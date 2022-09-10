Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22060840
Beautiful employed match for B.Tech., IIT Delhi, 32 yrs, 5'-8½", handsome Software Engineer, Facebook USA. 99153-82463. guptakd65@gmail.com
AGGARWAL
CL22061121
Match for smart, handsome Gupta boy, 5'-4"/ 26 years, B.Tech., Software Engineer- MNC. Good package, well settled Chandigarh based family. Contact: 84278-88999.
BRAHMIN
CL22059821
SMF Gaur Brahmin Bhardhwaj boy 6', manglik, 09.02.1991, 02:35 pm, Yamunanagar, B.tech, Software engineer. Working in Australia (PR). Mobile 94666-35700.
BRAHMIN
CL22059822
Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian slim boy, 6'-0", 17.09.1989, 2.27 pm, Jalandhar, Software Engineer Gurgaon, 25 plus LPA. Upper caste welcome. Call/whatsapp: 9815719560.
BRAHMIN
CL22059994
Match for handsome Australian Citizen Brahmin boy, 1986 born, 6' tall, Professional career in youth services in reputed college. Issueless divorcee after 5 months. Chandigarh based affluent family. Upper Caste no bar. 98724-40438.
BRAHMIN
CL22059997
Brahmin Boy 5'-10", 16.5.1988, 1:49 p.m. Kangra HP., Software Engineer in MNC, Bangalore, 45 LPA. Preferred Software Engineer Himachal girl. Contact after kundali match. 88940-09025.
BRAHMIN
CL22060114
Suitable well educated beautiful match for Non-Manglik Moudgil Brahmin Punjabi B.Tech., MBA boy born 1995, Probationary Officer in a Private Bank. WhatsApp 94176-79494.
BRAHMIN
CL22060126
Beautiful, well educated, employed girl from status family for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin non-manglik Punjabi handsome B.Tech. boy, working as Asstt. Manager in nationalized Bank. Born May 1991, 5'-7". Preference to tricity well educated employed girl. Contact 90416-82603.
BRAHMIN
CL22060316
Suitable match for Canadian PR Brahmin boy, 1990, 6', B.Tech, MBA, one year PG Diploma in Canada. Seeks vegetarian, IT sector or preferably NRI girl. 9530544294.
BRAHMIN
CL22060415
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy fair, handsome, 5'-9", born 1988, Professionally qualified, well settled PR Newzealand. Preferred Newzealand settled, educated girl or willing for abroad. Contact 98140-45079.
BRAHMIN
CL22060529
Brahmin boy family settled in Chandigarh, 25.07.89, 7 am, Patiala, B.Tech., Manager in IT, 13.5 LPA. 97791-15045.
BRAHMIN
CL22061017
Looking Suitable match for 30 yrs old 5'-10", heighted Govt employed Gaur Brahmin boy. Placed in Ambala. 87089-67856.
BRAHMIN
CL22061275
Beautiful qualified match for Canadian PR Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin handsome only son, 28, 5'-6", B.Tech. Whatsapp only: 7015463506.
DIVORCEE
CL22060118
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22060418
Suitable match for Himachali Chandigarh based Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra Engineer boy, 2.08.1991, Chandigarh, 4:40 p.m., 5'-10", MBA, Senior Product Manager in MNC Gurgaon 24 LPA. Employed, MBA/ Doctor preferred. Caste no bar. 62806-56404, 99150-82492. rajender4872@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22053444
Match invited for issueless divorced, Australian citizen, 33/6'1", born and raised in Chandigarh, worked with IBM and TCS in India, currently working with MNC in Melbourne. Whatsapp +919855200914, +61470590338.
JAT SIKH
CL22059577
Professionally qualified match for Indian born Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy (No turban) 5'-11", Dec. 93, Dr. of Pharmacy- Canadian Army Officer. Educated modern family. Father Retd. Class-I officer. Mother Ph.D., sister well settled in Toronto. Correspond with details through nsinghr65@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22059632
Professionally qualified, good looking, decent match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 5'-10", September 1992, MS from USA working as Software Developer in Microsoft (USA) since 2018 having H1B status. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +9194160-82487.
JAT SIKH
CL22059744
Suitable match required for Jatt Sikh handsome non-turbaned boy, 1993, 6'-2", single child, MBA from reputed Canadian University, working as Senior BI Analyst in reputed Canadian Bank in Toronto, P.R. applied. Urban rural property. Seeking educated girl working in Toronto region. WhatsApp 81468-94760.
JAT SIKH
CL22059755
Match for handsome, 6' tall, turbaned Jat Sikh US citizen, 28, with US engineering degree, working as a Senior Program Manager in USA. One sister, who is a doctor. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, beautiful girl, preferably medico/engineer in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at amarinder2022@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22059953
Seeking professionally qualified jatt-sikh match for our 5'9" 86 born engineer son. Phd from USA and currently working as scientist in USA. Plz send biodata and latest pictures to singh98542@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22059991
Seeking simple educated match for handsome turbaned Jat Sikh boy, Nov. 1985, 6'-1", USA (P.R), Working in IT Company, minor defect in feet but can drive and walk with confidence, belongs to Mohali. Send particulars, call/ whatsapp: 88474-69113.
JAT SIKH
CL22060758
Well settled Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeks professionally qualified match for their son Oct. 1992/ 5'-11", Brampton Canada (PR applied), Software Engineer (M.Tech. IT). Convent educated/ turbaned/ handsome/ teetotaller. Girl should be tall/ beautiful/ equally qualified. Marriage bureau please excuse. Send biodata/ pics on WhatsApp +17783237755/ +9181466-41699.
JAT SIKH
CL22061049
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working IT Manager US company, well settled, getting US Green Card soon, currently in India. WhatsApp: +1-6472695282 (Canada).
KHATRI
CL22060327
Seeking a beautiful, smart, educated homely girl (born 1993 or later) for a tall, handsome, Punjabi Khatri Engineer boy working for a MNC at Chandigarh. Attractive salary package with perks. Born 11th September 1986, 6.30 am at Chandigarh. Please correspond with birth details of the girl at dhawans0789@gmail.com. WhatsApp 98886-18541.
KHATRI
CL22060592
MBA Anshik Manglik Khatri boy, 5'-3", 9.07.1992, 11:35 a.m. Faridabad, working American Express Gurgaon. 99999-42943, 99995-04480.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22059503
Suitable match for Verma boy 5’-11”, 17.7.89, working as Team Leader in reputed MNC Gurgaon, package 7 LPA. Father Govt. job, family settled Chandigarh. Contact 99712-20330, 70875-91420.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22059816
Arora handsome boy 17.10.98, 5'-7", B.Tech, Software engineer Multi National Co. Package 16 lakh. 98962-40070.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22060326
Seeking Non-manglik professional Canada permanent resident/citizen girl for Khatri boy, B.Tech, 9 June 1984, 23:11, 5'-4", Rookee, presently in Jalandhar, wishes to relocate Canada. Whatsapp biodata, photo. 9888919201.
MISC
CL22060045
Bhagat boy, 94 born, 6', Bank PO. Parents Govt job. Wanted Govt teacher. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse Contact: 9041359642.
NRI
CL22055087
Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9? BTech, MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors. Now software developer in India. Caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL22059492
Suitable qualified match for Aggarwal PR Canada, handsome Jalandhar based, well settled boy, 28, 6'-2", BCA, Web Designing Post-Graduation from Canada. Girl main consideration. Contact: 9815425410, 9888073393.
NRI
CL22059504
Suitable match for Australian Khatri Sikh boy, 35 years, 6'-2", very handsome, health professional, handsome salary, down to earth, never married, looking for simple, humble, family oriented girl. Caste no bar. Phone/ WhatsApp +61473617505.
NRI
CL22059615
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Canada PR, M.Tech, 1995, 5'-9", job IT Co in Canada. 8872422996.
NRI
CL22059659
Suitable match for Sikh Rajput boy, cleanshaved, 1989, 5'-3", Senior IT professional, California. Well educated family. Whatsapp: +1-650-684-4709.
NRI
CL22059727
Suitable match for Canadian PR (Anshik Manglik) , 5'5", July 1997, Arora Khatri, working as IT Anlyalysit in Cyber Co. in Vancouver, seeking qualified, family oriented girl. Preference B. Sc (Nursing) , BDS or Medical WhatsApp only 8558012282
NRI
CL22059884
SM4 cleanshaven, Arora Sikh, PR Canada , 29 y, 5'-9", MS Computer. Working Group Manager, handsome package, US company. Mobile: 79733-49936
NRI
CL22060023
Status, beautiful, qualified match for handsome, Sikh Khatri, 5'-9", 37, Commercial Pilot, International Airlines near Dubai. +9182889-96182.
NRI
CL22060151
Jat Sikh, UK citizen, handsome, Aug 1980, 5'11", BTech ECE NIT, MS Cyber Security University of London, IT consultant, divorced, Caste no bar, 9041797784
NRI
CL22060172
PQM4 Arora M.Tech Biomedical (IIT) Bombay, 5'-11", 26 Feb. 1991, 9.41 am, Jalandhar excellent MNC job us. PR Canada preferred tall beautiful well qualified girl. Punjab preferred. Contact: 95928-00335, 99888-05988.
NRI
CL22060206
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy, 28/5'-3", MS Computer Science Australia, employed IT position in Adelaide. saranshverma21@gmail.com or 98147-06080.
NRI
CL22060214
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy, Australian Citizen, 32/5'-6", B.Tech., M.S. Computer Engineering Australia, employed senior IT position in Melbourne. vnish26@gmail.com or +9190234-34588.
NRI
CL22060224
Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven, vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.
NRI
CL22060335
Match for 89/ 5'-9" Tonk- Kashatriya boy, B.Tech from Panjab University Chandigarh, Double Master from USA, working with H1B Visa as a Software Engineer at Bank of America. Parents in Chandigarh. Preferred girl living in USA/ Canada working/ studying. Caste no bar. Contact: +91 94170-04087, +1 (224) 518-6332.
NRI
CL22060363
Investment Banker as Vice President, J P Morgan, Manhattan, New York, US, convent schooling MS in US, highly gifted Non-drinker, non-smoker handsome, 5'-9",Oct.1984, Hoshiarpur, Mother Rajput, Father Khukhrain landlord, Lawyer. Himachali Rajput and Upper caste welcome. 1 lac, 70,000 US dollar PA. Contact: 80546-10224.
NRI
CL22060843
Match for America settled Punjabi Khatri boy, own business, 34, 5'-8", M.Sc. Computer Science. Looking for educated girl. Upper caste welcome. Call WhatsApp: 0+(661)633-4164, +9193062-14708.
NRI
CL22060844
PQM for Australia based, project manager, never married, Hindu Khatri, 73 born, 6' currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22059661
Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 31 yrs, 5'-7", BDS Dentist. Seeks NRI/Govt employed girl. Contact: 9815591036.
SAINI
CL22060213
Compatible IIT/ IIM or equivalent professionally qualified match for very handsome fair Saini Sikh (cleanshaven) boy 30, 6'-2", exceptionally Meritorious academics & service, Engineering BITS Pilani, working World No. 1 MNC Oil field services group as head (Asia) posted at Gurgaon. Only son of top executive parents, mother Director in Prestigious Govt. PSU. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 97172-46606.
SAINI
CL22060217
Wanted match for Saini Sikh Turbaned boy B.Tech (CS) born 1989, 5'-5", Own business, early marriage. Mobile 94164-29647.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22059940
Ramdasia Boy, D.O.B 29/11/1993, BCA, Job in Merchant Navy, Contact 99888-54260 Marriage bureau excuse
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22060125
We are looking for an alliance for our son (divorcee), Vishal Gill, aged 39 years, parmanent resident of Norway, height 5'11', Scheduled Caste(Ravidasia Sikh). The bride should be around 30 years, well educated (preferably Nursing, MBA, MCA, MBBS). Caste No bar. Contact 9815975575 or fogms@hotmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22060868
Suitable match for Ravidasia boy born 5.09.1993, height 5’-7”, B. Engg., Computer Science, MBA, Govt. Job, requires PR, on work permit or IT professional. 99142-97487.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22060999
Suitable match for Valmiki/Mazabi boy, 1989, 5'-5", private bank job. IELTS clear preferred. 9872197871.
SIKH
CL22059479
Looking for homely girl willing to settle in Australia for handsome, clean shaven Sikh Brahmin boy, 5'-5", 30, presently working as HVAC Engineer in Abu Dhabi. Caste no bar. No demand. 99887-92547, 88724-17606. amarjitkaur0839@gmail.com
SIKH ARORA
CL22061074
SM4 Sikh Arora, 1984, 5'-10", B.Tech, Businessman. Seeks educated, beautiful girl. 8847499783, 9855962268.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22059931
Required beautiful fair Khatri Sikh girl from very well settled family for good looking, slim, fair, 1995/ 5'-6" Khatri Sikh boy from well settled affluent business family of Punjab. 75087-87009.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22061284
Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy, 1993, 5'-11", MBA, Pvt job. Father Govt employee. 92 born also accept. Caste no bar. 9815505479.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22059452
Gursikh match for smart M.Com.,1993, 5'-9", good business income. 70092-18290, cma.sschug@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22060796
Qualified match from Sikh Family for highly qualified CA Bhatia Sikh 5' 6" 1994 (Clean shaven) Canada Work permit Audit Manager multinational firm. Well settled respected family.Canada girl preferred. Send details 9814750190
SIKH LOBANA
CL22060388
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
WIDOWER
CL22061081
Jat sikh widower age 62, settled in Australia, need pretty lady any age, send Biodata
