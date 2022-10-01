Brides Wanted

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.

AGGARWAL

Working/non working match for 5'6" aggarwal 88 born boy post graduate Govt. gazetted officer chandigarh permanent job.UC no bar. Watsapp 9780743606

AGGARWAL

Suitable match for Garg boy, MBA, PU., 1990 born, 6", Non-Manglik, Business, Residence Chandigarh. Whatsapp 94180-52126. Upper caste welcome.

AGGARWAL

Smart, handsome, tall, wealthy, intelligent, professionally qualified, competent, never married boy from high status family seeks beautiful, charming, educated, cultured bride preferably between 34-40 years age. soulmate4949@gmail.com

AGGARWAL

Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9501129234

BRAHMIN

Himachali Brahmin boy from Kangra, born 22 June 1992, 5:37 am, (HP), 5'-8", Pb. Govt. job, residing Chandigarh. Preferred Himachali girl govt job in Tricity. Contact 98149-75363.

BRAHMIN

Saraswat Brahmin boy 29.08.1996, 5'-10", M.Tech. Employed in multinational company at Bangalore. Package 14.50 lac. Bangalore settled B.Tech/ M.Tech (CSE/ ECE) engineer girl preferred. Upper caste welcome. 89011-92316, 94788-24754.

BRAHMIN

Manglik/ Non-Manglik match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 6'-2" tall, handsome well settled, Sept. 84 born in Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp biodata and Pic. 79860-35014.

BRAHMIN

Brahmin boy regular JE in Punjab Govt., M.Tech.30, father retired Officer. Own house Mohali & Himachal. Employed girl preferred. 99889-98295.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for a Manglik Brahmin, Height 5?-10??, 1985 Born, MBA, B.Tech. Runs a successful business. Seeking a well-educated girl. Whatsapp only +91 9256988204.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From high status Chandigarh based family. Upper cast welcome. Contact after 3 pm. 98788-21244, 98156-52146.

BRAHMIN

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian slim boy, 6'-0", 17.09.1989, 2.27 pm, Jalandhar, Software Engineer Gurgaon, 25 plus LPA. Upper caste welcome. Call/whatsapp: 9815719560.

BRAHMIN

Saraswat Brahmin boy 23.02.1986, 07:15 PM, Jalandhar, 5’-6”, regular Assistant Professor Ludhiana. Contact after kundli match. 98887-78292.

BRAHMIN

Chandigarh based Brahmin boy teetotaller, B.Tech., Dec. 1992 born, 5'-11", working in MNC, Mohali. Preferred IT professional girl in Ticity. Contact 90410-49128.

BRAHMIN

Gaur Brahmin 07.02.1991, 08:50 pm, 5'-7", B.Sc. (IT), MCA, Punjab Govt. service Chandigarh. Prefer Govt employee. Caste no bar. 99152-88731.

BRAHMIN

Match for athletically handsome convent educated Canadian PR, B.Tech. Hons (CS), 24/6', IT professional Canadian government. Chandigarh settled working parents. Good properties. Brother pursuing BBA. Boy in India till October end. jyotimom2302@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

Brahmin, January 1994, 6’, M.S., permanent resident Canada, working presently in India, required Canadian resident, 5’-6”, M.S., working. 99140-52052.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Manglik Brahmin Graduate boy 22-07-1990, 10:57 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Pharma Company Area Manager 65000/- PM. Seeks beautiful minimum 5'-4" girl. 9988097241.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Punjabi Bhardwaj Brahmin smart boy 26/ 5'-8'', working in Italy. Mobile 80541-76842, 89686-28450.

DIVORCEE

Jatt Sikh landlord family (upper middle class), seeks tall, well educated match for our son 89 born, 6'-2", divorcee (short marriage), PR Canada. Ph. 99888-60327.

DIVORCEE

Match for handsome Australian Citizen Brahmin boy, 1986 born, 6' tall, Professional career in youth services in reputed college. Issueless divorcee after 5 months. Currently in India. Chandigarh based affluent family. Upper Caste no bar. 98724-40438.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

Professionally qualified match for Engineer single child handsome boy, 29 Years, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-6", 18 LPA, Manager in top MNC, Bangalore. Mother Gupta/Father Yadav. Caste no bar. Contact 62836-24998.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

Wanted MD/MS match (Gynae, Radio, Derma) for a Saraswat Brahmin boy 6 ft tall, 95 born, MS Orthopedics family of doctors, own hospital (Pb.) Ph: 9814066944. Email: find1912@gmail.com

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

Suitable match for 5'4'' 38 yr Khatri boy from Amritsar based educated family, Chemical Engineer with good salary at HPCL Refinary Bathinda. Issueless, Divorced after brief marriage. M 9815272762 vivektalwar2@gmail.com

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

Match for 92 born, 6 ft, Sikh (Cutsurd) Tonkkshatriya boy, working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services, UK. A Doctor/ Dentist who is already in UK or in the process of UK exams preferred. Religion no bar. WhatsApp: 98036-15047.

JAT SIKH

Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

Seeking beautiful match below 35yrs for smart Jatsikh Canadian Citizen 41/5'11 BE/MBA Senior Mgr excellent salary above 200k, WA +919818909579

JAT SIKH

Suitable Match for Jatt Sikh boy 28/5'-10" B.Tech (Mechanical), Engineer at Gurgaon, 6 Lac annum package. No demands. Contact 99152-54534, 94630-67039, lakhikular19@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

UK well-settled, educated, Jat Sikh parents seek match for their turban wearing son born Nov 1991, 6'-2", UK born, B.Sc Economics (LSE) Chartered Accountant. Works as an Economist in Oil Industry. Loves reading, travelling, sports. Family resides in London. Seeking Jat Sikh professionally qualified girl. Preferably UK raised, age 27 - 30. Please respond with recent pictures and bio data first to E-mail: SinghG015@outlook.com or WhatsApp +447920485941. Please make phone call only after sending biodata accompanying recent photograph.

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Jat boy 45/ 5'-9", MBA, Unmarried, Turbaned, Pure Vaishnu. Divorcee consider. 82647-16472 (Faridkot)

JAT SIKH

Seeking bride with family values and good family background from US/Canada for US citizen, 37, Jatt Sikh, well educated, shortly divorced, issue-less. Cell / Whats app: 562-541-3856

JAT SIKH

Professionally qualified match for Australian citizen Jat Sikh boy working as CA, 36/ 5'-10". Please respond with pics and biodata. Email: matrimel3@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Professionally qualified match for handsome Jatt Sikh boy 27, 5’-11”, teetotaller, convent educated, B.Tech. from IIT M.Tech. from prestigious United States University now on H1B Visa employed in Multi National Company in United States from well settled, urbanised family. Please send full details- sastmsn1995@gmail.com

KAMBOJ

M.Sc. Mathematics, B.Ed., 1991, 5'-9", Private teacher + Tuition centre. Upper caste no bar. 8437781675.

KAMBOJ

Professionally qualified match for handsome Kamboj Sikh boy, 5'-10", Dec. 1993, BA, LL.B. Settled in UK on Skilled work permit, working as Site Manager in English construction company. Family well settled in Jalandhar. Contact No: 9417065236, UK 0044-7877328062.

KHATRI

Suitable qualified match for handsome Khatri Sood boy 28.Aug.1989, 07:46 pm, Ludhiana born, 5'-8", Own settled business (Ambala). Good income. Contact 98964-30444, 98020-05444.

KHATRI

Match for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-8",29.04.1994, 07:44 am, Mohali, BCA, Graduate, own business, handsome income. Seeking beautiful girl having family values. Tricity preferred. 98728-56687.

KHATRI

Match for Khatri boy 1989 born, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, working in Pharma Industry. Own house in Chandigarh. Working girl, Tricity preferred. Contact 99145-73973, 98145-89376.

KHATRI

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 15 lakh p.a. 98883-58305.

KHATRI

Compatible match for handsome Punjabi Khatri 5'-11", June 30, 1994, 11:42 am (Barnala), B.Tech working with MNC Chandigarh. Father Businessman. Mobile: 94176-38870, Email: dipanshu007anand@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

Suitable qualified match for Punjabi Chhabra boy 31/ 5'-8", B.Com. (H), CA, EPBF (HMA), EPGM (IIMC), Manager, TCS, above 21.0 Lakh per annum. Caste no bar, willing to immigrate in case of opportunity, Email: optimisticakhil20@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

Employed qualified match for businessman Khatri boy 26.08.92, 03:30 pm, Ambala 5'-10", Graduate. Contact 98557-08799.

KHATRI/ARORA

Wanted beautiful Hindu Khatri/Arora girl for well settled Manglik boy (only son), 6 feet businessman, 35 years. Working/foreign settled preferred. 9876950966.

KHATRI/ARORA

Wanted qualified employed girl for handsome Khatri boy, Chartered Accountant, doing own practice, 5'-10", 16.5.1994, 7.20 am, Jalandhar. Radhasoami/teetotaller family preferred. Caste no bar. 8146603690, 9465238235.

KHATRI/ARORA

Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Non Vegetarian Gurgaon working boy, 5'-11", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh. Working girl preferred. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.

KHATRI/ARORA

Tricity employed compatible match for Arora boy 5'-8", 29.04.1993, 11:40 pm, Chandigarh, B.Com (Hons), MBE, Asstt. Manager, Scale-II Govt. PSU Insurance at Chandigarh. Income 10-15 LPA. Residence, Mohali & Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 98886-11032. arorasatpal61@gmail.com

MISC.

Nai Sikh boy, 1993, 5'-7", BE MBA working as Sr. Analyst. Family settled Mohali. Looking for beautiful well educated working Punjabi girl. 90417-42564.

NRI

Canadian citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 32, 5'-11", MBA FMS, vegetarian, non-drinker, non-somker, analyst Canada Bank, Ontario, CAD 85,000. High status, upper caste families. Only WhatsApp pictures and profile 94178-62453. Agents excuse.

NRI

Goyal boy 16.1.90, 5:05 pm Chandigarh, 5'-8", BE & MBA, working in MNC, settled in UK. Short time divorcee. Unmarried girl preferred, no dowry. Boy in India for short time. Contact 98148-47453.

NRI

Suitable match for Canada based PR Sikh Ramgarhia slim, smart, clean shaven boy Nov 1988 born, 5’-11”, well settled Union job. Boy in India for short time. Contact 98887-83705.

NRI

Match for Canadian Brahmin boy, 32, 5'-10", vegetarian, Doctor of Pharmacy, preference to girl in Canada or with visa for Canada. sharmashadi@hotmail.com

NRI

Match for very handsome M.I.T. Minhas Rajput boy, 1988/5'-10", Australian Citizen, living Sydney with handsome package in Amazon. Coming next month. Parents retired govt. employee. Sister Australian Citizen. Whatsapp: 99143-95311.

NRI

Suitable match for Canada PR handsome Arora boy, 4.12.1992, 11:05 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-9", B.Tech Hons CS. Mobile: 9653329988.

NRI

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8''. Eye Physician, finishing Fellowship soon. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037 sharmadesk22@gmail.com

NRI

Seeking beautiful professionally qualified, Canadian PR/ visa holder match for PG civil Engineer handsome Sikh Khatri vegetarian non-drinker Canadian PR 95 born boy 5?10? working as Project Coordinator in Ontario. Well settled family from punjab .Hindu khatri/Arora also welcome. WhatsApp only- +919915785622. Bureau excuse.

NRI

Seeking Educated Beautiful Girl for Smart Turbaned Sikh Boy, MS(CS), Manager USA(H1B), Salary USD200K, 46 (Looks 35), 5'-3", Canadian Citizen, Divorcee, Teetotaller, Excellent Mohali Based Family. Whatsapp/Call: 9720008476, 7973803276

NRI

SM4, Jat Sikh Doctor boy, 1988 born, 6'. Working as Physician at USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 88476-37451, 78145-10891, e-mail: mvirkldh@gmail.com

NRI

Status, qualified, beautiful match for handsome, Sikh Khatri, 5'-9", 37. Never married. Commercial Pilot, International Airlines near Dubai. +9182890-05656.

NRI

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Grewal boy, vegetarian, 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Dual Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France & IIM Ahmedabad. Job in MNC Geneva Switzerland, $ 1,80,000 yearly. Father contractor in Indian Embassy Paris. Mother home maker. Younger brother job in Paris. Girl with similar qualification and settled in Europe/Canada preferred. Mother in India for three weeks. Please contact Paris: +33751380936, Mobile +0033758277728, India 7087174412 e-mail: basingh@wanadoo.fr

NRI

Suitable match for Hindu Arora Non-Manglik MCA PR Canada, 08.05.89, 1:58 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-7", working IT, handsome package, own house in Calgary. Preferred Calgary or can move to Calgary. Early marriage. 98141-21229.

NRI

Wanted educated, beautiful match for smart, handsome Aggarwal boy 33/5'-8", B.Tech., MS USA working as Senior Software Engineer with Microsoft Washington, package 2.5 crores p.a. Contact: 95016-41800.

NRI

Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:30 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business (Ottawa). 95019-31235

NRI

Match for Canada Permanent Resident, B.Tech (CSE) Post Graduate, Garg boy, 5'-10", 15.08.1995, 1:52 am, Chandigarh. Working in Software Company Ontario Canada. 99886-77497.

NRI

SM from India/ Canada for Lubana cutsurd Canadian Citizen handsome boy, 89 born, 5'-11", Senior Software Engineer, own house. Upper caste welcome. Boy visiting India. 97814-14666, 0014389797065.

NRI

Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: ranjitcoburg@gmail.com

NRI

Looking for Australian settled girl willing to relocate to Brisbane for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri boy Mechanical Engineer, well settled in Brisbane, 5'-11", March 1990. Parents living in Chandigarh. Phone: 76965-25377.

NRI

SPM4 Canadian Citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. WhatsApp # 41631-78250.

NRI

Working girl in Canada (PR/WP) for B.Tech MBA Hindu Khatri Sept 86 born Manglik PR boy 6'-1". Working Toronto (MNC) . 80039-93707.

NRI

Alliance invited for Punjabi Khatri (Kapoor) vegetarian, 13 August 1994, 04:05 pm, Jalandhar born, 6', Double Graduate in Finance from Newzealand PR. Logistics Manager in reputed concern. Preference to Canadian girl. Contact 98774-64451.

NRI

Seeking tall, beautiful, homely, professionally qualified girl for American citizen clean-shaved, fair complexion Ramgharia Sikh boy, 5'-11", 1992 born, B.Tech degree, has well established business in the United States. Caste no bar. Serious inquiries with recent photos via E-mail: kas8878@gmail.com or Contact: 9041383739. No agents please.

NRI

Suitable match for SC handsome boy, 1987 born, 5'-8", Presently in Australia on work permit. Whole family settled in Australia. Caste no bar. Contact: 8837794924.

RAJPUT

Match for Mair Rajput boy B.Tech. (Civil), Data Entry Operator in Central Govt. Department on Contact basis. 2.10.1997/5'-6". Gotra Karwal, Gogna. 96461-09943.

RAJPUT

Match for Rajput Dadhwal boy, 28/6', Asstt. Manager Indian Bank. Two brothers only. Elder married Govt job. Father Retd. Asstt. Commandant. Contact 98144-35462.

RAJPUT

Match for Mair Rajput Sikh boy, 27 years/5'7"/B.Tech + MBA working Big4 MNC Gurgaon. Educated family. WhatsApp 9910575104

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC with decent package at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. Contact: 96464-46293.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Seeking govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO in Punjab govt. at Chandigarh, residence Mohali. 76960-46906.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Ramgharia Clean-shaven boy MBA, 29, 5'-10", working MNC, Sister married, Parents Govt. retired, Upper caste no bar, Ambala. Whattsapp 98961-68943.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Ramgharia Sikh boy, 1992 , 6’-1”, B.E. Hons. (BITS Pilani), RBI Officer (Mohali based educated family). 73408-96631

SAINI

Saini Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech, MBA regular, Punjab Govt. service. Contact: 84270-83000

SAINI

Match for Ambala based Saini boy 5'-11", Dec-1998 born, BBA, Working reputed group NZ educated reputed family with urban rural property. Whattsapp 92552-98581.

SAINI

Professionally qualified working match for well settled boy 11.10.1994, 5'-10", B.Tech., Software Engineer in Infosys (Pune), Project Leader, belong to middle class family from Kurukshetra. Only younger brother PR in Canada. For queries 95308-96713, 79734-86972.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Required Canadian PR girl for Ravidasia, pure vegetarian, smart boy, born Nov. 90, 5'-8", B.Tech, working in Canada. Contact: 9876160539, 9872118267.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable Canadian match for Canadian citizen Ad-dharmi (SC) boy, 5'-10", September 1988, B.Tech. Thapar University, PG Business Management from Canada. Permanent job in Insurance company. Whatsapp +919779920165, WhatsApp +919872454967.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Required professionally qualified beautiful match for SC Ad-dharmi Punjabi handsome boy, 28 yrs, 5'-10". Australia settled. B.Tech, MBA, Rs. 60 Lac Yearly. Send biodata, photo. E-mail: kumaro2002@yahoo.co.in 9419241245.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Valmiki/Mazabi boy, 1989, 5'-5", Private bank job. IELTS clear preferred. 9888451890.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable vegetarian match for SC (Ramdasia) Manglik boy 27.9.88, 5:15 am, 5'-7", Manager RBI Direct (Gr-B Officer), Package 22 Lakh approx. Prospectus of higher position in the bank. Seeks well placed in Bank/Central Govt/ MNC. Brother settled abroad. Parents retd Chandigarh. No bar. Contact 80549-91767.

SIKH

Nai Sikh Canada PR Handsome boy 1993/ 6', Telecom Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9855264620, 9465134808

SIKH

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh unmarried, 40+, 5'-11", only son, having good property and own business & farming. Caste no bar. E-mail: punjabfarms13@gmail.com

SIKH

Lubana Sikh brothers 1997/ 5'-11", 1998/ 5'-10", Canada PR, requires educated, beautiful girl for both, Marriage bureau excuse. 97795-00074, 83609-54404.

SIKH ARORA

Suitable match for Arora Sikh boy (cutsurd) July 1991, 6 feet, M.Com & Ph.D (Finance), presently working as Asstt. Professor (regular post) at Mohali. Preferably in job. Contact No. 97792-82382.

SIKH KHATRI

Army officer, 6'-1", never married, 28. Dec. 1982, Army Officer's son. Requires educated slim match from decent similar status family Defence/Civil/businessman. Upper caste no bar. Ph: 9530633499.

SIKH LOBANA

canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

TONK-KASHATRIYA

SM4 TONKASHTRY BOY WELL SETTLED GERMANY 1992 5'8'' M TECH HAVE GOOD JOB AS ENGINEER IN GERMANY CASTE NO BAR9417223634-9646823634

TONK-KASHATRIYA

Match for Hindu Tonk-kashtriya smart boy, 5'-10", Dec. 1994, Software Engineer in Canada PR. Caste no bar. Currently in India for three weeks. 9914653238.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

Canadian PR, Tonk-Kashatriya Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-5". Govt. job. Family well settled in Canada. Required educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: +17785474727, +16043007691