Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22018166
Match for Divorced Singla Vegetarian boy, 03.01.1981, 6’, MCA, Running Departmental store in Barnala, 6 Lac+ / annum. Contact: 9876628283
AGGARWAL
CL22018821
Required girl from Aggarwal Punjabi family for handsome Canadian PR Aggarwal boy, 1994 born, 5'-6", Mechanical Engineer. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9815708725.
AGGARWAL
CL22019395
Suitable match for Garg Aggarwal boy 28/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), working at Gurgaon, Package 13 Lakh. Contact 94648-94472.
AGGARWAL
CL22019865
SM4 Garg boy 6'-1", 28.03.93, 1.15 pm, Ambala City. B.Tech, M.B.A, Working at Noida. Father Executive Engineer Central Govt., Mother Lecturer Haryana Govt., settled in Chandigarh. Whatsapp 99142-08869.
BRAHMIN
CL22015354
US Citizen Brahmin vegetarian Boy 06/1993, 5'-7". Seeks slim, professionally qualified girl. Send kundli and biodata. whatsapp:98555-25301
BRAHMIN
CL22018966
Suitable match according to Kundli for Manglik Saraswat Brahmin Vaishno boy 13 Jan. 93, 5:05 pm, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, Tech. Lead in IT Company, Bangalore. +9180542-71870.
BRAHMIN
CL22019178
SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy slim 5'-9"/ March 93 born. Masters of Engineering. Working in MNC/IT Gurgaon. Parents Retd. Government sevants settled in Tricity. Whatsapp: 97795-82139.
BRAHMIN
CL22019179
Brahmin boy, 6', BCA, LLB.,Legal associate, Exoedge company, Mohali, Own house, 09.09.1992, 02:05 am, Patiala. 62834-58013. Email: rs.ramesh1963@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22019180
SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy slim 5'-10"/ Aug 94 born. Masters of Engineering. Working in MNC/ R&D Noida . Parents Retd. Government sevants settled in Tricity. Whatsapp: 82646-50055.
BRAHMIN
CL22020165
Suitable match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin only son 28.Nov.91, 06:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-8", B.Tech (Civil Engineer), Serving MNC (Ahmedabad) pkg 6 lac, Family settled Faridabad. 98919-49894.
BRAHMIN
CL22020717
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9463776202, 9417389202.
DIVORCEE
CL22013715
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee, (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL22018169
DIVORCEE
CL22018774
Qualified match for MBA, MS 5?6? 1982 born Divorcee Canadian Citizen. Two kids from last marriage who lives with mother. Contact 18257354673
DIVORCEE
CL22019041
Homely girl match for Saini issueless divorcee boy, 43, 5'-8", educated in U.K., M.Sc. M.Pharma., settled U.K.. Caste no bar. 95011-14578, 98680-16890.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22019196
MD/MDS match for handsome Sikh Arora boy born Aug 89, MD Medicine. Contact if willing to settle abroad 8569020829.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22019587
MD/MS match for fair, handsome, Oct. 90, 6', MS (Ortho), Brahmin boy. 94637-51400
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22019931
Suitable match for Himachali Chandigarh based Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra Engineer boy 02.08.1991, 4:40 p.m., Chandigarh 5'-10" B.Tech. MBA Senior Manager in MNC Gurgaon 24 LPA. Employed Engineer, MBA, Doctor, preferred. Caste no bar. 62806-56404, 99150-82492. aakshi.guleria.23@gmail.com
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22020256
Suitable match for Sikh Brahmin July 94/6', Army Officer (B.E), Doctor, Class-I Officer. Engineer prefer. Chandigarh based family. 98149-03448.
JAT SIKH
CL21127321
Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. sunshinedayx00@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22013571
Jat Sikh family seeking PQM for their US born son, 31 yr. old, 6' tall, turbaned, Degree in Computer Science, working for a Fortune 500 company as a Senior Engineer. Admitted to a part time MBA program. Prefer a girl who is in the US or Canada already. Contact with biodata/ pic. Email: g2021singh@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22018746
Looking for a suitable match for a Jat Sikh family for our son, 6'-1", electronics Engineer with MBA, currently working with an MNC in Pune, Mother- Professor, Father- Chief Engineer. The Family is well settled and owns urban and rural property. Please respond with bio-data and pictures at gurindersinghgill04@gmail.com or contact on 78910-81254, 94139-30858.
JAT SIKH
CL22019065
Professionally qualified, beautiful, slim only Jat Sikh match for Canadian PR very handsome Jat Sikh Engineer boy, B.Tech. (Mechanical), May 1986, 5'-8", own business in Toronto (Canada), handsome income, property in India and Abroad. Well educated, respectable family, Father Distt. Head (Retd.). Please respond with detail profile and recent pics. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp: +1(647) 451-0183, Email: dr.bschhina@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22019194
Looking for well-educated match for Jat Sikh male, 33, 5'8", professional & owner of business portfolio, UK citizen, caste no bar. Contact WhatsApp +44 07459 735216.
JAT SIKH
CL22019208
Educated match for smart Jat-Sikh boy, 28/ 5'9" Software Engineer/MBA, working in MNC @13 Lakhs/Annum. Ample rural urban property. Parents Govt. Employees & younger brother MBBS. WhatsApp: 9996643553
JAT SIKH
CL22019216
Jat Sikh Defence Officers family with Urban/Rural property seek qualified match for unmarried son, M.Tech Engineer, 40/6'-2", residing in Singapore on PR status, working in leading MNC as Senior Executive with handsome salary. E-mail: singa49p@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22019730
Seeking a professional yet homely girl for Australian brought up Jatt Sikh boy 31/6ft Masters in Pharmacy, working as a Qualified Pharmacist in renowned company. Well settled Australian family with Indian and Australian property. Please respond with biodata and photos to ausimatrimony@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22019879
Jat Sikh Bajwa USA citizen, Software Engineer, (Oct. 94), age 28, 5'-9", well settled in USA. Looking beautiful, B.Tech/M.Tech (Computer Science) girl interested can respond. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile No: 9815127179.
JAT SIKH
CL22020477
Jat Sikh Ht. 6'-3", regular Govt. College Assistant Professor, 10 acre agricultural land, seeking for beautiful and educated girl. Malwa preferred. Mob. 98146-42061.
JAT SIKH
CL22020657
Handsome, fair Jatt Sikh boy 1992/ 5’-7” Merchant Navy Officer seeking match of professionally qualified , beautiful girl. Tricity preferred. 9780682540.
KHATRI
CL22018703
Hindu Khatri Manglik Manager PNB 28 yrs. 5'-5'', residence Mohali. Looking Govt. job manglik any caste girl. 8699680108.
KHATRI
CL22019146
Very Handsome PR Canada boy now working in USA, IT Engineer, Earning 1.5 lac USD, H1B Visa, i40 visa applied, Khatri, 5'-9'', 06-06-90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, Nonsmoker, Nondrinker established educated Chandigarh Business family. 99884-54004.
KHATRI
CL22019968
Professionally qualified match for manglik Hindu Khatri boy, Nov. 1989, 5'-5" B.Tech., Masters Computer Science, PR, working Canada. 98764-34550.
KHATRI
CL22020480
Fair 5'-7", B.Tech 13 January 1993, 03:29 am, Ambala City. Working MNC Banglore, pkg 35 lacs, Beautiful working girl preferred. Whattsapp 94164-46792.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22018985
Arora boy, 22.4.1988, 1.55 pm, Jalandhar City, 5'-8", MBA Finance, Sr. Analyst in MNC Gurgaon, package 19 Lac. Elder brother married and working in MNC USA. Preferred working girl. 9888928378.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22019473
Well settled boy (28.09.89, 09.46 am, 5'-7") Qual. Ph.D and working as Asstt. Prof. (Regular) in Pb. Agri. Univ. Govt. employee girl preferred (Mrg. bureau excuse). Contact: 88726-18383.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22020031
Suitable match required for NT/ ND Gursikh boy April 1990, 5'-7", Ludhiana, B.Tech. (CSE), working in MNC as Director, Gurgaon. Handsome salary. WhatsApp pic and biodata at 70091-93514, 99159-13135. Marriage bureau excuse.
MANGLIK
CL22018983
Employed match for Hindu Tonk-Kashtriya Manglik boy 1992, 5'-8". Govt. service. Contact: 7696730156.
MANGLIK
CL22019143
Manglik boy, 09/Oct./1991, 11:43 am Nabha, 5’-10”, own Manufacturing Unit, no Siblings, family well settled Mohali. Caste no bar. Working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 98884-24799, 99889-13740.
MANGLIK
CL22019806
Wanted educated working match for Aggarwal Manglik boy B.Tech. Electrical 27th September 1993, 7.55 pm, Jalandhar born, 5'-7", Project Engineer in Panchkula from well-settled business family of Jalandhar, Mother teacher. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 82838-25666.
MISC.
CL22019133
Canada settled handsome Nai (NP) boy, 22.1.1989, 11 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech., own business. Contact after matching kundli, 95019-31235.
NRI
CL22018177
Match for issueless divorcee NRI well settled in Melbourne Negi Rajput boy, 83 born, 5'-9". Send biodata at 98152-07606, 99154-84807.
NRI
CL22018718
Lubana Sikh boy, 88 born, 6'-3", B.E. from PEC Chandigarh and MS from USA, currently working in Facebook Seattle USA. For WhatsApp 98556-89776. Call 62830-46624. Caste no bar.
NRI
CL22018866
PQM Canada PR Saraswat Brahmin boy 5'-11", 1992, MS (CS). Caste no bar. Whattsapp 94169-76699.
NRI
CL22018992
Canadian Citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 31/5'-11" . B Tech. , MBA FMS , Non-drinker, Non-smoker. Analyst Canada Bank, Ontario, CAD 85,000 High status Upper caste families WhatsApp 94178-62453 . mybeautifulindia5@gmail.com
NRI
CL22018993
Investment Banker as Vice President, J P Morgan, Manhattan, New York, US, convent schooling MS in US, highly gifted handsome, 5'-9",Oct.1984, Hoshiarpur, Mother Rajput, Father Khatri landlord, Lawyer non-drinker, non-smoker, 1 lac, 50,000 US dollar PA.Contact: 8054610224.
NRI
CL22019090
Suitable match for 29 years boy, 5'-6", returned from NZ after five year. Looking B.Tech, M.Tech girl to go abroad. 9872805136.
NRI
CL22019096
Doctor bride for Australian citizen handsome Ramgarhia Sikh Doctor 1993, 5'-11", fair with excellent family values, working as Orthopedic Surgeon in Australia, never married before upper caste no bar. Contact via draustralia14@gmail.com
NRI
CL22019197
Professional educated match for Canadian Citizen Lobana boy, 1985 , born, 6' tall, never married, IT/Cyber security Professional. Open to relocation. Girl should be American/ Canadian Citizen/PR. send particulars and picture. Contact : 9667723663 (Whatsapp only)
NRI
CL22019309
Canadian citizen vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin 5'-8", 8.8.1991, Patiala, Senior Software Consultant, well settled in abroad, upper caste no bar, 90564-22039, 90413-52039.
NRI
CL22019333
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Khatri handsome Sikh boy 5.1.1995, 5'-8", PR New Zealand Business Diploma preferred Nurse/Teacher/PR or TR and Malwa area, marriage bureau excuse. 94632-17429 WhatsApp.
NRI
CL22019807
Professionally qualified match handsome Sikh Kamboj boy, 5'-7",1992, MS (IT). Working Software Engineer, Canada work permit. Family settled Mohali, Punjab. Marriage bureau excuse.Contact: 94654-47859, 77298-22773.
NRI
CL22020027
Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: ranjitcoburg@gmail.com
NRI
CL22020177
Looking for Australia settled girl willing to relocate to Brisbane for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri vegetarian boy Mechanical Engineer settled in Brisbane. 5'-11", 25 March 1990, 9.43 pm, Chandigarh. Parents living in Chandigarh. 76965-25377.
NRI
CL22020181
Match for Jatt Sikh Grewal boy, Canadian PR, 28, 5'-10". Preference to tall, beautiful, well educated girl. First preference to Ludhiana region. 96463-52555
NRI
CL22020378
Professionally qualified match for Ravidasia European German citizen well settled boy, Dec 1984, 5'-9", B.Tech. IIT, MS, PH.D. German university, Job in MNC. Presently India for three weeks. Contact: 8288091995.
RAJPUT
CL22018704
Hindu Kashyap Rajput Anshik Manglik boy, 5'-10", 30,MCA. Working as Project Manager in Chandigarh.6.50 package. 96102-40882, 89680-40445.
RAJPUT
CL22019289
Suitable match for handsome Sikh Rajput boy (Non-turbaned) 5'-8", Nov 1995, B.Sc, hospitality settled in Canada, PR applied, working as Auditor. Looking for beautiful educated girl, caste no bar. Well educated family based in Jalandhar, Punjab. Please respond through Whatsapp only with biodata and pic. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp no 79866-17526.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22020561
Ramgaria Sikh 27.09.1990, 5'-9", B.Tech., MBA, working in reputed MNC Gurgaram 14 Lac. Marriage bureau excuse. 79737-73447.
SIKH
CL22019471
Currently in Amritsar British Sikh male 47, 5'-8", unmarried, University Graduated, respectable family, seeks Sikh bride up-to 32, family oriented, reasonably, educated. WhatsApp: +447886328845.
SIKH ARORA
CL22016497
SM4 Arora Sikh NT, ND, Veterinary Doctor boy, 5'-6", 94, BVSc, MVSc, NET cleared, Assistant Professor KVK Centre PAU Ludhiana, permanent Govt job, 10 + Lacs PA. Seeks Govt officer/Doctor/CA/Bank officer. Doctors family Jalandhar. 9855514333.
SIKH ARORA
CL22019550
PQM for handsome Sikh Arora boy Non Turbaned, Oct 90/5'-10", Lawyer. Good practice High Court. Mother Doctor, Father Merchant Navy, Chandigarh Based. Whatsapp 98140-33463.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22019141
Chandigarh based 5'-10+" Aug. 93 born, C.A. Khatri Gursikh NT/ND managing owned mfg. business seeks alliance of equal status girl. Contact/Whatsapp 94177-26212, 94173-39416.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22019282
Sikh Arora handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, pvt. job and partnership in Immigration business. Mother pensioner. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9041663379.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22019364
Suitable match for handsome Sikh Khatri Arora, cutsurd boy, 27, 5'-11", MBA, handsome package, 7 bands, abroad planning. NRI preferred. Contact: 70097-73204
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22020617
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri Non Turbaned boy 1992/5'-6", working as Junior Engineer in Chandigarh Administration (Non transferable), residing in Mohali Sector 123. Caste no bar. 84379-71698.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22019055
Required beautiful girl for Lobana Sikh U.S.A. Citizen boy, Computer Engineer, 27.9.92, 5'-11". Well settled family. Contact No. 96464-22641.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22019732
canadian lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
