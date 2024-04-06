Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24000856
Suitable match for Bansal boy, 5'-11", 08.11.1998, 11:31:42 am, Mohali, B.tech, Canada PR. Good income, own logistics business. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureaus excuse. 7986665309.
ARORA
CL24000107
SM for PEC Graduate ECE Hindu Arora boy Wheatish, 5'-7", Dec. 1994 from Bathinda region working at Senior level in startup Gurgaon. Similar profile girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only 90414-00462.
BRAHMIN
CL23120438
Suitable match invited for Brahmin boy, B.Com, SEBI Certified, DoB: 17 January 1986, 7:31 pm, Manglik, Ludhiana, Vegetarian, Teetotaller, 5'-11". Family Well-Educated, Religious, Father retired, Mother homemaker, Elder brother settled in US. Boy leads Zonal Branch of top Financial Asset Firm. Contact after matching on [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24000021
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 6'-2", 14.02.1995 Patiala, B.Tech. (Thapar), working as Senior Tech Lead in MNC Gurgaon, 30 LPA. 99159-01995, 98159-71265.
BRAHMIN
CL24000131
Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Asstt. Manager multi-national construction company (Toronto). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. 70098-58265.
BRAHMIN
CL24000768
Qualifed beautiful bride for Handsome Army Officer 12.04.91 8.14am Solan 5'8". Matches from Himachal and around Chandigarh Tricity are solicited to contact 8219670261.
BRAHMIN
CL24000806
SM4 Non Manglik Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy August 1993, 5'-7'', Working Punjab Govt. Bank at Chandigarh, Pure vegetarian family residing near new Chandigarh. Govt. Employee in/ around Chandigarh/ Mohali/ Ropar preferred. Contact Whatsapp 94170-38871.
BRAHMIN
CL24000887
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, British citizen, divorce, no children, 1982/ 5'-11", Salary > 1 Cr, Software Architect B.E. (IT). Family based in Himachal. Own house in London. WhatsApp: +91-86279-62668, Call: +91-94185-03541.
DIVORCEE
CL24000023
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23124413
Suitable match for Punjabi Brahmin boy, DoB: 5.12.1996, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Engineer, working with MNC in USA. Father working in Mumbai, Mother homemaker. Girl from Punjab/Lower Himachal, preferably working in USA. Horoscope matching. No agents/marriage bureaus. Call or Whatsapp: 7738087988/9256044541 [email protected]
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24001456
NHS UK Doctor, smart, Mahajan 93 born, 5'-10", required Doctor or professional match. 94170-11325.
JAT SIKH
CL23120238
Jatt Sikh boy working in Michigan, USA as an Anesthesia Provider (CRNA) with a Doctorate degree. 30 years old, 5'-10", well groomed, handsome, non-drinker, non-smoker. Family well settled in Canada. Seeking an educated and family-oriented girl from USA or Canada only. Marriage bureau, please excuse. Please contact or WhatsApp at: +1-226-280-6851 or email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23122570
Jatt Sikh Grewal Canadian citizen boy, 1996, 6'-0", Electronics Eng. , 15 acre land, seeks beautiful and educated girl. Contact: 88721-32007, 86996-92039.
JAT SIKH
CL24000477
Seek professionally qualified girl for US based engineer. PhD in mechanical engineering. 5'9" tall. 86 born. Send biodata and latest pictures of the girl to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24000385
Jat Sikh boy 1993 born, 6'-2", USA citizen well-settled, divorcee, no kids with short marriage. WhatsApp: 80767-64635 Father.
JAT SIKH
CL24000387
Canadian PR Jatt Sikh Gill boy, 1990, 5'-10", PG Diploma Business and Management Accounting (Toronto). Landlord family from Haryana, settled Chandigarh. 83074-74076. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24000422
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canada PR, turbaned boy, 5'-8½", 1991, M.Tech, Software developer (IT) in Ottawa, divorced after few days. Contact: 9876140121.
JAT SIKH
CL24000618
Match for tall, handsome, 5'-11", 1985, never married, only son of Tricity based, very well settled Jat Sikh parents. Highly qualified Software Engineer, working in reputed IT MNC in UK, having high package, is PR of UK, having good urban, agricultural valuable commercial land. Seek beautiful qualified girl from status well established Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata, latest photo. Marriage bureaus excuse. Email: amanjattsikh2002@gmail. com Whatsapp (only). 98787-20244.
JAT SIKH
CL24000621
Gursikh Jat Sikh boy 33/ 5'-7", B.Tech. (Computer), own I.T. business. Good income. Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. 98156-61931.
JAT SIKH
CL24000757
Jat Sikh boy persuing MD pedia, Final year 97/5'8" seeking MD/MS/Civil Service beautiful girl from decent family Contact 9501718080
JAT SIKH
CL24001717
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Canadian citizen, Sept. 88, 5'-10", LLB, LLM (PU Campus Chd.), Canadian law exams qualified, now having own Real Estate business in Canada. 24 Acre property in India & rental units in Canada. Open to moving to India. Father Prof. retired from PAU Ludhiana. Sister Doctor. Preferred Doaba area. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/whatsapp: 9815244104.
KHATRI
CL23120432
Match for Khatri 28 years, 5'4", handsome well-settled Engineer Businessman from Punjabi, Affluent Industrialist Family of Ambala. WhatsApp:?86077-77501
KHATRI
CL24000684
SEEKING MEDICO/NON MEDICO MATCH. NEVER MARRIED MD HOMOEOPATHIC PHYSICIAN 74 6FT HINDU KHATRI LUDHIANA BASED.
KHATRI
CL24000340
Professionally beautiful educated match for Khatri boy 5'-10", 18.10.1990, Ambala, Working UK (PR), Lecturer, Upper caste welcome. 90349-55876, 70150-29978
KHATRI
CL24001752
Wanted PQM for Kshatriya teetotaller boy. July 92, 5'-7", B.Tech (CSE), MS in Business Analytics from USA. Working for MNC. Handsome salary. 98763-01401.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24000883
SM4 fair handsome Hindu Khatri, non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-Manglik, vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-7", convented, Graduate. Running own showroom, only son. M. 98140-02579.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24001333
Match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar born, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 16 LPA. Preferred B.Tech, MBA or MNC working girl. 7508036454.
MANGLIK
CL24000215
Elite match for Garg short term divorcee Manglik boy 1991, 5'-10", M.Tech. Gold Medalist, working as IT Professional Zirakpur. Contact: 97907-45222/ 70159-20118.
MISC.
CL24000899
Looking an alliance for our son, 29,6'2", MTech Cyber security, working at Microsoft Noida Hefty package Hindu Nai (NP) caste no bar contact 78884-67339
NRI
CL23096791
British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Post Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 30+. Contact/ WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full biodata.
NRI
CL23112973
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, girl settled in USA preferred. Contact +18606822527 Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23120144
Sikh parents invite matrimonial correspondence for their son 32, 5’9”, Bio Medical Engineer (ME) turned AI/ML engineer. Canadian born US citizen boy now settled in Atlanta GA. Boy has one sister, 28, Engineer working in LA. Dad is an engineer running his own business in Toronto for the last 27 years, presently managing it from USA. Mother is ex CRA accountant. We are Ramgarhia Sikh family but have no bars. Looking for professionally educated girl who is either living in USA or interested to settle in USA. Email ID: [email protected], WhatsApp: +16788606100.
NRI
CL23120597
Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LLB. Well settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family. Seeks well educated Jat Gursikh girl. Preferably Medical field, CPA, Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 64750-45800.
NRI
CL23123958
Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996/ 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did his MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd) in India and Mother: Home Maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 99323-26666.
NRI
CL24000071
Match for handsome Ramdasia Sikh Doctor (Green card holder) 38, 5'-8", Doing job in USA. Caste no bar. Contact: 83608-76705.
NRI
CL24000282
Match for Canadian citizen, 25/5'-8"/70, Computer Eng. From Canadian Top university. Brahmin family all settled abroad. Working in Bank. All upper caste welcome. Only higher education will be regarded. E-mail: [email protected] 9988777359.
NRI
CL24000980
Wanted suitable educated match for Luthra Rajput (Maid) boy Australian PR 1996/ 5'-7". Contact: 84276-72429.
NRI
CL24001147
Seeking Professionally qualified, beautiful girl for Sikh Khatri, never married, clean shaven boy, 1982/6'-0", MD, MHA (USA). Non-drinker, Non-smoker, working in USA (California). Green card holder, presently in India for 2 weeks. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau please excuse. Send biodata and recent Pictures to 94180-86324 (Whatsapp).
NRI
CL24001368
Qualified match from USA/ Canada/ India for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 39 yrs/ 5-'9", never married, (looks younger), MS (CS) USA, H1B visa, kundli must. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 81461-95255.
NRI
CL24001548
Ramgarhia Canadian citizen, IT Professional, 48/ 5'-11", clean shaved, issueless, divorcee. WhatsApp: 82838-83532, 0015872274068.
NRI
CL24001758
Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy Sept. 1994, 5'-8", holding Masters Degree in Engineering from University in IIlinois at Chicago USA, presently working with reputed company of America, living in Chicago on H1B visa. Preferred girl America settled or studying in USA, marriage bureau excuse. 98142-72975.
RAJPUT
CL24000082
Sikh Rajput handsome boy, 33, 5'-11", B.Tech, working in Immigration consultancy. General category only. Mob: 8284829722.
RAJPUT
CL24000476
Alliance for himachali rajput boy 5.10",08.10.1997,8.44am, place of birth rohtak, MCA, 14lac, working in MNC ??ngalore, girl from private sector, simple marriage 9816035076
RAJPUT
CL24000798
Rajput handsome boy, 26.3.89, 6:23 pm, 6'-2", Vice President Reputed Software company, package 91 lacs. Seeks well qualified, beautiful, tall girl. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 7696362180, 7508056188.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24000833
Well Educated, Beautiful match for Non drinker, Non trimmer Handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy 07 Nov.1995, 6'-0'', Civil Engineer. Mohali based well settled family. Contact 93126-16250.
SAINI
CL24000045
Chandigarh based family seeks PQM for Sikh Saini boy Apr 1995/ 5’-11”, B.Tech, MBA, MNC Bangalore, Salary 25 Lakh. Father retired Defence General officer. Message only on WhatsApp 82839-22279
SAINI
CL24000451
Wanted well educated, beautiful, from India/UK PR/Canada PR match for Saini Sikh turbaned handsome boy, 1996 born, 5'-7", LL.B, Masters in Law from Manchester Law School, UK with distinction, presently working in a Law firm on work visa. Father Senior Advocate. Mother retired Vice Principal. Contact: 9815040572.
SAINI
CL24000675
Match for saini sikh Longia turbaned boy 29 years, 5'-5", B.Tech. govt job 99141-87159.
SIKH
CL23102572
Suitable match for Gursikh Computer Engineer, 34, tall (6 feet), active and family oriented individual settled in New Jersey, USA (US citizen). Please respond via Email at: [email protected] Brief bio data with picture preferred and we will return in kind.
SIKH
CL24000036
Sikh Sardar boy, M.Sc. Science Journalist, handsome, religious, whole family settled in London for 25+ years, 5 ft. 3/Feb. 91. WhatsApp: 00447789177298. Caste no bar. Currently in India for a few months.
SIKH
CL24001240
Suitable girl from Canada, UK, Germany, Europe for smart handsome Canadian citizen, 5'-10", Oct 88 born Lubana Sikh Engr boy divorced from short marriage, no issue. Working with leading company 100K+ package. Whatsapp call +919872157495.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24000885
Sikh Khatri boy 1993/ 5'-7", B.Tech (Civil), Govt. employee, Punjab. 79866-74692.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24001372
Seeking a suitable match for a 28 year old tall, fair and handsome Sikh Khatri boy, Mech. Engineer and MBA living in Chandigarh. Presently working as a Senior Manager with a reputed firm near Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Respond with profile: [email protected] WhatsApp: 99156-63738.
SIKH LOBANA
CL24000024
Suitable match for Lubana Sikh boy, 1993 born, M.Tech Computer Science, Permanent Canada. Caste no bar. Contact: 7508345170.
SOOD
CL24000492
Sood educated boy, Australian resident, dob 20.10.93 Moga 5ft9 seeks suitable match cont:9501700415
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24000749
Suitable match for tall smart 1992 born, Law Graduate, permanent resident Canada. Pursuing Law study and doing suitable job. Army Officer's family. 99151-33464.
