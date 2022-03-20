Brides Wanted

CL21116107

Suitable match for teetotaller and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA born citizen 1991, 5'-8", Doctor- Eye Physician. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 001-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com

CL21116634

Suitable match for well settled Tonk Kshatriya boy, 5'-9", 1993 education from Canada Permanent Resident, working with Pharma Company and partner in car dealership. Seeks well educated beautiful tall girl, 5'-4" and above. Whatsapp: 99887-76546, 94644-43786.

CL21117780

Match for Hindu Dhiman boy BE PEC Chd. Top MBA FMS Delhi Univ., in Gurgaon, 26 LPA. Father retd. Senior Banker HO, only sister IFS (Foreign service) officer, Dec. 88, 5'-5", teetotaller, lower Himachal, bureau excuse. Mob: 88947-02343.

CL21119207

Suitable match for Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1990/ 6'-1", working as Manager in PSU at Mumbai. 97241-88585.

CL21119284

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, handsome, turbaned, teetotaller boy from status family, 6'-3", Jan. 1989, B.Tech, MBA, working with Bell Canada (Toronto). Call/ WhatsApp: 98556-01364.

CL21119440

Suitable match for handsome Chandigarh Aggarwal boy, 5'-10", 08.04.1993, 06:14 am, Bathinda, pursuing ME. Own business. Contact: 94177-81562.

CL21120497

Seeking match for smart Sikh turbaned boy, 1989, 5'-6", M.Tech, Assistant Prof., studying in Canada. Looking a well-educated and cultured girl, residing in Canada. Contact: 98886-60810.

CL21121546

Match for Arora Sikh 1985, 6', highly qualified Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, salary 1.40 Lakh, parents Chandigarh settled. 98152-89455.

CL21121564

Govt. employee match for SC boy 29, 6'-0". B.Com & Inter CA. Govt. job. 10 Lac annual. Caste no bar. Contact: 9878022164.

CL21121617

Suitable match for Arora Khatri boy, 01.12.1994, 06:55 am, birth place- Kaithal, 5'-5", Manager in Govt Bank, looking for an educated girl. Kundli must. Contact: 89501-35659, 89503-10354.

CL21121651

Preferably Govt/ Non Govt employed match for Khatri Punjabi handsome boy Phd (ECE) 5'-10", 20.05.1990, Assitt. Professor Chandigarh university. Well settled family, Parents retired from Haryana Govt. Contact 92546-21072, 94667-62823.

CL21121684

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 30/ 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with rural/ urban property. Looking for beautiful, well educated girl currently in the US, preferably US citizen. Please respond with biodata and pictures to docmatri14@gmail.com

CL21121687

SMF handsome Khatri boy 29 Sept. 89/5'-11", 7:40 pm, Chandigarh, Indo-Swiss Engineer, working Oil exploration MNC (Fortune 500), Package 25 L+. Own house. Preferred Tricity. Contact Whatsapp 98149-64220.

CL21121691

Norway PR, Jat Sikh Sidhu, handsome 36, 5'-7", GNM, pure vegetarian, Government job in Norway. Whole family settled abroad. Looking for well educated, nice, beautiful girl. Gursikh family preferred. WhatsApp 00467-93995694, 0047-41306006, 0091-8427833722.

CL21121707

Professionally Qualified match for Sikh Khatri Army officer son Oct. 1990, 5'-10", clean shaven, Manager Hotel, Chandigarh based, Diploma Hospitality (UK). Reputed family, own house Chandigarh. 94191-93419, 94191-40178.

CL21121735

Suitable match for Masih 48 y, 5'-9", turban wearing, M.A., B.Ed., MBA, Teacher, own Public School, looking very young, unmarried boy. Send your all details by Email:- singh.ludwigsburg72@gmail.comPh.: 0049-152-0470-3903.

CL21121840

Seeking educated homely girl from respectable family for handsome, 5'-9", 37 year Sikh boy from Amritsar, having Dry fruits and groceries business. 9478154935, jollykathuria7@gmail.com

CL21121944

We are looking for professionally qualified match for our Canadian citizen, clean shaven Sikh boy, 1989 born, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, work as CEO / Senior Engineer in Toronto. Preferred Canada settled girl. Please send details along with recent photograph at goodluck8971@gmail.com.

CL21121964

Match for Bansal boy, Oct. 89 born, 5'-10", working in Central Excise. Contact: 92178-39390, 98884-47046.

CL21122011

Educated preferably professional girl for NRI working in Abu Dhabi on respectable job in International Organisation Bisa Aggarwal (Garg) 167 cm, 31 years, fair, NM. Father Rtd. Class 'A' officer, Mother housewife sibling working. Visiting Delhi soon. Other upper caste welcome. May send details of girl with photos & family background @ gniharika36@gmail.com WhatsApp 97187-15101.

CL21122165

Seeking sober/ educated girl for Engineer working in reputed company from well educated Punjabi family. 5'-4"/ 38 Yrs/ no issue/divorce soon. er.amritsar@rediffmail.com 76588-45351.

CL21122233

Gursikh Khatri 30/ 5'-9", B.Tech. (PEC), MS (USA), working USA. Package $ 260000. Contact: 98555-16076.

CL21122263

Match for B.Tech. I.T. Engineer/PR Canada, working in USA, 5'-9"/06-06-90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, Earning 1.5 Lac USD. 99884-54004.

CL21122309

Match for Hindu Khatri Canadian citizen handsome boy, 30, 5'-10", well educated. Looking for beautiful, slim girl either in Canada or in India. Student or work permit preferred. 9814201156.

CL21122372

SM for Jat Sikh boy 1986, 5'-11", PR Canada study M.Tech / ABM. Looking for educated and decent girl (Boy presently in India.) 95011-16035, 0019106278837.

CL21122388

Brahmin boy (M.Tech) 35, 5'-9", IT business in Mohali. Seeks professionally qualified girl (caste no bar). 94175-87820.

CL21122419

Ad-dharmi (Ravidasia) D & B Pharmacy DMLT, 40+/5'-8", issueless divorcee vegetarian fair boy, chemist shop Laboratory Jalandhar. 9915366862.

CL21122435

Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO (Class-A Gazetted) in Punjab govt. at Mohali, residence Mohali. 98149-67499.

CL21122441

Match for Canadian PR Chandigarh based Ramdasia Sikh boy, 5'-7"/1995 July. Required qualified girl Citizen / PR from Canada. Tricity preferred. 97803-24866.

CL21122476

Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: ranjitcoburg@gmail.com

CL21122494

Looking for well educated, beautiful girl for our very handsome Jatt Sikh only son, convent schooling, BTech/ ME, Engineer with MNC. Has his own business with very high income. Canada citizen, 6'-1", 39 years. Family owns Urban Rural property. Contact: +1-416-865-1000 (WhatsApp).

CL21122545

Canadian permanent resident match required for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1991, 6', operational executive in Vancouver Company. Early marriage. Boy in India. WhatsApp: 98555-66161.

CL21122585

Jat Sikh smart boy, 6', 1992, Shergill family. Applied for Canada study visa. Own house, agricultural land, commercial land rental income. Father retired teacher Punjab. Requires educated NRI girl from Canada preferred. 98155-91434.

CL21122637

USA permanent resident cleanshaven handsome Jat Sikh boy 35/ 6'-0" (Issueless divorcee), MBA Finance from USA. Seeks beautiful girl above 5'-5" from USA only or US Visa Holder. Phone 98141-67673. Email:- mangat.gst@gmail.com

CL21122653

Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy born 1997/ 5'-11", Bachelor in Finance and now completing Post Graduate studies as Chartered Financial Analyst, working in Finance Sector. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl with good family values. Contact with biodata & photos to: gnbrar7@gmail.com WhatsApp 98781-08733.

CL21122690

Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh (Mann) Graduate boy, 37 yrs, 5'-7", American Citizen. Girl & family main consideration. Boy presently in India. Whatsapp: 9041892580, 7888932249.

CL21122823

Gaur Brahmin boy, 5'-11", tall, 1989, teacher in reputed DAV School, Panchkula. Vaishnav Gaur Brahmin girl preferred. WhatsApp 98774-39401.

CL21122861

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp +9194664-36721,+14168224721.

CL21122877

Jatt Sikh Vashnoo boy, 1992, B.Tech, preference USA/ Canada, no age bar. WhatsApp (Parents) Malwa 62395-16123.

CL21122999

Brahmin. Kaushal Gotra. British Citizen. 30.10.1990, 12:42 p.m. Post Graduate, 5'-11”, Higher Officer in Tax Department (UK). Looking for a tall, educated and professional girl. MB please excuse. Ph: 88473-28834.

CL21123001

SM for Manglik Gaur Brahmin boy, 5'-7", 25.03.1992, 4:32 pm, Chandigarh, PR Canada. Contact after matching horoscope. Upper caste welcome. 98147-42899.

CL21123030

Wanted beautiful BDS/MDS/Post-graduate in Science match for Ramdasia Sikh BDS own clinic, 28, 5'-7", handsome boy. Father in Govt job. Send biodata with picture on whatsapp: 8699764507.

CL21123043

Suitable match for Sikh Kamboj boy, shortly divorcee, 39, 6'-1", BPT, 30 Acre Agri. land. Well connected family. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9872325449.

CL21123157

Affluent landlord and business family seeks match for only son who is veterinarian, 27, 5'-8", PR in Canada. US citizen or veterinarian preferred. Bureau don't bother. +917494940213.