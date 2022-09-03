Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22057158

Goel boy 5'-5", 17.4.1995, 07:50 am, Senior Developer working Oracle Hyderabad. Preferred working girl. WhatsApp 78883-50257.

AGGARWAL

CL22057192

A well settled Punjabi Aggarwal boy 5'-10", 74 born, divorcee, USA citizen, own logistics business in California, seeking a Hindu match. Please send biodata and photograph at Mobile: +9198031-99507 (WhatsApp only). Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com

AGGARWAL

CL22057462

Match for smart handsome Gupta boy, 5'-4", 26 years, B.Tech., Software Engineer MNC, good package, well settled Chandigarh based family. Contact: 84278-88999.

AGGARWAL

CL22057560

Seeking educated, beautiful girl for NRI Hindu Punjabi handsome Garg Bania boy, never married, 27, 5'-7", living in Dublin, Ireland/ Irish & EU citizen, BBS, well settled joint family in Dublin. Retail Fashion Shops & Online business www.favouritefashions.ie pure vegetarian, no intoxicants. No marriage bureau. Mob: 00353894995118 (Ireland), 97815-14871 (India).

BRAHMIN

CL22054048

SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin teetotaller boy, 34, 5'-11'', New Zealand citizen, issueless divorcee, very short marriage. Software Engineer, high income. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: +642102542900. Email: bridewanted2022@gmail.com biodata with photo. No calls please. Marriage bureau stay away.

BRAHMIN

CL22054142

Medico/Non-medico match for BDS Saraswat Brahmin boy, 22.08.1988, 2:04 pm, Jalandhar, height 6'-1", own practice, own clinic. Status family preferred. Upper caste no bar. 9417025454.

BRAHMIN

CL22054195

Beautiful well educated match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome vegetarian Punjabi boy BE (CS), 26, 162" working as a Software Developer in Multinational Company. USA citizen. Family boy coming boy in India on Aug. 31. E-mail ashok.4a@gmail.com, +001-775-515-2392.

BRAHMIN

CL22057074

Suitable match for handsome, unmarried Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-11", 1995, Clerk (Punjab National Bank). Preference govt. employees/teacher. Kindly contact: 9855101716

BRAHMIN

CL22057208

Seeking a suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, SRCC alumni ,fair, 32 yrs , 5-4, Manager GGN MNC (equity research), 23lakhs+, father retired bank manager, mother housewife , siblings married and settled. Please contact at : partnersearch678@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22057448

Suitable qualified match for Brahmin boy, BDS, Doctor in reputed Hospital, Chandigarh, 20.12.1994, 12.20 pm, Kapurthala, 5'-8". Father retired Govt. job. 9478369244, 9041973510.

BRAHMIN

CL22057483

Brahmin, January 1994/ 6', M.S, permanent resident Canada, working, own house, required Canadian resident, 5'-6", M.S, working girl. 99140-52052.

BRAHMIN

CL22058592

Suitable match for 5?11 tall,1989 born, Gaur Brahmin boy, Science Teacher in DAV School. Father Army retired, own house Panchkula.9646224875.

BRAHMIN

CL22058751

Preferably Software Engineer match fro handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy Dec. 1993, 5'-7", Full Stag Developer in good company of UK under work visa. In India till 19 September. 92155-31232.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22057230

Medico match for Sarswat Brahmin boy 2.10.1990, 9:10AM, Amritsar, 5'-11", M.B.B.S working Class-I Medical officer. Parents Rtd. from PB. Govt. sister M.D Doctor, upper caste no bar. 98151-65426

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22057569

Government Ayurvedic Medical Officer BAMS, 1990/ 5'-7", Sikh Kashyap Rajput girl, Caste no bar. Preference Tricity. 98882-39833, 88377-89717.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22058255

Match for 92 born, 6 feet, Sikh (cutsurd) Tonk-Kashtriya boy working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services UK, Doctor/ Dentist who is already in UK or in the process of UK exams preferred. Religion caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98036-15047.

JAT SIKH

CL22038831

PQM for Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6', non drinker, B Tech.+ MBA, working in IT. Share Biodata along with photographs .Email: vssk1097@gmail.com. Whatsapp : 9148421132. No calls please.

JAT SIKH

CL22050488

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22054928

Suitable match for Sandhu boy 1991, 6 ft Canadian PR, currently working in Calgary, Canada. Parents are Canadian PRs. 1 Biological sister married & well settled in Calgary, Canada, looking for a hard working, pretty, educated & homely girl, serious inquiries only. Please contact only Jatt Sikh families. Bureau excuse. +919888827771 or sandhukd05@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22054983

Suitable match for Jat Sikh, never married highly qualified, Canadian citizen, born 1986, smart, handsome, 6'-2", teetotaller, working in a well paid job as an Interpreter in Canada, the only other sibling a sister, married in Canada. Please respond with biodata, details and pics @ WhatsApp: +16043478442, Email: rsnarwal25@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22056305

PQM preferably from US/Canada for Canadian Citizen Jatt Sikh 43, 5',10' divorced/no kids, MBA/MS from US. Working in California in Corporate Finance. Caste no bar. matrimo2090@gmail.com, 001-415-780-9742

JAT SIKH

CL22056427

Canada PR Ottawa Jattsikh boy 5'-11", 1995, Govt. job and business, own house. Seeks professional qualified match in Canada, University studies preferred. Contact: 88020-00913, WhatsApp: 98145-02655.

JAT SIKH

CL22056800

Unmarried Jat Sikh Mann, 1986 born, 6 feet 2 inches tall, well educated, B.Tech., non drinker, non trimmer, turbaned, working as Software Consultant seeks suitable match. Please send the girl's bio-data at email: mann09@protonmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22056964

Highly educated Canada based Jat Sikh family invite matrimonial alliance for their son, 93 born, 5'-11", teetotaler, raised in Canada. Working as Chartered professional Accountant in a senior position in MNC, Vancouver. He has his own business on the side. For details, please WhatsApp 604-753-7534.

JAT SIKH

CL22056969

Well settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy, 5'-7", Sept. 1996, vegetarian, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt. Deptt. rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to singhsd197@gmail.com or WhatsApp +61448890500.

JAT SIKH

CL22057082

Match for Jat Sikh boy 1990 born, 5'-11", B.Tech., Major in Indian Army from Mohali require Jat Sikh girl employed in Central Govt./Bank Officer. Contact 94649-53645.

JAT SIKH

CL22057692

Suitable match for Jat Sikh, handsome, clean-shaven, Dec 90 born, 5'10", ex-Captain Indian Army, Canadian MBA, working as Operations Specialist in Ottawa based multinational company. Highly educated family with R/U properties. msearch90@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22057728

Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40 5?-8?? never married BTech Masters US, working as IT Manager US company, Well Settled, US Green Card soon Currently in India Whatsapp: +1-6472695282

JAT SIKH

CL22057857

Canadian citizen landlord handsome boy, 29/5'-10", B.Tech required educated girl from status family. Contact +1(646)220-4029, 98786-00098.

JAT SIKH

CL22058281

Match for US greencard holder boy 42, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, M.S USA Software Engineer, working in USA, early marriage. WhatsApp: 98157-87350, match4019@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22058604

Match for Jat Sikh US Green Card Holder boy 42/ 5'-10", issueless divorcee, M.S (USA) Software Engineer, working in USA. Early marriage. WhatsApp 98157-87350. match4019@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22058758

United States based professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 27/ 5'-11", teetotaller, convent educated, B.Tech. from IIT M.Tech. from prestigious United States uni. now on H1B Visa employed in Multi National Company in United States from well settled, urbanised family. sastmsn1995@gmail.com

KAMBOJ

CL22056666

Suitable match for Hindu Kamboj fair, vegetarian boy, born 1992, 5'-10", BBA, LL.B. engage in family business. Well educated status family. Contact: 9814277996.

KHATRI

CL22057541

I.T. Engineer, 5'-9", 6.6.90, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, PR Canada now working in USA 1.30 Lac USD P.A. Non smoker, non drinker very handsome, athlete built. 99884-54004.

KHATRI

CL22058251

SPM4 Canadian Citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32, 6', Manager in Govt. Sector WhatsApp # 41631-78250.

KHATRI

CL22058378

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech. 5'-10", 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh, working in IT Company, Chandigarh, Package 10 Lacs. Employed preferred. Whatsapp 82642-42292.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22056961

Suitable Match for Arora/Khatri Manglik Boy 20-09-1985 Time 06:55 Am, 5?11, MBA, CS and LLB, Working as Advocate, Income Approximately 10 Lacs, M.98024-61171, 94679-91005 (Whatsapp).

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22057388

Suitable match for Hindu Arora educated well established Mohali based handsome boy 32/ 5'-7", doing family business. 98880-76771, 97804-24199.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22057655

Hindu Khatri boy, 29, 5'-9", MBA, package 21, MNC Gurugram. Upper caste welcome. 98152-78857

MAHAJAN

CL22054534

Decent match for CA Mahajan boy 06.01.1988, 11.20 am, Jalandhar. Upper caste welcome. 97797-14156.

NRI

CL22054712

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.

NRI

CL22055087

Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9? BTech, MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors. Now software developer in India. Caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL22057124

Canada PR Sikh Khatri boy, July 1990, 5’-7”, MS Computer Science from Canadian University, Software Engineer (Data Scientist) in MNC. Seeking professionally qualified match settled or willing to settle in Canada. Religion / Caste no bar. +91-6239319827.

NRI

CL22057178

Match for Hindu Khatri Canadian citizen, handsome boy, 30, 5'-10", well educated. Looking for beautiful, slim girl either in Canada or in India. Student or work permit preferred. 9814201156.

NRI

CL22057465

SM4 Ludhiana Sikh handsome cutsurd Canadian citizen boy 5'-11", July 1989. Senior Software Engineer in IT. Upper caste welcome. +14389797065, 95011-52719.

NRI

CL22057684

Suitable match for handsome Sikh Khatri cleanshaved 36 (issueless divorcee)/5'-8", Citizen of Australia, MPA (Master of Professional Accountancy & Australian Migration Law Degree). Parents retired Officer settled, Chandigarh. Brother Advocate. 98789-83566, 98140-12785, 99155-59376.

NRI

CL22057697

Match for PR Australian Saini boy 1991/ 6'-1", Production Officer. Looking for educated beautiful, tall girl. Preferred Australia, Mohali, Chandigarh. Marriage bureau excuse. 96469-50004, 98727-21309. bangaguri16@gmail.com

NRI

CL22057775

PQM for Canadian Citizen Toronto Garg boy, 4.08.1991, 11:37 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-10", earning CAD 100000 per annum. Send biodata with Photographs. ng_418@rediffmail.com Caste no bar.

NRI

CL22057883

Match for USA citizen jat Sikh boy, 35 years old, Professional Engineer-Govt job. Preferred well educated girl. For details call 15303000611.

NRI

CL22057984

Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Goldsmith Mair Rajput boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer. Coming India soon. 9217576532, 9501147659

NRI

CL22058247

Qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy 3.12.87, 2:08 am, 5'-9", B.Tech., working MNC Toronto on work permit package 110k. Parents Bank Officer. Canada PR girl required. Upper caste no bar. 99888-89441.

NRI

CL22058376

Canadian Citizen Arora Sikh cutsurd born 1988, 5'-10" B.Tech., running own company. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Phone: 94781-80504 (Whatsapp).

NRI

CL22058412

Professionally qualified match for USA based Sikh boy, 91 born, 5'-5", Ph.D, doing permanent job in reputed University. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau please excuse. +1 (605) 691-6433, +9198720-79413.

NRI

CL22058578

Suitable match for Sikh Arora boy, Nov. 1986, 5'-8", BCA, Australian Citizen Melbourne. Truck contractor. Father businessman Chandigarh. 98559-68470.

NRI

CL22058603

Suitable match for non turbaned Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech., Canada PR, working Toronto. 98888-66619.

NRI

CL22058817

Suitable match for handsome boy Navi Lubana, 5'-11", 02 January 1990, MBA (International Business and Finance), 3.5 years work experience in American express, Current Occupation: Video Director/ Actor, current Visa holder: US, Canada, UK. Family settled in USA. Seeking for smart, educated girl preferred US, Canada citizen height 5'-5" or above. Caste no bar. + 18128815325 (WhatsApp), +91-98769-87442, +91-97798-00270.

RAJPUT

CL22058119

Suitable match for Sikh Mair Rajput boy, 1995/5'-11", B.Tech., Own business. Father Gazetted Officer. 94179-20239.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22057146

Match required for well settled Canada PR, 5'-11", Feb. 92, Business Management, own house. Prefer tall, professionally qualified, Canada PR/work permit/ Ludhiana area. 98142-03043

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22057182

Suitable match for Ramgarhia turbaned Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-9", M.Tech. (IIT Kanpur), Top MNC job. 9779814260.

SAINI

CL22057443

New Zealand PR boy, Sikh (Saini), 32 years, 5'-9", clean-shave, BCA, 2 years, Diploma Computer Science. Contact: 8437971260.

SAINI

CL22057860

Handsome Saini boy 1986/5'-7", Permanent Govt job, own house Chandigarh. (Short divorce). Tricity preferred. 97797-33375, Whatsapp 97004-49956.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22057714

Suitable match for Amritsar based Ravidasia Graduate boy, 18.10.1993, 5'-5", Clerk in Post office. Preferred local/Govt. employee. Contact: 9217587847, 9872637066.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22057815

Ramdasia smart boy 1993/ 5'-8", M.Tech. from Australia, now on work permit. Girl preferred of Punjabi community, Australia PR (Caste no bar). 96461-15428.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22058422

Suitable match for Valmiki/Mazabi boy 1989, 5'-5", banking job. Preferred B.Sc nursing/IELTS. 9872197871.

SIKH

CL22057593

Suitable match for handsome clean-shaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 30, 5’-9'' MBA, working in reputed Multi National Company, well placed family. Father Senior Civil Servant. 9431115243

SIKH KHATRI

CL22056912

Chandigarh based 5'-10+" Aug. 93 born, C.A. Khatri Gursikh NT/ND managing owned mfg. business seeks alliance of equal status girl. Contact/Whatsapp 94177-26212, 94173-39416.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22057415

Match for Gursikh boy, 29 years/5'-11". MBA (Finance), well settled Business in Dhanbad Ramgarh, (Jharkhand). Non-working girl from business family preferred. 99341-38559.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22056866

Match for smart, Arora Sikh 6’-1”, 1985, teetotaler, Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University Sonipat, salary 1.40 Lakh. Parents Chandigarh settled. 98152-89455.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22058326

Parents invite alliance for their son born Sept. 1983, 6' tall handsome athletic built clean shaven US citizen Eng/business Ent in California Relocation must pl send full pic/biodata singhresident@gmail.com

SIKH LOBANA

CL22057396

canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

SIKH LOBANA

CL22058009

Match for German settled Divorced 83, 5'-7", Father Army retired. Preferred Haryana girl. 74978-95067.