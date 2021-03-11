Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22021651

Beautiful suitable match for Garg boy 20-Oct-90, 5'-5", Graduate own well settled business. Good income. Contact 98969-36623, 98969-85859.

AGGARWAL

CL22022353

Match for bansal boy, 29:5'11 Software Engineer in Bangalore Package 25Lpa.Residence Jagadhri(Haryana) Parents:9996084816

AGGARWAL

CL22022807

Employed professionally qualified match for smart Aanshik manglik Bansal boy 5'-9", colour fair 30.01.1992, 02:05 pm, Ambala Civil engineer Mohali. 89011-94130.

ARORA

CL22021336

Match for Canada PR Arora boy, 25.7.1994, 7.52 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", B.Com, PGDM, Good job in Canada. Father businessman, Jalandhar. Preference Canadian. Contact: 9041834711.

ARORA

CL22021788

SQM 4 HANDSOME MANGLIK BOY, 9.3.91, 5'9", POB-TOHANA, 12:42PM, B.TECH, MBA, WORKING AS AM-EHS, 9317633075-PUNJAB.

ARORA

CL22022319

Handsome Industrialist guy,5'9" DOB 26/12/90 residing in Patiala. Btech Mech seeks professionally qualified match. Have other properties as well. Marriage bureau Excused. Mno 9815351251

BRAHMIN

CL22021383

Saraswat Brahmin Non-manglik boy, 28/5'-7", (11.11.93, 4.30 am), Asstt. Prof. (CS). Parents Govt service. Teetotaller family. 9877396046.

BRAHMIN

CL22021636

Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy 27.10.1991, 09:00 pm, Ambala, 5'-7", 10+2, Own readymade garments business at Ambala Cantt, Income 12 lac approx. Father Sen. bank manager, Mother school teacher. Wanted homely girl preferred. 81460-10299, 83073-68221.

BRAHMIN

CL22022248

Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1988, teetotaler, B.Tech. (SE) with 30 lakhs package, 5'-7". Preferred CA, B.Tech, M.Tech. Marriage bureau excuse. 7973894693, 0061432615068. (Whatsapp only).

BRAHMIN

CL22022339

Govt employed match for vegetarian Brahmin boy 01.04.1991 Govt. Scale1 officer, District Bathinda. 94643-50531

BRAHMIN

CL22022477

Germany based Sarswat Brahmin boy, 32, 5'-8", MCA, MBA from Germany in India for one month, IT girl preferred. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 95016-65565.

BRAHMIN

CL22022815

Smart cultured beautiful educated match for handsome fair, 5'-9" Punjabi Brahmin boy from tricity 1992 B.E. (CS) MBA (NTU Singapore) working in reputed group Singapore. Contact: 98889-83640, 98883-96060.

DIVORCEE

CL22021252

Seeking compatible match for Ramdasia/ Ravidasia Sikh Boy, Oct 1984, 5' 7" , Australian Citizen, Postgraduate , Issueless Divorcee (Previous marriage lasted for less than a month), Working as Vocational Education Teacher. Contact/Whatsapp on +61421072611 , +61432177285

DIVORCEE

CL22021835

Match for handsome Australian Citizen Brahmin boy, 1986 born, 6' tall, Professional career in youth services in reputed college. Issueless divorcee after 5 months. Chandigarh based affluent family. Upper Caste no bar. 98724-40438.

DIVORCEE

CL22022953

Handsome B.Tech. Garg boy 1987/ 5'-8", Manager Multinational Company 40 Lacs per annum, issueless divorcee. WhatsApp and Call 98961-35197.

JAIN

CL22022702

Suitable match for 29 /07/ 89,10:03 a.m , Patiala born, 5'8" ,Senior Engineer MNC.Pure Vegetarian, Excellent package, educated family. Contact after matching kundli. Mobile : 82646 81625

JAT SIKH

CL21121684

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 30/ 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with rural/ urban property. Looking for beautiful, well educated girl currently in the US, preferably US citizen. Please respond with biodata and pictures to docmatri14@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL21127321

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. sunshinedayx00@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22021251

Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1" Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada) Contact: matrimony1777@gmail.com, +1-778-889-4009

JAT SIKH

CL22021347

US settled, Jat Sikh, well educated, landlord family seeks professionally qualified match for US Citizen, handsome, turbaned boy, 6 ft, 25 yrs, B.E. Computer Science, excellent salary, teetotaler. singhusa2022@gmail.com, WhatsApp +12486796668

JAT SIKH

CL22021504

Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh handsome boy 1994, 5'-11", B.Tech from University of Toronto working as process Engineer Canada. Parents well settled Govt employee Amritsar. Preference Canadian PR Smart well educated settled match . Whatsapp 62803-46167

JAT SIKH

CL22021536

California USA based Jatt Sikh (Gill), M.Tech(Civil), 28/6’-2”, turbaned, bearded, PR boy belonging to pure vegetarian Gursikh Family, owning Civil Engineering firm. Girl must be vegetarian, family oriented, hold Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in US, Student Visa Ok. Contact via Email only t2gill7@gmail.com, Marriage Bureau please excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL22021592

Jatt Sikh boy 30, 5'-7", Canadian PR, Vancouver, Software Developer. Girl from Canada preferred. Contact: 95179-11964.

JAT SIKH

CL22021872

US born, well established Jatt Sikh handsome successful businessman, landlord of multiple commercial and residential rental properties, 1991, 5'-6.5". UCSB Graduate, seeking well educated with good family values. Caste/religions no bar. Please share the information at: rajcali1984@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22022278

Jat Sikh Canadian Citizen, Issueless Divorcee, 31, 5'11", working as Hospital Manager . Wanted Fair, slim girl from India. Ambala and nearby first preference. No marriage bureau. Contact 9463811428.

JAT SIKH

CL22022550

Handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-10", Graduate, private job in reputed company. Sister Canada. Family settled Mohali. 95922-60658.

JAT SIKH

CL22022552

A handsome Jat Gursikh boy with inherent wisdom of different subjects and a saintly nature, 25 yrs old, 5'-10", Engineering in Applied Mathematical Sciences from Univ. of Southern California LA. Scion of a well known business family abroad who are simple, open minded and modern. We are looking for a simple, beautiful and saintly Gursikh girl who can be modern but has Sikhi values and compassion to serve humanity, financial status not a criteria, but wisdom of the girl is. The only dowry she should bring is her dedication to the Guru. Write to futuretech2310@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22022625

Wanted educated beautiful homely girl for Jat Sikh 84, 5'-9", tall, diavorced, Dr. in USA. 98155-41802.

JAT SIKH

CL22023030

Match for Jatt Sikh Amrit Dhari divorce boy 33/ 5'-9", USA citizen, own business (good income) preferred Jatt Sikh unmarried girl with good family backgrounds. WhatsApp number 94632-88233 zaildarp@sbcglobal.net

KAMBOJ

CL22022027

Required New zealand based or Indian beautiful, Nursing, MBA, English or Science Post Graduate Teacher girl for Medicos Sikh boy, Aug 1993, Height 5'-8", PR New zealand, BHMS, Pharmacist, working in Health service. Educated family, mother & two sisters. Mother is Homeopathy Physician, eldest sister married, RN Citizen New zealand, Second Sister RN, Canada PR. 95186-17498, 87088-69875.

KHATRI

CL22021579

Working match for Khatri boy, working in IT company Mohali, package 15 Lac, 28.06.1989 Pathankot 11:35 am, 5’-8”. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 6239218144. Bureaus excuse.

KHATRI

CL22022424

Khatri boy, 5'-6", 26 Jan. 1990, 7:55 am, Jalandhar, MCA, Software Engineer, annual package 23 lac. Working girl (NRI/Non-NRI) preferred. Contact: 9814324262, 8872524137.

KHATRI

CL22022676

Khatri boy 10.11.90, 3.55 pm, Ambala, 5'-6", BA, 3 years Electrical & Engg. Diploma. Haryana Govt. employee, DC rates. 24000/- monthly. 89015-86234.

KHATRI

CL22023115

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 15 lakh p.a. 98883-58305

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22021262

Suitable match for Sachdeva Khatri 1994 Ambala born Manglik B.Tech (Civil) 6'-2", boy. Job in UK as Senior Structural Engineer. Father officer State Bank of India. 94166-84084, 94665-42084.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22021381

Professionally qualified employed match for very handsome Anshik Manglik Khatri boy August 1990/ 5'-7". MNC, Gurugram. 5.00 lac. 97295-76666 (Ambala).

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22023379

Wanted suitable educated match for Newzealand PR, Sikh Chawla Aroa Manglik, May 18, 1991, 11.55 am, Jalandhar born, 6'-1", Non-vegetarian, B.Com, Post-Graduate Diploma (Business Management). Liquor-store owner & working as Retail Manager in reputed Company. Contact: 99880-11203.

MISC.

CL22022029

SM4 IIT IIM BOY 4/1995 KUMHAR 25LPA HIMACHALI PREFERRED CASTE NO BAR FATHER/MOTHER IN GOVT JOB 9988696804 9779846300

NRI

CL22021303

Hindu Rajput NRI non-manglik tall (6'-2") handsome well educated settled in U.K. MNC job divorcee issueless, 40 yrs boy. Seeks tall beautiful well educated between 30-35 yrs girl unmarried/ divorcee issueless. Boy owns house in U.K.. Contact 94651-33309 with boy +447963527484.

NRI

CL22021372

SM4 ND/NT issueless divorcee Sikh Khatri boy, 36/6', B.E. (PU), PR Canada, Working as a Software Architect in Greater Toronto. Match from Canada preferred. Caste no bar. Contact/Whatsapp: 9767060936

NRI

CL22021410

Match for handsome Hindu Arora boy, 27 Dec. 1992, 5'-8", Australian PR, well settled own business store. Girl from Australia or educated preferred. Brother TR Australia. Father Govt employee India, mother housewife. Whatsapp: 9888844614.

NRI

CL22021464

Required suitable girl for Ramgarhia boy Dec. 1992/ 6', B.Tech. Canada PR working Toronto. 98888-66619.

NRI

CL22021580

Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven, vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.

NRI

CL22021604

Jatt Gursikh guy, 31 years old, 5'-9", on work permit, divorced (no kids), A-Z truck driver Toronto-Montreal. Looking for Gursikh Canadian citizen or PR girl. No caste bar. Contact 9988191782.

NRI

CL22021757

Suitable qualified match for Australian Permanent Resident Khatri boy, 11 August 1987, 2.25 am, Faridabad (Haryana), 6'-1", Environmental Health officer (Govt job). Family settled Jalandhar. Preferred Australian/NewZealand. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9876568628.

NRI

CL22022094

Seeking bride for New Zealand citizen Sikh Ravidasia boy 1985 born, girl must be well educated & preferred in New Zealand, Australia, caste no bar. 07627815265 WhatsApp with latest picture and biodata.

NRI

CL22022183

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Goldsmith Mair Rajput Boy, Born 1990, 5"-9", Post-graduate, Software Engineer working in IT Company Toronto 95011-47659 94630-74455

NRI

CL22022331

Canadian PR Ramdasia Sikh 33/5'-8", Masters, Punjabi Singer, issueless short divorcee. Parents Chandigarh settled. Preferred Tricity/Canadian girl. 76965-54825.

NRI

CL22022438

Looking suitable match for Canadian PR, B.com and Chartered Accountant boy (Own Practice), 1992 born, 5'7", Kapurthala, WhatsApp 6280722311

NRI

CL22022481

Brahmin, January 1994, 6', M.S. Concordia University Cloud Engineer. Canadian permanent resident. Own independent house. 99140-52052.

NRI

CL22023153

Beautiful, well qualified girl for handsome NRI, Punjabi Verma boy. Mechanical Engineer, 5'-9" tall, 94 born. Radha Soami preferred. Send biodata with photos on Whatsapp No. +16284007172

RAJPUT

CL22021411

Suitable match for Jaswal Rajput boy, 1993, 6'-1", PG Masters IT Engineer, Canada (Work permit). Well educated working girl required. Upper caste welcome. 98886-65922.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22015930

Suitable match for Turbaned Ramgarhia Chandigarh boy, Graduate, 5'-11", Nov. 1994, Own Logistics business. Handsome income. Vegetarian family. Caste no bar. 98141-12780, 93577-12780.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22023061

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635

SAINI

CL22022207

Candian Citizen handsome Saini Sikh boy 1991, 5'-10", Accouting and Finance, working as analyst seeks Graduate/ Post Graduate minimum 5'-5", beautiful girl Call/WhatsApp: 001-437-779-4841.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22021380

SC Ramdasia slim handsome boy 1987, 5'-8", B.Tech (PEC) Chandigarh. Central Govt. employee Jalandhar. Father Punjab Govt. (retd). Two sisters married & Govt. employees. 9888564773.

SIKH

CL22021315

Seeking vegetarian Amritdhari Keski Wearing (or ready to wear) well qualified Singhnee for 34 years old well settled 5'-11", Amritdhari Singh working as a Software Engineer Manager in USA. Issueless innocent divorcee (4 month marriage). Caste no bar. Send your profile with latest pictures on WhatsApp +91-98993-79442.

SIKH

CL22021932

Suitable match for Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1990/ 6'-1", working as Manager at Mumbai. 97241-88585.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22022388

Qualified, beautiful match for handsome Sikh Khatri turbaned Gursikh boy, 27, 5’-10”, B.Tech, Asstt. Manager, 10 lac PA. 98784-06092, 90412-11414.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22021335

Australian PR Khatri Sikh 35, issueless divorced handsome boy, 5'-11", B.Tech. Mechanical, Diesel Technician in Australia. Presently in India for 2 months. 94633-17265.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22023407

Qualified beautiful Gursikh girl for handsome Arora Gursikh boy 37/ 5'-10'', B.Tech. Software Engineer MNC, Own residence Chandigarh, No dowry, Father Punjab Govt. Officer (retd). 70877-76012, 97805-78724.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22022320

Turbaned boy, Sept. 1989 Chd 5’-11”, MA, PGDCA, govt. job Contract. Parents retd. elder brother sister married. Govt. job Chd. M: 94633-95637.

WIDOWER

CL22022534

Match for Hindu Ravidasia issueless widower 49/ 5'-11'', Post graduate, Chandigarh Govt. Employee, Income 12 Lacs. WhatsApp 94650-00268.