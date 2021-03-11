Brides Wanted

CL21127321

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. sunshinedayx00@gmail.com

CL22007825

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-8", 13.02.1991, Chandigarh, working as Software Engineer at TCS, Gurgaon, 15 LPA. 70875-59695.

CL22010662

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR handsome, turbaned, teetotaller boy from status family, 6'-3", Jan. 1989, B.Tech., MBA, working with Bell Canada (Toronto). Call/WhatsApp: 98556-01364.

CL22011254

US citizen/ PR match for a Jat Sikh, 91 born, handsome, 6' tall boy, double degree in Actuarial Sciences & Mathematics, Software Engineer in Bay Area CA. Highly educated family well settled in US and Australia. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +61401500790 or ausie1469@gmail.com

CL22011296

Match for Kamboj Sikh boy, August 1976, 5'-6",never married B.Sc. B.Ed, MA, M.Ed. MBA, Govt. job. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98880-82149.

CL22013254

Suitable match for handsome Jatt Sikh Engineer (BE) boy, 29, 5'-10".Contact/ whatsapp: 98159-93894, 96993-00021.

CL22013285

Jat Sikh Gill boy, 5'-11", 1992, New Zealand citizen. Seeks educated beautiful girl. Canadian residing girl preferred. Contact: 7009434353.

CL22013303

Garg boy 13.12.1989, 18:55 Chandigarh, 5’-10”, MBA, Amity Leather goods manufacturing factory, Industrial Area, Gurgaon, income 24 lakhs annually, residing Gurgaon. Property Chandigarh. WhatsApp 99151-39377, 99530-61875.

CL22013433

Suitable match for handsome Brahmin boy, USA PR, Issueless divorcee, short marriage, Born March 1986, 6’-0'', MBA, B.Pharmacy, Working as Associate Director in MNC in New Jersey. Upper Caste no bar. Kundli matching must. Contact with biodata and latest photographs on WhatsApp: +91 8847054175

CL22013441

Professionally qualified well settled B.Tech. boy, working MNC Gurugram, 27/6', Arora Khatri family settled Panchkula. Looking for working girl suitable minimum 5'-3" onwards. 97807-46610, 98888-85520.

CL22013444

Suitable match for Saini boy 1986/ 5'-7". Have Masters in IT (Australia), currently working in Pune in Software MNC and owns inherited land. Both parents were PCMS, father expired, 2 elder sisters settled abroad. Prefer professionally qualified girl. Upper caste no bar. Contact: +91-88002-47580.

CL22013448

Suitable IT qualified, slim, tall match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome, boy, 7 Oct. 1985, 8.00 pm, Dasuya, 5'-11", Engineering (India), Bachelor of Business Management and Accounts from University of Oregon (USA). Working as Manager in Private company, Portland. Father Executive Engineer retired, mother Govt teacher retired. Sister married, Doctor in Australia. Own house in Jalandhar. Contact: 9872521956.

CL22013464

Suitable Professional match for Sarswat Brahmin boy Dec 1992/ 5'-11", B.Tech software engineer working in MNC Mohali. Tricity preferred. 90410-49128.

CL22013501

Jatt Sikh boy, 1991 born, 5'-11", Australian PR, convent educated, Chandigarh born and brought up, having urban and rural property. Looking for a well-educated girl, preferably from tricity or residing in Australia. Contact: +9178888-14307, +9178888-17458.

CL22013508

SM4 Ravidasia boy 1989, 5'-9". B.Tech, doing M.Sc IT in UK. Doaba preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 6239648035, 8837648311.

CL22013511

Majbi Balmiki Canadian PR awaited handsome 25 yrs boy, 170 cms., looking for beautiful educated PR/TR girl. Contact: 98156-02915.

CL22013517

Canada PR Sikh Ramgarhia boy, non-turbaned, Nov. 1992, 5'-9½", B.Tech (ECE), MBA Canada. Working in Canadian Railway. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9815716083.

CL22013533

Jat Sikh family seeking PQM for their US born son, 31 yr. old, 6' tall, turbaned, Degree in Computer Science, working for a Fortune 500 company as a Senior Engineer. Admitted to a part time MBA program. Prefer a girl who is in the US or Canada already. Contact with biodata/ pic. Email: g2021singh@gmail.com

CL22013539

Match for Canadian P.R. Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10" B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year. Father Class I officer (Retd.). Caste no bar. 099887-14788. ksurinder.multani@gmail.com

CL22013545

Jat Sikh American citizen Doctor, MD, 5'-11", 48 Athletic, looks much younger, issueless divorcee, from Defence Officer family, looking for compatible match 30s to early 40s. Whatsapp: 81466-14799, sgmatri25@gmail.com

CL22013559

Well settled, educated Jat Sikh family living in Australia, seeking match for Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy born 1997/ 5'-11", Bachelor in Finance and Now completing Post Graduate studies as Chartered Financial Analyst, working in Finance Sector. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl with good family values. Contact with biodata & photo's to:- gnbrar7@gmail.com - WhatsApp:- 98781-08733.

CL22013587

SMF handsome Khatri boy 29 Sept. 89/5'-10", 7:40 pm, Chandigarh, Diploma in Advance Instrument Technology Indo-Swiss CSIO, working Oil exploration MNC field duty, Package 25 L+. Own house. Preferred Tricity. Whatsapp 98149-64220.

CL22013592

Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, Nov. 98, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Rural Urban Property, around Yamuna Nagar preferred. Contact: 94168-26615.

CL22013598

Wanted professionally well qualified suitable match for Delhi born handsome Jat Sikh boy 35/ 166 (only child) IITian, MBA. Working in a reputed bank in Toronto (Canada) on PR status. In India on a short visit. Family Delhi based. Caste no bar. Email: rav.nag.inder@gmail.com

CL22013605

SM4 Bansal boy, July 94, 6', MBA, working MNC Mohali. 84277-49732.

CL22013610

Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada on work permit, (PR applied), 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. Caste no bar. Contact: 9915237489, 9592003320.

CL22013715

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee, (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

CL22013749

PQM 4 Jatt Sikh boy 29, 5'-11'', M.Tech., working in Central Govt. as XEN in Noida, Malwa preferred, WhatsApp: 98234-30129.

CL22013752

Seeking professionally qualified Jatt Sikh match for our 5'-9", 86 born, Engineer son. Ph.D from USA and currently working as Scientist in USA. Plz send biodata and latest pictures to singh98542@gmail.com

CL22014013

Match for handsome Khatri boy, 33 yrs, 5'-11" non-manglik, 11.11.88, 12:35 p.m. Chandigarh, MBA, working in MNC Canada. Educated girl preferred Canada/ India. Ph. No. 98555-07414.

CL22014029

Qualified match for never married US citizen Sikh Ramgarhia clean-shaven boy, 49, 5'-9", MBA, working MNC. E-mail: pnbby1@gmail.com or Contact: +1-425-408-2496, India +91-7719729952.

CL22014046

Khatri Sikh boy, 6' tall, 1995 born, B.Tech., working as Executive producer in Chandigarh, prosperous family, Patiala 99150-98030.

CL22014057

Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO (Class-A Gazetted) in Punjab govt. at Mohali, residence Mohali. 98149-67499.

CL22014090

Brahmin NewZealand Residing & settled boy 11.11.1990, 11:30pm, Phagwara, 5’-6”.Seeks NewZealand PR /residing /settled/study visa girl,Caste nobar. Contact: 9988666063.

CL22014108

Khatri Sikh boy, 22.10.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech, Senior Software Engineer MNC, package Seven digit. Qualified match working and Chandigarh / Punjab preferred. 95010-28693.

CL22014125

Professionally qualified match for March 1995 born Punjabi handsome Brahmin Manglik boy, 5'-11", Vegetarian, teetotaler, Canadian PR. Dental Hygienist (RDH), Own house, Preferred girl from Canada upper caste no bar. Whattsapp only +177834-41784, +91-94666-89200.

CL22014158

Match for Hindu Arora, Khatri Manglik boy 06.1.91, 03:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5’-8”, B.Tech., running own business in Chandigarh, 18 LPA, well settled family, enjoying all amenties of Life. WhatsApp 73470-57844.

CL22014183

Suitable match for good looking Sikh Khatri boy 33, 5'-9", Working in MNC, Gurugram handsome package. Send details of girl with photo on: Harvinderbhatia61@gmail.com

CL22014200

Very Handsome PR Canada boy now working in USA, IT Engineer, Earning 1.5 lac USD, H1B Visa, i40 visa applied, Khatri, 5'-9'', 06-06-90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, Nonsmoker, Nondrinker established educated Chandigarh Business family. 99884-54004.

CL22014204

Canadian PR Lubana Sikh, 28 years, 6 ft., B.Tech., Data Analyst in Bank. Seeks professional compatible match. Lubana preferred. Contact: 94160-52800.

CL22014209

Professionally qualified girl from gursikh family india/abroad for jat Sikh bains boy 1983/6" M.Sc(H) PU Chandigarh,govt.job,father retired army,brother abroad. lightknow@outlook.com

CL22014217

Suitable match for educated tall, handsome Khatri Sikh boy from well connected and god fearing family from Mohali. November 1988 born, B.Com.LLB, 5'-11", Running his own successful business. Mother home-maker, Father businessman. Younger brother settled in Canada. Seeking beautiful educated girl from business oriented family. Whatsapp: 8878000010, 98140-11430.

CL22014225

Professionally qualified match for Post-Graduate Canadian PR Goldsmith Mair Rajput Boy Born 1990 5'-9" Software Engineer working in IT Company, Toronto 95011-47659, 94630-74455

CL22014233

Shimla based affluent Sood family seeks decent PQM for their son 89 born/6ft /Btech NIT & MBA ISB-Hyd. Wrkg in GGN as DGM/ 38Lpa #9418311548 7018816901

CL22014244

Khatri, Khanna, 1991, 5?7?, BCom, CPA Australia. Looking for suitable match, having or in process to have Canada PR, caste no bar. Exchange bio data on WhatsApp 9988469572.

CL22014276

SM4 Garg boy 6'-1", 28.03.93, 1.15 P.M, Ambala City. Working at Noida, package 7.00 lacs. Parents Gazetted Officer settled in Chandigarh. Whatsapp 99142-08869.

CL22014360

US/Canada based match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1991, 5'-11", MS Computer Science, USA. Working in reputed IT company in USA. Upper caste no bar. 94173-54949

CL22014383

Seeking suitable qualified professional match for 1996 born, 5'-8",fair complexion clean shaven, Jat Sikh boy, Civil Engineer, Govt job in USA, US citizen. Reply with details to sudeepsingh48@yahoo.com

CL22014445

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 23.10.1992, 8.30 p.m., Haridwar, 5'-10", B.Tech., doing job, package 6 lakhs. Father Engg., mother Govt. Teacher, well settled family. Contact: 94115-02623, 97201-44021.

CL22014454

Beautiful tall girl working/ studying in America for handsome Jat Sikh boy 27/6'-4" working as Business Analytics Consultant Green card holder son of Army Officer. Email: cheema9498@gmail.com Mob: 97794-61968.

CL22014509

Suitable match for Lubana Sikh handsome UK citizen divorcee boy, born March 1981, 5'-9", Software Engineer in Scotland. Caste no bar. Contact: 9810016434.

CL22014556

Professionally qualified match for Melbourne based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, permanent resident of Australia (PR), 1991 born, Master of Information Technology, working as a Supervisor, height 5'-9", handsome and fit. Family well settled. Caste no bar. Contact: 0061424370312 (WhatsApp), Email: sharmaaman91@ymail.com

CL22014574

Canada PR Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 4.12.94, 5'-11", MS in Canada. Seeking Technically qualified or Canadian girl. Contact. 81465-80302.

CL22014707

Nai Sikh handsome boy 1993/ 6', Canada PR Telecom Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9465134808, 9855264620

CL22014847

Suitable match for a short-term divorcee Jat boy, 9.11.89, 9:40 p.m. Rohtak, Haryana, 6'-3", B.Tech. NIT Raipur, M.B.A. New York, working as a Sr. Manager at a finance firm, Seattle, H-1B work visa, PR Canada. Father retd. college Principal. Mother retd. Head Mistress. Caste no bar. Contact: 94171-49054, 98960-14711.

CL22014871

Wanted well-educated match for Saraswat Brahmin, 10th August 1993, Jalandhar born, 5'-9", USA citizen, working in IT Sector, family well settled in USA, kundli must, B.Sc Nursing/ Medico professional girl preferred. Send biodata. WhatsApp: 90414-23415.

CL22014996

Qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 1993, 6’, B.Tech, Working at Gurugram. Contact: 88825-25336.

CL22015041

Ravidasia Canadian citizen, 30 yrs, 6'-0" boy, B.Tech (Engg). Seeks beautiful BDS, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Tech etc. Student Punjabi girl in Canada BC preferred. 9780114941, 9646525857.

CL22015068

Suitable MBBS/ Dentist doctor match for Australian resident Jat Sikh MBBS Consultant Physician India born,March 1988, 5'-11", tall. Whatsapp: 79019-04509.

CL22015070

Suitable USMLE cleared Doctor match for USMLE cleared MBBS MS ENT Ravidasia handsome boy 1992, 5’-8”, SR at AIIMS NewDelhi, Well reputed family of Punjab. Contact: 9872143750.

CL22015134

Match for Hindu Ravidasia issueless widower 49/ 5'-11'', Post graduate, Chandigarh Govt. Employee, Income 12 Lacs. WhatsApp 94650-00268.

CL22015145

PQM for Garg boy, 1992 born, 5'5", Convent educated, B.E. from Thapar University, Working in SBI as PO, Parents retired Govt. employees. Govt. job girl preferred. Bureaus excuse. 9646657317,9988495319

CL22015192

Jat Sikh vegetarian boy, 30/5'-7", P.G. Diploma, P.R. in Canada (Brampton). Wanted well qualified girl in Canada. Mohali Distt. preferred. Mob. No. 70098-87844.

CL22015308

Brahmin boy, 30 Nov. 1994, 5'-10" MS Computer, working Senior Software Engineer, H1B Visa USA. Family settled Chandigarh. Girl on study/ work visa from North Indian family preferred. 94171-21963.

CL22015312

SM for Hindu Punjabi boy, 5'-8", M.Sc. & MBA. 82, working MNC, 10.5 lacs. Upper caste welcome. 63972-24343 (WhatsApp).