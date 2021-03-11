Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22051709
AgarwalBoy March 93 5-5 Software Manager Hyderabad background Punjab Need Working girl 7589428606
AGGARWAL
CL22051967
Suitable match for Handsome unmarried Jain boy 15.10.1986, 9.10 am, Chandigarh/ 5'-11'', MCA, Own Showroom/ business at Chandigarh. Kothi in Panchkula. Seeks girl between 25 to 34 years from status family preferred. Contact: 98140-14702. (Time 9.00 am to 5.00 pm)
AGGARWAL
CL22052062
SM for Muktsar native Goyal boy 21.08.1993, 16:55, 5'-10", (B.Tech Civil, M.Tech Structures) slim Handsome, own flat & well settled in Delhi. 9313149429
AGGARWAL
CL22052451
A well settled Punjabi Aggarwal boy, 5'-10" 74 born, issueless divorcee, USA Citizen, Own logistics business in California seeking a Hindu match. please send biodata and photograph at mobile: +91 9803199507(Whatsapp only), Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com
ARORA
CL22053230
Arora Graduate boy 5'-6", 28.02.1986, 03:42 am, Chandigarh, Pvt job, own house in Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity only. Marriage bureau excuse. 90561-28312.
BRAHMIN
CL22051978
Professionally Qualified Match for Handsome Manglik B.Tech Civil 5'7" September1991 working with MNC Indonesia +918882721105
BRAHMIN
CL22052913
Suitable employed match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 01.11.1992, 02:55 am, Hoshiarpur, 5'-6", Software Engineer, MNC Gurgaon, 25 LPA. Mohali based family. Preferred IT/banking. 97794-37659.
BRAHMIN
CL22053176
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome, teetotaler, well settled, issueless divorcee boy, May 1978, (looks younger) 5'-8", Accounts professional, handsome income. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 8195939808.
BRAHMIN
CL22053198
Suitable qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome, teetotaler, well settled, Manglik boy, 27 Jan 1989, 5'-11", M.Sc. IT, running own IT company. Around Jalandhar preferred. Contact: 8195939808.
DIVORCEE
CL22051769
Suitable match for Sikh clean shaven, February 1987, 5’-11”, Australian Citizen, issueless legally separated Chef Majith boy, degree in Hospitality, earning 90 K Au$. +91-9915006377.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22051420
Suitable qualified preferably Homeopathy doctor match for Verma, Homeopathy Doctor boy, born 1994, 5'-10". Caste no bar. Contact: 8968432004, 7589417060.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22052243
MBBS/MD match for handsome Hindu Arora, 5'-7", Nov. 90 born, MD Pathology (final year). Status family. Girl only consideration. Contact: 94177-51337
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22052339
Handsome Arora Hindu boy, well settled self employed, Nov. 85, B.Tech, 6', Doctors family. 9814666968.
JAT SIKH
CL22050488
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22051247
Jat Sikh Canada PR handsome, Vegetarian, 1996/5'-10", B.Tech (India), M.Tech from Canada, currently working as a Cyber consultant in MNC at Vancouver. Required educated, beautiful, equally qualified girl preferred in Canada. Contact: 8813012667.
JAT SIKH
CL22051618
PQM Jatsikh 80, 5'11, UK Citizen, BTech (ECE) NIT, MS Cybersecurity University of London, IT consultant UK, divorcee, caste no bar, girl main consideration. Whatsapp 9041797784
JAT SIKH
CL22052116
31 years old fair skinned American Jat Sikh Sardar Finance leader at Fortune 500 Company. Seeks well educated girl. Contact @ whatsapp +17737068871.
JAT SIKH
CL22052656
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Turbaned boy 34, 5'8", B.Tech, Working as Senior Software engineer in MNC, package 30LPA. Recently stamped USA Work Visa. Father retired Senior Army officer. Contact-7022186193
JAT SIKH
CL22052877
Jatt Sikh boy 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC 30 LPA, landlord family, preferred educated worked IT girl. 98156-50129, 81460-80169.
JAT SIKH
CL22053217
Jatt Sikh Dhindsa 88 born, 5'-10", (non-alcoholic, non-smoker) in last year Ph.D in United States, M.Pharmacy. from Patiala, 10 acres of land there. Only very serious WhatsApp me +1-801-850-4786.
JAT SIKH
CL22053444
Match invited for issueless divorced, Australian citizen, 33/6'1", born and raised in Chandigarh, worked with IBM and TCS in India, currently working with MNC in Melbourne. Whatsapp +919855200914, +61470590338.
JAT SIKH
CL22053586
Status match for handsome Sikh Engineer boy, 28, 6 ft, B.Tech., MBA, Head and Director in MNC's Mohali. Canada onsite IT experience. Parents Pb. Govt. Officers. Sikh family well settled in Mohali (Pb.). Caste immaterial. 97801-76687.
KHATRI
CL22051566
Match for Khatri Gursikh Boy 6ft 1991 FAIR, BTECH, SENIOR ENGINEER IN RAILWAYS, YAMUNANAGAR, 8950421161
KHATRI
CL22051971
Beautiful professional match for handsome khatri boy, MCA, 26.09.1987, 6:41am, Khanna(Pb),5'-4", working MNC, Chandigarh, package 12 lakhs. Family settled at Mohali. Contact: 98886-91646. Email: naresh.kverma09 8@gmail.com
KHATRI
CL22052157
Extremely handsome Hindu Khatri boy, only child. 5'-11", 1991, Chartered Financial Analyst. Presently Final Stages of MBA from Globally high ranking Business School in Europe. Educated family. US/ Europe settled families preferred. Contact: 99884-31141.
KHATRI
CL22053103
SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. WhatsApp # 4163178250.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22052263
Hindu Khatri boy, 29, 5'-9", MBA, package 21, MNC Gurugram. Upper caste welcome. 98152-78857
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22052365
Suitable match preferably B.Tech./higher education for handsome Sikh Khatri boy (non-turbaned), 1993, 5'-8", M.Tech., Software Engineer in USA. Caste/religion (Hindu/Sikh) no bar. WhatsApp: 80546-00466. Marriage bureau excuse.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22053002
Match for Manglik boy 19.11.90, 6:02 am, Abohar, 5'-7", Graphic expert in MNC, Mohali, 4.00 Lac per annum. Contact 92562-77980, Whatsapp 96463-26980.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22053006
Match for Manglik boy 19.11.90, 6:00 am, Abohar, 5'-7", Accounts Manager in firm Chandigarh, 3.25 Lakh per annual. Contact 92562-77980, Whatsapp 96463-26980.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22053435
Professionally qualified match for Arora Khatri boy B.Tech., MBA, 6'-1"/28, Dec 1992, 2:20 pm, Chandigarh, working in MNC, Gurgaon. 19 Lacs. 99880-07473.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22053487
Handsome Punjabi Arora Khatri boy, never married, Oct. 1977 born, 5'-11", package 32+, working as Architect in software MNC. 98159-93834, 99158-38405.
MANGLIK
CL22052590
Ideal match for Rajput Manglik boy, 09/10/1991, 11:43 am Nabha, Own Business, no Siblings, family well settled in Mohali. Upper caste welcome. Working girl preferred. Contact 98884-24799, 98889-48321, Marriage bureau excuse
MISC.
CL22052328
Suitable match for boy, B.Tech, working in MNC, 28 yrs, 1994, 5'2", Hindu Prajapat. 9646935659
MISC.
CL22053009
Prajapat Kumhar boy, Mech. Engg, 1991, 5'-8", permanent job in Finland. Educated, vegetarian family. 7347261656.
NRI
CL22051613
Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MBBS MD doing job in USA, 5'-8", 37. No bar. Presently in Punjab. 83608-76705.
NRI
CL22051615
Lubana Sikh boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Canada PR, working as Supplier Quality Engineer. Require well educated girl. Bureau excuse. Contact: 8427700128.
NRI
CL22052090
Suitable Match for Jat-Sikh Grewal Cleanshaven brothers, Veg., 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Duel Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France and IIM Ahmedabad. Job in Geneva, Switzerland, Dollar 180000 yearly and younger 20.05.0993, Paris, 5'-7". Duel Degree M.Sc. Management & Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical. Working in MNC France, Euro 1 lac. Father contractor in Paris. Mother Ex. PGT. Girl studying in Europe/ doing job preferred. Contact 0033751380936, 0033758277728, email: Basingh@wanadoo.Fr.
NRI
CL22052093
Suitable match for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen, 29 yrs, 6', B.Tech CS, well settled job in California. Jalandhar based family. Father retd. Xen. Upper caste in USA/Canada welcome. Whatsapp: +1-9514266957.
NRI
CL22052159
Match for Canadian citizen Sikh Khatri, clean shaven Pilot, 5'-8", June 84. Parents from Chandigarh. Currently in Canada. Working girl of Canada preferred. WhatsApp 97805-05532.
NRI
CL22052294
Maid Rajput, UK born, 34 years, handsome Hindu educated boy well-settled family, seeking girl age 29-31 years, 5'-3" to 5'-5" height, homely, pretty, families girl. Phone/ WhatsApp +44-7776-304737.
NRI
CL22052443
GERMEN WELL SETTELED SIKH BOY 1992 5' 8'' M TECH (GERMAN) WORKING IN GERMAN COMING INDIA ON OCT 9417223634 9646823634
NRI
CL22052983
Mehra Sikh clean-shaven boy, born Jalandhar 1988, 5'-10", B.Tech, Settled America Truck operator. Required girl having Study visa, work permit, PR. Upper caste no bar. 8699205262.
RAJPUT
CL22052427
Suitable match for Mair Rajput handsome boy, 5'-9", October 1991, Regular Govt. employee, Mohali. Father Govt. Gazetted Officer, Patiala. Preferred beautiful working girl. Upper caste welcome. 82840-10283.
RAJPUT
CL22052496
Suitable match for Swarankar clean shaven boy, 01.10.1995 / 6’, 10+2, own business at Amritsar. Brother settled at Canada. Rural & urban property. Caste no bar. Contact: 98141-25662, (Whatsapp: 98723-330470
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22052830
Ramgarhia boy 1993, 5'-11", PR Canada, required educated beautiful girl. 98724-23394.
SAINI
CL22053119
Professionally qualified employed girl for Saini boy 1994, 5'-9", B.Tech., working MNC, Gurgaon, salary 15 lac. Contact: 88510-25269.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22051882
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Adharmi fair handsome boy, 5'-11",1994 born, B.Tech.(Mech.). Mohali based , planing to settle Canada. Father already Canada. Two sisters Australia. Contact Ph.:98728-57837. Email: kimmirhn8@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22051910
Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 5'-11"/1992 born, doing Residency (MD) in USA. Status family, preference for beautiful, Medico, Green Card holder/doing Residency (MD) in USA. Contact 97791-41419.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22052959
Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada on work permit, (PR applied), 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. Contact: 9915237489, 9592003320.
SIKH
CL22052755
Match for 92 born, 6 feet, Sikh (Cutsurd) Tonk Kashtriya boy working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services UK, Doctor/ Dentist/ non-Medico who is already in UK or in the process of UK exams preferred. Religion caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98036-15047.
SIKH
CL22053611
SM4 SC Ad-dharmi (turbaned) handsome boy, 94 born, 6'-0", B.Tech Mech, working as A.M.E. Class-I officer in Punjab Transport Deptt. Father retired SDO. Brother Senior Manager in NTPC, India. Sister Govt teacher. Preferred Class-I/ Class-II Govt employee. Caste no bar. 6280331453.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22051831
SM4 Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 30 plus LPA. 88726-99956.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22051984
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22051795
Match for Manglik Sikh smart, 1989, 5'-7", BA. Hosiery and restaurant business. Caste no bar. 98728-88470
