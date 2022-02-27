Brides Wanted

CL21108828

Professional/officer match for smart Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy, B.E. (Civ), M.E. (Structure), Ph.D. (Str) pursuing, 29/5'-11", working (14 lacs) relocated to Pb./Chd. Two elder sisters both Architects, married in reputed Jatt/Ramgarhia Sikh family of Senior officers. Father Chief Engineer (retd) Pb. Irr. Dept. running consultancy firm. Architect/Engineer/Doctor/Prof./CA/Civil-Judicial services smart girl from decent family welcome. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 9888120220.

CL21108850

Bride for Hindu Dhiman boy, Age 33, working in Gurgaon Top Corporate. BE PEC Chandigarh MBA top B School Delhi Univ, 26 + LPA. Height 5'-5". Mob: 88947-02343.

CL21110618

Jat Sikh parents seek match for their son 37 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California, USA, Bachelors of Business Administration. Owner of 2nd largest tourism company in San Francisco with net income close to 7 figures per year (USD). Seeking a slim, beautiful, well educated girl from a good family. Please send bio-data and photograph WhatsApp: 015104219666, email: psohal88@gmail.com

CL21111535

Young looking UK based British Sikh boy 47/ 5'-8", Business Graduate, secure employment, respectable family, seeks educated beautiful Sikh bride 25-35. Visiting India shortly. WhatsApp +447886328845.

CL21112062

Suitable match for Manglik Arora vegetarian boy 04.01.1991, 5:54 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11". B.Tech, job in IT company Mohali. Contact: 9478902604.

CL21112796

Suitable match for Saini boy May 1994, 5'.10", B.Tech SAP working in MNC Gurugram. 15 lac annum, Marriage bureau excuse. 88510-25269.

CL21113031

Match for handsome, 6' tall, turbaned Jat Sikh US citizen, 28, with US Engineering degree, working as Senior Program Manager in USA, one sister, who is a Doctor. Parents well educated and settled in USA, seeking a well-educated, tall and beautiful girl from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at amarinder2022@gmail.com

CL21113118

Professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri boy, 32, 5’-7”, Practicing Lawyer, 10 LPA. Parents govt. employees. Own house - Mohali. 98880-44454.

CL21113222

Canadian citizen, Jatt Sikh, tall handsome boy, 6'-1", Dec. 1985, Manager in Oil Company, salary over $ 150,000 (Rs. 1 Crore)/ year. 25 acres land in India. Homes in Canada and India. Divorced after 10 days in 2015. P: +(587)501-3807. dara_khosa@hotmail.com

CL21113257

Handsome Brahmin boy 5'-10", 24.11.1988, B.Tech (CSE), own business. Well settled high status Jalandhar based officers family. Seeks beautiful, tall, well educated girl from Doaba area. 9872801668.

CL21113275

Kansal non-Manglik boy, 5'-7", 19.02.1992, 1:07 pm, Barnala, working IT Sector, Chandigarh, CTC 16- 20L, looking for working girl. 70098-10387, kansalmohit19@gmail.com

CL21113284

Sikh only son Nov.1983, 5'-9",fair self employed own kothi Mohali, industrial building landed property. Seeking tall beautiful girl upper caste welcome. 99152-81836, 86997-24663.

CL21113334

Match for Australian Citizen Sharma handsome boy fair, good personality, 6'/24 year, Engineer. Status Business family in Australia. Tall, fair, good looking MBBS girl preferres. Upper caste no bar. Contact 79736-58150.

CL21113355

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri teetotaler family boy 27 November 1996, 10:42 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-9". B.Tech, MBA. Well settled business. Marriage bureau excuse. Kundli must. Contact: 9417900067.

CL21113360

Seeking suitable match for Canadian PR Jatt Sikh handsome boy, turbaned, Masters of Engineer, owns business in Canada. 1996/5'-10", belongs to reputed affluent and well educated family. Looking for computer or electronics engineering qualified girl of reputed family may contact. Preference to girl in Canada, student/work permit/ PR. Call WhatsApp 75280-37571, +14372421438.

CL21113422

Suitable match for Canadian born Hindu Brahmin boy, 1982, 5'-8", never married. MBA (Australia). Running his own Millionaire business. +1416-816-1426 WhatsApp.

CL21113459

Suitable match for Well settled Jat Sikh boy 5'-9''/ 1993, B.Tech in Construction Management from BCIT Vancouver Canadian Citizen, Working as Project Manager with reputable National Company, Salary in Six figures, Family owns property in Canada, Chandigarh, ancestral land in Punjab. Girls holding Canadian Citizenship/ PR preferred, other may also apply. WhatsApp +16048057147, Mobile: 9878937147, birbrar33@gmail.com

CL21113551

Professionally qualified employed beautiful match for Hindu Khatri Ambala based fair handsome boy. 5'.10", 30.09.1992, B.Com, LLB own business, Marriage bureau excuse. 98172-11053.

CL21113558

Saraswat Brahmin 09.09.1989, 01:42 pm, Ambala, 5'.6", B.Tech, MS from Canada, Working MNC Toronto. Hindu upper caste welcome. Send biodata. 94161-40997.

CL21113604

Professionally qualified, preferably B.Sc. Nursing match for Jat Sikh Australian citizen boy, 1986, 6', Graduate. Own retail business, Australia. 84279-13116, 98728-02730

CL21113609

Smart, single boy, Ramdasia Sikh, 1987/6', Ph.D., Scientist. Father Class-I Officer. Preference Ph.D/Professor/Class-I Officer girl in Chandigarh/Punjab. 73473-49201.

CL21113632

Match for Saini Sikh Turbaned boy 5'-7"/ 84, M.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) from Canada, Permanent Resident of Canada. Working in a reputed MNC in Toronto area. Issueless legally divorced. Call +91- 84270-06414, Whatsapp: +1-2895447425. Email: sainifamily22@gmail.com

CL21113636

Arora/Khatri vegetarian boy, 29, 5'-8", Jalandhar, Residing in England on work permit. Contact: 9888059411.

CL21113655

Suitable match for Sikh Tonk-kashtriya Canadian PR, vegetarian boy, 13.12.89, 12.45 pm, Phagwara, 5'-6", B.Tech, Post-graduation Toronto, working IT. Seeks Canadian, equally qualified girl. Caste no bar. Contact: 9876374225, 8054036002.

CL21113667

Seeking professionally qualified match for clean shaven Sikh US citizen 5'-7", 83 born,non-drinker, well settled working in a very reputed IT Company, very high salary, contact with biodata and photographs on Email: amitoj.kaur@gmail.com or WhatsApp +1661 416 9877 & 00447971228024.

CL21113693

Match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., Software Engineer in MNC, Mohali. Educated family. Parents Govt. Retd. Tricity employed preferred. 99881-66880.

CL21113779

Wanted beautiful, educated match for handsome boy, vegetarian, 28 years, B.Tech, 6'-2", job in MNC Gurgaon, package 16 lac. Ramdasia (Arya). Pathankot, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur preferred. 7888579027, 9872336812.

CL21113781

Qualified match for teetotaller Brahmin boy, 5'-6", Nov. 87, working in Dubai as Auditor and Senior Tax Consultant. Contact 97800-26282.

CL21113819

Hindu Khatri 43 yrs, UK Citizen, Business. Post Graduate, divorced, respectable family, looking for educated match. WhatsApp: 00447985193841.

CL21113843

Jatt Sikh 1993, 5'-10", Punjab Government job, looking for well educated girl, doing Government job Patiala. 94784-34225.

CL21113853

Seeking match for Sikh Lubana turbaned handsome boy, 29/5’-11”, working as Project Leader in Hyderabad for Software firm based in US. Preferred working girl in same field. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: 88473-16546.

CL21113877

Desire CA/ B.Tech/ MBA for Sharma boy, 28/ 5'-10", CA in Big4 Gurgaon, own house Panchkula. Upper caste welcome. 98778-12315, 98766-23802.

CL21113899

PQM for 6'/ 29 years M.Tech (Mech), turbaned, non trimmered/ non drinker, eggetarian Canada PR Arora Sikh boy untied beard well-settled in Toronto, handsome package. Contact 99151-87543.

CL21113921

Teetotaler Arora boy 17.09.83, 02:30 pm, Ambala, 5'.8", Graduate own business. 92531-38871.

CL21113978

Jatt Sikh boy, 29 years, 5'-10", vegetarian, non- drinker, handsome, Aerospace Engineer with urban & rural properties (45 acres) in India, working in California, USA. We are seeking tall (5'-5" & above), young (21- 28)well educated & cultured girl.+91-72066-67179.

CL21113995

Well educated/ settled in USA gentleman (widower) looking for life partner over 50 years honest reliable life long relationship North Indian upper caste, no marriage bureau and just seeking benefits and immigration please excuse. Send full info. pusandca@gmail.com

CL21114004

Beautiful match for Canadian PR Punjabi Khatri handsome boy 6'/ Chartered Accountant/ working as Vice President with Bank in Toronto/ July 78 (looks much younger)/ issueless divorcee short marriage of 4 months, family based in Gurgaon. Currently in India till March. Email: cp24star@gmail.com, WhatsApp only +91-98683-26555.

CL21114192

SM4 Mazbhi Sikh boy, born Jan. 1991, 5'-11", B.Tech. Civil, SDO. Seeks Class-I or Class-II Govt. service girl. Contact: 8194933149, 8699373495.

CL21114228

CA match for CA Mahajan boy, Jalandhar, 06.01.1988, 11.20 a.m. 97797-14156.

CL21114288

Suitable match wanted for 1991 born, 5'-10", slim and teetotaller Kashyap Rajput boy currently earning handsome salary in Dubai, well-established family with own house in Punjab, only sister married and well settled Australian citizen. Seeking a girl who wants to study or migrate to Australia with relevant qualification. Girl with a recent IELTS would be preferred. Caste no bar. Contact whatsapp: +91 98785-03901, +61434575255.

CL21114301

Suitable match for Canadian PR Brahmin (Bhardwaj) boy, 4.4.1998, 10.01 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8", job in MNC. Contact: 9417131666.

CL21114325

Suitable match for handsome Sikh Khatri, Non-drinker, vegetarian, cutsurd boy, 34, 5'-8", B.Tech, Agriculture Land & Commercial Plots. Mohali based Family. Call/Whatsapp: 8360306373, 7696321891.

CL21114346

Seeking bride for US citizen, Jatt Sikh, 37, highly qualified, handsome salary. Email at ssw4256@gmail.com

CL21114352

SM for B.Tech., MBA boy 30 yr., 5'-8", doing online part time job. Parents retired Bank/Govt. Officers settled in Mohali. Caste no bars. WhatsApp: 84272-88990.

CL21114366

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/5'-11". Want BDS /any other profesional girl. Caste no bar. Call/WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.

CL21114398

Suitable match for Brahmin Manglik boy, Canada PR, 09.03.1990, 6'-1", Canadian Lawyer, Barrister & Solicitor in law firm Toronto, handsome package. Looking for beautiful, professional girl in Canada/India, 70091-27061.

CL21114454

SM for Manglik Gaur Brahmin boy, 5'-7", 25.03.1992, 4:32 pm Chandigarh, settled Canada PR. Contact after matching horoscope. Upper caste also welcome. 98147-42899.

CL21114505

Suitable match for Hindu boy, 22.11.1989/5'-7", Graduate, Own house Patiala, job in Private company. 98148-05915.

CL21114564

Match for Canadian PR, SC Ramdasia boy, 1988, 5'-7", B.Tech, job Vancouver Police Deptt. IT cell, own house. Required beautiful girl in Canada. Call/whatsapp: 9988452977.

CL21114571

Suitable employed match preferably in IT sector for handsome Hindu Walia boy, Manglik, B.Tech., 18.7.1988, 11:10 a.m. Ferozepur, 5'-9", working Technical Lead I.T. Bangalore 19 LPA. Tricity Chandigarh family. WhatsApp 988658-7637.

CL21114581

Suitable match for Hindu Kaith boy 1994 / 5'-5", B.Tech, M.S. Civil Engineering Sydney. Permanent residence. work Engineer, NSW, Australia. Contact 95307-04118.

CL21114587

Ravidasia smart boy 1993, 5'-8", M.Tech. from Australia. Now on work permit. Girl preferred of Punjabi community, Australia PR, TR, work permit, student visa. Caste no bar. 96461-15428.

CL21114670

Wanted a suitable match for German citizen vegetarian Jatt Sikh Doctor boy, aged 27. The girl should be a German based Doctor with age less than 27. Those interested should call us at 015-214497105 between 9 to 10 a.m. Marriage bureau people should not contact.

CL21114789

Professionally qualified, beautiful, tall match for handsome Saini Sikh boy 1994/6'-2", B.Tech., Mechanical (India), MBA from Canada, Canadian P.R., working I.T. Company. Family settled near Chandigarh. Contact 98159-41496.

CL21114823

Professionally qualified match for well settled Canadian citizen clean shaven Sikh boy, fair, handsome, 33 yrs, 5'-10". Own Engineering business. Canada only. Send details along with recent photograph at goodluck8971@gmail.com

CL21114839

Suitable match for Sikh Arora handsome boy 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar well settled. Mother Retd. pension holder. Well educated, employed/homely match preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9041663379.

CL21114850

Suitable match for Faridkot based Jat boy 1975/ 5'-9", MBA, Unmarried, Teetotaler, Vegetarian, Divorce consider, upper caste welcome. 82647-16472

CL21114863

Ramdasia Sikh boy BALLB, 5'-10", 1990 born, required Canadian PR girl. Father & Mother Retired 94172-00047. Chandigarh.

CL21114953

Manglik Brahmin boy Govt. J.E. (Mohali), B.Tech., M.Tech, 5 July 1993, 3:20 am, Pinjore, 5'-10". Required: Govt Job/I.T.Sector. Preference Tricity. 94164-49423.

CL21114964

Ravidasia boy, 5'-6", June 1987, B.Sc. (BioTech), Branch Manager SBI Ludhiana. Father retd Rly Engineer. Basically from UP, settled at Jalandhar (Pb) since 40 yrs. Mob: 9478232340.

CL21114989

Match for Kamboj Sikh clean shaven boy, 31/ 5'-7" Convent educated, BHMS, presently in USA on work visa, awaiting Green Card, visiting India this year. Only son of renowned respectable family from Patiala. Having huge rural urban properties. Caste no bar, marriage bureau excuse.Send bio-data Whatsapp: 98761-61696. Email: kdthind@gmail.com

CL21115153

Professionally qualified employed match for handsome Khatri boy 13.01.1993, 03:29 am, Ambala, 5'-6", B.Tech MNC Banglore 25 lac annum. Business family upper caste welcome. 94164-49792.

CL21115154

Suitable match for Canada PR Khatri Manglik boy. 20 June 1991, 9:38 pm, 5'-8'', Chandigarh. Public Relations and Marketing. Working in company in Toronto.98720-10618.

CL21115191

Suitable match for British National Hindu Brahmin boy 19.12.1979, 6', working as Security Officer, England, caste no bar. Contact: 00447904543073, 98553-37598, 98778-32175.

CL21115210

Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO (Class-A Gazetted) in Punjab govt. at Mohali, residence Mohali. 98149-67499.

CL21115211

PQ tall beautiful girl for 1990 born, 5'-11" B.Tech. MBA Verma boy, working Chandigarh in U.S. based MNC. Own house Chandigarh. Parents officers. Contact/ WhatsApp 82838-41017.

CL21115401

Hindu Khatri Australia TR handsome boy 29.1.91. Birth Phagwara 5'-8". Master degree Computer-Science. Educated/ IELTS cleared 6 to 7 band respectable families smart girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Early marriage Send biodata, Photo. 9855285738.

CL21115407

Jat Sikh Brar Vaishnu only son Canada PR 1992, 6', Engineer, own good property and own business in Canada. Required PR girl who Doctor/ Engineer/ Master Degree/ good job in Canada, Height 5'-7"+. Marriage bureau excuse. 98146-13475 (Moga).