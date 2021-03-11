Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22051709

AgarwalBoy March 93 5-5 Software Manager Hyderabad background Punjab Need Working girl 7589428606

AGGARWAL

CL22051967

Suitable match for Handsome unmarried Jain boy 15.10.1986, 9.10 am, Chandigarh/ 5'-11'', MCA, Own Showroom/ business at Chandigarh. Kothi in Panchkula. Seeks girl between 25 to 34 years from status family preferred. Contact: 98140-14702. (Time 9.00 am to 5.00 pm)

AGGARWAL

CL22052062

SM for Muktsar native Goyal boy 21.08.1993, 16:55, 5'-10", (B.Tech Civil, M.Tech Structures) slim Handsome, own flat & well settled in Delhi. 9313149429

AGGARWAL

CL22052451

A well settled Punjabi Aggarwal boy, 5'-10" 74 born, issueless divorcee, USA Citizen, Own logistics business in California seeking a Hindu match. please send biodata and photograph at mobile: +91 9803199507(Whatsapp only), Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com

ARORA

CL22053230

Arora Graduate boy 5'-6", 28.02.1986, 03:42 am, Chandigarh, Pvt job, own house in Chandigarh. Preferred Tricity only. Marriage bureau excuse. 90561-28312.

BRAHMIN

CL22051978

Professionally Qualified Match for Handsome Manglik B.Tech Civil 5'7" September1991 working with MNC Indonesia +918882721105

BRAHMIN

CL22052913

Suitable employed match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 01.11.1992, 02:55 am, Hoshiarpur, 5'-6", Software Engineer, MNC Gurgaon, 25 LPA. Mohali based family. Preferred IT/banking. 97794-37659.

BRAHMIN

CL22053176

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome, teetotaler, well settled, issueless divorcee boy, May 1978, (looks younger) 5'-8", Accounts professional, handsome income. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 8195939808.

BRAHMIN

CL22053198

Suitable qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome, teetotaler, well settled, Manglik boy, 27 Jan 1989, 5'-11", M.Sc. IT, running own IT company. Around Jalandhar preferred. Contact: 8195939808.

DIVORCEE

CL22051769

Suitable match for Sikh clean shaven, February 1987, 5’-11”, Australian Citizen, issueless legally separated Chef Majith boy, degree in Hospitality, earning 90 K Au$. +91-9915006377.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22051420

Suitable qualified preferably Homeopathy doctor match for Verma, Homeopathy Doctor boy, born 1994, 5'-10". Caste no bar. Contact: 8968432004, 7589417060.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22052243

MBBS/MD match for handsome Hindu Arora, 5'-7", Nov. 90 born, MD Pathology (final year). Status family. Girl only consideration. Contact: 94177-51337

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22052339

Handsome Arora Hindu boy, well settled self employed, Nov. 85, B.Tech, 6', Doctors family. 9814666968.

JAT SIKH

CL22050488

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22051247

Jat Sikh Canada PR handsome, Vegetarian, 1996/5'-10", B.Tech (India), M.Tech from Canada, currently working as a Cyber consultant in MNC at Vancouver. Required educated, beautiful, equally qualified girl preferred in Canada. Contact: 8813012667.

JAT SIKH

CL22051618

PQM Jatsikh 80, 5'11, UK Citizen, BTech (ECE) NIT, MS Cybersecurity University of London, IT consultant UK, divorcee, caste no bar, girl main consideration. Whatsapp 9041797784

JAT SIKH

CL22052116

31 years old fair skinned American Jat Sikh Sardar Finance leader at Fortune 500 Company. Seeks well educated girl. Contact @ whatsapp +17737068871.

JAT SIKH

CL22052656

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Turbaned boy 34, 5'8", B.Tech, Working as Senior Software engineer in MNC, package 30LPA. Recently stamped USA Work Visa. Father retired Senior Army officer. Contact-7022186193

JAT SIKH

CL22052877

Jatt Sikh boy 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC 30 LPA, landlord family, preferred educated worked IT girl. 98156-50129, 81460-80169.

JAT SIKH

CL22053217

Jatt Sikh Dhindsa 88 born, 5'-10", (non-alcoholic, non-smoker) in last year Ph.D in United States, M.Pharmacy. from Patiala, 10 acres of land there. Only very serious WhatsApp me +1-801-850-4786.

JAT SIKH

CL22053444

Match invited for issueless divorced, Australian citizen, 33/6'1", born and raised in Chandigarh, worked with IBM and TCS in India, currently working with MNC in Melbourne. Whatsapp +919855200914, +61470590338.

JAT SIKH

CL22053586

Status match for handsome Sikh Engineer boy, 28, 6 ft, B.Tech., MBA, Head and Director in MNC's Mohali. Canada onsite IT experience. Parents Pb. Govt. Officers. Sikh family well settled in Mohali (Pb.). Caste immaterial. 97801-76687.

KHATRI

CL22051566

Match for Khatri Gursikh Boy 6ft 1991 FAIR, BTECH, SENIOR ENGINEER IN RAILWAYS, YAMUNANAGAR, 8950421161

KHATRI

CL22051971

Beautiful professional match for handsome khatri boy, MCA, 26.09.1987, 6:41am, Khanna(Pb),5'-4", working MNC, Chandigarh, package 12 lakhs. Family settled at Mohali. Contact: 98886-91646. Email: naresh.kverma09 8@gmail.com

KHATRI

CL22052157

Extremely handsome Hindu Khatri boy, only child. 5'-11", 1991, Chartered Financial Analyst. Presently Final Stages of MBA from Globally high ranking Business School in Europe. Educated family. US/ Europe settled families preferred. Contact: 99884-31141.

KHATRI

CL22053103

SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. WhatsApp # 4163178250.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22052263

Hindu Khatri boy, 29, 5'-9", MBA, package 21, MNC Gurugram. Upper caste welcome. 98152-78857

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22052365

Suitable match preferably B.Tech./higher education for handsome Sikh Khatri boy (non-turbaned), 1993, 5'-8", M.Tech., Software Engineer in USA. Caste/religion (Hindu/Sikh) no bar. WhatsApp: 80546-00466. Marriage bureau excuse.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22053002

Match for Manglik boy 19.11.90, 6:02 am, Abohar, 5'-7", Graphic expert in MNC, Mohali, 4.00 Lac per annum. Contact 92562-77980, Whatsapp 96463-26980.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22053006

Match for Manglik boy 19.11.90, 6:00 am, Abohar, 5'-7", Accounts Manager in firm Chandigarh, 3.25 Lakh per annual. Contact 92562-77980, Whatsapp 96463-26980.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22053435

Professionally qualified match for Arora Khatri boy B.Tech., MBA, 6'-1"/28, Dec 1992, 2:20 pm, Chandigarh, working in MNC, Gurgaon. 19 Lacs. 99880-07473.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22053487

Handsome Punjabi Arora Khatri boy, never married, Oct. 1977 born, 5'-11", package 32+, working as Architect in software MNC. 98159-93834, 99158-38405.

MANGLIK

CL22052590

Ideal match for Rajput Manglik boy, 09/10/1991, 11:43 am Nabha, Own Business, no Siblings, family well settled in Mohali. Upper caste welcome. Working girl preferred. Contact 98884-24799, 98889-48321, Marriage bureau excuse

MISC.

CL22052328

Suitable match for boy, B.Tech, working in MNC, 28 yrs, 1994, 5'2", Hindu Prajapat. 9646935659

MISC.

CL22053009

Prajapat Kumhar boy, Mech. Engg, 1991, 5'-8", permanent job in Finland. Educated, vegetarian family. 7347261656.

NRI

CL22051613

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MBBS MD doing job in USA, 5'-8", 37. No bar. Presently in Punjab. 83608-76705.

NRI

CL22051615

Lubana Sikh boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Canada PR, working as Supplier Quality Engineer. Require well educated girl. Bureau excuse. Contact: 8427700128.

NRI

CL22052090

Suitable Match for Jat-Sikh Grewal Cleanshaven brothers, Veg., 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Duel Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France and IIM Ahmedabad. Job in Geneva, Switzerland, Dollar 180000 yearly and younger 20.05.0993, Paris, 5'-7". Duel Degree M.Sc. Management & Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical. Working in MNC France, Euro 1 lac. Father contractor in Paris. Mother Ex. PGT. Girl studying in Europe/ doing job preferred. Contact 0033751380936, 0033758277728, email: Basingh@wanadoo.Fr.

NRI

CL22052093

Suitable match for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen, 29 yrs, 6', B.Tech CS, well settled job in California. Jalandhar based family. Father retd. Xen. Upper caste in USA/Canada welcome. Whatsapp: +1-9514266957.

NRI

CL22052159

Match for Canadian citizen Sikh Khatri, clean shaven Pilot, 5'-8", June 84. Parents from Chandigarh. Currently in Canada. Working girl of Canada preferred. WhatsApp 97805-05532.

NRI

CL22052294

Maid Rajput, UK born, 34 years, handsome Hindu educated boy well-settled family, seeking girl age 29-31 years, 5'-3" to 5'-5" height, homely, pretty, families girl. Phone/ WhatsApp +44-7776-304737.

NRI

CL22052443

GERMEN WELL SETTELED SIKH BOY 1992 5' 8'' M TECH (GERMAN) WORKING IN GERMAN COMING INDIA ON OCT 9417223634 9646823634

NRI

CL22052983

Mehra Sikh clean-shaven boy, born Jalandhar 1988, 5'-10", B.Tech, Settled America Truck operator. Required girl having Study visa, work permit, PR. Upper caste no bar. 8699205262.

RAJPUT

CL22052427

Suitable match for Mair Rajput handsome boy, 5'-9", October 1991, Regular Govt. employee, Mohali. Father Govt. Gazetted Officer, Patiala. Preferred beautiful working girl. Upper caste welcome. 82840-10283.

RAJPUT

CL22052496

Suitable match for Swarankar clean shaven boy, 01.10.1995 / 6’, 10+2, own business at Amritsar. Brother settled at Canada. Rural & urban property. Caste no bar. Contact: 98141-25662, (Whatsapp: 98723-330470

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22052830

Ramgarhia boy 1993, 5'-11", PR Canada, required educated beautiful girl. 98724-23394.

SAINI

CL22053119

Professionally qualified employed girl for Saini boy 1994, 5'-9", B.Tech., working MNC, Gurgaon, salary 15 lac. Contact: 88510-25269.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22051882

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Adharmi fair handsome boy, 5'-11",1994 born, B.Tech.(Mech.). Mohali based , planing to settle Canada. Father already Canada. Two sisters Australia. Contact Ph.:98728-57837. Email: kimmirhn8@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22051910

Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 5'-11"/1992 born, doing Residency (MD) in USA. Status family, preference for beautiful, Medico, Green Card holder/doing Residency (MD) in USA. Contact 97791-41419.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22052959

Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada on work permit, (PR applied), 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. Contact: 9915237489, 9592003320.

SIKH

CL22052755

Match for 92 born, 6 feet, Sikh (Cutsurd) Tonk Kashtriya boy working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services UK, Doctor/ Dentist/ non-Medico who is already in UK or in the process of UK exams preferred. Religion caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98036-15047.

SIKH

CL22053611

SM4 SC Ad-dharmi (turbaned) handsome boy, 94 born, 6'-0", B.Tech Mech, working as A.M.E. Class-I officer in Punjab Transport Deptt. Father retired SDO. Brother Senior Manager in NTPC, India. Sister Govt teacher. Preferred Class-I/ Class-II Govt employee. Caste no bar. 6280331453.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22051831

SM4 Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 30 plus LPA. 88726-99956.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22051984

canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22051795

Match for Manglik Sikh smart, 1989, 5'-7", BA. Hosiery and restaurant business. Caste no bar. 98728-88470