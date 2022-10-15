Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22066366

Working/non working match for 5'6" aggarwal 88 born boy post graduate Govt. gazetted officer chandigarh permanent job.UC no bar. Watsapp 9780743606

AGGARWAL

CL22071745

Bansal boy, 18.05.1991, 03:40 am, Talwara, 5'-7", IT MNC Mohali, 19 Lac CTC. 99964-13696.

AGGARWAL

CL22071760

Looking for beautiful qualified girl for Khanna (Pb.) based handsome boy 5'-9", born Patiala, 22.09.94, 8.02 a.m. Income in 7 figures, well established business family. Marriage bureau excuse. M:- 98884-43838.

AGGARWAL

CL22071913

Garg 12.8.91, 9:45 pm, Nabha, 5'-11", B.Tech., job MNC, Gurgaon, 18 Lacs. Well settled family. 99887-35977.

AGGARWAL

CL22072723

Handsome aggarwal boy 1994 5'11" Tax professional settled in USA Excellent package Reputed Chandigarh family Seeking PQM 9815624720

BRAHMIN

CL22071637

Match for Punjabi Brahmin handsome, 5'-7", 22.4.1994, 9:37 am, B.Tech, M.Tech. (CSE), Australia PR boy, good earning. Required IT professional or highly qualified good looking girl. Preference Australia TR/PR. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9815791493.

BRAHMIN

CL22072154

New Zealand PR Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech., 5'-9", 12.10.1992, 11:05 a.m., Ludhiana. Coming Nov. 2022. 97813-80142, 98881-43005.

BRAHMIN

CL22072216

Bhardwaj handsome boy 5'-9", 1983 born, J & K Govt. working as Associates Professor seeks suitable match, preferably Central Govt. employee. Caste no bar in upper caste. Whatsapp/Call 70062-32237.

BRAHMIN

CL22072292

Una Himachal based Brahmin B.Tech., MBA vegetarian, only son, Businessman, Sept. 1996, fair, 6', own bungalow, settled in Panipat. Preferred Himachali well educated Brahmin girl. 92158-05191.

BRAHMIN

CL22072638

Well educated match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), working with MNC as Software Developer, teetotaller, 01 June 1988, 06.30 am, Jalandhar Cantt. Father retired Government employee. Contact: 83605-37886 WhatsApp 81463-04350.

BRAHMIN

CL22072743

Brahmin boy 31.7.90, 5:30 pm, Amritsar, 5'-10", CSE, working in USA on H1B visa. Preferred working girl in USA. Contact: 94632-54832.

DIVORCEE

CL22072491

Suitable match for Saini boy (Sikh Family), 1983 born, 5’-11”, Masters in Engineering. Australian Citizen, self employed. Issueless divorced, Caste no bar, Chandigarh based family, Boy Coming for visit next month. Contact 62841-45318.

JAT SIKH

CL22066208

Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.

JAT SIKH

CL22066704

SM4, Jat Sikh Doctor boy, 1988 born, 6'. Working as Physician at USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 88476-37451, 78145-10891, e-mail: mvirkldh@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22067229

UK well-settled, educated, Jat Sikh parents seek match for their turban wearing son born Nov 1991, 6'-2", UK born, B.Sc Economics (LSE) Chartered Accountant. Works as an Economist in Oil Industry. Loves reading, travelling, sports. Family resides in London. Seeking Jat Sikh professionally qualified girl. Preferably UK raised, age 27 - 30. Please respond with recent pictures and bio data first to E-mail: SinghG015@outlook.com or WhatsApp +447920485941. Please make phone call only after sending biodata accompanying recent photograph.

JAT SIKH

CL22069530

SM 4 Jat sikh boy 30, 5'11'', M.E., working in Public Sector as XEN,Whatsapp: 9307057962

JAT SIKH

CL22069537

PQM for Jat Sikh boy , 87 born, 6', non drinker, B Tech.+ MBA, working in IT. Share Biodata along with photographs .Email: vssk1097@gmail.com. WhatsApp : 9148421132. No calls please.

JAT SIKH

CL22069616

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known regional Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India in near future. WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22071638

US settled Jat Sikh family seeks suitable match for their handsome 1979/5’-11” Engineer son. Contact: +91-98148-33004

JAT SIKH

CL22071705

Respectable Jatsikh family seeks beautiful match below 35 years for only son Canadian citizen, Engineer/MBA Senior manager in Toronto, High salary WA +919818909579

JAT SIKH

CL22071928

Wanted Government/ Private job girl for Jat Sikh Government job boy, 36 years/5'-10". 90413-20822.

JAT SIKH

CL22072108

Suitable match for Newzealand Citizen handsome boy 15.08.1993/ 5'-5". Parents settled Ludhiana. One brother in Army and One sister married. Contact 91+ 95924-97055, Whatsapp +64 211582308.

JAT SIKH

CL22072121

Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh family seeks suitable match for their 31 year old, 6 ft. tall son. He's Canadian educated professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Lawyer or Engineer girl. In India in 2 weeks for marriage. +1 403 828 7973 or acheema8811@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22072281

Well qualified match for Jat-Sikh Sidhu cleanshaven Canada PR boy, 1993, 5'-9", BDS, (USA exam clear). Whatsapp call between 7 a.m., to 11 p.m., Canada time, 16479807081, +917340982123.

JAT SIKH

CL22072548

Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working IT Manager US company, well settled, US Green Card soon, Visiting India. WhatsApp : +1-6472695282

JAT SIKH

CL22072590

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Sandhu reputed family boy, 26, 6', B.Tech., now studying in Canada, wanted study visa or PR Canadian girl. Mobile: 99159-00811.

JAT SIKH

CL22072753

Professionally qualified match for Australian citizen Jat sikh boy working as CA, 36/ 5'-10". Please respond with pics and biodata. WhatsApp: +61435084643, Email: matrimel3@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22072876

Parents seeking bride from US / Canada for their US citizen, Jatt Sikh, 37, issueless shortly divorced, well educated son. Contact/whats app 562-541-3856

JAT SIKH

CL22073050

Well educated Jat Sikh boy August 1992, 6'-1", sibling none AC (DSP) BSF. Reputed afluent family. Mother LHV, father own business in builder and coloniser. Preferred high status well educated fair girl. 95018-43664.

KAMBOJ

CL22071817

Suitable match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9',15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, divorcee (Short marriage). Upper caste too welcome. Unmarried preferred. Contact: 94170-01155.

KAMBOJ

CL22072974

Suitable tall, slim, educated girl for Kamboj Sikh boy, 1989 born, 6'-4", B.Com, MBA. Well established family. Preferred India or NRI. Contact/whatsapp: 6239470008.

KHATRI

CL22071874

Match for Hindu handsome, tall boy, well settled in Chandigarh, Businessman, BBA, MBE, 6'-2", Age 28 Years. Chandigarh based Hindu family. Local/Tricity preferred. Contact 98141-46010.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22073258

Suitable match for Arora boy, 24.03.1993, 6 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-9", Under-graduate, own settled business. Contact: 9888312292, 9988391469.

MAHAJAN

CL22071854

Decent Match for CA Mahajan boy, 06.01.1988, 11-20 am, Jalandhar. Caste no Bar 9779714156

NRI

CL22066545

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8''. Eye Physician, finishing Fellowship soon. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037 sharmadesk22@gmail.com

NRI

CL22069276

SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', Canada-NZ dual citizen, issueless divorcee very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio data with photos to +642102542900. Email: bridewanted2022@gmail.com. No calls please. Marriage Bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22069978

Wanted a NRI or a suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors, Now software developer in India, Caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL22071087

Canada settled invitation received PR applied Ravidasia (Gotra Ganager & Chander) handsome boy, 1989 born, 5'-9", IIT, Ph.D, Genomics Scientist (research in Cancer at Vancouver Canada), salary 60000/- dollars, seeks SC/Ramdasia, height minimum 5'-3", age upto 29, Post-Graduate girl. Contact: 96463-38222

NRI

CL22071975

SM4 WELL SETTLED BOY 1992 5'8'' M.TECH (GERMANY) WORKING IN MNC IN GERMANY CASTE NO BAR 9417223634 9646823634

NRI

CL22072021

Bahti handsome boy DOB 28.01.1994, 5'-9", B.Tech., working in Tokyo. WhatsApp: 80079-39580.

NRI

CL22072371

NRI match for non-turbaned Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech. Canada PR, working. 98888-66619.

NRI

CL22072695

Match for Sikh turbaned Canadian boy, 34, 6', working for MNC Toronto. Parents presently visiting India. wwalia@hotmail.com 85278-31532.

NRI

CL22072747

SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. Currently in India. WhatsApp # 41631-78250.

NRI

CL22072934

Suitable qualified match for Aggarwal PR Canada, handsome Jalandhar based, well settled boy, 29, 6'-2", BCA, Web Designing Post-Graduation from Canada. Contact: 9815425410, 9888073393.

NRI

CL22073120

Match for Hindu Khatri boy, 1988/ 5'-5", MBA from Canada, settled in Vancouver with PR. Seeks well educated and career oriented girl. Visiting India in December. WhatsApp: 98722-41944.

RAJPUT

CL22071635

Alliance invited for Chandigarh based well settled handsome teetotaler non-veg. 26 yr/5'-11"/BE Rajput Kaushal gotra boy, working with an American MNC in Mohali. Wanted a well mannered tall bubbly & homely working girl from cultured family in tricity Chandigarh preferred. Contact at: rana.ecko@gmail.com

RAJPUT

CL22072301

Professionally qualified match for handsome Mair Rajput Doctor boy, 5'-7", 27.8.87 Manglik, self employed. Doctor family. Email: gbeta1511@gmail.com

RAJPUT

CL22072517

Kashyap Rajput Non-manglik boy, Feb. 1993, Jalandhar, 5'-4", B.Com, pursuing CA final. Officer Govt bank. Seeks well educated, working preferably Lecturer/teacher. 9464463361.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22071957

SM4 handsome clean shaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, B.Tech, 5'-9"/Nov 1991, working IT Pune, package 20 lakh. Family in Ahmedabad. Seeks well educated girl with similar background. Send biodata with recent picture: +919712592521 +919872221532

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22072097

Established Construction Business family seeking PQM match for handsome 29 yrs old architect boy, Panipat, 5 ft- 9in, B.arch (SPA Delhi). Seeking beautiful/ slim Architect girl. Contact : 9896359811

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22072904

Canada PR well settled Ramgarhia handsome Sikh Feb. 92, 5'-11", Business Management, own House Canada. Prefer tall, professionally qualified, Canada PR, work permit, Ludhiana area, 98142-03043.

SAINI

CL22073353

Saini Sikh boy cleanshaven, 5’-9”, 27, Canadian citizen, working in Canadian National Railway. Only son, elder sister married, USA. Father Punjab Govt job, Hoshiarpur. Looking for smart, family oriented BDS girl. 89687-91513, rd48singh@gmail.com

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22066522

Suitable Canadian match for Canadian citizen Ad-dharmi (SC) boy, 5'-10", September 1988, B.Tech. Thapar University, PG Business Management from Canada. Permanent job in Insurance company. Whatsapp +919779920165, WhatsApp +919872454967.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22071373

Seeking suitable match for Ramdasia/ Ravidasia Sikh boy, Oct. 1984, 5'-7", Australian citizen, Postgraduate in Psychology, issueless divorcee (previous marriage lasted for less than a month), working as a Vocational Education Teacher. Contact/ WhatsApp on +61401251614, +61432177285.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22073310

Valmiki/Mazabi boy, 1989, 5'-5", private bank job, IELTS clear. Caste no bar. 9888451890.

SIKH

CL22070830

Wanted beautiful Gursikh girl match for Amritdhari Gursikh, Ramdasia Sikh, IIT-ian (M.Tech) boy, 28, 5'-11". Working in Multinational company, handsome salary. IT professional girl preferred. Whatsapp: 9876960033.

SIKH

CL22071791

Seeks beautiful, slim, well educated girl for American born well settled Sikh Nai boy, 5'-10", born 1990, Doctor in Pharmacy. American settled girl preferred. Contact: 9888475311.

SIKH

CL22072197

British Sikh 48/ 5'-8", Business Graduate, respectable family, only child, seeks Sikh bride 28+. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22072541

canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22067155

Canadian PR, Tonk-Kashatriya Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-5". Govt. job. Family well settled in Canada. Required educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: +17785474727, +16043007691