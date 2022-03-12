Brides Wanted

CL21108831

Professional/officer match for smart Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy, B.E. (Civ), M.E. (Structure), Ph.D. (Str) pursuing, 29/5'-11", working (14 lacs) relocated to Pb./Chd. Two elder sisters both Architects, married in reputed Jatt/Ramgarhia Sikh family of Senior officers. Father Chief Engineer (retd) Pb. Irr. Dept. running consultancy firm. Architect/Engineer/Doctor/Prof./CA/Civil-Judicial services smart girl from decent family welcome. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 9888120220.

CL21110618

Jat Sikh parents seek match for their son 37 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California, USA, Bachelors of Business Administration. Owner of 2nd largest tourism company in San Francisco with net income close to 7 figures per year (USD). Seeking a slim, beautiful, well educated girl from a good family. Please send bio-data and photograph WhatsApp: 015104219666, email: psohal88@gmail.com

CL21116107

Suitable match for teetotaller and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA born citizen 1991, 5'-8", Doctor- Eye Physician. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 001-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com

CL21116897

Unmarried UK based British Sikh boy 47, 5'-8", University Business Graduate, Secure employment, respectable family, seeks educated beautiful Sikh bride 25-35, visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

CL21118669

Match for Jat Sikh Australian Citizen manglik boy, 27/ 5'-8". Only BDS/ B.Sc Nursing slim girl from middle class preferred. Contact/ Whatsapp: 70873-89136.

CL21118689

Looking for well educated beautiful girl for our handsome Jatt Sikh boy, 6'-1", 1995, M.E from university of Calgary, B.E from Punjab University, Chd. Currently own business, Canada. Agricultural, commercial property, house in Mohali. Father Gazetted Officer. Contact: 99882-28255.

CL21118803

Ramdasia Sikh handsome turbaned 5'-6", 1992, Mech. Engg. Scale 1 Officer Govt. Bank six years experience, now plan to shift abroad. Wanted PR/WP girl. Contact: 75890-60213.

CL21118823

Jat Gursikh Mann, April 1986 born, 6'-2". Working as Manager for one of the Big4. +91-98764-69511.

CL21118848

Match for Himachali Dhiman boy, 29/5'-11", B.Tech., employed in Himachal Co-op Bank. Family settled Chandigarh. Require Govt/Bank employee in Chandigarh. Contact No. 94179-81546.

CL21118862

Norway PR, Jat Sikh Sidhu, handsome 36, 5'-7", GNM, pure vegetarian, Government job in Norway. Whole family settled abroad. Looking for well educated, nice, beautiful girl. Gursikh family preferred. WhatsApp 00467-93995694, 0047- 41306006, 0091-8427833722.

CL21118873

Canada PR Applied SC (Ad-dharmi) handsome boy, Masters (PG) in IT from Canadian university, 5'-10", 1992. Family Jalandhar based. Required PR, on work permit, beautiful girl preferably IT sector and Doabian. Contact: 9463974772.

CL21118889

Ramgarhia cleanshave Advocate, BA, LL.M., 1987/5'-5", Chandigarh based pure vegetarian. Require well educated, slim, beautiful girl. Contact 94652-25851.

CL21118902

Suitable Manglik/Non-manglik match for Brahmin handsome boy, 15.07.1991, 11.30 am, Jalandhar, 5'-6", working as Asstt. Service Manager. Father businessman. Contact: 9217242511.

CL21118912

Professionally qualified match for Jatt Sikh Grewal boy 31 yrs, 5'-10", US Citizen MBA, Seeking beautiful & educated girl. Mobile/ Whattsapp 98022-10000.

CL21118920

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh handsome curtsurd boy 89/ 6'-1", ECE PR Canada. Father Retd Defence Officer , status families. and upper caste welcome. 97790-77939.

CL21118931

Shimla based affluent Sood fmly, seeks decent PQM for their son 89 born/ 6ft / B.Tech NIT & MBA ISB- Hyd. Wrkg GGN as DGM/ 38 LPA. # 94183-11548, 70188-16901.

CL21118951

Professionally qualified match for Jatsikh Athletic teetotaller Canadian citizen, issueless divorced, short marriage. Sep 1983/ 6'-1", B.Tech. India, MS Computer Engineering Canada, Govt. job as Senior Cyber security Risk Advisor. palberta113@gmail.com +1-587-778-0226 (WhatsApp)

CL21118978

Bhagat boy, 94 born, 6', Bank PO. Parents Govt job. Wanted Govt teacher, own caste. Contact: 9041359642.

CL21119059

Suitable match for Ravidasia SC boy, 31, 5'-10", Engineering, SDO in Govt Deptt. Preferred Govt officer/qualified/doctor girl. Contact: 7508387080.

CL21119081

Canadian Citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 31/5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, Non-drinker, Non-smoker, Analyst Canada Bank, Ontario, CAD 85,000. High status family. 94178-62453. mybeautifulindia5@gmail.com

CL21119094

Match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 29, 6'-2", B.Tech (India), Masters from New Zealand, PR New Zealand, Rajpura based family having agriculture land. M: 98550-41126, 70870-51126.

CL21119100

SM4 Himachali Mahajan Software Engineer boy 5'-3", born Feb. 90, posted at Gurgaon. 94181-22710.

CL21119103

Jatt Sikh (Tiwana) Canada PR handsome, non-drinker only son, 1991/5'-8", convent, B.Tech., MBA IBM, currently working permanently in US company. Urban rural property. Father Businessman. Mother Professor. Required educated, beautiful, equally qualified preferred in Canada girl from Patiala/ Fatehgarh Sahib/ Mohali/ Chandigarh/ Panchkula. 98150-10093.

CL21119105

Jat Sikh Only son, 15.1.90 Birth, 5'-11", M.A., PGDCA, innocent divorcee, doing Apartment Construction business in Tricity. Father has 48 Kilas Agriculture and Urban Land. Residence in City, Stone crusher and property business. Seeks beautiful, post graduate, unmarried girl preferred. 98140-77233.

CL21119111

Seeking match for handsome Punjabi Sikh Lubana turbaned boy, 29, 5'-11", well settled family in Chandigarh, Software Engineer in Hyderabad, good package. Working professional preferred. Contact: 88473-16546.

CL21119162

Required suitable match for Australian Citizen Ahluwalia clean shaven boy from Sikh family 91, 5'-8", 98158-61616, 99158-70078

CL21119186

Investment Banker as Vice President, J P Morgan, Manhattan, New York, US, convent schooling MS in US, highly gifted handsome, 5'-9",Oct.1984, Hoshiarpur, Mother Rajput, Father Khatri landlord, Lawyer non-drinker, non-smoker, 1 lac, 50,000 US dollar PA.Contact: 8054610224.

CL21119199

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Ramgarhia handsome boy, 1989 born, 5'-9", MCA, Software Engineer Bangalore, package 16 lakh, presently work from home, Jalandhar. Caste no bar. Contact: 9646981175.

CL21119205

Australia (Sydney) residing since 2016, from Jalandhar city (Punjab) well educated and smart Brahmin boy, born 14.04.1992, 5'-8", B.Com. Seeks well educated and smart girl. Elder brother Australia (Sydney) citizen. Boy presently in India till 14 April. Brahmin/Khatri only contact. Send complete biodata. 9888861237.

CL21119207

Suitable match for Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1990/6'1" working as Manager in PSU at Mumbai 9724188585

CL21119284

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, handsome, turbaned, teetotaller boy from status family, 6'-3", Jan. 1989, B.Tech, MBA, working with Bell Canada (Toronto). Call/ WhatsApp: 98556-01364.

CL21119289

Punjabi Khatri Govt employed match for pure vegetarian, Hindu Khatri boy, Chandigarh Govt employee, November 1989, 5’-10”. 92179-67295.

CL21119325

Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy 1985/5'-6", Bachelor in Commerce, Chartered Accountant, working as Manager in MNC Australia, Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl, send photo's, biodata to ksingh75@hotmail.com WhatsApp: 0061412595521.

CL21119331

Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO (Class-A Gazetted) in Punjab govt. at Mohali, residence Mohali. 98149-67499.

CL21119341

PQM working/ settled in US for Hindu Khatri boy, age 35, 5'-5", Ph.D, PDF, US California on J1. Visiting India April. Upper caste no bar. 98719-09067. 98681-35432, parveenpassi@yahoo.co.in

CL21119404

Canadian PR Ramdasia Sikh 28, 5'-8",B.Tech.(CSE), Analyst Telecom. Prefer IT/ medical match. 9501030979.

CL21119440

Suitable match for handsome Chandigarh Aggarwal boy, 5'-10", 08.04.1993, 06:14 am, Bathinda, pursuing ME. Own business. Contact: 94177-81562.

CL21119564

Seeking match for Sikh Saini 28/ 5'-6", B.Tech. IIT, VP Investment Bank, London (UK), 1.25 Cr.+ package. Caste/ religion no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 98780-26878.

CL21119660

Goyal vegetarian boy 27, 5'-5", MS (IT), permanent job Sydney. Preferred Australian PR/ IT/ Medical professionals. WhatsApp: 94177-90300.

CL21119675

Rajput boy, 5'-11", 02.06.1986, 00:45 am, Chandigarh, working in MNC. Tricity preferred. Mob/Whatsapp 99145-66699.

CL21119686

Suitable match for Mair Rajput (Goldsmith) October 80, 5'-7",B.Tech,MBA, Senior Network engineer in MNC in Edmonton, Canada. Vegetarian, Canadian citizen, Issuless Divorcee, Well settled boy. Preference to girl already in Canada. Upper caste welcome. Whattsapp 81305-62250.

CL21119725

Suitable match for Hindu Kaith boy 1994, 5'-5", B.Tech, M.S. Civil Engineering, Sydeny. Permanent Residence. work as Engineer, Australian. Contact 95307-04118.

CL21119802

CA match for CA Mahajan boy. 06.01.1988, 11-20 AM, Jalandhar. 97797-14156.

CL21119890

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin boy, fair, 5'-11", 1989, Govt. Science Teacher. 96462-24875.

CL21119891

Jatt Sikh boy 1992, B.Tech, preference USA girl, caste and divorce no bar, Whatsapp 62395-16123.

CL21119897

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp +9194664-36721,+14168224721.

CL21119905

Govt. employee vegetarian Brahmin boy, 01.04.91, 07.30 am, District Bathinda. Govt employee preferred. 94643-50531.

CL21119931

Professionally qualified match for khatri handsome boy 5'-11", 14-04-88, 3:20 am, Chandigarh, Post Graduate in programming (Abroad). working MNC, Mohali. Working girl preferred.Well settled family. Contact: 94172-77759.

CL21120026

SM for minor physically challenged Himachal based Kashyap caste boy, 10.12.87, 04:05 pm Chandigarh, working permanent in HP Govt Shimla. Match preferably Shimla/ around based girl. Contact: 98720-90483.

CL21120123

Looking for jat sikh USA citizen or green card holder girl for canadian PR,1992 born, 5?8?? tall boy. M.A (English) and b.ed (India),M.ed (canada). Have teaching license (canada).Willing to settle in USA. Sister USA citizen, He will do business with his brother in Law in usa then set up his own business. 6094752691, preetgurm3@gmail.com

CL21120136

Match for Jatt Sikh Gursikh divorcee boy 33/ 5'-9", USA citizen, own business (good income). Preferred Jatt Sikh unmarried girl. WhatsApp 94632-88233, zaildarp@sbcglobal.net

CL21120156

NRI beautiful girl match for handsome Sarawat Brahmin Non- Manglik boy, 20 May 1990, 3.55 am, Sangrur, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, doing Private job. Good package. 98149-67666 WhatsApp.

CL21120173

Suitable match for Canada Jat Sikh fair handsome boy 1992, 5'-3". B.Tech (Civil Engg). Looking a well educated, beautiful girl. Doaba preferred. Contact: 9478646286.

CL21120272

SM4 Himachali Rajput boy MBA, B.Tech., 5'-10", 15.10.1991, 7:55 am, working in SBI, settled in Tricity. Seeks employed employable girl. 98787-79776.

CL21120313

MBBS/ Surgeon for Chandigarh Hindu MBBS, MS Ophthalmology, 5'-9", USA experienced, Haryana Government 99888-23442, 94170-03412, 78141-48692.

CL21120380

Match for Divorcee Lobana teetotaller Sikh, 5’-10", Sept 1977, Capt. Merchant Navy. Kanal house and property Mohali. Good salary. Father Defense Officer. Simple and early marriage.Upper caste no bar. 79737-42589.

CL21120401

Suitable match for Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy, B.Tech. & MBA. Canadian citizen. Currently in India for vacation, 1985 born, height 5'-7", self employed. Upper middle class family. Upper caste no bar. Ph: +91- 87086-46235.

CL21120406

Suitable match for Sharma boy 1991, 5'-9", Pursuing MBA in USA, Prefference USA/ Canada Citizen, PR, Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. 94165-54280, 70828-13211.

CL21120447

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh never married Dhaliwal 40 years, 5'-9" Graduate Canada own business. 94177-85108, 001-778-558-4363.

CL21120455

Educated, good looking, never married match from good family required for Punjabi Dogra Brahmin, slim, smart, serving Army officer (Lt. Col.) never married, 28 May 1980, 5'-6½". Elder brother married, serving Army officer. Father retd. Army officer. Upper castes no bar. Send biodata of family and few latest girl's full photographs. Early marriage. Bureaus excuse. Call/whatsapp: 9463946383. Jalandhar.

CL21120476

Qualified match for Mahajan teetotaller boy, B.Tech. CSE NITJ, Senior Software Engineer Singapore, 75 LPA. 1.02.1994, 4.13 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-6". Whatsapp: 9417102948.

CL21120481

Suitable match for vegetarian Mehra Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy, New Zealand PR, 5'-7", October 1991, seeks PR/ work permit girl in Canada. Marriage bureau excuse please. Contact No. 81469-70702, 78884-27032.

CL21120489

Professional match for divorced Sikh Doctor 36, 168, US citizen, MD, Fellowship CC. Contact +91 70096-05005 inderjeetg1953@gmail.com

CL21120497

Seeking match for smart Sikh turbaned boy, 1989, 5'-6", M.Tech, Assistant Prof., studying in Canada. Looking a well-educated and cultured girl, residing in Canada. Contact: 98886-60810.

CL21120500

Suitable match for Canadian PR, Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 20.08.1991, 10.25 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-11", BBA. Preferred Canadian PR/work permit/student visa girl. Contact: 9872570068.

CL21120501

Suitable match for Saini boy, 35/5'-11" Australia PR, own house Melbourne. Gotra Rara, Ghunia. Australia PR girl preferred. Tricity preferred. manindersinghsodhi@yahoo.com +61-430452991, +61-0433759894, 98726-70550, 89680-97891..

CL21120648

Looking for a beautiful, tall and qualified girl for a clean shaven US based Jat Sikh boy, Oct 1984/ 6'-2", studied Computer Science Engineering and MBA, belonging to well settled and educated Patiala based Dhindsa family. Father retired, Mother homemaker. Family owns rural and urban property. matri.dhindsa@gmail.com +9198762-08900.

CL21120674

Saraswat Brahmin CA boy in self practice, 5'-7", 5th Sept 1992, 7.08 am (Jalandhar), Pure veg family. Non-manglik, girl in job or without job. Contact: 9592088010.

CL21120727

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635.

CL21120791

Australian Citizen Jat Sikh boy, 1988, 6'-6" ; seeking tall homely family oriented girl wishing to settle in Australia. rsbfin47@gmail.com 7087032525

CL21120842

Educated homely match for Jalandhar based upper class Sikh cleanshaven 1976 born, 6'-2" businessman issueless legally divorcee. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 8847681637.

CL21120845

Suitable match for Mair Rajput, Canadian, Manglik boy 1992, 6', Physician in USA. Preferably resident/ Physician/ Dentist/ USMLE passed/ MD/ MDS, tall girl. Upper caste no bar. Bureaus excuse. Send pictures Y biodata. alliance.response92@gmail.com

CL21120907

SM4 Sikh Arora boy Jan. 84, 5'-8", divorcee issueless MBA, B.Tech., working top Company, Mumbai. Handsome package. Ludhiana based family. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 78891-87023.

CL21120929

Well qualified beautiful, tall slim girl for handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh Australian citizen 6'-2", 33 years, B.Tech. Production Engineer. Upper caste no bar. 098885-86380.

CL21120930

