Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22047166
Seeking educated, beautiful girl for handsome Hindu Garg Bania boy. Never married 27, 5'-7". Living in Dublin, Ireland/ Irish & EU citizen. BBS. Well settled, retail fashion shops & online business www.favouritefashions.ie. Pure Vegetarian, no alcohol, smoking, drugs. No marriage bureau. Mob.: 00353894995118 (Ireland), 97815-14871 (India).
AGGARWAL
CL22049565
SM for Muktsar native Goyal boy 21.08.1993, 16:55, 5'-10", (B.Tech Civil, M.Tech Structures) slim Handsome, own flat & well settled in Delhi 9313149429
AGGARWAL
CL22050154
A well settled Punjabi Aggarwal boy, 5'-10" 74 born, issueless divorcee, USA Citizen, Own logistics business in California seeking a Hindu match. please send biodata and photograph at mobile: +91 9803199507(Whatsapp only), Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com
AGGARWAL
CL22050195
Suitable match for Garg Mohali based family boy, B.Tech. running own business5'-5",23.12.1992, 2:40 pm. 70093-77273.
BRAHMIN
CL22049546
Match for Saraswat Brahmin Anshik Manglik boy, 20.9.87, 4:50 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Practicing Advocate. Father Advocate. Mother retd. bank official. Upper caste no bar. 9855468935, 9814468935.
BRAHMIN
CL22049816
Match for Brahmin boy Jalandhar based, 3rd March 1994, 12.30 noon, Jalandhar born, 5'-10", Government Bank employee. Preference Government job. Contact: 81469-33372.
BRAHMIN
CL22050096
Teetotaller Saraswat Brahmin boy, Nationalized bank officer, Grade-I (Branch Manager), 5'-5", Sept. 28, 1990, 8:27 pm, Jalandhar. Preference Canada PR/WP/Study. Mob: 9814296022.
BRAHMIN
CL22050242
Smart professional match for Pbi. SB handsome boy B.Tech MBA, 6', March 89 born Working with US, MNC at Gurugram, Package 16 lac. Upper middle class well educated family settled in tricity. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 84273-27120.
BRAHMIN
CL22050481
Well settled businessman handsome boy 22 years, height 5'-11", Sarswat Brahmin caste Joshi, Gotra Vashiest, B.Com.,doing D.Pharmacy, own Paint shop showroom, and Chemical factory, required beautiful, educated girl. Cont. 98140-26690.
BRAHMIN
CL22051018
Beautiful qualified match for fair Saraswat Brahmin Manglik boy 23.12.1994, 11:40 am, Ambala, 5'-9", BCA, Persuing MCA. Package 12 Lac. 94166-30511.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22049315
Gursikh Khukhrain 1992, 5'-7", B.Tech. Lead-Software Engineer MNC, 9 bands, waiting Australia PR, 18 LPA. Preferred IT- Professional. 94651-02474.
JAT SIKH
CL22047728
Jatt Sikh Canada PR handsome, non-drinker only son, 1991/5'-8", convent, B.Tech., MBA IBM, currently working in US company. Urban rural property. Father Businessman. Mother Professor. Required educated, beautiful, equally qualified preferred in Canada girl from Patiala/ Fatehgarh Sahib/ Mohali/ Chandigarh/ Sangrur/ Ludhiana. Contact: 98150-10093.
JAT SIKH
CL22047854
Suitable match for Veterinarian, 1994, 5'8", PR of Canada, only child from business and landlord family. Property worth over 50 crores. Please contact only Jatt Sikh families. Preference US citizen or DVM/MD. Bureau excuse. +918901677079 or jgdvkaur@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22049043
Suitable tall, beautiful match for handsome US citizen Jat Sikh boy 27, 6'-2", State Government employed, family well settled in US, visiting India end August. Call: 9815018866.
JAT SIKH
CL22049271
USA Citizen Jat Sikh (turbaned) only son 28, 5'-10". Non-drinker, Own business USA. Seeks beautiful, educated, fluency in English minimum 5'-4" girl. Preferred Jalandhar/Doaba/USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9814029676.
JAT SIKH
CL22049593
Suitable match for Canadian specialist Lawyer, PR, kind natured Sidhu boy, 33, 5'-10", attended top Canadian and Indian universities, well-settled with good salary. Educated family with army, officers, agricultural background. Serious inquiries only. 79862-06926, dawnmatri@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22049761
Suitable match for smart Jat Sikh turbaned boy with unshorn hair, strictly vegetarian, teetotaller with high Sikh values, 1993 born, convent educated, MBA, height 5'-11". Presently working in a reputed MNC in Mumbai. Belongs to an affluent business family in Chandigarh with urban & rural properties in & around Chandigarh. Seeking like minded smart qualified girl belonging to an affluent Gursikh family. Queries from abroad are also welcome. Whatsapp: 91417-00004. Email: mandeep19651348@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22049791
Seeking professionally qualified jatt-sikh match for our 5'9" 86 born engineer son. Phd from USA and currently working as scientist in USA. Plz send biodata and latest pictures to singh98542@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22050017
Only tall, beautiful, well educated, veg. girl for Jat Sikh boy, 28, 5'-9", Class-I Gazetted officer, good rural and urban property. Father retired Gazetted officer. No dowry, demand. E-mail: nirmal94636@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22050257
Suitable match for Jat boy 1975/ 5'-9", MBA, Unmarried, pure Vaishnu, Divorce Consider. 82647-16472 (Faridkot)
JAT SIKH
CL22050431
PQM for Jat Sikh handsome boy Dec. 87, 5'-8", B.Tech., MBA with 30 LPA MNC in NCR. Chandigarh resident. Only son of status family. Substantial Urban property and 24 Acre Farm. Respond with biodata & recent Photographs. E-mail: chd1177@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22050488
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22050673
Match for US green card holder Jatt Sikh boy, 42/ 5'-10", issueless divorcee, MS (USA), Software Engineer, working in USA. WhatsApp 98157-87350. Email: match4019@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22050860
Jatt Sikh handsome 1991/6'-4", M.Com., Pb. Govt. job. High status family. Want same match. Contact 98156-60490.
KHATRI
CL22050056
Employed match for handsome Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 34/5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers.Only son. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22049411
Suitable match for Arora Khatri 26.01.93, 07:55 pm, 6'-1", B.Tech, MBA. Manager JIO Gurgaon 14 lac per annum. Mob: 94168-24468.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22049610
Khatri boy 1994/5'-5", B.Tech., teetotaller, US MNC, 17 Lacs, work from home. Chandigarh employed preferred. 98552-83009.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22049648
Suitable working match for a handsome well settled Khatri boy 27, 5'-9", handsome package, job MNC Gurugram. 79734-61326.
MAHAJAN
CL22049451
Decent match for CA Mahajan Boy, 06.01.1988,11-20 am, jalandhar. Upper Caste Welcome. 9779714156
NRI
CL22018716
Handsome European citizen by birth, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri 35/ 5'-8", only son. Permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. satnameu@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22048406
Suitable match for handsome USA born 6'-1", 30, works in bank USA. Well settled family in U SA. Lobana caste. Divorced with 7 years old son. Looking for a well educated fair girl. Boy presently in India. 78887-37728.
NRI
CL22049633
Professionally qualified match for Australian PR Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy, 5'-11", 17 Oct.1992, 5:55 pm, B.Tech(E & C),India, Masters in IT, Australia. Serving in IT Company, Melbourne. Caste no bar. Whatsapp no: +61469357836.
NRI
CL22049803
Doctors family seeks educated fair, slim match for Hindu Khatri handsome Engineer, Ontario 31/ 5'-11", PR Canada. Contact: 98154-16465.
NRI
CL22050044
Wanted suitable match for Canadian PR Hindu Baniya Boy, 22.11.1992, 4:56 am Amritsar born, handsome, 5'-11", working in MNC as a Senior Software Engg., B.Tech. from India and MS from USA. Hindu working girl in Canada/US preferred. Contact whatsapp: +18587747795
NRI
CL22050450
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.
NRI
CL22050496
Suitable match for Canadian PR Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", born March 1992. Prefer well educated, slim and fair girl. Call/whatsapp: +1-6479140179, +1-6476878860.
NRI
CL22050532
Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven, vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.
NRI
CL22050600
Saraswat Brahmin, initiated Radhsoami teetotaler boy working as Senior Physiotherapist in the UK, November 86 born, 5'-11? seek well educated, vegetarian girl. No demands. Contact 09914791494, 09464013074.
NRI
CL22050710
Suitable match for Canada citizen boy, 32/ 5'-11", Police Officer (Toronto). Beautiful and Govt. job girl in Canada preferred. Contact: 91-98725-21777.
NRI
CL22050754
1992, Chartered Accountant, Kapurthala, Canadian PR, looking for CA / Doctor or similar, preference who are in Canada. Whatsapp 6280722311
NRI
CL22050886
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Brahmin (Bhardwaj) handsome well settled boy, 6 July 1994, 7.37 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", B.Tech. (India), M.S (Canada). Contact: 9814062286.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22049788
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh vegetarian, teetotaller boy, PR Canada(Mississauga) Working MNC($96k pa), B.E.(EECE)Punjab University, 5'11", 20.02.92, 3:15 pm Ldh., Matharu,Jagdeo. Send biodata and photographs. WhatsApp 9417111363
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22049394
Suitable match for B.Tech., MBA, 5'-10", 28 years, working in MNC. Whatsapp 98550-40905.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22049592
PQM for well settled Hindu Kabirpanthi Julaha boy 5'-7", May 92. Working as Customer Success Manager 25LPA USA based MNC. Office located in Bangalore (WFH). Parents Govt Rtd. 8699099912
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22049711
Ravidasia Sikh boy, 1990, 5'-7", B.Tech, Govt employee, station controller in Delhi Metro. Looking for smart and well educated girl. 8168899238.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22050490
Suitable match for Ravidasia SC handsome boy, 1987 born, 5'-8", whole family settled Australia. First preference Australian girl. Contact: 8837794924, whatsapp: +61-451-655-225.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22050504
Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi) handsome boy, born, 1994, 5'-7", B.Tech CSE (IIT), working as Sr. Software Engineer at Bangluru, having decent package. Contact: 9417967625.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22050522
Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35 years/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), working in MNC, Salary 14 Lacs. Preference nearby Tricity. 95550-84094. E-mail: rishizpaul@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22050568
Match for SC Ravidassia, innocent divorcee, MBBS, PCMS boy, Ht. 5ft, 8 in, 32 years. Contact: 98774-14710.
SIKH
CL22042597
Sikh Amritdhari Sidhu boy, 1992, 6'-2", Australian Citizen, M.Tech, Mohali based family. Girl at-least 5'-6" or above from Jatt-Sikh family preferred. Mobile No. +91 86995-00113.
SIKH
CL22049452
WANT v'beautiful educated girl. For smart turbaned Sikh(Rajput) Canadian citizen boy, Teetotaler, 5'3" 46yrs(looks 35), divorcee, BE/MS(Computers), working USA(Manager Top MNC), salary USD$200,000/+. Mohali-based educated well-to-do family. Caste-no-bar, No-demands. (Girls <40yrs upto 5'3"tall) Call/WhatsApp: 9720008476, 7973803276, ekjotkaur1980@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22049485
Sikh Tonk Kshatriya boy 1991/5'-10", B.Tech., working in MNC at Bangalore, 30 LPA. Father in Senior position at Pvt. Company. Caste no bar. 96303-66111, 98261-23263.
SIKH
CL22049884
Sikh Khatri Parents invite alliance for their son Sep. 1983 born, 6 ft tall handsome clean shaven Eng/bus entrepreneur in California. Pl send photo/bio-data at singhresident@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI
CL22049458
NT/ ND, IT Engineer, born August 86, 5'-9",moving to UK by September end. Contact: 93160-38796.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22050404
Seeking slim, professionally qualified girl from Gursikh family for ND/NT Punjabi Bhatia boy, 31 years, 5'-10", B.Tech, MBA, working as Manager in MNC USA. Father retired bank officer. Contact/whatsapp: 9988311291.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22050469
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar. Mother pensioner. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872300827.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22050625
Status Chandigarh family seeks PQM for their 87 born 6' handsome turbaned son, highly ranked MBA working in a large Canadian organization in Toronto, having Canada PR. Whattsapp 9988871128
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22050693
Khatri Gursikh famiily, living in Canada (citizens), keen learner and follower of tenets of Sikhism. Seeking suitable match from similar minded family. Preferably settled in North America, for their Gursikh never married son, 37, 185 cms. B. Eng. working full time MNC. Please contact on WhatsApp: 1-825-440-1653.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22050779
Status Chandigarh family seeks PQM for their 92 born 6' handsome well educated son, working at managerial position in European high tech company placed in Netherlands having Dutch Citizenship. Whatsapp 9988871128
SIKH LOBANA
CL22050085
Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 32, 5'-11", want BDS/any other professional girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp: +919466436721, +14168224721.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22050174
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com
WIDOWER
CL22049811
Sikh widower 50/5'-9", Govt. job well settled two children settle in Canada, wanted life partner Amritsar needy person conducted. 97797-34051.
YADAV
CL22050783
Match for UP based Yadav handsome boy 30, 5’-8”, B.Sc (Anaesthesia), Doctorate in Naturopathy & Yoga, Central Govt. employee, Chandigarh. Seeks Govt. employed match in Tricity. Contact: 94639-70561, 94177-70561.
