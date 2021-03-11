Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22021651
Beautiful suitable match for Garg boy 20-Oct-90, 5'-5", Graduate own well settled business. Good income. Contact 98969-36623, 98969-85859.
AGGARWAL
CL22022353
Match for bansal boy, 29:5'11 Software Engineer in Bangalore Package 25Lpa.Residence Jagadhri(Haryana) Parents:9996084816
AGGARWAL
CL22022807
Employed professionally qualified match for smart Aanshik manglik Bansal boy 5'-9", colour fair 30.01.1992, 02:05 pm, Ambala Civil engineer Mohali. 89011-94130.
ARORA
CL22021336
Match for Canada PR Arora boy, 25.7.1994, 7.52 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", B.Com, PGDM, Good job in Canada. Father businessman, Jalandhar. Preference Canadian. Contact: 9041834711.
ARORA
CL22021788
SQM 4 HANDSOME MANGLIK BOY, 9.3.91, 5'9", POB-TOHANA, 12:42PM, B.TECH, MBA, WORKING AS AM-EHS, 9317633075-PUNJAB.
ARORA
CL22022319
Handsome Industrialist guy,5'9" DOB 26/12/90 residing in Patiala. Btech Mech seeks professionally qualified match. Have other properties as well. Marriage bureau Excused. Mno 9815351251
BRAHMIN
CL22021383
Saraswat Brahmin Non-manglik boy, 28/5'-7", (11.11.93, 4.30 am), Asstt. Prof. (CS). Parents Govt service. Teetotaller family. 9877396046.
BRAHMIN
CL22021636
Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy 27.10.1991, 09:00 pm, Ambala, 5'-7", 10+2, Own readymade garments business at Ambala Cantt, Income 12 lac approx. Father Sen. bank manager, Mother school teacher. Wanted homely girl preferred. 81460-10299, 83073-68221.
BRAHMIN
CL22022248
Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1988, teetotaler, B.Tech. (SE) with 30 lakhs package, 5'-7". Preferred CA, B.Tech, M.Tech. Marriage bureau excuse. 7973894693, 0061432615068. (Whatsapp only).
BRAHMIN
CL22022339
Govt employed match for vegetarian Brahmin boy 01.04.1991 Govt. Scale1 officer, District Bathinda. 94643-50531
BRAHMIN
CL22022477
Germany based Sarswat Brahmin boy, 32, 5'-8", MCA, MBA from Germany in India for one month, IT girl preferred. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 95016-65565.
BRAHMIN
CL22022815
Smart cultured beautiful educated match for handsome fair, 5'-9" Punjabi Brahmin boy from tricity 1992 B.E. (CS) MBA (NTU Singapore) working in reputed group Singapore. Contact: 98889-83640, 98883-96060.
DIVORCEE
CL22021252
Seeking compatible match for Ramdasia/ Ravidasia Sikh Boy, Oct 1984, 5' 7" , Australian Citizen, Postgraduate , Issueless Divorcee (Previous marriage lasted for less than a month), Working as Vocational Education Teacher. Contact/Whatsapp on +61421072611 , +61432177285
DIVORCEE
CL22021835
Match for handsome Australian Citizen Brahmin boy, 1986 born, 6' tall, Professional career in youth services in reputed college. Issueless divorcee after 5 months. Chandigarh based affluent family. Upper Caste no bar. 98724-40438.
DIVORCEE
CL22022953
Handsome B.Tech. Garg boy 1987/ 5'-8", Manager Multinational Company 40 Lacs per annum, issueless divorcee. WhatsApp and Call 98961-35197.
JAIN
CL22022702
Suitable match for 29 /07/ 89,10:03 a.m , Patiala born, 5'8" ,Senior Engineer MNC.Pure Vegetarian, Excellent package, educated family. Contact after matching kundli. Mobile : 82646 81625
JAT SIKH
CL21121684
Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 30/ 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with rural/ urban property. Looking for beautiful, well educated girl currently in the US, preferably US citizen. Please respond with biodata and pictures to docmatri14@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL21127321
Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. sunshinedayx00@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22021251
Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1" Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada) Contact: matrimony1777@gmail.com, +1-778-889-4009
JAT SIKH
CL22021347
US settled, Jat Sikh, well educated, landlord family seeks professionally qualified match for US Citizen, handsome, turbaned boy, 6 ft, 25 yrs, B.E. Computer Science, excellent salary, teetotaler. singhusa2022@gmail.com, WhatsApp +12486796668
JAT SIKH
CL22021504
Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh handsome boy 1994, 5'-11", B.Tech from University of Toronto working as process Engineer Canada. Parents well settled Govt employee Amritsar. Preference Canadian PR Smart well educated settled match . Whatsapp 62803-46167
JAT SIKH
CL22021536
California USA based Jatt Sikh (Gill), M.Tech(Civil), 28/6’-2”, turbaned, bearded, PR boy belonging to pure vegetarian Gursikh Family, owning Civil Engineering firm. Girl must be vegetarian, family oriented, hold Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in US, Student Visa Ok. Contact via Email only t2gill7@gmail.com, Marriage Bureau please excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL22021592
Jatt Sikh boy 30, 5'-7", Canadian PR, Vancouver, Software Developer. Girl from Canada preferred. Contact: 95179-11964.
JAT SIKH
CL22021872
US born, well established Jatt Sikh handsome successful businessman, landlord of multiple commercial and residential rental properties, 1991, 5'-6.5". UCSB Graduate, seeking well educated with good family values. Caste/religions no bar. Please share the information at: rajcali1984@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22022278
Jat Sikh Canadian Citizen, Issueless Divorcee, 31, 5'11", working as Hospital Manager . Wanted Fair, slim girl from India. Ambala and nearby first preference. No marriage bureau. Contact 9463811428.
JAT SIKH
CL22022550
Handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-10", Graduate, private job in reputed company. Sister Canada. Family settled Mohali. 95922-60658.
JAT SIKH
CL22022552
A handsome Jat Gursikh boy with inherent wisdom of different subjects and a saintly nature, 25 yrs old, 5'-10", Engineering in Applied Mathematical Sciences from Univ. of Southern California LA. Scion of a well known business family abroad who are simple, open minded and modern. We are looking for a simple, beautiful and saintly Gursikh girl who can be modern but has Sikhi values and compassion to serve humanity, financial status not a criteria, but wisdom of the girl is. The only dowry she should bring is her dedication to the Guru. Write to futuretech2310@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22022625
Wanted educated beautiful homely girl for Jat Sikh 84, 5'-9", tall, diavorced, Dr. in USA. 98155-41802.
JAT SIKH
CL22023030
Match for Jatt Sikh Amrit Dhari divorce boy 33/ 5'-9", USA citizen, own business (good income) preferred Jatt Sikh unmarried girl with good family backgrounds. WhatsApp number 94632-88233 zaildarp@sbcglobal.net
KAMBOJ
CL22022027
Required New zealand based or Indian beautiful, Nursing, MBA, English or Science Post Graduate Teacher girl for Medicos Sikh boy, Aug 1993, Height 5'-8", PR New zealand, BHMS, Pharmacist, working in Health service. Educated family, mother & two sisters. Mother is Homeopathy Physician, eldest sister married, RN Citizen New zealand, Second Sister RN, Canada PR. 95186-17498, 87088-69875.
KHATRI
CL22021579
Working match for Khatri boy, working in IT company Mohali, package 15 Lac, 28.06.1989 Pathankot 11:35 am, 5’-8”. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 6239218144. Bureaus excuse.
KHATRI
CL22022424
Khatri boy, 5'-6", 26 Jan. 1990, 7:55 am, Jalandhar, MCA, Software Engineer, annual package 23 lac. Working girl (NRI/Non-NRI) preferred. Contact: 9814324262, 8872524137.
KHATRI
CL22022676
Khatri boy 10.11.90, 3.55 pm, Ambala, 5'-6", BA, 3 years Electrical & Engg. Diploma. Haryana Govt. employee, DC rates. 24000/- monthly. 89015-86234.
KHATRI
CL22023115
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 15 lakh p.a. 98883-58305
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22021262
Suitable match for Sachdeva Khatri 1994 Ambala born Manglik B.Tech (Civil) 6'-2", boy. Job in UK as Senior Structural Engineer. Father officer State Bank of India. 94166-84084, 94665-42084.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22021381
Professionally qualified employed match for very handsome Anshik Manglik Khatri boy August 1990/ 5'-7". MNC, Gurugram. 5.00 lac. 97295-76666 (Ambala).
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22023379
Wanted suitable educated match for Newzealand PR, Sikh Chawla Aroa Manglik, May 18, 1991, 11.55 am, Jalandhar born, 6'-1", Non-vegetarian, B.Com, Post-Graduate Diploma (Business Management). Liquor-store owner & working as Retail Manager in reputed Company. Contact: 99880-11203.
MISC.
CL22022029
SM4 IIT IIM BOY 4/1995 KUMHAR 25LPA HIMACHALI PREFERRED CASTE NO BAR FATHER/MOTHER IN GOVT JOB 9988696804 9779846300
NRI
CL22021303
Hindu Rajput NRI non-manglik tall (6'-2") handsome well educated settled in U.K. MNC job divorcee issueless, 40 yrs boy. Seeks tall beautiful well educated between 30-35 yrs girl unmarried/ divorcee issueless. Boy owns house in U.K.. Contact 94651-33309 with boy +447963527484.
NRI
CL22021372
SM4 ND/NT issueless divorcee Sikh Khatri boy, 36/6', B.E. (PU), PR Canada, Working as a Software Architect in Greater Toronto. Match from Canada preferred. Caste no bar. Contact/Whatsapp: 9767060936
NRI
CL22021410
Match for handsome Hindu Arora boy, 27 Dec. 1992, 5'-8", Australian PR, well settled own business store. Girl from Australia or educated preferred. Brother TR Australia. Father Govt employee India, mother housewife. Whatsapp: 9888844614.
NRI
CL22021464
Required suitable girl for Ramgarhia boy Dec. 1992/ 6', B.Tech. Canada PR working Toronto. 98888-66619.
NRI
CL22021580
Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven, vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.
NRI
CL22021604
Jatt Gursikh guy, 31 years old, 5'-9", on work permit, divorced (no kids), A-Z truck driver Toronto-Montreal. Looking for Gursikh Canadian citizen or PR girl. No caste bar. Contact 9988191782.
NRI
CL22021757
Suitable qualified match for Australian Permanent Resident Khatri boy, 11 August 1987, 2.25 am, Faridabad (Haryana), 6'-1", Environmental Health officer (Govt job). Family settled Jalandhar. Preferred Australian/NewZealand. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9876568628.
NRI
CL22022094
Seeking bride for New Zealand citizen Sikh Ravidasia boy 1985 born, girl must be well educated & preferred in New Zealand, Australia, caste no bar. 07627815265 WhatsApp with latest picture and biodata.
NRI
CL22022183
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Goldsmith Mair Rajput Boy, Born 1990, 5"-9", Post-graduate, Software Engineer working in IT Company Toronto 95011-47659 94630-74455
NRI
CL22022331
Canadian PR Ramdasia Sikh 33/5'-8", Masters, Punjabi Singer, issueless short divorcee. Parents Chandigarh settled. Preferred Tricity/Canadian girl. 76965-54825.
NRI
CL22022438
Looking suitable match for Canadian PR, B.com and Chartered Accountant boy (Own Practice), 1992 born, 5'7", Kapurthala, WhatsApp 6280722311
NRI
CL22022481
Brahmin, January 1994, 6', M.S. Concordia University Cloud Engineer. Canadian permanent resident. Own independent house. 99140-52052.
NRI
CL22023153
Beautiful, well qualified girl for handsome NRI, Punjabi Verma boy. Mechanical Engineer, 5'-9" tall, 94 born. Radha Soami preferred. Send biodata with photos on Whatsapp No. +16284007172
RAJPUT
CL22021411
Suitable match for Jaswal Rajput boy, 1993, 6'-1", PG Masters IT Engineer, Canada (Work permit). Well educated working girl required. Upper caste welcome. 98886-65922.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22015930
Suitable match for Turbaned Ramgarhia Chandigarh boy, Graduate, 5'-11", Nov. 1994, Own Logistics business. Handsome income. Vegetarian family. Caste no bar. 98141-12780, 93577-12780.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22023061
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635
SAINI
CL22022207
Candian Citizen handsome Saini Sikh boy 1991, 5'-10", Accouting and Finance, working as analyst seeks Graduate/ Post Graduate minimum 5'-5", beautiful girl Call/WhatsApp: 001-437-779-4841.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22021380
SC Ramdasia slim handsome boy 1987, 5'-8", B.Tech (PEC) Chandigarh. Central Govt. employee Jalandhar. Father Punjab Govt. (retd). Two sisters married & Govt. employees. 9888564773.
SIKH
CL22021315
Seeking vegetarian Amritdhari Keski Wearing (or ready to wear) well qualified Singhnee for 34 years old well settled 5'-11", Amritdhari Singh working as a Software Engineer Manager in USA. Issueless innocent divorcee (4 month marriage). Caste no bar. Send your profile with latest pictures on WhatsApp +91-98993-79442.
SIKH
CL22021932
Suitable match for Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1990/ 6'-1", working as Manager at Mumbai. 97241-88585.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22022388
Qualified, beautiful match for handsome Sikh Khatri turbaned Gursikh boy, 27, 5’-10”, B.Tech, Asstt. Manager, 10 lac PA. 98784-06092, 90412-11414.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22021335
Australian PR Khatri Sikh 35, issueless divorced handsome boy, 5'-11", B.Tech. Mechanical, Diesel Technician in Australia. Presently in India for 2 months. 94633-17265.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22023407
Qualified beautiful Gursikh girl for handsome Arora Gursikh boy 37/ 5'-10'', B.Tech. Software Engineer MNC, Own residence Chandigarh, No dowry, Father Punjab Govt. Officer (retd). 70877-76012, 97805-78724.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22022320
Turbaned boy, Sept. 1989 Chd 5’-11”, MA, PGDCA, govt. job Contract. Parents retd. elder brother sister married. Govt. job Chd. M: 94633-95637.
WIDOWER
CL22022534
Match for Hindu Ravidasia issueless widower 49/ 5'-11'', Post graduate, Chandigarh Govt. Employee, Income 12 Lacs. WhatsApp 94650-00268.
