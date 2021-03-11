Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22047166

Seeking educated, beautiful girl for handsome Hindu Garg Bania boy. Never married 27, 5'-7". Living in Dublin, Ireland/ Irish & EU citizen. BBS. Well settled, retail fashion shops & online business www.favouritefashions.ie. Pure Vegetarian, no alcohol, smoking, drugs. No marriage bureau. Mob.: 00353894995118 (Ireland), 97815-14871 (India).

AGGARWAL

CL22049565

SM for Muktsar native Goyal boy 21.08.1993, 16:55, 5'-10", (B.Tech Civil, M.Tech Structures) slim Handsome, own flat & well settled in Delhi 9313149429

AGGARWAL

CL22050154

A well settled Punjabi Aggarwal boy, 5'-10" 74 born, issueless divorcee, USA Citizen, Own logistics business in California seeking a Hindu match. please send biodata and photograph at mobile: +91 9803199507(Whatsapp only), Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com

AGGARWAL

CL22050195

Suitable match for Garg Mohali based family boy, B.Tech. running own business5'-5",23.12.1992, 2:40 pm. 70093-77273.

BRAHMIN

CL22049546

Match for Saraswat Brahmin Anshik Manglik boy, 20.9.87, 4:50 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Practicing Advocate. Father Advocate. Mother retd. bank official. Upper caste no bar. 9855468935, 9814468935.

BRAHMIN

CL22049816

Match for Brahmin boy Jalandhar based, 3rd March 1994, 12.30 noon, Jalandhar born, 5'-10", Government Bank employee. Preference Government job. Contact: 81469-33372.

BRAHMIN

CL22050096

Teetotaller Saraswat Brahmin boy, Nationalized bank officer, Grade-I (Branch Manager), 5'-5", Sept. 28, 1990, 8:27 pm, Jalandhar. Preference Canada PR/WP/Study. Mob: 9814296022.

BRAHMIN

CL22050242

Smart professional match for Pbi. SB handsome boy B.Tech MBA, 6', March 89 born Working with US, MNC at Gurugram, Package 16 lac. Upper middle class well educated family settled in tricity. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 84273-27120.

BRAHMIN

CL22050481

Well settled businessman handsome boy 22 years, height 5'-11", Sarswat Brahmin caste Joshi, Gotra Vashiest, B.Com.,doing D.Pharmacy, own Paint shop showroom, and Chemical factory, required beautiful, educated girl. Cont. 98140-26690.

BRAHMIN

CL22051018

Beautiful qualified match for fair Saraswat Brahmin Manglik boy 23.12.1994, 11:40 am, Ambala, 5'-9", BCA, Persuing MCA. Package 12 Lac. 94166-30511.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22049315

Gursikh Khukhrain 1992, 5'-7", B.Tech. Lead-Software Engineer MNC, 9 bands, waiting Australia PR, 18 LPA. Preferred IT- Professional. 94651-02474.

JAT SIKH

CL22047728

Jatt Sikh Canada PR handsome, non-drinker only son, 1991/5'-8", convent, B.Tech., MBA IBM, currently working in US company. Urban rural property. Father Businessman. Mother Professor. Required educated, beautiful, equally qualified preferred in Canada girl from Patiala/ Fatehgarh Sahib/ Mohali/ Chandigarh/ Sangrur/ Ludhiana. Contact: 98150-10093.

JAT SIKH

CL22047854

Suitable match for Veterinarian, 1994, 5'8", PR of Canada, only child from business and landlord family. Property worth over 50 crores. Please contact only Jatt Sikh families. Preference US citizen or DVM/MD. Bureau excuse. +918901677079 or jgdvkaur@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22049043

Suitable tall, beautiful match for handsome US citizen Jat Sikh boy 27, 6'-2", State Government employed, family well settled in US, visiting India end August. Call: 9815018866.

JAT SIKH

CL22049271

USA Citizen Jat Sikh (turbaned) only son 28, 5'-10". Non-drinker, Own business USA. Seeks beautiful, educated, fluency in English minimum 5'-4" girl. Preferred Jalandhar/Doaba/USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9814029676.

JAT SIKH

CL22049593

Suitable match for Canadian specialist Lawyer, PR, kind natured Sidhu boy, 33, 5'-10", attended top Canadian and Indian universities, well-settled with good salary. Educated family with army, officers, agricultural background. Serious inquiries only. 79862-06926, dawnmatri@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22049761

Suitable match for smart Jat Sikh turbaned boy with unshorn hair, strictly vegetarian, teetotaller with high Sikh values, 1993 born, convent educated, MBA, height 5'-11". Presently working in a reputed MNC in Mumbai. Belongs to an affluent business family in Chandigarh with urban & rural properties in & around Chandigarh. Seeking like minded smart qualified girl belonging to an affluent Gursikh family. Queries from abroad are also welcome. Whatsapp: 91417-00004. Email: mandeep19651348@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22049791

Seeking professionally qualified jatt-sikh match for our 5'9" 86 born engineer son. Phd from USA and currently working as scientist in USA. Plz send biodata and latest pictures to singh98542@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22050017

Only tall, beautiful, well educated, veg. girl for Jat Sikh boy, 28, 5'-9", Class-I Gazetted officer, good rural and urban property. Father retired Gazetted officer. No dowry, demand. E-mail: nirmal94636@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22050257

Suitable match for Jat boy 1975/ 5'-9", MBA, Unmarried, pure Vaishnu, Divorce Consider. 82647-16472 (Faridkot)

JAT SIKH

CL22050431

PQM for Jat Sikh handsome boy Dec. 87, 5'-8", B.Tech., MBA with 30 LPA MNC in NCR. Chandigarh resident. Only son of status family. Substantial Urban property and 24 Acre Farm. Respond with biodata & recent Photographs. E-mail: chd1177@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22050488

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22050673

Match for US green card holder Jatt Sikh boy, 42/ 5'-10", issueless divorcee, MS (USA), Software Engineer, working in USA. WhatsApp 98157-87350. Email: match4019@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22050860

Jatt Sikh handsome 1991/6'-4", M.Com., Pb. Govt. job. High status family. Want same match. Contact 98156-60490.

KHATRI

CL22050056

Employed match for handsome Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 34/5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers.Only son. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22049411

Suitable match for Arora Khatri 26.01.93, 07:55 pm, 6'-1", B.Tech, MBA. Manager JIO Gurgaon 14 lac per annum. Mob: 94168-24468.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22049610

Khatri boy 1994/5'-5", B.Tech., teetotaller, US MNC, 17 Lacs, work from home. Chandigarh employed preferred. 98552-83009.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22049648

Suitable working match for a handsome well settled Khatri boy 27, 5'-9", handsome package, job MNC Gurugram. 79734-61326.

MAHAJAN

CL22049451

Decent match for CA Mahajan Boy, 06.01.1988,11-20 am, jalandhar. Upper Caste Welcome. 9779714156

NRI

CL22018716

Handsome European citizen by birth, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri 35/ 5'-8", only son. Permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. satnameu@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22048406

Suitable match for handsome USA born 6'-1", 30, works in bank USA. Well settled family in U SA. Lobana caste. Divorced with 7 years old son. Looking for a well educated fair girl. Boy presently in India. 78887-37728.

NRI

CL22049633

Professionally qualified match for Australian PR Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy, 5'-11", 17 Oct.1992, 5:55 pm, B.Tech(E & C),India, Masters in IT, Australia. Serving in IT Company, Melbourne. Caste no bar. Whatsapp no: +61469357836.

NRI

CL22049803

Doctors family seeks educated fair, slim match for Hindu Khatri handsome Engineer, Ontario 31/ 5'-11", PR Canada. Contact: 98154-16465.

NRI

CL22050044

Wanted suitable match for Canadian PR Hindu Baniya Boy, 22.11.1992, 4:56 am Amritsar born, handsome, 5'-11", working in MNC as a Senior Software Engg., B.Tech. from India and MS from USA. Hindu working girl in Canada/US preferred. Contact whatsapp: +18587747795

NRI

CL22050450

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.

NRI

CL22050496

Suitable match for Canadian PR Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", born March 1992. Prefer well educated, slim and fair girl. Call/whatsapp: +1-6479140179, +1-6476878860.

NRI

CL22050532

Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven, vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.

NRI

CL22050600

Saraswat Brahmin, initiated Radhsoami teetotaler boy working as Senior Physiotherapist in the UK, November 86 born, 5'-11? seek well educated, vegetarian girl. No demands. Contact 09914791494, 09464013074.

NRI

CL22050710

Suitable match for Canada citizen boy, 32/ 5'-11", Police Officer (Toronto). Beautiful and Govt. job girl in Canada preferred. Contact: 91-98725-21777.

NRI

CL22050754

1992, Chartered Accountant, Kapurthala, Canadian PR, looking for CA / Doctor or similar, preference who are in Canada. Whatsapp 6280722311

NRI

CL22050886

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Brahmin (Bhardwaj) handsome well settled boy, 6 July 1994, 7.37 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", B.Tech. (India), M.S (Canada). Contact: 9814062286.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22049788

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh vegetarian, teetotaller boy, PR Canada(Mississauga) Working MNC($96k pa), B.E.(EECE)Punjab University, 5'11", 20.02.92, 3:15 pm Ldh., Matharu,Jagdeo. Send biodata and photographs. WhatsApp 9417111363

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22049394

Suitable match for B.Tech., MBA, 5'-10", 28 years, working in MNC. Whatsapp 98550-40905.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22049592

PQM for well settled Hindu Kabirpanthi Julaha boy 5'-7", May 92. Working as Customer Success Manager 25LPA USA based MNC. Office located in Bangalore (WFH). Parents Govt Rtd. 8699099912

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22049711

Ravidasia Sikh boy, 1990, 5'-7", B.Tech, Govt employee, station controller in Delhi Metro. Looking for smart and well educated girl. 8168899238.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22050490

Suitable match for Ravidasia SC handsome boy, 1987 born, 5'-8", whole family settled Australia. First preference Australian girl. Contact: 8837794924, whatsapp: +61-451-655-225.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22050504

Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi) handsome boy, born, 1994, 5'-7", B.Tech CSE (IIT), working as Sr. Software Engineer at Bangluru, having decent package. Contact: 9417967625.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22050522

Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35 years/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), working in MNC, Salary 14 Lacs. Preference nearby Tricity. 95550-84094. E-mail: rishizpaul@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22050568

Match for SC Ravidassia, innocent divorcee, MBBS, PCMS boy, Ht. 5ft, 8 in, 32 years. Contact: 98774-14710.

SIKH

CL22042597

Sikh Amritdhari Sidhu boy, 1992, 6'-2", Australian Citizen, M.Tech, Mohali based family. Girl at-least 5'-6" or above from Jatt-Sikh family preferred. Mobile No. +91 86995-00113.

SIKH

CL22049452

WANT v'beautiful educated girl. For smart turbaned Sikh(Rajput) Canadian citizen boy, Teetotaler, 5'3" 46yrs(looks 35), divorcee, BE/MS(Computers), working USA(Manager Top MNC), salary USD$200,000/+. Mohali-based educated well-to-do family. Caste-no-bar, No-demands. (Girls <40yrs upto 5'3"tall) Call/WhatsApp: 9720008476, 7973803276, ekjotkaur1980@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22049485

Sikh Tonk Kshatriya boy 1991/5'-10", B.Tech., working in MNC at Bangalore, 30 LPA. Father in Senior position at Pvt. Company. Caste no bar. 96303-66111, 98261-23263.

SIKH

CL22049884

Sikh Khatri Parents invite alliance for their son Sep. 1983 born, 6 ft tall handsome clean shaven Eng/bus entrepreneur in California. Pl send photo/bio-data at singhresident@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI

CL22049458

NT/ ND, IT Engineer, born August 86, 5'-9",moving to UK by September end. Contact: 93160-38796.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22050404

Seeking slim, professionally qualified girl from Gursikh family for ND/NT Punjabi Bhatia boy, 31 years, 5'-10", B.Tech, MBA, working as Manager in MNC USA. Father retired bank officer. Contact/whatsapp: 9988311291.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22050469

Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar. Mother pensioner. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872300827.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22050625

Status Chandigarh family seeks PQM for their 87 born 6' handsome turbaned son, highly ranked MBA working in a large Canadian organization in Toronto, having Canada PR. Whattsapp 9988871128

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22050693

Khatri Gursikh famiily, living in Canada (citizens), keen learner and follower of tenets of Sikhism. Seeking suitable match from similar minded family. Preferably settled in North America, for their Gursikh never married son, 37, 185 cms. B. Eng. working full time MNC. Please contact on WhatsApp: 1-825-440-1653.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22050779

Status Chandigarh family seeks PQM for their 92 born 6' handsome well educated son, working at managerial position in European high tech company placed in Netherlands having Dutch Citizenship. Whatsapp 9988871128

SIKH LOBANA

CL22050085

Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 32, 5'-11", want BDS/any other professional girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp: +919466436721, +14168224721.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22050174

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com

WIDOWER

CL22049811

Sikh widower 50/5'-9", Govt. job well settled two children settle in Canada, wanted life partner Amritsar needy person conducted. 97797-34051.

YADAV

CL22050783

Match for UP based Yadav handsome boy 30, 5’-8”, B.Sc (Anaesthesia), Doctorate in Naturopathy & Yoga, Central Govt. employee, Chandigarh. Seeks Govt. employed match in Tricity. Contact: 94639-70561, 94177-70561.