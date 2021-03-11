Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22018166

Match for Divorced Singla Vegetarian boy, 03.01.1981, 6’, MCA, Running Departmental store in Barnala, 6 Lac+ / annum. Contact: 9876628283

AGGARWAL

CL22018821

Required girl from Aggarwal Punjabi family for handsome Canadian PR Aggarwal boy, 1994 born, 5'-6", Mechanical Engineer. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9815708725.

AGGARWAL

CL22019395

Suitable match for Garg Aggarwal boy 28/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), working at Gurgaon, Package 13 Lakh. Contact 94648-94472.

AGGARWAL

CL22019865

SM4 Garg boy 6'-1", 28.03.93, 1.15 pm, Ambala City. B.Tech, M.B.A, Working at Noida. Father Executive Engineer Central Govt., Mother Lecturer Haryana Govt., settled in Chandigarh. Whatsapp 99142-08869.

BRAHMIN

CL22015354

US Citizen Brahmin vegetarian Boy 06/1993, 5'-7". Seeks slim, professionally qualified girl. Send kundli and biodata. whatsapp:98555-25301

BRAHMIN

CL22018966

Suitable match according to Kundli for Manglik Saraswat Brahmin Vaishno boy 13 Jan. 93, 5:05 pm, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, Tech. Lead in IT Company, Bangalore. +9180542-71870.

BRAHMIN

CL22019178

SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy slim 5'-9"/ March 93 born. Masters of Engineering. Working in MNC/IT Gurgaon. Parents Retd. Government sevants settled in Tricity. Whatsapp: 97795-82139.

BRAHMIN

CL22019179

Brahmin boy, 6', BCA, LLB.,Legal associate, Exoedge company, Mohali, Own house, 09.09.1992, 02:05 am, Patiala. 62834-58013. Email: rs.ramesh1963@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22019180

SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy slim 5'-10"/ Aug 94 born. Masters of Engineering. Working in MNC/ R&D Noida . Parents Retd. Government sevants settled in Tricity. Whatsapp: 82646-50055.

BRAHMIN

CL22020165

Suitable match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin only son 28.Nov.91, 06:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-8", B.Tech (Civil Engineer), Serving MNC (Ahmedabad) pkg 6 lac, Family settled Faridabad. 98919-49894.

BRAHMIN

CL22020717

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9463776202, 9417389202.

DIVORCEE

CL22013715

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee, (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL22018169

DIVORCEE

CL22018774

Qualified match for MBA, MS 5?6? 1982 born Divorcee Canadian Citizen. Two kids from last marriage who lives with mother. Contact 18257354673

DIVORCEE

CL22019041

Homely girl match for Saini issueless divorcee boy, 43, 5'-8", educated in U.K., M.Sc. M.Pharma., settled U.K.. Caste no bar. 95011-14578, 98680-16890.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22019196

MD/MDS match for handsome Sikh Arora boy born Aug 89, MD Medicine. Contact if willing to settle abroad 8569020829.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22019587

MD/MS match for fair, handsome, Oct. 90, 6', MS (Ortho), Brahmin boy. 94637-51400

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22019931

Suitable match for Himachali Chandigarh based Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra Engineer boy 02.08.1991, 4:40 p.m., Chandigarh 5'-10" B.Tech. MBA Senior Manager in MNC Gurgaon 24 LPA. Employed Engineer, MBA, Doctor, preferred. Caste no bar. 62806-56404, 99150-82492. aakshi.guleria.23@gmail.com

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22020256

Suitable match for Sikh Brahmin July 94/6', Army Officer (B.E), Doctor, Class-I Officer. Engineer prefer. Chandigarh based family. 98149-03448.

JAT SIKH

CL21127321

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. sunshinedayx00@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22013571

Jat Sikh family seeking PQM for their US born son, 31 yr. old, 6' tall, turbaned, Degree in Computer Science, working for a Fortune 500 company as a Senior Engineer. Admitted to a part time MBA program. Prefer a girl who is in the US or Canada already. Contact with biodata/ pic. Email: g2021singh@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22018746

Looking for a suitable match for a Jat Sikh family for our son, 6'-1", electronics Engineer with MBA, currently working with an MNC in Pune, Mother- Professor, Father- Chief Engineer. The Family is well settled and owns urban and rural property. Please respond with bio-data and pictures at gurindersinghgill04@gmail.com or contact on 78910-81254, 94139-30858.

JAT SIKH

CL22019065

Professionally qualified, beautiful, slim only Jat Sikh match for Canadian PR very handsome Jat Sikh Engineer boy, B.Tech. (Mechanical), May 1986, 5'-8", own business in Toronto (Canada), handsome income, property in India and Abroad. Well educated, respectable family, Father Distt. Head (Retd.). Please respond with detail profile and recent pics. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp: +1(647) 451-0183, Email: dr.bschhina@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22019194

Looking for well-educated match for Jat Sikh male, 33, 5'8", professional & owner of business portfolio, UK citizen, caste no bar. Contact WhatsApp +44 07459 735216.

JAT SIKH

CL22019208

Educated match for smart Jat-Sikh boy, 28/ 5'9" Software Engineer/MBA, working in MNC @13 Lakhs/Annum. Ample rural urban property. Parents Govt. Employees & younger brother MBBS. WhatsApp: 9996643553

JAT SIKH

CL22019216

Jat Sikh Defence Officers family with Urban/Rural property seek qualified match for unmarried son, M.Tech Engineer, 40/6'-2", residing in Singapore on PR status, working in leading MNC as Senior Executive with handsome salary. E-mail: singa49p@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22019730

Seeking a professional yet homely girl for Australian brought up Jatt Sikh boy 31/6ft Masters in Pharmacy, working as a Qualified Pharmacist in renowned company. Well settled Australian family with Indian and Australian property. Please respond with biodata and photos to ausimatrimony@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22019879

Jat Sikh Bajwa USA citizen, Software Engineer, (Oct. 94), age 28, 5'-9", well settled in USA. Looking beautiful, B.Tech/M.Tech (Computer Science) girl interested can respond. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile No: 9815127179.

JAT SIKH

CL22020477

Jat Sikh Ht. 6'-3", regular Govt. College Assistant Professor, 10 acre agricultural land, seeking for beautiful and educated girl. Malwa preferred. Mob. 98146-42061.

JAT SIKH

CL22020657

Handsome, fair Jatt Sikh boy 1992/ 5’-7” Merchant Navy Officer seeking match of professionally qualified , beautiful girl. Tricity preferred. 9780682540.

KHATRI

CL22018703

Hindu Khatri Manglik Manager PNB 28 yrs. 5'-5'', residence Mohali. Looking Govt. job manglik any caste girl. 8699680108.

KHATRI

CL22019146

Very Handsome PR Canada boy now working in USA, IT Engineer, Earning 1.5 lac USD, H1B Visa, i40 visa applied, Khatri, 5'-9'', 06-06-90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, Nonsmoker, Nondrinker established educated Chandigarh Business family. 99884-54004.

KHATRI

CL22019968

Professionally qualified match for manglik Hindu Khatri boy, Nov. 1989, 5'-5" B.Tech., Masters Computer Science, PR, working Canada. 98764-34550.

KHATRI

CL22020480

Fair 5'-7", B.Tech 13 January 1993, 03:29 am, Ambala City. Working MNC Banglore, pkg 35 lacs, Beautiful working girl preferred. Whattsapp 94164-46792.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22018985

Arora boy, 22.4.1988, 1.55 pm, Jalandhar City, 5'-8", MBA Finance, Sr. Analyst in MNC Gurgaon, package 19 Lac. Elder brother married and working in MNC USA. Preferred working girl. 9888928378.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22019473

Well settled boy (28.09.89, 09.46 am, 5'-7") Qual. Ph.D and working as Asstt. Prof. (Regular) in Pb. Agri. Univ. Govt. employee girl preferred (Mrg. bureau excuse). Contact: 88726-18383.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22020031

Suitable match required for NT/ ND Gursikh boy April 1990, 5'-7", Ludhiana, B.Tech. (CSE), working in MNC as Director, Gurgaon. Handsome salary. WhatsApp pic and biodata at 70091-93514, 99159-13135. Marriage bureau excuse.

MANGLIK

CL22018983

Employed match for Hindu Tonk-Kashtriya Manglik boy 1992, 5'-8". Govt. service. Contact: 7696730156.

MANGLIK

CL22019143

Manglik boy, 09/Oct./1991, 11:43 am Nabha, 5’-10”, own Manufacturing Unit, no Siblings, family well settled Mohali. Caste no bar. Working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 98884-24799, 99889-13740.

MANGLIK

CL22019806

Wanted educated working match for Aggarwal Manglik boy B.Tech. Electrical 27th September 1993, 7.55 pm, Jalandhar born, 5'-7", Project Engineer in Panchkula from well-settled business family of Jalandhar, Mother teacher. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 82838-25666.

MISC.

CL22019133

Canada settled handsome Nai (NP) boy, 22.1.1989, 11 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech., own business. Contact after matching kundli, 95019-31235.

NRI

CL22018177

Match for issueless divorcee NRI well settled in Melbourne Negi Rajput boy, 83 born, 5'-9". Send biodata at 98152-07606, 99154-84807.

NRI

CL22018718

Lubana Sikh boy, 88 born, 6'-3", B.E. from PEC Chandigarh and MS from USA, currently working in Facebook Seattle USA. For WhatsApp 98556-89776. Call 62830-46624. Caste no bar.

NRI

CL22018866

PQM Canada PR Saraswat Brahmin boy 5'-11", 1992, MS (CS). Caste no bar. Whattsapp 94169-76699.

NRI

CL22018992

Canadian Citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 31/5'-11" . B Tech. , MBA FMS , Non-drinker, Non-smoker. Analyst Canada Bank, Ontario, CAD 85,000 High status Upper caste families WhatsApp 94178-62453 . mybeautifulindia5@gmail.com

NRI

CL22018993

Investment Banker as Vice President, J P Morgan, Manhattan, New York, US, convent schooling MS in US, highly gifted handsome, 5'-9",Oct.1984, Hoshiarpur, Mother Rajput, Father Khatri landlord, Lawyer non-drinker, non-smoker, 1 lac, 50,000 US dollar PA.Contact: 8054610224.

NRI

CL22019090

Suitable match for 29 years boy, 5'-6", returned from NZ after five year. Looking B.Tech, M.Tech girl to go abroad. 9872805136.

NRI

CL22019096

Doctor bride for Australian citizen handsome Ramgarhia Sikh Doctor 1993, 5'-11", fair with excellent family values, working as Orthopedic Surgeon in Australia, never married before upper caste no bar. Contact via draustralia14@gmail.com

NRI

CL22019197

Professional educated match for Canadian Citizen Lobana boy, 1985 , born, 6' tall, never married, IT/Cyber security Professional. Open to relocation. Girl should be American/ Canadian Citizen/PR. send particulars and picture. Contact : 9667723663 (Whatsapp only)

NRI

CL22019309

Canadian citizen vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin 5'-8", 8.8.1991, Patiala, Senior Software Consultant, well settled in abroad, upper caste no bar, 90564-22039, 90413-52039.

NRI

CL22019333

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Khatri handsome Sikh boy 5.1.1995, 5'-8", PR New Zealand Business Diploma preferred Nurse/Teacher/PR or TR and Malwa area, marriage bureau excuse. 94632-17429 WhatsApp.

NRI

CL22019807

Professionally qualified match handsome Sikh Kamboj boy, 5'-7",1992, MS (IT). Working Software Engineer, Canada work permit. Family settled Mohali, Punjab. Marriage bureau excuse.Contact: 94654-47859, 77298-22773.

NRI

CL22020027

Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: ranjitcoburg@gmail.com

NRI

CL22020177

Looking for Australia settled girl willing to relocate to Brisbane for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri vegetarian boy Mechanical Engineer settled in Brisbane. 5'-11", 25 March 1990, 9.43 pm, Chandigarh. Parents living in Chandigarh. 76965-25377.

NRI

CL22020181

Match for Jatt Sikh Grewal boy, Canadian PR, 28, 5'-10". Preference to tall, beautiful, well educated girl. First preference to Ludhiana region. 96463-52555

NRI

CL22020378

Professionally qualified match for Ravidasia European German citizen well settled boy, Dec 1984, 5'-9", B.Tech. IIT, MS, PH.D. German university, Job in MNC. Presently India for three weeks. Contact: 8288091995.

RAJPUT

CL22018704

Hindu Kashyap Rajput Anshik Manglik boy, 5'-10", 30,MCA. Working as Project Manager in Chandigarh.6.50 package. 96102-40882, 89680-40445.

RAJPUT

CL22019289

Suitable match for handsome Sikh Rajput boy (Non-turbaned) 5'-8", Nov 1995, B.Sc, hospitality settled in Canada, PR applied, working as Auditor. Looking for beautiful educated girl, caste no bar. Well educated family based in Jalandhar, Punjab. Please respond through Whatsapp only with biodata and pic. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp no 79866-17526.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22020561

Ramgaria Sikh 27.09.1990, 5'-9", B.Tech., MBA, working in reputed MNC Gurgaram 14 Lac. Marriage bureau excuse. 79737-73447.

SIKH

CL22019471

Currently in Amritsar British Sikh male 47, 5'-8", unmarried, University Graduated, respectable family, seeks Sikh bride up-to 32, family oriented, reasonably, educated. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

SIKH ARORA

CL22016497

SM4 Arora Sikh NT, ND, Veterinary Doctor boy, 5'-6", 94, BVSc, MVSc, NET cleared, Assistant Professor KVK Centre PAU Ludhiana, permanent Govt job, 10 + Lacs PA. Seeks Govt officer/Doctor/CA/Bank officer. Doctors family Jalandhar. 9855514333.

SIKH ARORA

CL22019550

PQM for handsome Sikh Arora boy Non Turbaned, Oct 90/5'-10", Lawyer. Good practice High Court. Mother Doctor, Father Merchant Navy, Chandigarh Based. Whatsapp 98140-33463.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22019141

Chandigarh based 5'-10+" Aug. 93 born, C.A. Khatri Gursikh NT/ND managing owned mfg. business seeks alliance of equal status girl. Contact/Whatsapp 94177-26212, 94173-39416.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22019282

Sikh Arora handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, pvt. job and partnership in Immigration business. Mother pensioner. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9041663379.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22019364

Suitable match for handsome Sikh Khatri Arora, cutsurd boy, 27, 5'-11", MBA, handsome package, 7 bands, abroad planning. NRI preferred. Contact: 70097-73204

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22020617

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri Non Turbaned boy 1992/5'-6", working as Junior Engineer in Chandigarh Administration (Non transferable), residing in Mohali Sector 123. Caste no bar. 84379-71698.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22019055

Required beautiful girl for Lobana Sikh U.S.A. Citizen boy, Computer Engineer, 27.9.92, 5'-11". Well settled family. Contact No. 96464-22641.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22019732

canadian lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721