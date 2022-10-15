Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22066366
Working/non working match for 5'6" aggarwal 88 born boy post graduate Govt. gazetted officer chandigarh permanent job.UC no bar. Watsapp 9780743606
AGGARWAL
CL22071745
Bansal boy, 18.05.1991, 03:40 am, Talwara, 5'-7", IT MNC Mohali, 19 Lac CTC. 99964-13696.
AGGARWAL
CL22071760
Looking for beautiful qualified girl for Khanna (Pb.) based handsome boy 5'-9", born Patiala, 22.09.94, 8.02 a.m. Income in 7 figures, well established business family. Marriage bureau excuse. M:- 98884-43838.
AGGARWAL
CL22071913
Garg 12.8.91, 9:45 pm, Nabha, 5'-11", B.Tech., job MNC, Gurgaon, 18 Lacs. Well settled family. 99887-35977.
AGGARWAL
CL22072723
Handsome aggarwal boy 1994 5'11" Tax professional settled in USA Excellent package Reputed Chandigarh family Seeking PQM 9815624720
BRAHMIN
CL22071637
Match for Punjabi Brahmin handsome, 5'-7", 22.4.1994, 9:37 am, B.Tech, M.Tech. (CSE), Australia PR boy, good earning. Required IT professional or highly qualified good looking girl. Preference Australia TR/PR. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9815791493.
BRAHMIN
CL22072154
New Zealand PR Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech., 5'-9", 12.10.1992, 11:05 a.m., Ludhiana. Coming Nov. 2022. 97813-80142, 98881-43005.
BRAHMIN
CL22072216
Bhardwaj handsome boy 5'-9", 1983 born, J & K Govt. working as Associates Professor seeks suitable match, preferably Central Govt. employee. Caste no bar in upper caste. Whatsapp/Call 70062-32237.
BRAHMIN
CL22072292
Una Himachal based Brahmin B.Tech., MBA vegetarian, only son, Businessman, Sept. 1996, fair, 6', own bungalow, settled in Panipat. Preferred Himachali well educated Brahmin girl. 92158-05191.
BRAHMIN
CL22072638
Well educated match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), working with MNC as Software Developer, teetotaller, 01 June 1988, 06.30 am, Jalandhar Cantt. Father retired Government employee. Contact: 83605-37886 WhatsApp 81463-04350.
BRAHMIN
CL22072743
Brahmin boy 31.7.90, 5:30 pm, Amritsar, 5'-10", CSE, working in USA on H1B visa. Preferred working girl in USA. Contact: 94632-54832.
DIVORCEE
CL22072491
Suitable match for Saini boy (Sikh Family), 1983 born, 5’-11”, Masters in Engineering. Australian Citizen, self employed. Issueless divorced, Caste no bar, Chandigarh based family, Boy Coming for visit next month. Contact 62841-45318.
JAT SIKH
CL22066208
Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.
JAT SIKH
CL22066704
SM4, Jat Sikh Doctor boy, 1988 born, 6'. Working as Physician at USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 88476-37451, 78145-10891, e-mail: mvirkldh@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22067229
UK well-settled, educated, Jat Sikh parents seek match for their turban wearing son born Nov 1991, 6'-2", UK born, B.Sc Economics (LSE) Chartered Accountant. Works as an Economist in Oil Industry. Loves reading, travelling, sports. Family resides in London. Seeking Jat Sikh professionally qualified girl. Preferably UK raised, age 27 - 30. Please respond with recent pictures and bio data first to E-mail: SinghG015@outlook.com or WhatsApp +447920485941. Please make phone call only after sending biodata accompanying recent photograph.
JAT SIKH
CL22069530
SM 4 Jat sikh boy 30, 5'11'', M.E., working in Public Sector as XEN,Whatsapp: 9307057962
JAT SIKH
CL22069537
PQM for Jat Sikh boy , 87 born, 6', non drinker, B Tech.+ MBA, working in IT. Share Biodata along with photographs .Email: vssk1097@gmail.com. WhatsApp : 9148421132. No calls please.
JAT SIKH
CL22069616
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known regional Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India in near future. WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22071638
US settled Jat Sikh family seeks suitable match for their handsome 1979/5’-11” Engineer son. Contact: +91-98148-33004
JAT SIKH
CL22071705
Respectable Jatsikh family seeks beautiful match below 35 years for only son Canadian citizen, Engineer/MBA Senior manager in Toronto, High salary WA +919818909579
JAT SIKH
CL22071928
Wanted Government/ Private job girl for Jat Sikh Government job boy, 36 years/5'-10". 90413-20822.
JAT SIKH
CL22072108
Suitable match for Newzealand Citizen handsome boy 15.08.1993/ 5'-5". Parents settled Ludhiana. One brother in Army and One sister married. Contact 91+ 95924-97055, Whatsapp +64 211582308.
JAT SIKH
CL22072121
Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh family seeks suitable match for their 31 year old, 6 ft. tall son. He's Canadian educated professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Lawyer or Engineer girl. In India in 2 weeks for marriage. +1 403 828 7973 or acheema8811@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22072281
Well qualified match for Jat-Sikh Sidhu cleanshaven Canada PR boy, 1993, 5'-9", BDS, (USA exam clear). Whatsapp call between 7 a.m., to 11 p.m., Canada time, 16479807081, +917340982123.
JAT SIKH
CL22072548
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working IT Manager US company, well settled, US Green Card soon, Visiting India. WhatsApp : +1-6472695282
JAT SIKH
CL22072590
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Sandhu reputed family boy, 26, 6', B.Tech., now studying in Canada, wanted study visa or PR Canadian girl. Mobile: 99159-00811.
JAT SIKH
CL22072753
Professionally qualified match for Australian citizen Jat sikh boy working as CA, 36/ 5'-10". Please respond with pics and biodata. WhatsApp: +61435084643, Email: matrimel3@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22072876
Parents seeking bride from US / Canada for their US citizen, Jatt Sikh, 37, issueless shortly divorced, well educated son. Contact/whats app 562-541-3856
JAT SIKH
CL22073050
Well educated Jat Sikh boy August 1992, 6'-1", sibling none AC (DSP) BSF. Reputed afluent family. Mother LHV, father own business in builder and coloniser. Preferred high status well educated fair girl. 95018-43664.
KAMBOJ
CL22071817
Suitable match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9',15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, divorcee (Short marriage). Upper caste too welcome. Unmarried preferred. Contact: 94170-01155.
KAMBOJ
CL22072974
Suitable tall, slim, educated girl for Kamboj Sikh boy, 1989 born, 6'-4", B.Com, MBA. Well established family. Preferred India or NRI. Contact/whatsapp: 6239470008.
KHATRI
CL22071874
Match for Hindu handsome, tall boy, well settled in Chandigarh, Businessman, BBA, MBE, 6'-2", Age 28 Years. Chandigarh based Hindu family. Local/Tricity preferred. Contact 98141-46010.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22073258
Suitable match for Arora boy, 24.03.1993, 6 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-9", Under-graduate, own settled business. Contact: 9888312292, 9988391469.
MAHAJAN
CL22071854
Decent Match for CA Mahajan boy, 06.01.1988, 11-20 am, Jalandhar. Caste no Bar 9779714156
NRI
CL22066545
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8''. Eye Physician, finishing Fellowship soon. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037 sharmadesk22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22069276
SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', Canada-NZ dual citizen, issueless divorcee very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio data with photos to +642102542900. Email: bridewanted2022@gmail.com. No calls please. Marriage Bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22069978
Wanted a NRI or a suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors, Now software developer in India, Caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL22071087
Canada settled invitation received PR applied Ravidasia (Gotra Ganager & Chander) handsome boy, 1989 born, 5'-9", IIT, Ph.D, Genomics Scientist (research in Cancer at Vancouver Canada), salary 60000/- dollars, seeks SC/Ramdasia, height minimum 5'-3", age upto 29, Post-Graduate girl. Contact: 96463-38222
NRI
CL22071975
SM4 WELL SETTLED BOY 1992 5'8'' M.TECH (GERMANY) WORKING IN MNC IN GERMANY CASTE NO BAR 9417223634 9646823634
NRI
CL22072021
Bahti handsome boy DOB 28.01.1994, 5'-9", B.Tech., working in Tokyo. WhatsApp: 80079-39580.
NRI
CL22072371
NRI match for non-turbaned Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech. Canada PR, working. 98888-66619.
NRI
CL22072695
Match for Sikh turbaned Canadian boy, 34, 6', working for MNC Toronto. Parents presently visiting India. wwalia@hotmail.com 85278-31532.
NRI
CL22072747
SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. Currently in India. WhatsApp # 41631-78250.
NRI
CL22072934
Suitable qualified match for Aggarwal PR Canada, handsome Jalandhar based, well settled boy, 29, 6'-2", BCA, Web Designing Post-Graduation from Canada. Contact: 9815425410, 9888073393.
NRI
CL22073120
Match for Hindu Khatri boy, 1988/ 5'-5", MBA from Canada, settled in Vancouver with PR. Seeks well educated and career oriented girl. Visiting India in December. WhatsApp: 98722-41944.
RAJPUT
CL22071635
Alliance invited for Chandigarh based well settled handsome teetotaler non-veg. 26 yr/5'-11"/BE Rajput Kaushal gotra boy, working with an American MNC in Mohali. Wanted a well mannered tall bubbly & homely working girl from cultured family in tricity Chandigarh preferred. Contact at: rana.ecko@gmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22072301
Professionally qualified match for handsome Mair Rajput Doctor boy, 5'-7", 27.8.87 Manglik, self employed. Doctor family. Email: gbeta1511@gmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22072517
Kashyap Rajput Non-manglik boy, Feb. 1993, Jalandhar, 5'-4", B.Com, pursuing CA final. Officer Govt bank. Seeks well educated, working preferably Lecturer/teacher. 9464463361.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22071957
SM4 handsome clean shaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, B.Tech, 5'-9"/Nov 1991, working IT Pune, package 20 lakh. Family in Ahmedabad. Seeks well educated girl with similar background. Send biodata with recent picture: +919712592521 +919872221532
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22072097
Established Construction Business family seeking PQM match for handsome 29 yrs old architect boy, Panipat, 5 ft- 9in, B.arch (SPA Delhi). Seeking beautiful/ slim Architect girl. Contact : 9896359811
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22072904
Canada PR well settled Ramgarhia handsome Sikh Feb. 92, 5'-11", Business Management, own House Canada. Prefer tall, professionally qualified, Canada PR, work permit, Ludhiana area, 98142-03043.
SAINI
CL22073353
Saini Sikh boy cleanshaven, 5’-9”, 27, Canadian citizen, working in Canadian National Railway. Only son, elder sister married, USA. Father Punjab Govt job, Hoshiarpur. Looking for smart, family oriented BDS girl. 89687-91513, rd48singh@gmail.com
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22066522
Suitable Canadian match for Canadian citizen Ad-dharmi (SC) boy, 5'-10", September 1988, B.Tech. Thapar University, PG Business Management from Canada. Permanent job in Insurance company. Whatsapp +919779920165, WhatsApp +919872454967.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22071373
Seeking suitable match for Ramdasia/ Ravidasia Sikh boy, Oct. 1984, 5'-7", Australian citizen, Postgraduate in Psychology, issueless divorcee (previous marriage lasted for less than a month), working as a Vocational Education Teacher. Contact/ WhatsApp on +61401251614, +61432177285.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22073310
Valmiki/Mazabi boy, 1989, 5'-5", private bank job, IELTS clear. Caste no bar. 9888451890.
SIKH
CL22070830
Wanted beautiful Gursikh girl match for Amritdhari Gursikh, Ramdasia Sikh, IIT-ian (M.Tech) boy, 28, 5'-11". Working in Multinational company, handsome salary. IT professional girl preferred. Whatsapp: 9876960033.
SIKH
CL22071791
Seeks beautiful, slim, well educated girl for American born well settled Sikh Nai boy, 5'-10", born 1990, Doctor in Pharmacy. American settled girl preferred. Contact: 9888475311.
SIKH
CL22072197
British Sikh 48/ 5'-8", Business Graduate, respectable family, only child, seeks Sikh bride 28+. WhatsApp: +447886328845.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22072541
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22067155
Canadian PR, Tonk-Kashatriya Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-5". Govt. job. Family well settled in Canada. Required educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: +17785474727, +16043007691
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...