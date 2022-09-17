Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22054011
SM for manglik, vegetarian boy working in UK as software engineer, 6', 4.57pm,15/10/1993,Amritsar. computer graduate/CA preferred. marriage bureaus ,please excuse. 9501052255
AGGARWAL
CL22057158
Goel boy 5'-5", 17.4.1995, 07:50 am, Senior Developer working Oracle Hyderabad. Preferred working girl. WhatsApp 78883-50257.
AGGARWAL
CL22057192
A well settled Punjabi Aggarwal boy 5'-10", 74 born, divorcee, USA citizen, own logistics business in California, seeking a Hindu match. Please send biodata and photograph at Mobile: +9198031-99507 (WhatsApp only). Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com
AGGARWAL
CL22062333
Working match for Garg smart boy 31-5-93 12:20pm IIM MBA 5'7 based in Dubai, 90+ LPA, Family from Panchkula. Contact 81464-64348
AGGARWAL
CL22062507
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 7888847905
BRAHMIN
CL22062300
Suitable match for Rattan/Bhardwaj handsome boy, 28.1.95, 9.37 am, Hamirpur (HP), 5'-6", B.Tech. TT NIT Jalandhar, employed MNC. Preferred Himachali, Graduate girl. Contact: 9914552769.
BRAHMIN
CL22062503
Gaur brahmin boy, 5?11? tall,1989, fair, Science teacher in DAV school, own house panchkula, father Army retired. Required gaur brahmin, slim, simple, vegetarian, religious homely girl. 9646224875
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22062751
Match for 92 born, 6 feet, Sikh (Cutsurd) Tonkkashtriya boy working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services UK. Doctor/ Dentist who is already in UK or in the process of UK exams preferred. Religion, caste no bar. WhatsApp 98036-15047.
JAT SIKH
CL22056964
Highly educated Canada based Jat Sikh family invite matrimonial alliance for their son, 93 born, 5'-11", teetotaler, raised in Canada. Working as Chartered professional Accountant in a senior position in MNC, Vancouver. He has his own business on the side. For details, please WhatsApp 604-753-7534.
JAT SIKH
CL22057692
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, handsome, clean-shaven, Dec 90 born, 5'10", ex-Captain Indian Army, Canadian MBA, working as Operations Specialist in Ottawa based multinational company. Highly educated family with R/U properties. msearch90@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22061739
Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22061860
Jat Sikh Randhawa, 29 years, 5'-7",B.Sc.(Hotel Management), Own business at Mohali. Urban Rural properties at Mohali & Gurdaspur. Two sisters settled one at Australia. Preferred suitable match from India, Australia. Contact: +61433836192.
JAT SIKH
CL22061971
Looking for a suitable match for a Jatt Sikh Family for our son. Aug 1996 born, 5 feet 11 inches. Computer Engineer, working with MNC. The family is well settled and owns urban and rural properties. Marriage Bureau please excuse. Contact: 9869010218
JAT SIKH
CL22061985
Suitable match for Ontario based handsome turbaned 5-10 slim July 1983 born (looks much younger) B Tech, MBA Operations Manager in Canadian MNC. Email matrimonydsr@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22062332
Beautiful match for Handsome Canada PR 27/6'-2" Jatsikh boy, Law Graduate, Sister Settled Canada, Settled Business, Urban, Rural property.8427500023
JAT SIKH
CL22062516
Canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
JAT SIKH
CL22062525
Match for very handsome Canadian citizen Jat Sikh boy, BTech Computer Engineering, working with leading MNC along with own business with very high annual Income. Family owns Rural & Urban property in India/Canada. 39 yrs, 6'-1'.Looking for simple, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: +1 416-865-1000
CL22062530-MAT(M)-JAT SIKH
Suitable match for Jat boy 45/ 5'-9" MBA, Unmarried, pure vaishnu. Divorcee consider. 90565-77088 (Malwa)
JAT SIKH
CL22063065
Jatt Sikh handsome Post-graduate boy 6'-2", September 1996, 26 Acre agricultural land (2 brothers) looking for PR/Work permit holder girl in Canada or PR in Australia. Elder brother in Government service, residing at Chandigarh. 98885-30021, 99884-85023.
JAT SIKH
CL22063092
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working IT Manager US company, well settled, US Green Card soon, currently in India. WhatsApp : +1-6472695282.
KAMBOJ
CL22061427
M.Sc. Mathematics, B.Ed., 1991, 5'-9", Private teacher + Tuition centre. Upper caste no bar. 8437781675.
KHATRI
CL22061442
Preferred DMLT match from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot Distt for Hindu Khatri boy, 1990, D.Pharma, B.Sc. MLT. Contact: 9877848441.
KHATRI
CL22062093
I.T. Engineer, 5'-9", 6.6.90, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, PR Canada now working in USA 1.30 Lac USD P.A. Non smoker, non drinker very handsome, athlete built. 99884-54004.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22061374
Match for Verma boy 1989/6', B.Tech., own Business, House, Shop Chandigarh. 78375-27228, 97794-55693.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22061893
SM4 Hindu Arora 88/6' CA, Chief Manager MNC Gurgaon, 30 LPA. 99960-50875.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062250
Match for Arora/ Khatri boy 5’-8”, 1994 born, B.Com, MBA (Finance), working in a reputed company in Delhi. Father Senior Bank employee, small family, settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 97795-86727.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062776
Unmarried tall Punjabi boy, Oct. 77 born, working MNC, drawing 32.50+ package. Own house in Chandigarh. 98159-93834, 99158-38405.
NRI
CL22060688
SMF Ravidasia boy, 33, 5'-7", BDS, Canada PR. Father retd. Class-I officer. Prefer BDS/MDS girl in Canada. +91-9417177541 Jalandhar.
NRI
CL22061553
Affluent Brahmin family invite match for down to earth nature boy, 38, 5'-8", MBA, British citizen. Legally divorced. Bride should be graceful, well cultured, height minimum 5’-6”. Proposals from Sikh, Buddhist, Jain also welcome. Caste no bar. Reply with biodata and recent photographs to E-mail: Shubhbandhan1@outlook.com or whatsapp +916357888999. Please make phone call only after sending biodata accompanying recent photographs.
NRI
CL22061927
Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 5'-11"/1992 born, doing Residency (MD) in USA. Status family, preference for beautiful, Medico, Green Card holder/doing Residency (MD) in USA. Contact 97791-41419.
NRI
CL22062225
Status, beautiful, qualified match for handsome, Sikh Khatri, 5'-9", 37, Commercial Pilot, International Airlines near Dubai. +9182890-05656.
NRI
CL22062301
Match for Canadian Citizen, well settled Hindu Arora boy, 5'-7", Nov. 1994 born working as Sr. Financial Analyst in MNC (Oakville, ON). Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp only 94172-16105.
NRI
CL22062406
Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh boy, 5'-10",1993 born,MBA, Australia citizen, Own business.Well settled family at Kharar. Contact: 97808-19004.
NRI
CL22062651
Punjabi Sikh 85 born, B.Tech., vegetarian boy, working as Software Engineer in MNC Canada. Looking for bride preferably having work permit/ student visa/ PR Canada. Elder brother Physiotherapist, married. Message full particulars to contact: +91-98760-04959.
NRI
CL22062749
SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32, 6', Manager in Govt. sector. WhatsApp: # 41631-78250.
NRI
CL22062845
Canadian PR Tonk-kashatriya Gursikh boy, 27, 5'-11". Canadian settled/study base preferred. 62806-79707 (whatsapp).
NRI
CL22063057
UK based Jat Sikh Athwal family seeks suitable match for their UK born, Graduate, Government employed son, 6' plus tall, clean shaven, non-drinker. Preferred girl from Jat Sikh family, above 5'-4", tall, attractive, educated & respectful of Sikh culture/ values. Please send bio-data, photo, family details at +91-98772-14584 or sandhuarminder60@gmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22063114
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput Jalandhar based handsome boy, 30, 5'-7", B.Tech, Asstt. Professor. Contact: 9988850249.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22062729
Ramgarhia boy, 29, 5'-10", Canada PR, B.Tech, self employed. Seeks beautiful, work permit/PR girl. 9464338938.
SAINI
CL22062162
Sikh handsome only son Nov.1983, 5'-9", B.Tech. MBA (Finance), self employed, own kothi Mohali, industrial building landed property. Seeking tall beautiful girl upper caste welcome. 99152-81836, 86997-24663.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22062640
SM4 Ramdasia Sikh boy, 6’, Dec 1991, B.tech, MBA (Marketing) working MNC Mumbai, 26 LPA. 98146-85673, 99145-20673.
SIKH ARORA
CL22062292
Suitable match for Sikh Arora boy, August 1993 born Accountant. Girl from Canada Australia India preferred. Boy in Australia. 70870-92980.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22061849
Khatri Sikh handsome intelligent 1988/6', MBA, Assistant Manager, 75000/- P.M., Chandigarh. 80540-32004.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22062534
Beautiful, Well Qualified match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora handsome boy Sept. 1992/ 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, Team Lead (IT) MNC Chandigarh (20 LPA). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22062021
SM4 5'-10" Lubana handsome boy,1989, non manglik, B.Com, PGDFM. Working as a Gold Loan Officer in Axis Bank. Job and family based in Patiala. Caste no bar. Call or Whatsapp +91 96466 00659, +17782319810.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22062120
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22062388
Suitable qualified match for Tonk Kashatriya Scale-1 officer in SBI, 5'-6", 26 Sept. 1994, 87080-29784, 98963-56487.
