound. Here are some of his top rules of success that can help you raise your game.

Focus on your why’s more than your how’s. The how often follows the why if it's big enough.

Ask yourself better questions for they are the steering wheel of the mind.

Recognise that life is a growth-centric not a comfort-centric experience.

Stop expecting you from other people.

You cannot catch the rabbit of fulfilment by running on the path of achievement.

Emotions are the after-products of your thoughts, no one else's.

Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose.

Play the game of raising the significance of others not your own.

You can’t manage time anymore than you can manage the current of a river while swimming in it. Instead, manage your focus.

Not making a decision is making a decision to procrastinate.

To know more about Peter Sage and take part in his free upgrade your life challenge you can visit his website.