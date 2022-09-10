Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22060840

Beautiful employed match for B.Tech., IIT Delhi, 32 yrs, 5'-8½", handsome Software Engineer, Facebook USA. 99153-82463. guptakd65@gmail.com

AGGARWAL

CL22061121

Match for smart, handsome Gupta boy, 5'-4"/ 26 years, B.Tech., Software Engineer- MNC. Good package, well settled Chandigarh based family. Contact: 84278-88999.

BRAHMIN

CL22059821

SMF Gaur Brahmin Bhardhwaj boy 6', manglik, 09.02.1991, 02:35 pm, Yamunanagar, B.tech, Software engineer. Working in Australia (PR). Mobile 94666-35700.

BRAHMIN

CL22059822

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian slim boy, 6'-0", 17.09.1989, 2.27 pm, Jalandhar, Software Engineer Gurgaon, 25 plus LPA. Upper caste welcome. Call/whatsapp: 9815719560.

BRAHMIN

CL22059994

Match for handsome Australian Citizen Brahmin boy, 1986 born, 6' tall, Professional career in youth services in reputed college. Issueless divorcee after 5 months. Chandigarh based affluent family. Upper Caste no bar. 98724-40438.

BRAHMIN

CL22059997

Brahmin Boy 5'-10", 16.5.1988, 1:49 p.m. Kangra HP., Software Engineer in MNC, Bangalore, 45 LPA. Preferred Software Engineer Himachal girl. Contact after kundali match. 88940-09025.

BRAHMIN

CL22060114

Suitable well educated beautiful match for Non-Manglik Moudgil Brahmin Punjabi B.Tech., MBA boy born 1995, Probationary Officer in a Private Bank. WhatsApp 94176-79494.

BRAHMIN

CL22060126

Beautiful, well educated, employed girl from status family for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin non-manglik Punjabi handsome B.Tech. boy, working as Asstt. Manager in nationalized Bank. Born May 1991, 5'-7". Preference to tricity well educated employed girl. Contact 90416-82603.

BRAHMIN

CL22060316

Suitable match for Canadian PR Brahmin boy, 1990, 6', B.Tech, MBA, one year PG Diploma in Canada. Seeks vegetarian, IT sector or preferably NRI girl. 9530544294.

BRAHMIN

CL22060415

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy fair, handsome, 5'-9", born 1988, Professionally qualified, well settled PR Newzealand. Preferred Newzealand settled, educated girl or willing for abroad. Contact 98140-45079.

BRAHMIN

CL22060529

Brahmin boy family settled in Chandigarh, 25.07.89, 7 am, Patiala, B.Tech., Manager in IT, 13.5 LPA. 97791-15045.

BRAHMIN

CL22061017

Looking Suitable match for 30 yrs old 5'-10", heighted Govt employed Gaur Brahmin boy. Placed in Ambala. 87089-67856.

BRAHMIN

CL22061275

Beautiful qualified match for Canadian PR Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin handsome only son, 28, 5'-6", B.Tech. Whatsapp only: 7015463506.

DIVORCEE

CL22060118

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22060418

Suitable match for Himachali Chandigarh based Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra Engineer boy, 2.08.1991, Chandigarh, 4:40 p.m., 5'-10", MBA, Senior Product Manager in MNC Gurgaon 24 LPA. Employed, MBA/ Doctor preferred. Caste no bar. 62806-56404, 99150-82492. rajender4872@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22053444

Match invited for issueless divorced, Australian citizen, 33/6'1", born and raised in Chandigarh, worked with IBM and TCS in India, currently working with MNC in Melbourne. Whatsapp +919855200914, +61470590338.

JAT SIKH

CL22059577

Professionally qualified match for Indian born Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy (No turban) 5'-11", Dec. 93, Dr. of Pharmacy- Canadian Army Officer. Educated modern family. Father Retd. Class-I officer. Mother Ph.D., sister well settled in Toronto. Correspond with details through nsinghr65@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22059632

Professionally qualified, good looking, decent match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 5'-10", September 1992, MS from USA working as Software Developer in Microsoft (USA) since 2018 having H1B status. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +9194160-82487.

JAT SIKH

CL22059744

Suitable match required for Jatt Sikh handsome non-turbaned boy, 1993, 6'-2", single child, MBA from reputed Canadian University, working as Senior BI Analyst in reputed Canadian Bank in Toronto, P.R. applied. Urban rural property. Seeking educated girl working in Toronto region. WhatsApp 81468-94760.

JAT SIKH

CL22059755

Match for handsome, 6' tall, turbaned Jat Sikh US citizen, 28, with US engineering degree, working as a Senior Program Manager in USA. One sister, who is a doctor. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, beautiful girl, preferably medico/engineer in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at amarinder2022@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22059953

Seeking professionally qualified jatt-sikh match for our 5'9" 86 born engineer son. Phd from USA and currently working as scientist in USA. Plz send biodata and latest pictures to singh98542@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22059991

Seeking simple educated match for handsome turbaned Jat Sikh boy, Nov. 1985, 6'-1", USA (P.R), Working in IT Company, minor defect in feet but can drive and walk with confidence, belongs to Mohali. Send particulars, call/ whatsapp: 88474-69113.

JAT SIKH

CL22060758

Well settled Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeks professionally qualified match for their son Oct. 1992/ 5'-11", Brampton Canada (PR applied), Software Engineer (M.Tech. IT). Convent educated/ turbaned/ handsome/ teetotaller. Girl should be tall/ beautiful/ equally qualified. Marriage bureau please excuse. Send biodata/ pics on WhatsApp +17783237755/ +9181466-41699.

JAT SIKH

CL22061049

Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working IT Manager US company, well settled, getting US Green Card soon, currently in India. WhatsApp: +1-6472695282 (Canada).

KHATRI

CL22060327

Seeking a beautiful, smart, educated homely girl (born 1993 or later) for a tall, handsome, Punjabi Khatri Engineer boy working for a MNC at Chandigarh. Attractive salary package with perks. Born 11th September 1986, 6.30 am at Chandigarh. Please correspond with birth details of the girl at dhawans0789@gmail.com. WhatsApp 98886-18541.

KHATRI

CL22060592

MBA Anshik Manglik Khatri boy, 5'-3", 9.07.1992, 11:35 a.m. Faridabad, working American Express Gurgaon. 99999-42943, 99995-04480.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22059503

Suitable match for Verma boy 5’-11”, 17.7.89, working as Team Leader in reputed MNC Gurgaon, package 7 LPA. Father Govt. job, family settled Chandigarh. Contact 99712-20330, 70875-91420.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22059816

Arora handsome boy 17.10.98, 5'-7", B.Tech, Software engineer Multi National Co. Package 16 lakh. 98962-40070.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22060326

Seeking Non-manglik professional Canada permanent resident/citizen girl for Khatri boy, B.Tech, 9 June 1984, 23:11, 5'-4", Rookee, presently in Jalandhar, wishes to relocate Canada. Whatsapp biodata, photo. 9888919201.

MISC

CL22060045

Bhagat boy, 94 born, 6', Bank PO. Parents Govt job. Wanted Govt teacher. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse Contact: 9041359642.

NRI

CL22055087

Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9? BTech, MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors. Now software developer in India. Caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL22059492

Suitable qualified match for Aggarwal PR Canada, handsome Jalandhar based, well settled boy, 28, 6'-2", BCA, Web Designing Post-Graduation from Canada. Girl main consideration. Contact: 9815425410, 9888073393.

NRI

CL22059504

Suitable match for Australian Khatri Sikh boy, 35 years, 6'-2", very handsome, health professional, handsome salary, down to earth, never married, looking for simple, humble, family oriented girl. Caste no bar. Phone/ WhatsApp +61473617505.

NRI

CL22059615

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Canada PR, M.Tech, 1995, 5'-9", job IT Co in Canada. 8872422996.

NRI

CL22059659

Suitable match for Sikh Rajput boy, cleanshaved, 1989, 5'-3", Senior IT professional, California. Well educated family. Whatsapp: +1-650-684-4709.

NRI

CL22059727

Suitable match for Canadian PR (Anshik Manglik) , 5'5", July 1997, Arora Khatri, working as IT Anlyalysit in Cyber Co. in Vancouver, seeking qualified, family oriented girl. Preference B. Sc (Nursing) , BDS or Medical WhatsApp only 8558012282

NRI

CL22059884

SM4 cleanshaven, Arora Sikh, PR Canada , 29 y, 5'-9", MS Computer. Working Group Manager, handsome package, US company. Mobile: 79733-49936

NRI

CL22060023

Status, beautiful, qualified match for handsome, Sikh Khatri, 5'-9", 37, Commercial Pilot, International Airlines near Dubai. +9182889-96182.

NRI

CL22060151

Jat Sikh, UK citizen, handsome, Aug 1980, 5'11", BTech ECE NIT, MS Cyber Security University of London, IT consultant, divorced, Caste no bar, 9041797784

NRI

CL22060172

PQM4 Arora M.Tech Biomedical (IIT) Bombay, 5'-11", 26 Feb. 1991, 9.41 am, Jalandhar excellent MNC job us. PR Canada preferred tall beautiful well qualified girl. Punjab preferred. Contact: 95928-00335, 99888-05988.

NRI

CL22060206

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy, 28/5'-3", MS Computer Science Australia, employed IT position in Adelaide. saranshverma21@gmail.com or 98147-06080.

NRI

CL22060214

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy, Australian Citizen, 32/5'-6", B.Tech., M.S. Computer Engineering Australia, employed senior IT position in Melbourne. vnish26@gmail.com or +9190234-34588.

NRI

CL22060224

Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven, vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.

NRI

CL22060335

Match for 89/ 5'-9" Tonk- Kashatriya boy, B.Tech from Panjab University Chandigarh, Double Master from USA, working with H1B Visa as a Software Engineer at Bank of America. Parents in Chandigarh. Preferred girl living in USA/ Canada working/ studying. Caste no bar. Contact: +91 94170-04087, +1 (224) 518-6332.

NRI

CL22060363

Investment Banker as Vice President, J P Morgan, Manhattan, New York, US, convent schooling MS in US, highly gifted Non-drinker, non-smoker handsome, 5'-9",Oct.1984, Hoshiarpur, Mother Rajput, Father Khukhrain landlord, Lawyer. Himachali Rajput and Upper caste welcome. 1 lac, 70,000 US dollar PA. Contact: 80546-10224.

NRI

CL22060843

Match for America settled Punjabi Khatri boy, own business, 34, 5'-8", M.Sc. Computer Science. Looking for educated girl. Upper caste welcome. Call WhatsApp: 0+(661)633-4164, +9193062-14708.

NRI

CL22060844

PQM for Australia based, project manager, never married, Hindu Khatri, 73 born, 6' currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22059661

Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 31 yrs, 5'-7", BDS Dentist. Seeks NRI/Govt employed girl. Contact: 9815591036.

SAINI

CL22060213

Compatible IIT/ IIM or equivalent professionally qualified match for very handsome fair Saini Sikh (cleanshaven) boy 30, 6'-2", exceptionally Meritorious academics & service, Engineering BITS Pilani, working World No. 1 MNC Oil field services group as head (Asia) posted at Gurgaon. Only son of top executive parents, mother Director in Prestigious Govt. PSU. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 97172-46606.

SAINI

CL22060217

Wanted match for Saini Sikh Turbaned boy B.Tech (CS) born 1989, 5'-5", Own business, early marriage. Mobile 94164-29647.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22059940

Ramdasia Boy, D.O.B 29/11/1993, BCA, Job in Merchant Navy, Contact 99888-54260 Marriage bureau excuse

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22060125

We are looking for an alliance for our son (divorcee), Vishal Gill, aged 39 years, parmanent resident of Norway, height 5'11', Scheduled Caste(Ravidasia Sikh). The bride should be around 30 years, well educated (preferably Nursing, MBA, MCA, MBBS). Caste No bar. Contact 9815975575 or fogms@hotmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22060868

Suitable match for Ravidasia boy born 5.09.1993, height 5’-7”, B. Engg., Computer Science, MBA, Govt. Job, requires PR, on work permit or IT professional. 99142-97487.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22060999

Suitable match for Valmiki/Mazabi boy, 1989, 5'-5", private bank job. IELTS clear preferred. 9872197871.

SIKH

CL22059479

Looking for homely girl willing to settle in Australia for handsome, clean shaven Sikh Brahmin boy, 5'-5", 30, presently working as HVAC Engineer in Abu Dhabi. Caste no bar. No demand. 99887-92547, 88724-17606. amarjitkaur0839@gmail.com

SIKH ARORA

CL22061074

SM4 Sikh Arora, 1984, 5'-10", B.Tech, Businessman. Seeks educated, beautiful girl. 8847499783, 9855962268.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22059931

Required beautiful fair Khatri Sikh girl from very well settled family for good looking, slim, fair, 1995/ 5'-6" Khatri Sikh boy from well settled affluent business family of Punjab. 75087-87009.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22061284

Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy, 1993, 5'-11", MBA, Pvt job. Father Govt employee. 92 born also accept. Caste no bar. 9815505479.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22059452

Gursikh match for smart M.Com.,1993, 5'-9", good business income. 70092-18290, cma.sschug@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22060796

Qualified match from Sikh Family for highly qualified CA Bhatia Sikh 5' 6" 1994 (Clean shaven) Canada Work permit Audit Manager multinational firm. Well settled respected family.Canada girl preferred. Send details 9814750190

SIKH LOBANA

CL22060388

canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

WIDOWER

CL22061081

Jat sikh widower age 62, settled in Australia, need pretty lady any age, send Biodata