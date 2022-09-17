 Brides Wanted : The Tribune India

Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22054011
SM for manglik, vegetarian boy working in UK as software engineer, 6', 4.57pm,15/10/1993,Amritsar. computer graduate/CA preferred. marriage bureaus ,please excuse. 9501052255

AGGARWAL
CL22057158
Goel boy 5'-5", 17.4.1995, 07:50 am, Senior Developer working Oracle Hyderabad. Preferred working girl. WhatsApp 78883-50257.

AGGARWAL
CL22057192
A well settled Punjabi Aggarwal boy 5'-10", 74 born, divorcee, USA citizen, own logistics business in California, seeking a Hindu match. Please send biodata and photograph at Mobile: +9198031-99507 (WhatsApp only). Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com

AGGARWAL
CL22062333
Working match for Garg smart boy 31-5-93 12:20pm IIM MBA 5'7 based in Dubai, 90+ LPA, Family from Panchkula. Contact 81464-64348

AGGARWAL
CL22062507
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 7888847905

BRAHMIN
CL22062300
Suitable match for Rattan/Bhardwaj handsome boy, 28.1.95, 9.37 am, Hamirpur (HP), 5'-6", B.Tech. TT NIT Jalandhar, employed MNC. Preferred Himachali, Graduate girl. Contact: 9914552769.

BRAHMIN
CL22062503
Gaur brahmin boy, 5?11? tall,1989, fair, Science teacher in DAV school, own house panchkula, father Army retired. Required gaur brahmin, slim, simple, vegetarian, religious homely girl. 9646224875

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22062751
Match for 92 born, 6 feet, Sikh (Cutsurd) Tonkkashtriya boy working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services UK. Doctor/ Dentist who is already in UK or in the process of UK exams preferred. Religion, caste no bar. WhatsApp 98036-15047.

JAT SIKH
CL22056964
Highly educated Canada based Jat Sikh family invite matrimonial alliance for their son, 93 born, 5'-11", teetotaler, raised in Canada. Working as Chartered professional Accountant in a senior position in MNC, Vancouver. He has his own business on the side. For details, please WhatsApp 604-753-7534.

JAT SIKH
CL22057692
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, handsome, clean-shaven, Dec 90 born, 5'10", ex-Captain Indian Army, Canadian MBA, working as Operations Specialist in Ottawa based multinational company. Highly educated family with R/U properties. msearch90@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22061739
Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH
CL22061860
Jat Sikh Randhawa, 29 years, 5'-7",B.Sc.(Hotel Management), Own business at Mohali. Urban Rural properties at Mohali & Gurdaspur. Two sisters settled one at Australia. Preferred suitable match from India, Australia. Contact: +61433836192.

JAT SIKH
CL22061971
Looking for a suitable match for a Jatt Sikh Family for our son. Aug 1996 born, 5 feet 11 inches. Computer Engineer, working with MNC. The family is well settled and owns urban and rural properties. Marriage Bureau please excuse. Contact: 9869010218

JAT SIKH
CL22061985
Suitable match for Ontario based handsome turbaned 5-10 slim July 1983 born (looks much younger) B Tech, MBA Operations Manager in Canadian MNC. Email matrimonydsr@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22062332
Beautiful match for Handsome Canada PR 27/6'-2" Jatsikh boy, Law Graduate, Sister Settled Canada, Settled Business, Urban, Rural property.8427500023

JAT SIKH
CL22062516
Canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

JAT SIKH
CL22062525
Match for very handsome Canadian citizen Jat Sikh boy, BTech Computer Engineering, working with leading MNC along with own business with very high annual Income. Family owns Rural & Urban property in India/Canada. 39 yrs, 6'-1'.Looking for simple, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: +1 416-865-1000

CL22062530-MAT(M)-JAT SIKH
Suitable match for Jat boy 45/ 5'-9" MBA, Unmarried, pure vaishnu. Divorcee consider. 90565-77088 (Malwa)

JAT SIKH
CL22063065
Jatt Sikh handsome Post-graduate boy 6'-2", September 1996, 26 Acre agricultural land (2 brothers) looking for PR/Work permit holder girl in Canada or PR in Australia. Elder brother in Government service, residing at Chandigarh. 98885-30021, 99884-85023.

JAT SIKH
CL22063092
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working IT Manager US company, well settled, US Green Card soon, currently in India. WhatsApp : +1-6472695282.

KAMBOJ
CL22061427
M.Sc. Mathematics, B.Ed., 1991, 5'-9", Private teacher + Tuition centre. Upper caste no bar. 8437781675.

KHATRI
CL22061442
Preferred DMLT match from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot Distt for Hindu Khatri boy, 1990, D.Pharma, B.Sc. MLT. Contact: 9877848441.

KHATRI
CL22062093
I.T. Engineer, 5'-9", 6.6.90, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, PR Canada now working in USA 1.30 Lac USD P.A. Non smoker, non drinker very handsome, athlete built. 99884-54004.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22061374
Match for Verma boy 1989/6', B.Tech., own Business, House, Shop Chandigarh. 78375-27228, 97794-55693.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22061893
SM4 Hindu Arora 88/6' CA, Chief Manager MNC Gurgaon, 30 LPA. 99960-50875.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062250
Match for Arora/ Khatri boy 5’-8”, 1994 born, B.Com, MBA (Finance), working in a reputed company in Delhi. Father Senior Bank employee, small family, settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 97795-86727.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062776
Unmarried tall Punjabi boy, Oct. 77 born, working MNC, drawing 32.50+ package. Own house in Chandigarh. 98159-93834, 99158-38405.

NRI
CL22060688
SMF Ravidasia boy, 33, 5'-7", BDS, Canada PR. Father retd. Class-I officer. Prefer BDS/MDS girl in Canada. +91-9417177541 Jalandhar.

NRI
CL22061553
Affluent Brahmin family invite match for down to earth nature boy, 38, 5'-8", MBA, British citizen. Legally divorced. Bride should be graceful, well cultured, height minimum 5’-6”. Proposals from Sikh, Buddhist, Jain also welcome. Caste no bar. Reply with biodata and recent photographs to E-mail: Shubhbandhan1@outlook.com or whatsapp +916357888999. Please make phone call only after sending biodata accompanying recent photographs.

NRI
CL22061927
Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 5'-11"/1992 born, doing Residency (MD) in USA. Status family, preference for beautiful, Medico, Green Card holder/doing Residency (MD) in USA. Contact 97791-41419.

NRI
CL22062225
Status, beautiful, qualified match for handsome, Sikh Khatri, 5'-9", 37, Commercial Pilot, International Airlines near Dubai. +9182890-05656.

NRI
CL22062301
Match for Canadian Citizen, well settled Hindu Arora boy, 5'-7", Nov. 1994 born working as Sr. Financial Analyst in MNC (Oakville, ON). Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp only 94172-16105.

NRI
CL22062406
Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh boy, 5'-10",1993 born,MBA, Australia citizen, Own business.Well settled family at Kharar. Contact: 97808-19004.

NRI
CL22062651
Punjabi Sikh 85 born, B.Tech., vegetarian boy, working as Software Engineer in MNC Canada. Looking for bride preferably having work permit/ student visa/ PR Canada. Elder brother Physiotherapist, married. Message full particulars to contact: +91-98760-04959.

NRI
CL22062749
SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32, 6', Manager in Govt. sector. WhatsApp: # 41631-78250.

NRI
CL22062845
Canadian PR Tonk-kashatriya Gursikh boy, 27, 5'-11". Canadian settled/study base preferred. 62806-79707 (whatsapp).

NRI
CL22063057
UK based Jat Sikh Athwal family seeks suitable match for their UK born, Graduate, Government employed son, 6' plus tall, clean shaven, non-drinker. Preferred girl from Jat Sikh family, above 5'-4", tall, attractive, educated & respectful of Sikh culture/ values. Please send bio-data, photo, family details at +91-98772-14584 or sandhuarminder60@gmail.com

RAJPUT
CL22063114
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput Jalandhar based handsome boy, 30, 5'-7", B.Tech, Asstt. Professor. Contact: 9988850249.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22062729
Ramgarhia boy, 29, 5'-10", Canada PR, B.Tech, self employed. Seeks beautiful, work permit/PR girl. 9464338938.

SAINI
CL22062162
Sikh handsome only son Nov.1983, 5'-9", B.Tech. MBA (Finance), self employed, own kothi Mohali, industrial building landed property. Seeking tall beautiful girl upper caste welcome. 99152-81836, 86997-24663.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22062640
SM4 Ramdasia Sikh boy, 6’, Dec 1991, B.tech, MBA (Marketing) working MNC Mumbai, 26 LPA. 98146-85673, 99145-20673.

SIKH ARORA
CL22062292
Suitable match for Sikh Arora boy, August 1993 born Accountant. Girl from Canada Australia India preferred. Boy in Australia. 70870-92980.

SIKH KHATRI
CL22061849
Khatri Sikh handsome intelligent 1988/6', MBA, Assistant Manager, 75000/- P.M., Chandigarh. 80540-32004.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062534
Beautiful, Well Qualified match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora handsome boy Sept. 1992/ 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, Team Lead (IT) MNC Chandigarh (20 LPA). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407.

SIKH LOBANA
CL22062021
SM4 5'-10" Lubana handsome boy,1989, non manglik, B.Com, PGDFM. Working as a Gold Loan Officer in Axis Bank. Job and family based in Patiala. Caste no bar. Call or Whatsapp +91 96466 00659, +17782319810.

SIKH LOBANA
CL22062120
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com

TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22062388
Suitable qualified match for Tonk Kashatriya Scale-1 officer in SBI, 5'-6", 26 Sept. 1994, 87080-29784, 98963-56487.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

3
Business

Gautam Adani briefly acquired 2nd spot in world’s real-time billionaires list, pushed back to 3rd position

4
Nation

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

5
Business

Sensex dives 1,093 pts as global risks weigh; logs weekly loss

6
Nation

PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations

7
Trending

Tired over repeated sexual demands of 89-year-old husband in Gujarat, woman dials helpline

8
Delhi

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

9
Nation

Chinese loan apps: Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

10
Nation

Cheetahs from Namibia on their way to India; PM to release them in Kuno National Park on September 17

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

Back in India after 7 decades; Plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

7 decades after they were declared extinct in India, plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

They will be flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, ...

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...

BJP continuing with ‘Operation Lotus’ to break AAP: Manish Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest

BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...

PM Narendra Modi turns 72; President, ministerial colleagues extend wishes

PM Narendra Modi turns 72; President, ministerial colleagues extend wishes

He will speak at four programmes linked to diverse fields, i...

Here is why Putin couldn't wish PM Modi for his birthday at their meeting

Here is why Putin couldn't wish PM Modi for his birthday at their meeting

Prime Minister Modi, who is attending the first in-person su...


Cities

View All

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

SGPC releases commemorative coins on Saka Sri Panja Sahib, Urdu booklets

Panel formed in 2015, but SGPC yet to frame service rules for Jathedars

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for ‘conflict of interest’

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for 'conflict of interest'

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Monopoly at GMSH, Chandigarh: Chemist 'doubled' shop size by merging passage

Kin of 64% Covid victims paid Rs 50K ex gratia in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

BJP continuing with ‘Operation Lotus’ to break AAP: Manish Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest

BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

ED raids 40 sites in connection with Delhi excise policy case

Delhi restaurant to offer 56-inch thali, Rs 8.5 lakh reward to honour PM Modi on birthday

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Woman, 3 others booked for murder

Cane dues: Phagwara mill owners' property attached

Kartarpur municipal council in AAP's kitty

First swine flu death reported in Jalandhar district

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses ~8L

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Contractors’ staff continue to charge fee at parking lots, matter flagged to minister

Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Judicial custody for two in eatery brawl case

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

Mobiles found in jail, one held

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Workshop on open source software begins

Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions