Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24000856

Suitable match for Bansal boy, 5'-11", 08.11.1998, 11:31:42 am, Mohali, B.tech, Canada PR. Good income, own logistics business. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureaus excuse. 7986665309.

ARORA

CL24000107

SM for PEC Graduate ECE Hindu Arora boy Wheatish, 5'-7", Dec. 1994 from Bathinda region working at Senior level in startup Gurgaon. Similar profile girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only 90414-00462.

BRAHMIN

CL23120438

Suitable match invited for Brahmin boy, B.Com, SEBI Certified, DoB: 17 January 1986, 7:31 pm, Manglik, Ludhiana, Vegetarian, Teetotaller, 5'-11". Family Well-Educated, Religious, Father retired, Mother homemaker, Elder brother settled in US. Boy leads Zonal Branch of top Financial Asset Firm. Contact after matching on [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24000021

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 6'-2", 14.02.1995 Patiala, B.Tech. (Thapar), working as Senior Tech Lead in MNC Gurgaon, 30 LPA. 99159-01995, 98159-71265.

BRAHMIN

CL24000131

Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Asstt. Manager multi-national construction company (Toronto). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. 70098-58265.

BRAHMIN

CL24000768

Qualifed beautiful bride for Handsome Army Officer 12.04.91 8.14am Solan 5'8". Matches from Himachal and around Chandigarh Tricity are solicited to contact 8219670261.

BRAHMIN

CL24000806

SM4 Non Manglik Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy August 1993, 5'-7'', Working Punjab Govt. Bank at Chandigarh, Pure vegetarian family residing near new Chandigarh. Govt. Employee in/ around Chandigarh/ Mohali/ Ropar preferred. Contact Whatsapp 94170-38871.

BRAHMIN

CL24000887

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, British citizen, divorce, no children, 1982/ 5'-11", Salary > 1 Cr, Software Architect B.E. (IT). Family based in Himachal. Own house in London. WhatsApp: +91-86279-62668, Call: +91-94185-03541.

DIVORCEE

CL24000023

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23124413

Suitable match for Punjabi Brahmin boy, DoB: 5.12.1996, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Engineer, working with MNC in USA. Father working in Mumbai, Mother homemaker. Girl from Punjab/Lower Himachal, preferably working in USA. Horoscope matching. No agents/marriage bureaus. Call or Whatsapp: 7738087988/9256044541 [email protected]

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24001456

NHS UK Doctor, smart, Mahajan 93 born, 5'-10", required Doctor or professional match. 94170-11325.

JAT SIKH

CL23120238

Jatt Sikh boy working in Michigan, USA as an Anesthesia Provider (CRNA) with a Doctorate degree. 30 years old, 5'-10", well groomed, handsome, non-drinker, non-smoker. Family well settled in Canada. Seeking an educated and family-oriented girl from USA or Canada only. Marriage bureau, please excuse. Please contact or WhatsApp at: +1-226-280-6851 or email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23122570

Jatt Sikh Grewal Canadian citizen boy, 1996, 6'-0", Electronics Eng. , 15 acre land, seeks beautiful and educated girl. Contact: 88721-32007, 86996-92039.

JAT SIKH

CL24000477

Seek professionally qualified girl for US based engineer. PhD in mechanical engineering. 5'9" tall. 86 born. Send biodata and latest pictures of the girl to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24000385

Jat Sikh boy 1993 born, 6'-2", USA citizen well-settled, divorcee, no kids with short marriage. WhatsApp: 80767-64635 Father.

JAT SIKH

CL24000387

Canadian PR Jatt Sikh Gill boy, 1990, 5'-10", PG Diploma Business and Management Accounting (Toronto). Landlord family from Haryana, settled Chandigarh. 83074-74076. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24000422

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canada PR, turbaned boy, 5'-8½", 1991, M.Tech, Software developer (IT) in Ottawa, divorced after few days. Contact: 9876140121.

JAT SIKH

CL24000618

Match for tall, handsome, 5'-11", 1985, never married, only son of Tricity based, very well settled Jat Sikh parents. Highly qualified Software Engineer, working in reputed IT MNC in UK, having high package, is PR of UK, having good urban, agricultural valuable commercial land. Seek beautiful qualified girl from status well established Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata, latest photo. Marriage bureaus excuse. Email: amanjattsikh2002@gmail. com Whatsapp (only). 98787-20244.

JAT SIKH

CL24000621

Gursikh Jat Sikh boy 33/ 5'-7", B.Tech. (Computer), own I.T. business. Good income. Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. 98156-61931.

JAT SIKH

CL24000757

Jat Sikh boy persuing MD pedia, Final year 97/5'8" seeking MD/MS/Civil Service beautiful girl from decent family Contact 9501718080

JAT SIKH

CL24001717

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Canadian citizen, Sept. 88, 5'-10", LLB, LLM (PU Campus Chd.), Canadian law exams qualified, now having own Real Estate business in Canada. 24 Acre property in India & rental units in Canada. Open to moving to India. Father Prof. retired from PAU Ludhiana. Sister Doctor. Preferred Doaba area. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/whatsapp: 9815244104.

KHATRI

CL23120432

Match for Khatri 28 years, 5'4", handsome well-settled Engineer Businessman from Punjabi, Affluent Industrialist Family of Ambala. WhatsApp:?86077-77501

KHATRI

CL24000684

SEEKING MEDICO/NON MEDICO MATCH. NEVER MARRIED MD HOMOEOPATHIC PHYSICIAN 74 6FT HINDU KHATRI LUDHIANA BASED.

KHATRI

CL24000340

Professionally beautiful educated match for Khatri boy 5'-10", 18.10.1990, Ambala, Working UK (PR), Lecturer, Upper caste welcome. 90349-55876, 70150-29978

KHATRI

CL24001752

Wanted PQM for Kshatriya teetotaller boy. July 92, 5'-7", B.Tech (CSE), MS in Business Analytics from USA. Working for MNC. Handsome salary. 98763-01401.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24000883

SM4 fair handsome Hindu Khatri, non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-Manglik, vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-7", convented, Graduate. Running own showroom, only son. M. 98140-02579.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24001333

Match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar born, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 16 LPA. Preferred B.Tech, MBA or MNC working girl. 7508036454.

MANGLIK

CL24000215

Elite match for Garg short term divorcee Manglik boy 1991, 5'-10", M.Tech. Gold Medalist, working as IT Professional Zirakpur. Contact: 97907-45222/ 70159-20118.

MISC.

CL24000899

Looking an alliance for our son, 29,6'2", MTech Cyber security, working at Microsoft Noida Hefty package Hindu Nai (NP) caste no bar contact 78884-67339

NRI

CL23096791

British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Post Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 30+. Contact/ WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full biodata.

NRI

CL23112973

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, girl settled in USA preferred. Contact +18606822527 Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23120144

Sikh parents invite matrimonial correspondence for their son 32, 5’9”, Bio Medical Engineer (ME) turned AI/ML engineer. Canadian born US citizen boy now settled in Atlanta GA. Boy has one sister, 28, Engineer working in LA. Dad is an engineer running his own business in Toronto for the last 27 years, presently managing it from USA. Mother is ex CRA accountant. We are Ramgarhia Sikh family but have no bars. Looking for professionally educated girl who is either living in USA or interested to settle in USA. Email ID: [email protected], WhatsApp: +16788606100.

NRI

CL23120597

Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LLB. Well settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family. Seeks well educated Jat Gursikh girl. Preferably Medical field, CPA, Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 64750-45800.

NRI

CL23123958

Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996/ 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did his MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd) in India and Mother: Home Maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 99323-26666.

NRI

CL24000071

Match for handsome Ramdasia Sikh Doctor (Green card holder) 38, 5'-8", Doing job in USA. Caste no bar. Contact: 83608-76705.

NRI

CL24000282

Match for Canadian citizen, 25/5'-8"/70, Computer Eng. From Canadian Top university. Brahmin family all settled abroad. Working in Bank. All upper caste welcome. Only higher education will be regarded. E-mail: [email protected] 9988777359.

NRI

CL24000980

Wanted suitable educated match for Luthra Rajput (Maid) boy Australian PR 1996/ 5'-7". Contact: 84276-72429.

NRI

CL24001147

Seeking Professionally qualified, beautiful girl for Sikh Khatri, never married, clean shaven boy, 1982/6'-0", MD, MHA (USA). Non-drinker, Non-smoker, working in USA (California). Green card holder, presently in India for 2 weeks. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau please excuse. Send biodata and recent Pictures to 94180-86324 (Whatsapp).

NRI

CL24001368

Qualified match from USA/ Canada/ India for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 39 yrs/ 5-'9", never married, (looks younger), MS (CS) USA, H1B visa, kundli must. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 81461-95255.

NRI

CL24001548

Ramgarhia Canadian citizen, IT Professional, 48/ 5'-11", clean shaved, issueless, divorcee. WhatsApp: 82838-83532, 0015872274068.

NRI

CL24001758

Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy Sept. 1994, 5'-8", holding Masters Degree in Engineering from University in IIlinois at Chicago USA, presently working with reputed company of America, living in Chicago on H1B visa. Preferred girl America settled or studying in USA, marriage bureau excuse. 98142-72975.

RAJPUT

CL24000082

Sikh Rajput handsome boy, 33, 5'-11", B.Tech, working in Immigration consultancy. General category only. Mob: 8284829722.

RAJPUT

CL24000476

Alliance for himachali rajput boy 5.10",08.10.1997,8.44am, place of birth rohtak, MCA, 14lac, working in MNC ??ngalore, girl from private sector, simple marriage 9816035076

RAJPUT

CL24000798

Rajput handsome boy, 26.3.89, 6:23 pm, 6'-2", Vice President Reputed Software company, package 91 lacs. Seeks well qualified, beautiful, tall girl. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 7696362180, 7508056188.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24000833

Well Educated, Beautiful match for Non drinker, Non trimmer Handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy 07 Nov.1995, 6'-0'', Civil Engineer. Mohali based well settled family. Contact 93126-16250.

SAINI

CL24000045

Chandigarh based family seeks PQM for Sikh Saini boy Apr 1995/ 5’-11”, B.Tech, MBA, MNC Bangalore, Salary 25 Lakh. Father retired Defence General officer. Message only on WhatsApp 82839-22279

SAINI

CL24000451

Wanted well educated, beautiful, from India/UK PR/Canada PR match for Saini Sikh turbaned handsome boy, 1996 born, 5'-7", LL.B, Masters in Law from Manchester Law School, UK with distinction, presently working in a Law firm on work visa. Father Senior Advocate. Mother retired Vice Principal. Contact: 9815040572.

SAINI

CL24000675

Match for saini sikh Longia turbaned boy 29 years, 5'-5", B.Tech. govt job 99141-87159.

SIKH

CL23102572

Suitable match for Gursikh Computer Engineer, 34, tall (6 feet), active and family oriented individual settled in New Jersey, USA (US citizen). Please respond via Email at: [email protected] Brief bio data with picture preferred and we will return in kind.

SIKH

CL24000036

Sikh Sardar boy, M.Sc. Science Journalist, handsome, religious, whole family settled in London for 25+ years, 5 ft. 3/Feb. 91. WhatsApp: 00447789177298. Caste no bar. Currently in India for a few months.

SIKH

CL24001240

Suitable girl from Canada, UK, Germany, Europe for smart handsome Canadian citizen, 5'-10", Oct 88 born Lubana Sikh Engr boy divorced from short marriage, no issue. Working with leading company 100K+ package. Whatsapp call +919872157495.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24000885

Sikh Khatri boy 1993/ 5'-7", B.Tech (Civil), Govt. employee, Punjab. 79866-74692.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24001372

Seeking a suitable match for a 28 year old tall, fair and handsome Sikh Khatri boy, Mech. Engineer and MBA living in Chandigarh. Presently working as a Senior Manager with a reputed firm near Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Respond with profile: [email protected] WhatsApp: 99156-63738.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24000024

Suitable match for Lubana Sikh boy, 1993 born, M.Tech Computer Science, Permanent Canada. Caste no bar. Contact: 7508345170.

SOOD

CL24000492

Sood educated boy, Australian resident, dob 20.10.93 Moga 5ft9 seeks suitable match cont:9501700415

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL24000749

Suitable match for tall smart 1992 born, Law Graduate, permanent resident Canada. Pursuing Law study and doing suitable job. Army Officer's family. 99151-33464.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Mohali