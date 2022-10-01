Brides Wanted

JAT SIKH
CL22066208
Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.
AGGARWAL
CL22066366
Working/non working match for 5'6" aggarwal 88 born boy post graduate Govt. gazetted officer chandigarh permanent job.UC no bar. Watsapp 9780743606
AGGARWAL
CL22066948
Suitable match for Garg boy, MBA, PU., 1990 born, 6", Non-Manglik, Business, Residence Chandigarh. Whatsapp 94180-52126. Upper caste welcome.
AGGARWAL
CL22066964
Smart, handsome, tall, wealthy, intelligent, professionally qualified, competent, never married boy from high status family seeks beautiful, charming, educated, cultured bride preferably between 34-40 years age. soulmate4949@gmail.com
AGGARWAL
CL22068104
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9501129234
BRAHMIN
CL22066065
Himachali Brahmin boy from Kangra, born 22 June 1992, 5:37 am, (HP), 5'-8", Pb. Govt. job, residing Chandigarh. Preferred Himachali girl govt job in Tricity. Contact 98149-75363.
BRAHMIN
CL22066098
Saraswat Brahmin boy 29.08.1996, 5'-10", M.Tech. Employed in multinational company at Bangalore. Package 14.50 lac. Bangalore settled B.Tech/ M.Tech (CSE/ ECE) engineer girl preferred. Upper caste welcome. 89011-92316, 94788-24754.
BRAHMIN
CL22066158
Manglik/ Non-Manglik match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 6'-2" tall, handsome well settled, Sept. 84 born in Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp biodata and Pic. 79860-35014.
BRAHMIN
CL22066660
Brahmin boy regular JE in Punjab Govt., M.Tech.30, father retired Officer. Own house Mohali & Himachal. Employed girl preferred. 99889-98295.
BRAHMIN
CL22066685
Suitable match for a Manglik Brahmin, Height 5?-10??, 1985 Born, MBA, B.Tech. Runs a successful business. Seeking a well-educated girl. Whatsapp only +91 9256988204.
BRAHMIN
CL22066841
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From high status Chandigarh based family. Upper cast welcome. Contact after 3 pm. 98788-21244, 98156-52146.
BRAHMIN
CL22067019
Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian slim boy, 6'-0", 17.09.1989, 2.27 pm, Jalandhar, Software Engineer Gurgaon, 25 plus LPA. Upper caste welcome. Call/whatsapp: 9815719560.
BRAHMIN
CL22067123
Saraswat Brahmin boy 23.02.1986, 07:15 PM, Jalandhar, 5’-6”, regular Assistant Professor Ludhiana. Contact after kundli match. 98887-78292.
BRAHMIN
CL22067206
Chandigarh based Brahmin boy teetotaller, B.Tech., Dec. 1992 born, 5'-11", working in MNC, Mohali. Preferred IT professional girl in Ticity. Contact 90410-49128.
BRAHMIN
CL22067262
Gaur Brahmin 07.02.1991, 08:50 pm, 5'-7", B.Sc. (IT), MCA, Punjab Govt. service Chandigarh. Prefer Govt employee. Caste no bar. 99152-88731.
BRAHMIN
CL22067528
Match for athletically handsome convent educated Canadian PR, B.Tech. Hons (CS), 24/6', IT professional Canadian government. Chandigarh settled working parents. Good properties. Brother pursuing BBA. Boy in India till October end. jyotimom2302@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22067592
Brahmin, January 1994, 6’, M.S., permanent resident Canada, working presently in India, required Canadian resident, 5’-6”, M.S., working. 99140-52052.
BRAHMIN
CL22068093
Suitable match for Manglik Brahmin Graduate boy 22-07-1990, 10:57 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Pharma Company Area Manager 65000/- PM. Seeks beautiful minimum 5'-4" girl. 9988097241.
BRAHMIN
CL22068435
Suitable match for Punjabi Bhardwaj Brahmin smart boy 26/ 5'-8'', working in Italy. Mobile 80541-76842, 89686-28450.
DIVORCEE
CL22066990
Jatt Sikh landlord family (upper middle class), seeks tall, well educated match for our son 89 born, 6'-2", divorcee (short marriage), PR Canada. Ph. 99888-60327.
DIVORCEE
CL22067440
Match for handsome Australian Citizen Brahmin boy, 1986 born, 6' tall, Professional career in youth services in reputed college. Issueless divorcee after 5 months. Currently in India. Chandigarh based affluent family. Upper Caste no bar. 98724-40438.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22066866
Professionally qualified match for Engineer single child handsome boy, 29 Years, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-6", 18 LPA, Manager in top MNC, Bangalore. Mother Gupta/Father Yadav. Caste no bar. Contact 62836-24998.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22067061
Wanted MD/MS match (Gynae, Radio, Derma) for a Saraswat Brahmin boy 6 ft tall, 95 born, MS Orthopedics family of doctors, own hospital (Pb.) Ph: 9814066944. Email: find1912@gmail.com
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22067308
Suitable match for 5'4'' 38 yr Khatri boy from Amritsar based educated family, Chemical Engineer with good salary at HPCL Refinary Bathinda. Issueless, Divorced after brief marriage. M 9815272762 vivektalwar2@gmail.com
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22067769
Match for 92 born, 6 ft, Sikh (Cutsurd) Tonkkshatriya boy, working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services, UK. A Doctor/ Dentist who is already in UK or in the process of UK exams preferred. Religion no bar. WhatsApp: 98036-15047.
JAT SIKH
CL22061739
Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22066052
Seeking beautiful match below 35yrs for smart Jatsikh Canadian Citizen 41/5'11 BE/MBA Senior Mgr excellent salary above 200k, WA +919818909579
JAT SIKH
CL22066170
Suitable Match for Jatt Sikh boy 28/5'-10" B.Tech (Mechanical), Engineer at Gurgaon, 6 Lac annum package. No demands. Contact 99152-54534, 94630-67039, lakhikular19@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22067229
UK well-settled, educated, Jat Sikh parents seek match for their turban wearing son born Nov 1991, 6'-2", UK born, B.Sc Economics (LSE) Chartered Accountant. Works as an Economist in Oil Industry. Loves reading, travelling, sports. Family resides in London. Seeking Jat Sikh professionally qualified girl. Preferably UK raised, age 27 - 30. Please respond with recent pictures and bio data first to E-mail: SinghG015@outlook.com or WhatsApp +447920485941. Please make phone call only after sending biodata accompanying recent photograph.
JAT SIKH
CL22067413
Suitable match for Jat boy 45/ 5'-9", MBA, Unmarried, Turbaned, Pure Vaishnu. Divorcee consider. 82647-16472 (Faridkot)
JAT SIKH
CL22067517
Seeking bride with family values and good family background from US/Canada for US citizen, 37, Jatt Sikh, well educated, shortly divorced, issue-less. Cell / Whats app: 562-541-3856
JAT SIKH
CL22067766
Professionally qualified match for Australian citizen Jat Sikh boy working as CA, 36/ 5'-10". Please respond with pics and biodata. Email: matrimel3@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22068165
Professionally qualified match for handsome Jatt Sikh boy 27, 5’-11”, teetotaller, convent educated, B.Tech. from IIT M.Tech. from prestigious United States University now on H1B Visa employed in Multi National Company in United States from well settled, urbanised family. Please send full details- sastmsn1995@gmail.com
KAMBOJ
CL22061427
M.Sc. Mathematics, B.Ed., 1991, 5'-9", Private teacher + Tuition centre. Upper caste no bar. 8437781675.
KAMBOJ
CL22066950
Professionally qualified match for handsome Kamboj Sikh boy, 5'-10", Dec. 1993, BA, LL.B. Settled in UK on Skilled work permit, working as Site Manager in English construction company. Family well settled in Jalandhar. Contact No: 9417065236, UK 0044-7877328062.
KHATRI
CL22065795
Suitable qualified match for handsome Khatri Sood boy 28.Aug.1989, 07:46 pm, Ludhiana born, 5'-8", Own settled business (Ambala). Good income. Contact 98964-30444, 98020-05444.
KHATRI
CL22067030
Match for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-8",29.04.1994, 07:44 am, Mohali, BCA, Graduate, own business, handsome income. Seeking beautiful girl having family values. Tricity preferred. 98728-56687.
KHATRI
CL22067565
Match for Khatri boy 1989 born, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, working in Pharma Industry. Own house in Chandigarh. Working girl, Tricity preferred. Contact 99145-73973, 98145-89376.
KHATRI
CL22068112
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 15 lakh p.a. 98883-58305.
KHATRI
CL22068485
Compatible match for handsome Punjabi Khatri 5'-11", June 30, 1994, 11:42 am (Barnala), B.Tech working with MNC Chandigarh. Father Businessman. Mobile: 94176-38870, Email: dipanshu007anand@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22061796
Suitable qualified match for Punjabi Chhabra boy 31/ 5'-8", B.Com. (H), CA, EPBF (HMA), EPGM (IIMC), Manager, TCS, above 21.0 Lakh per annum. Caste no bar, willing to immigrate in case of opportunity, Email: optimisticakhil20@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22066092
Employed qualified match for businessman Khatri boy 26.08.92, 03:30 pm, Ambala 5'-10", Graduate. Contact 98557-08799.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22066299
Wanted beautiful Hindu Khatri/Arora girl for well settled Manglik boy (only son), 6 feet businessman, 35 years. Working/foreign settled preferred. 9876950966.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22067276
Wanted qualified employed girl for handsome Khatri boy, Chartered Accountant, doing own practice, 5'-10", 16.5.1994, 7.20 am, Jalandhar. Radhasoami/teetotaller family preferred. Caste no bar. 8146603690, 9465238235.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22067915
Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Non Vegetarian Gurgaon working boy, 5'-11", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh. Working girl preferred. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22068376
Tricity employed compatible match for Arora boy 5'-8", 29.04.1993, 11:40 pm, Chandigarh, B.Com (Hons), MBE, Asstt. Manager, Scale-II Govt. PSU Insurance at Chandigarh. Income 10-15 LPA. Residence, Mohali & Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 98886-11032. arorasatpal61@gmail.com
MISC.
CL22067920
Nai Sikh boy, 1993, 5'-7", BE MBA working as Sr. Analyst. Family settled Mohali. Looking for beautiful well educated working Punjabi girl. 90417-42564.
NRI
CL22064134
Canadian citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 32, 5'-11", MBA FMS, vegetarian, non-drinker, non-somker, analyst Canada Bank, Ontario, CAD 85,000. High status, upper caste families. Only WhatsApp pictures and profile 94178-62453. Agents excuse.
NRI
CL22066427
Goyal boy 16.1.90, 5:05 pm Chandigarh, 5'-8", BE & MBA, working in MNC, settled in UK. Short time divorcee. Unmarried girl preferred, no dowry. Boy in India for short time. Contact 98148-47453.
NRI
CL22066437
Suitable match for Canada based PR Sikh Ramgarhia slim, smart, clean shaven boy Nov 1988 born, 5’-11”, well settled Union job. Boy in India for short time. Contact 98887-83705.
NRI
CL22066459
Match for Canadian Brahmin boy, 32, 5'-10", vegetarian, Doctor of Pharmacy, preference to girl in Canada or with visa for Canada. sharmashadi@hotmail.com
NRI
CL22066502
Match for very handsome M.I.T. Minhas Rajput boy, 1988/5'-10", Australian Citizen, living Sydney with handsome package in Amazon. Coming next month. Parents retired govt. employee. Sister Australian Citizen. Whatsapp: 99143-95311.
NRI
CL22066511
Suitable match for Canada PR handsome Arora boy, 4.12.1992, 11:05 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-9", B.Tech Hons CS. Mobile: 9653329988.
NRI
CL22066545
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8''. Eye Physician, finishing Fellowship soon. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037 sharmadesk22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22066690
Seeking beautiful professionally qualified, Canadian PR/ visa holder match for PG civil Engineer handsome Sikh Khatri vegetarian non-drinker Canadian PR 95 born boy 5?10? working as Project Coordinator in Ontario. Well settled family from punjab .Hindu khatri/Arora also welcome. WhatsApp only- +919915785622. Bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22066696
Seeking Educated Beautiful Girl for Smart Turbaned Sikh Boy, MS(CS), Manager USA(H1B), Salary USD200K, 46 (Looks 35), 5'-3", Canadian Citizen, Divorcee, Teetotaller, Excellent Mohali Based Family. Whatsapp/Call: 9720008476, 7973803276
NRI
CL22066701
SM4, Jat Sikh Doctor boy, 1988 born, 6'. Working as Physician at USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 88476-37451, 78145-10891, e-mail: mvirkldh@gmail.com
NRI
CL22066752
Status, qualified, beautiful match for handsome, Sikh Khatri, 5'-9", 37. Never married. Commercial Pilot, International Airlines near Dubai. +9182890-05656.
NRI
CL22066843
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Grewal boy, vegetarian, 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Dual Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France & IIM Ahmedabad. Job in MNC Geneva Switzerland, $ 1,80,000 yearly. Father contractor in Indian Embassy Paris. Mother home maker. Younger brother job in Paris. Girl with similar qualification and settled in Europe/Canada preferred. Mother in India for three weeks. Please contact Paris: +33751380936, Mobile +0033758277728, India 7087174412 e-mail: basingh@wanadoo.fr
NRI
CL22067122
Suitable match for Hindu Arora Non-Manglik MCA PR Canada, 08.05.89, 1:58 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-7", working IT, handsome package, own house in Calgary. Preferred Calgary or can move to Calgary. Early marriage. 98141-21229.
NRI
CL22067184
Wanted educated, beautiful match for smart, handsome Aggarwal boy 33/5'-8", B.Tech., MS USA working as Senior Software Engineer with Microsoft Washington, package 2.5 crores p.a. Contact: 95016-41800.
NRI
CL22067201
Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:30 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business (Ottawa). 95019-31235
NRI
CL22067294
Match for Canada Permanent Resident, B.Tech (CSE) Post Graduate, Garg boy, 5'-10", 15.08.1995, 1:52 am, Chandigarh. Working in Software Company Ontario Canada. 99886-77497.
NRI
CL22067416
SM from India/ Canada for Lubana cutsurd Canadian Citizen handsome boy, 89 born, 5'-11", Senior Software Engineer, own house. Upper caste welcome. Boy visiting India. 97814-14666, 0014389797065.
NRI
CL22067883
Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: ranjitcoburg@gmail.com
NRI
CL22067996
Looking for Australian settled girl willing to relocate to Brisbane for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri boy Mechanical Engineer, well settled in Brisbane, 5'-11", March 1990. Parents living in Chandigarh. Phone: 76965-25377.
NRI
CL22068020
SPM4 Canadian Citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. WhatsApp # 41631-78250.
NRI
CL22068287
Working girl in Canada (PR/WP) for B.Tech MBA Hindu Khatri Sept 86 born Manglik PR boy 6'-1". Working Toronto (MNC) . 80039-93707.
NRI
CL22068486
Alliance invited for Punjabi Khatri (Kapoor) vegetarian, 13 August 1994, 04:05 pm, Jalandhar born, 6', Double Graduate in Finance from Newzealand PR. Logistics Manager in reputed concern. Preference to Canadian girl. Contact 98774-64451.
NRI
CL22068575
Seeking tall, beautiful, homely, professionally qualified girl for American citizen clean-shaved, fair complexion Ramgharia Sikh boy, 5'-11", 1992 born, B.Tech degree, has well established business in the United States. Caste no bar. Serious inquiries with recent photos via E-mail: kas8878@gmail.com or Contact: 9041383739. No agents please.
NRI
CL22068578
Suitable match for SC handsome boy, 1987 born, 5'-8", Presently in Australia on work permit. Whole family settled in Australia. Caste no bar. Contact: 8837794924.
RAJPUT
CL22066088
Match for Mair Rajput boy B.Tech. (Civil), Data Entry Operator in Central Govt. Department on Contact basis. 2.10.1997/5'-6". Gotra Karwal, Gogna. 96461-09943.
RAJPUT
CL22067031
Match for Rajput Dadhwal boy, 28/6', Asstt. Manager Indian Bank. Two brothers only. Elder married Govt job. Father Retd. Asstt. Commandant. Contact 98144-35462.
RAJPUT
CL22068215
Match for Mair Rajput Sikh boy, 27 years/5'7"/B.Tech + MBA working Big4 MNC Gurgaon. Educated family. WhatsApp 9910575104
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22067879
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC with decent package at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. Contact: 96464-46293.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22068149
Seeking govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO in Punjab govt. at Chandigarh, residence Mohali. 76960-46906.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22068211
Ramgharia Clean-shaven boy MBA, 29, 5'-10", working MNC, Sister married, Parents Govt. retired, Upper caste no bar, Ambala. Whattsapp 98961-68943.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22068313
Ramgharia Sikh boy, 1992 , 6’-1”, B.E. Hons. (BITS Pilani), RBI Officer (Mohali based educated family). 73408-96631
SAINI
CL22066523
Saini Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech, MBA regular, Punjab Govt. service. Contact: 84270-83000
SAINI
CL22066871
Match for Ambala based Saini boy 5'-11", Dec-1998 born, BBA, Working reputed group NZ educated reputed family with urban rural property. Whattsapp 92552-98581.
SAINI
CL22066982
Professionally qualified working match for well settled boy 11.10.1994, 5'-10", B.Tech., Software Engineer in Infosys (Pune), Project Leader, belong to middle class family from Kurukshetra. Only younger brother PR in Canada. For queries 95308-96713, 79734-86972.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22066261
Required Canadian PR girl for Ravidasia, pure vegetarian, smart boy, born Nov. 90, 5'-8", B.Tech, working in Canada. Contact: 9876160539, 9872118267.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22066522
Suitable Canadian match for Canadian citizen Ad-dharmi (SC) boy, 5'-10", September 1988, B.Tech. Thapar University, PG Business Management from Canada. Permanent job in Insurance company. Whatsapp +919779920165, WhatsApp +919872454967.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22066937
Required professionally qualified beautiful match for SC Ad-dharmi Punjabi handsome boy, 28 yrs, 5'-10". Australia settled. B.Tech, MBA, Rs. 60 Lac Yearly. Send biodata, photo. E-mail: kumaro2002@yahoo.co.in 9419241245.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22067045
Suitable match for Valmiki/Mazabi boy, 1989, 5'-5", Private bank job. IELTS clear preferred. 9888451890.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22067104
Suitable vegetarian match for SC (Ramdasia) Manglik boy 27.9.88, 5:15 am, 5'-7", Manager RBI Direct (Gr-B Officer), Package 22 Lakh approx. Prospectus of higher position in the bank. Seeks well placed in Bank/Central Govt/ MNC. Brother settled abroad. Parents retd Chandigarh. No bar. Contact 80549-91767.
SIKH
CL22067593
Nai Sikh Canada PR Handsome boy 1993/ 6', Telecom Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9855264620, 9465134808
SIKH
CL22068077
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh unmarried, 40+, 5'-11", only son, having good property and own business & farming. Caste no bar. E-mail: punjabfarms13@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22068576
Lubana Sikh brothers 1997/ 5'-11", 1998/ 5'-10", Canada PR, requires educated, beautiful girl for both, Marriage bureau excuse. 97795-00074, 83609-54404.
SIKH ARORA
CL22068050
Suitable match for Arora Sikh boy (cutsurd) July 1991, 6 feet, M.Com & Ph.D (Finance), presently working as Asstt. Professor (regular post) at Mohali. Preferably in job. Contact No. 97792-82382.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22068030
Army officer, 6'-1", never married, 28. Dec. 1982, Army Officer's son. Requires educated slim match from decent similar status family Defence/Civil/businessman. Upper caste no bar. Ph: 9530633499.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22066686
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22066402
SM4 TONKASHTRY BOY WELL SETTLED GERMANY 1992 5'8'' M TECH HAVE GOOD JOB AS ENGINEER IN GERMANY CASTE NO BAR9417223634-9646823634
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22066989
Match for Hindu Tonk-kashtriya smart boy, 5'-10", Dec. 1994, Software Engineer in Canada PR. Caste no bar. Currently in India for three weeks. 9914653238.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22067155
Canadian PR, Tonk-Kashatriya Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-5". Govt. job. Family well settled in Canada. Required educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: +17785474727, +16043007691
