Brides Wanted

ARORA

CL22027543

Beautiful match for Manglik boy, Oct. 92, MBA, 5'-11". Own well established business, Ludhiana. 94173-11160

BRAHMIN

CL22026502

Match for Brahmin boy, 5'-6", 01.08.1993, 1:06 pm, Ludhiana, MBA. Businessman at Ludhiana. Preferred to Himachali. 94172-36807

BRAHMIN

CL22026785

Educated homely and Manglik girl for Saraswat Manglik boy 23.09.1992, 12:13 pm, Ambala. 5'-6", M.Sc.(Finance) from Frankfurt. Working Frankfurt. Contact 90341-14649, 94164-49333.

BRAHMIN

CL22026863

Match for Saraswat Brahmin, 31.1.95, 1:45 am, Ludhiana, 5'-9", BCA. Job in MNC and own side business. 94170-35857

BRAHMIN

CL22027864

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9463776202, 9417389202.

DIVORCEE

CL22021252

Seeking compatible match for Ramdasia/ Ravidasia Sikh Boy, Oct 1984, 5' 7" , Australian Citizen, Postgraduate , Issueless Divorcee (Previous marriage lasted for less than a month), Working as Vocational Education Teacher. Contact/Whatsapp on +61421072611 , +61432177285

DIVORCEE

CL22026402

Divorcee (issueless) Brahmin boy, 27.01.1983, 4:10 pm, Jalandhar, 6'-2", PG Computer Science. owns IT Unit in Delhi. Caste no bar. Contact: 8968865840, 9815806630.

DIVORCEE

CL22026803

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee, (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL22027465

Match for Amritdhari Sikh boy, issueless divorce/ Hotel Management from U.K/ March 1981/ 5'-9"/ BI Analyst, job in Gurgaon. Email: nirmalsodhi01313@gmail.com

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22025794

Doctor match for Himachali handsome Sharma boy 6'-1", May 95, MDS Orthodontics settled and working in Bangalore. 98862-51611.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22025985

Medico match for handsome, teetotaler Singla boy, Feb. 1990, 5'-10", MD Medicine, Mansa. Contact: 98760-33265

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22027731

Suitable match for Brahmin well settled MBBS, doing MRCP, father Civil Surgeon retired, 32 years, 5'-8". Only Doctor match required. Caste no bar. 8360454602.

JAT SIKH

CL21121684

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 30/ 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with rural/ urban property. Looking for beautiful, well educated girl currently in the US, preferably US citizen. Please respond with biodata and pictures to docmatri14@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL21127321

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. sunshinedayx00@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22023982

US citizen/ PR match for a Jat Sikh, 91 born, handsome. 6' tall boy, double degree in Actuarial Sciences & Mathematics, Software Engineer in Bay Area CA. Highly educated family well settled in Australia and US. Canada/ Australia born can be considered. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +61401500790 or ausie1469@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22024558

Wanted professionally well qualified suitable match for Delhi born handsome Jat Sikh boy 35/166 (only child) IITian, MBA. Working in a reputed bank in Toronto (Canada) on PR status. Family Delhi based. Caste no bar. Email: rav.nag.inder@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22024785

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

JAT SIKH

CL22024793

Well settled Jat Sikh family seeks suitable match for their Canadian citizen son, very handsome, B.Tech, engineer with MNC, own business, very high annual revenue. Family owns Rural & Urban property 39 yrs, 6'-1'. Looking for educated, family oriented girl. Contact/WhatsApp: +1416-865-1000

JAT SIKH

CL22025278

Seeking bride(Canada or US preferred) for Jatt Sikh US citizen, 37, 5'9'', well educated, short term innocent divorcee, no issues. Whats app 562-541-3856

JAT SIKH

CL22026345

Match for Jat Sikh non-turbaned, issueless divorced boy, short marriage, Oct. 88, 5'-9", Seeking beautiful, educated, working match. Boy working in BPO at Mohali, with U/R property in Amritsar. Contact e-mail: gurkirpal849@gmail.com Whatsapp: 9888275335.

JAT SIKH

CL22026349

SMF UK citizen Jat Sikh non-turbaned, non-drinker boy, Oct. 96, 6' from status family, with U/R property in India, Seek educated, beautiful girl with family values. Contact e-mail: gurkirpal.chatha3@gmail.com Whatsapp: +44-7723-959692.

JAT SIKH

CL22026625

Jat Sikh boy clean shave 6'-1"/31, MBA, working in Airlines Delhi, Package 8 Lac. Own house in Chandigarh, Agricultural land and Commercial property in Zirakpur. Rental income. Wanted working girl min. height 5'-6". No demand. Upper caste no bar. 98151-94949.

JAT SIKH

CL22026683

Jat Sikh handsome clean shaven, 90 born, 6'-2", MBA fm USA, Canadian PR, working as Manager in MNC Toronto. Non-drinker, non-smoker from well-educated, well established affluent family. Looking for slim, fair, beautiful, tall, professionally qualified girl fm educated well to do family. Mob: 9198882-99623.

JAT SIKH

CL22026922

Professionally qualified, beautiful, slim only Jat Sikh match for Canadian PR very handsome Jat Sikh Engineer boy, B.Tech (Mechanical), May 1986, 5'-8", own business in Toronto (Canada), handsome income, property in India and abroad, well educated, respectable family. Father Distt. Head (Retd.). Please respond with detail profile and recent pics. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp: +1(647)451-0183, Email: dr.bschhina@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22027117

Seeking suitable match for well settled Australian citizen Jat Sikh boy 5'-11", 1984 born, having own businesses belongs to reputed and well educated family. Short term marriage, innocently divorced. Correspond with latest pictures and biodata. Call/Whatsapp 9041858414.

JAT SIKH

CL22027208

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, 29 July 1986, 9:30 am, 6'-2", Diploma in Mechanical, Labour Contractor Autralian citizen (Griffith New South Wales) yearly income 1 Lac Dollar, well settled families required Australian Punjabi girl. +61459787929.

JAT SIKH

CL22027263

Jat Sikh Canada PR Nov. 81, 5'-8", never married IT Manager, B.Tech., Masters US, good financial condition and US green card in couple of months. Lives in Toronto and currently in India. WhatsApp: +1-6472695282, singhmatch1@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22027284

Jat Sikh 90 born, 5'-11", M.A., PGDCA, innocent issueless divorcee, 48 Kilas Agriculture and Urban land, Residence in City. Family has Stone crusher, Property and Flats constructions business. Sister Canada PR. Seeks beautiful, post-graduate unmarried girl preferred. Simple marriage. 98140-77233.

JAT SIKH

CL22027301

Norway based affulent Jat Sikh boy 32, 6'-2", Govt. job, 57 lacs annually, urban / rural property in Punjab, required tall, educated girl. Email: misspunjabaneurope@hotmail.com

KHATRI

CL22026565

Non Manglik, Beautiful, Well qualified, Match for handsome boy Graduate businessman from reputed Punjabi Khatri family. Height 6', 07.09.1992, marriage bureau strictly excuse. 97365-72157, 99886-94496.

KHATRI

CL22026935

PQ beautiful girl for B.Tech. MBA Verma boy, 5'-11", 90 born, working in US MNC in Chandigarh. Package 20 lacs. Parents in senior position. Own kothi in Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 82838-41017.

KHATRI

CL22027184

Manglik/Non-Manglik match for Hindu desi Khatri, pure vegetarian boy, B.Tech. (ECE), Network Engineer, package 8 lakh, 03.12.1987, 3:38 pm, 5'-8", Ludhiana. Contact only desi Khatri. Contact: 75891-46647

KHATRI

CL22027217

Match for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-8",29.04.1994, 07:44 am, Mohali, BCA, Graduate, own business, handsome income. Seeking beautiful girl having family values. Tricity preferred. 98728-56687.

KHATRI

CL22027348

Khatri boy, January 1991, Chandigarh born, 5'-7", 10:50 pm, B.Com. with private firm, Panchkula. 98724-94004.

KHATRI

CL22027489

Match for Kapoor Khatri, Canada based (Anshik Manglik) handsome boy, 25, 5'-8", Degree in Hotel Management from IHM Chandigarh followed by 2 years of study in Canada, decent job in Toronto, respectable family. 95307-03527.

KHATRI

CL22027547

PQMF B.Tech., MBA Khatri boy 6 ft., 18.9.88, 16:10 hrs, Jalandhar. Working in MNC Gurugram, 25 LPA. Mob. 98760-53350.

KHATRI

CL22027622

Suitable match for well established Hindu Khatri divorcee 37/ 5'-7", PG Kings College London. Canadian Citizen, working in Big American Company, excellent package, own property. 96975-98000.

KHATRI

CL22027624

Looking suitable match for Doctor Hindu Chopra Khatri Radha Soami boy 5'-10", 8th November 1992, Nakodar born. B.H.M.S., FMC. Running own Homoeopathic clinic at Banga. Contact: 94631-86330.

KHATRI

CL22027907

Professional match atleast 5'-7" for 92 born, 6'-2", vegetarian, Radhasoami, B.Com. (Hons.), LLB (DU), Advocate. 98158-00912

KHATRI

CL22027909

Match for Manglik boy 5'-7"/19.11.90, 6:00 am, Abohar, Senior Auditor in MNC, 325000 per annum, Chandigarh. Contact 92562-77980, Whatsapp 96463-26980.

KHATRI

CL22027922

Match for Manglik boy 5'-7"/19.11.90, 6:02 am, Abohar, Graphic Expert in MNC, Mohali, 400000 per annum. Contact 92562-77980, Whatsapp 96463-26980.

KHATRI

CL22028168

Ambala based established business family seeks homely beautiful qualified match for Post Graduate Khatri son 28.01.1991, 09:37 pm, 5'-8", having rental income, 22 acre land on highway. Contact 93555-55328.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22026811

Match for Hindu Arora boy, 31, 5'-4", B.Com. Own business, Ludhiana. 98765-13286, 98149-50567

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22026966

Manglik Arora Khatri employed match for 1988, 5'-10", B.Tech. (IT), MNC Gurugram. Educated upper middle-class Punjabi family. 9815788391.

MISC.

CL22027445

Suitable match for B.Tech, working in Bangalore, 28 years, Aug 1994, 5'-2". 9646935659

NRI

CL22024262

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, US green card holder, Height 6 feet, 30 year old, B.Tech., M.Tech., working as a Engineer in US, whole family settled in US, family Truck Transportation Business. Looking for an educated Jatt Sikh girl, first priority to girl having study visa/ work permit in US or Canada. WhatsApp: +1(913)276-9246. Please call from 6 pm to 10 pm (Indian Time).

NRI

CL22025799

Handsome U.S. citizen Brahmin divorcee boy, 38, 6', M.Sc., Govt. job, Parents well settled (USA), caste no bar. Whatsapp 5303004574, lovelyrest20@gmail.com

NRI

CL22025924

NRI Non Manglik match Marwah Khatri boy 5'-9", 21.11.1990, 4:35 pm, Delhi, work permit Oman 10 Years Store Keeper. Contact with Pic, biodata. Call;Whatsapp 98776-81562. Preferred Tricity.

NRI

CL22025966

Match wanted Dr./ Engineer/ Software/ Developer for handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy 1992 born, BE Mechanical Engineer (from Canadian University), well settled Canadian citizen, earning $ 80K, whole family settled in Canada. Father, Mother both employed. Contact Anil Trehan on +14036153735.

NRI

CL22026321

Australian handsome Ramgarhia boy 1995 / 6', well settled preferred BDS / Nursing beautiful girl upper caste welcome. 95921-25051

NRI

CL22026372

Match for Sikh Rajput clean-shaved boy, 1989, 5'-3", MS from Boston, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, San Jose. Slim, pretty, professional girl in US preferred. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9855250019.

NRI

CL22026574

Beautiful match for smart Jatsikh boy, Canadian citizen 41/5'11" BE/MBA issueless divorcee, income above 250000CAD, Caste no bar, WA +12264084411

NRI

CL22026616

PQM for Sikh Parjapat Oct. 90 born, 5'-9", B.Tech. M.Tech. (Canada) Software Professional, Permanent Resident (Greater Toronto Area), in India for short period. M.: 99888-81480.

NRI

CL22026623

Seeking match for Hindu Khatri Partial Manglik, Australian TR boy, 27½ yr, 5'-5", handsome package. Marriage bureau excuse. 94640-39048

NRI

CL22026912

Canadian Permanent Resident Khatri boy from Ludhiana, 5'-10", 1993, Post Graduate (Canada), professionally settled. 78148-54485

NRI

CL22026919

Match for Canadian PR Arora Sikh boy, 5'-11', 4th May 1991, B.Arch. Working at Toronto. Well settled family Mohali. Canadian PR/ work permit girl preferred.Upper caste no bar. Contact: 98159-96738.

NRI

CL22027036

Suitable match for Gursikh Amritdhari boy (belongs to Hindu family) 30/5'-3", New Zealand PR working as Manager/Trucker. Caste no bar. Mob: 96466-82322, 97808-08018. Whatsapp 0064211884836.

NRI

CL22027082

Professionally qualified match for handsome clean shaven Lubana Sikh boy, 1985/ 5'-9", MS (Computer science USA), US Citizen, Girl already in US/ Canada preferred. Other upper caste also welcome. Contact 87089-97131.

NRI

CL22027319

GERMAN WELL SETTELED TONKASHRIYA BOY 1992 5'8'' M TECH (GERMAN) WORKING IN MNC AT GERMAN CASTE NO BAR 9417223634 9646823634

NRI

CL22027425

Professionally qualified match from USA/Canada for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 30, 5'-11", MS Computer Science, USA. Working in top IT company in USA. Upper caste no bar. 94173-54949

NRI

CL22027428

Match for Canada settled Chandigarh Rajput boy 20.4.1988, 5 pm, Chandigarh/ 5'-11", M.Sc. Hospitality, working at London Antrio. Girl settled in Canada or willing settle at Canada. Upper caste no bar. 89688-96910.

NRI

CL22027551

Suitable match for handsome Sangha Jat Sikh PR Canada boy, Oct. 1992/ 5'-11", B.Tech. Mech. + Diploma in Canada. Required equal qualification or work permit/ PR girl. Marriage bureau excuse. (98553-32351 WhatsApp).

NRI

CL22027588

SM4 Australian NRI Ramdasia/ Sikh never married clean shaven boy, 1976 born, 5'-9", BDS Nursing proficiency in English preferred. Caste no bar tricity. 98555-01809.

NRI

CL22027623

Suitable match for Sarswat Brahmin 36/5'-8", divorcee USA, Transport working work permit for PR citizen USA. Caste no bar. Issueless respectable. 98762-81029, 009167615663.

NRI

CL22028357

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin USA divorcee (only son) 36/ 5'-8", USA work permit, transport business, 15 acre land, four shops, caste no bar. USA PR or citizen. 0019167615663, 98762-81029.

RAJPUT

CL22018446

PQM match for HP Rajput boy 5'-10", Sept. 1986 born, settled in Faridabad, working in IT Co. Pkg 19 LPA. WhatsApp 79829-51684 or call 99992-49830.

RAJPUT

CL22026745

Professionally qualified match for Swarnkar Mair Rajput 1991 born, 6'-1", boy Canada PR, well settled family in Canada, working in Vancouver. Contact with bio-data and pictures at: komal29dhunna@gmail.com, WhatsApp # +14033993722, +15879680555.

RAJPUT

CL22027730

Parmar Doaba Punjab 41/ 5'-8", schooled St. Johan's & MBA UBS Chandigarh, B.Tech. PTU. Canadian citizen Toronto. Short time 1 year marriage, now divorced. Only sister USA. Father retired Electricity Officer Chandigarh. Mob. 98760-97441, Email: doaba.panshta@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22015930

Suitable match for Turbaned Ramgarhia Chandigarh boy, Graduate, 5'-11", Nov. 1994, Own Logistics business. Handsome income. Vegetarian family. Caste no bar. 98141-12780, 93577-12780.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22027632

Sikh Canadian PR 33/6'0'' Ramgarhia, M.Tech Canada, never married, Jalandhar based, is seeking a beautiful talleducated Bride. Call/whatsapp 7973025074

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22027687

Dhiman Sikh boy, 93, 5'-11", B.Tech. Work permit Canada, IT job. Send biodata, photo. Whatsapp: 99888-07725

SAINI

CL22026617

Saini Sardar boy Oct. 1990, 5'-10", M.A., Punjab Govt. job Chandigarh. Preferred Govt. job girl Tricity. 96467-13177.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22026334

Wanted a beautiful NRI/Indian girl for vegetarian SC Ravidasia, 22.11.90, 5'-7", B.Tech. Electronics & Communications. Engineer in reputed MNC, drawing 4.5 lac annually. 70870-15263

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22026458

Ramdasia Sikh boy, 89, 5'-11", Advocate Pb./Haryana High Court Chandigarh needs girl with govt. job in Tricity. Preference regular/adhoc M.Sc. (Math), B.Ed. Teacher. M.: 94176-54822

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22027818

Match of Ramdasia boy, short divorcee, 1990, 5'-4", B.Tech., Govt. job Ludhiana, seeks short divorcee/ unmarried Govt. job/ well qualified girl, father and brother also Govt. employees. 85120-51592.

SIKH

CL22027382

Saini turbaned, divorced, 1984, MCA, 5'-6", vegetarian, HR Manager. Needs educated girl. Caste no bar. 97796-47236

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22027273

Beautiful, Well Qualified match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora turbaned, handsome boy Sept. 1992/ 5'-11", B.tech, MBA, Team Lead (IT) MNC Chandigarh (17 Lac P.a). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22027366

Professionally Qualified Gursikh match for Canadian PR boy 29y/5'5'', B.Com, Chartered Accountant. (M) +919877014611, +14379965490. (WhatsApp)

SIKH LOBANA

CL22026377

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer. Package 1,75,000 CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Caste no bar. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com

SIKH LOBANA

CL22027537

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Lubana boy, 1993, 6'-1", MCA, working MNC Pune. 9988659963.