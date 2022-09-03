Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22057158
Goel boy 5'-5", 17.4.1995, 07:50 am, Senior Developer working Oracle Hyderabad. Preferred working girl. WhatsApp 78883-50257.
AGGARWAL
CL22057192
A well settled Punjabi Aggarwal boy 5'-10", 74 born, divorcee, USA citizen, own logistics business in California, seeking a Hindu match. Please send biodata and photograph at Mobile: +9198031-99507 (WhatsApp only). Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com
AGGARWAL
CL22057462
Match for smart handsome Gupta boy, 5'-4", 26 years, B.Tech., Software Engineer MNC, good package, well settled Chandigarh based family. Contact: 84278-88999.
AGGARWAL
CL22057560
Seeking educated, beautiful girl for NRI Hindu Punjabi handsome Garg Bania boy, never married, 27, 5'-7", living in Dublin, Ireland/ Irish & EU citizen, BBS, well settled joint family in Dublin. Retail Fashion Shops & Online business www.favouritefashions.ie pure vegetarian, no intoxicants. No marriage bureau. Mob: 00353894995118 (Ireland), 97815-14871 (India).
BRAHMIN
CL22054048
SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin teetotaller boy, 34, 5'-11'', New Zealand citizen, issueless divorcee, very short marriage. Software Engineer, high income. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: +642102542900. Email: bridewanted2022@gmail.com biodata with photo. No calls please. Marriage bureau stay away.
BRAHMIN
CL22054142
Medico/Non-medico match for BDS Saraswat Brahmin boy, 22.08.1988, 2:04 pm, Jalandhar, height 6'-1", own practice, own clinic. Status family preferred. Upper caste no bar. 9417025454.
BRAHMIN
CL22054195
Beautiful well educated match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome vegetarian Punjabi boy BE (CS), 26, 162" working as a Software Developer in Multinational Company. USA citizen. Family boy coming boy in India on Aug. 31. E-mail ashok.4a@gmail.com, +001-775-515-2392.
BRAHMIN
CL22057074
Suitable match for handsome, unmarried Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-11", 1995, Clerk (Punjab National Bank). Preference govt. employees/teacher. Kindly contact: 9855101716
BRAHMIN
CL22057208
Seeking a suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, SRCC alumni ,fair, 32 yrs , 5-4, Manager GGN MNC (equity research), 23lakhs+, father retired bank manager, mother housewife , siblings married and settled. Please contact at : partnersearch678@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22057448
Suitable qualified match for Brahmin boy, BDS, Doctor in reputed Hospital, Chandigarh, 20.12.1994, 12.20 pm, Kapurthala, 5'-8". Father retired Govt. job. 9478369244, 9041973510.
BRAHMIN
CL22057483
Brahmin, January 1994/ 6', M.S, permanent resident Canada, working, own house, required Canadian resident, 5'-6", M.S, working girl. 99140-52052.
BRAHMIN
CL22058592
Suitable match for 5?11 tall,1989 born, Gaur Brahmin boy, Science Teacher in DAV School. Father Army retired, own house Panchkula.9646224875.
BRAHMIN
CL22058751
Preferably Software Engineer match fro handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy Dec. 1993, 5'-7", Full Stag Developer in good company of UK under work visa. In India till 19 September. 92155-31232.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22057230
Medico match for Sarswat Brahmin boy 2.10.1990, 9:10AM, Amritsar, 5'-11", M.B.B.S working Class-I Medical officer. Parents Rtd. from PB. Govt. sister M.D Doctor, upper caste no bar. 98151-65426
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22057569
Government Ayurvedic Medical Officer BAMS, 1990/ 5'-7", Sikh Kashyap Rajput girl, Caste no bar. Preference Tricity. 98882-39833, 88377-89717.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22058255
Match for 92 born, 6 feet, Sikh (cutsurd) Tonk-Kashtriya boy working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services UK, Doctor/ Dentist who is already in UK or in the process of UK exams preferred. Religion caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98036-15047.
JAT SIKH
CL22038831
PQM for Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6', non drinker, B Tech.+ MBA, working in IT. Share Biodata along with photographs .Email: vssk1097@gmail.com. Whatsapp : 9148421132. No calls please.
JAT SIKH
CL22050488
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22054928
Suitable match for Sandhu boy 1991, 6 ft Canadian PR, currently working in Calgary, Canada. Parents are Canadian PRs. 1 Biological sister married & well settled in Calgary, Canada, looking for a hard working, pretty, educated & homely girl, serious inquiries only. Please contact only Jatt Sikh families. Bureau excuse. +919888827771 or sandhukd05@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22054983
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, never married highly qualified, Canadian citizen, born 1986, smart, handsome, 6'-2", teetotaller, working in a well paid job as an Interpreter in Canada, the only other sibling a sister, married in Canada. Please respond with biodata, details and pics @ WhatsApp: +16043478442, Email: rsnarwal25@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22056305
PQM preferably from US/Canada for Canadian Citizen Jatt Sikh 43, 5',10' divorced/no kids, MBA/MS from US. Working in California in Corporate Finance. Caste no bar. matrimo2090@gmail.com, 001-415-780-9742
JAT SIKH
CL22056427
Canada PR Ottawa Jattsikh boy 5'-11", 1995, Govt. job and business, own house. Seeks professional qualified match in Canada, University studies preferred. Contact: 88020-00913, WhatsApp: 98145-02655.
JAT SIKH
CL22056800
Unmarried Jat Sikh Mann, 1986 born, 6 feet 2 inches tall, well educated, B.Tech., non drinker, non trimmer, turbaned, working as Software Consultant seeks suitable match. Please send the girl's bio-data at email: mann09@protonmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22056964
Highly educated Canada based Jat Sikh family invite matrimonial alliance for their son, 93 born, 5'-11", teetotaler, raised in Canada. Working as Chartered professional Accountant in a senior position in MNC, Vancouver. He has his own business on the side. For details, please WhatsApp 604-753-7534.
JAT SIKH
CL22056969
Well settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy, 5'-7", Sept. 1996, vegetarian, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt. Deptt. rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to singhsd197@gmail.com or WhatsApp +61448890500.
JAT SIKH
CL22057082
Match for Jat Sikh boy 1990 born, 5'-11", B.Tech., Major in Indian Army from Mohali require Jat Sikh girl employed in Central Govt./Bank Officer. Contact 94649-53645.
JAT SIKH
CL22057692
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, handsome, clean-shaven, Dec 90 born, 5'10", ex-Captain Indian Army, Canadian MBA, working as Operations Specialist in Ottawa based multinational company. Highly educated family with R/U properties. msearch90@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22057728
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40 5?-8?? never married BTech Masters US, working as IT Manager US company, Well Settled, US Green Card soon Currently in India Whatsapp: +1-6472695282
JAT SIKH
CL22057857
Canadian citizen landlord handsome boy, 29/5'-10", B.Tech required educated girl from status family. Contact +1(646)220-4029, 98786-00098.
JAT SIKH
CL22058281
Match for US greencard holder boy 42, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, M.S USA Software Engineer, working in USA, early marriage. WhatsApp: 98157-87350, match4019@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22058604
JAT SIKH
CL22058758
United States based professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 27/ 5'-11", teetotaller, convent educated, B.Tech. from IIT M.Tech. from prestigious United States uni. now on H1B Visa employed in Multi National Company in United States from well settled, urbanised family. sastmsn1995@gmail.com
KAMBOJ
CL22056666
Suitable match for Hindu Kamboj fair, vegetarian boy, born 1992, 5'-10", BBA, LL.B. engage in family business. Well educated status family. Contact: 9814277996.
KHATRI
CL22057541
I.T. Engineer, 5'-9", 6.6.90, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, PR Canada now working in USA 1.30 Lac USD P.A. Non smoker, non drinker very handsome, athlete built. 99884-54004.
KHATRI
CL22058251
SPM4 Canadian Citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32, 6', Manager in Govt. Sector WhatsApp # 41631-78250.
KHATRI
CL22058378
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech. 5'-10", 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh, working in IT Company, Chandigarh, Package 10 Lacs. Employed preferred. Whatsapp 82642-42292.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22056961
Suitable Match for Arora/Khatri Manglik Boy 20-09-1985 Time 06:55 Am, 5?11, MBA, CS and LLB, Working as Advocate, Income Approximately 10 Lacs, M.98024-61171, 94679-91005 (Whatsapp).
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22057388
Suitable match for Hindu Arora educated well established Mohali based handsome boy 32/ 5'-7", doing family business. 98880-76771, 97804-24199.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22057655
Hindu Khatri boy, 29, 5'-9", MBA, package 21, MNC Gurugram. Upper caste welcome. 98152-78857
MAHAJAN
CL22054534
Decent match for CA Mahajan boy 06.01.1988, 11.20 am, Jalandhar. Upper caste welcome. 97797-14156.
NRI
CL22054712
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.
NRI
CL22055087
Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9? BTech, MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors. Now software developer in India. Caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL22057124
Canada PR Sikh Khatri boy, July 1990, 5’-7”, MS Computer Science from Canadian University, Software Engineer (Data Scientist) in MNC. Seeking professionally qualified match settled or willing to settle in Canada. Religion / Caste no bar. +91-6239319827.
NRI
CL22057178
Match for Hindu Khatri Canadian citizen, handsome boy, 30, 5'-10", well educated. Looking for beautiful, slim girl either in Canada or in India. Student or work permit preferred. 9814201156.
NRI
CL22057465
SM4 Ludhiana Sikh handsome cutsurd Canadian citizen boy 5'-11", July 1989. Senior Software Engineer in IT. Upper caste welcome. +14389797065, 95011-52719.
NRI
CL22057684
Suitable match for handsome Sikh Khatri cleanshaved 36 (issueless divorcee)/5'-8", Citizen of Australia, MPA (Master of Professional Accountancy & Australian Migration Law Degree). Parents retired Officer settled, Chandigarh. Brother Advocate. 98789-83566, 98140-12785, 99155-59376.
NRI
CL22057697
Match for PR Australian Saini boy 1991/ 6'-1", Production Officer. Looking for educated beautiful, tall girl. Preferred Australia, Mohali, Chandigarh. Marriage bureau excuse. 96469-50004, 98727-21309. bangaguri16@gmail.com
NRI
CL22057775
PQM for Canadian Citizen Toronto Garg boy, 4.08.1991, 11:37 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-10", earning CAD 100000 per annum. Send biodata with Photographs. ng_418@rediffmail.com Caste no bar.
NRI
CL22057883
Match for USA citizen jat Sikh boy, 35 years old, Professional Engineer-Govt job. Preferred well educated girl. For details call 15303000611.
NRI
CL22057984
Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Goldsmith Mair Rajput boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer. Coming India soon. 9217576532, 9501147659
NRI
CL22058247
Qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy 3.12.87, 2:08 am, 5'-9", B.Tech., working MNC Toronto on work permit package 110k. Parents Bank Officer. Canada PR girl required. Upper caste no bar. 99888-89441.
NRI
CL22058376
Canadian Citizen Arora Sikh cutsurd born 1988, 5'-10" B.Tech., running own company. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Phone: 94781-80504 (Whatsapp).
NRI
CL22058412
Professionally qualified match for USA based Sikh boy, 91 born, 5'-5", Ph.D, doing permanent job in reputed University. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau please excuse. +1 (605) 691-6433, +9198720-79413.
NRI
CL22058578
Suitable match for Sikh Arora boy, Nov. 1986, 5'-8", BCA, Australian Citizen Melbourne. Truck contractor. Father businessman Chandigarh. 98559-68470.
NRI
CL22058603
Suitable match for non turbaned Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech., Canada PR, working Toronto. 98888-66619.
NRI
CL22058817
Suitable match for handsome boy Navi Lubana, 5'-11", 02 January 1990, MBA (International Business and Finance), 3.5 years work experience in American express, Current Occupation: Video Director/ Actor, current Visa holder: US, Canada, UK. Family settled in USA. Seeking for smart, educated girl preferred US, Canada citizen height 5'-5" or above. Caste no bar. + 18128815325 (WhatsApp), +91-98769-87442, +91-97798-00270.
RAJPUT
CL22058119
Suitable match for Sikh Mair Rajput boy, 1995/5'-11", B.Tech., Own business. Father Gazetted Officer. 94179-20239.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22057146
Match required for well settled Canada PR, 5'-11", Feb. 92, Business Management, own house. Prefer tall, professionally qualified, Canada PR/work permit/ Ludhiana area. 98142-03043
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22057182
Suitable match for Ramgarhia turbaned Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-9", M.Tech. (IIT Kanpur), Top MNC job. 9779814260.
SAINI
CL22057443
New Zealand PR boy, Sikh (Saini), 32 years, 5'-9", clean-shave, BCA, 2 years, Diploma Computer Science. Contact: 8437971260.
SAINI
CL22057860
Handsome Saini boy 1986/5'-7", Permanent Govt job, own house Chandigarh. (Short divorce). Tricity preferred. 97797-33375, Whatsapp 97004-49956.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22057714
Suitable match for Amritsar based Ravidasia Graduate boy, 18.10.1993, 5'-5", Clerk in Post office. Preferred local/Govt. employee. Contact: 9217587847, 9872637066.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22057815
Ramdasia smart boy 1993/ 5'-8", M.Tech. from Australia, now on work permit. Girl preferred of Punjabi community, Australia PR (Caste no bar). 96461-15428.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22058422
Suitable match for Valmiki/Mazabi boy 1989, 5'-5", banking job. Preferred B.Sc nursing/IELTS. 9872197871.
SIKH
CL22057593
Suitable match for handsome clean-shaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 30, 5’-9'' MBA, working in reputed Multi National Company, well placed family. Father Senior Civil Servant. 9431115243
SIKH KHATRI
CL22056912
Chandigarh based 5'-10+" Aug. 93 born, C.A. Khatri Gursikh NT/ND managing owned mfg. business seeks alliance of equal status girl. Contact/Whatsapp 94177-26212, 94173-39416.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22057415
Match for Gursikh boy, 29 years/5'-11". MBA (Finance), well settled Business in Dhanbad Ramgarh, (Jharkhand). Non-working girl from business family preferred. 99341-38559.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22056866
Match for smart, Arora Sikh 6’-1”, 1985, teetotaler, Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University Sonipat, salary 1.40 Lakh. Parents Chandigarh settled. 98152-89455.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22058326
Parents invite alliance for their son born Sept. 1983, 6' tall handsome athletic built clean shaven US citizen Eng/business Ent in California Relocation must pl send full pic/biodata singhresident@gmail.com
SIKH LOBANA
CL22057396
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
SIKH LOBANA
CL22058009
Match for German settled Divorced 83, 5'-7", Father Army retired. Preferred Haryana girl. 74978-95067.
