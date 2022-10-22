Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22073544

Seeking tall, educated good looking bride for Garg boy, 6'-6", 18.03.1988, Computer Engineer, own established Optical- business, Mohali. Caste no bar. Whatsapp/Call: 7837893398.

AGGARWAL

CL22073945

Suitable match for Chartered Accountant Goyal boy, 5'-8", 1993 born. Settled in Chandigarh, own practice. Contact: 70094-48954.

ARORA

CL22074348

Equally qualified beautiful match for Chandigarh based handsome Hindu Arora boy, 5'-7", 30.8.93, 2:30 am, B.Tech and MBA from top Indian Institutes, working with a Venture Capital fund in Gurgaon, 30 Lacs+. 98728-29275.

BRAHMIN

CL22074630

Well-educated match for handsome athletic 5'-8" 1971 well established Canadian citizen businessman reputed family divorced one child visiting India. Prefer good family values background fluent English willing to relocate to Canada. Send photos bio on WhatsApp 97799-91989

BRAHMIN

CL22074883

Suitable beautiful, sober, min-Graduate match for Brahmin handsome, non-drinker boy, New Zealand Permanent Resident, 1992 born, 5'-11", Diploma Business Management & Horticulture Management, income 5 lakh plus. Preferred Doaba. Contact: +91-7973454836.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22073554

Sikh Kashyap Rajput Doctor, 1990, 5'-10", MBBS MD Medicine, DM Cardiology, doing DM one year completed. Doctor girl preferred. Contact 87083-69792.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22073761

Medico match for Jat Sikh boy doing MD Radio, August 1997, 5'-8", Doctor family. WhatsApp 98151-84985.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22073994

Professionally qualified match for Engineer single child handsome boy, 29 Years, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-6", 18 LPA, Manager in top MNC, Bangalore. Mother Gupta/Father Yadav. Caste no bar. Contact 62836-24998.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22074482

Suitable match for handsome Khatri Doctor boy, September 1989, 5'-10", doing residency in USA. Reputed doctors family. Boy visiting India in first week of January. Early marriage. Contact 9814039011.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22074553

suitable match for saini sikh handsome boy JUNE 1980/5'10" BTECH ELECTRONICS MBA WORKING ENGINEER MNC SALARY 35 LAKH ANNUAL 8 ACRE AGRICULTURE LAND CASTE NO BAR 9914848305

JAT SIKH

CL22066208

Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.

JAT SIKH

CL22069616

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known regional Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India in near future. WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22071638

US settled Jat Sikh family seeks suitable match for their handsome 1979/5'-11", Engineer son. Contact: +91-98148-33004.

JAT SIKH

CL22073906

33years, 5'11" Jatt looking for career oriented alliance. BBA, working as a Document Specialist. Contact No. 7028006539/8195095405

JAT SIKH

CL22074326

Suitable match for very handsome Jat Sikh Doctor (MD Radiology) working in Chandigarh, Cutsurd, 29 yrs, 6 ft., from high status family with urban and rural properties, Father Surgeon. Pls respond with biodata and latest photographs. E-mail: arsjatt13@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22074605

Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Job in reputed company. Father mother Classs-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Send biodata and pics on Whatsapp: 9417113518.

JAT SIKH

CL22074871

Jatt Sikh Sidhu family boy, Canadian born, 1988, 5'-8", non-drinker, non-smoker, Diploma from college, IT Degree from university, Black Belt in Tykwondo, Cyber Security analyst and Software Engineer. Looking for slim, beautiful girl in IT field, out of province and Hindu girl could be consider. Parents currently visiting Punjab. Phone: 8264278571, 9876278573.

JAT SIKH

CL22074891

Jatt Sikh family seeking match for their handsome Canadian citizen boy Dec. 94/ 5'-11", working as Software Engineer in Toronto. Looking for well educated girl. WhatsApp: 83601-78130, +16472483113.

JAT SIKH

CL22075117

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy 1993/ 6'-3", Software Engg. in Amazon USA (H1B) visa, green card applied, package 2.50 Lakh U.S $. Owns 30 acre land, urban property also. 89688-24748.

JAT SIKH

CL22075156

Match for Jat Sikh US Green Card Holder boy 42/ 5'-10", issuless divorcee, M.S (USA) Software Engineer, working in USA, now in India, early marriage, WhatsApp 98157-87350. match4019@gmail.com

KAMBOJ

CL22074018

Well qualified match for Josan Sikh boy, 5'-11", 29, M.Sc. (IT). Working IT Sector, Mohali. Rural and urban property. Contact: 98762-52656.

KHATRI

CL22074146

Suitable match for Punjabi Non-smoker, Non-drinker Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 04.04.1991, 10 pm. Chandigarh, B.Tech. Own Fitness Centre in Mohali. Income 36 lakh per annum. Contact: 94176-08192, 94638-87719.

KHATRI

CL22074185

USA PR Dec. 1995, 5'-11", handsome Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy, B.Tech. (Penn State University), pursuing Master, working as Product owner in New Jersey. Looking for well-educated, beautiful, cultured girl. 9815096966.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22074987

Suitable match for Hindu Arora educated well established Mohali based handsome boy 32/ 5'-7", doing family business. 97804-24199, 98880-76771.

NRI

CL22066545

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8''. Eye Physician, finishing Fellowship soon. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037 sharmadesk22@gmail.com

NRI

CL22073970

Canadian PR vagetarian Lubana clean shaven 32 years, 5'-11", boy working in MNC, Looking for well educated girl. Contact 89508-07601, 001250-513-0084, cajagdeep90@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22074182

Beautiful match Khatri IT Engineer, 5'-9", working in USA, drawing 1.30 Lac USD P.A., 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh. Preferably USA Citizen/ H1 Visa/ working in IT/ Finance in India. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL22074245

Suitable match for Sikh Ramdasia boy 29, 6', M.Com Punjabi University Patiala, MBA from Leeds Beckett University (Uk). Post study work visa from Leeds, England (UK). Family based from Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab). Indian girl B.Sc Nursing and also Preferred UK based girl. Caste No Bar. Mobile: +447861693751, Family No. +9177196-95637

NRI

CL22074305

Suitable match for US Citizen Jat Sikh handsome educated boy, 5'-10",28 year. Educated beautiful fair complexion respectable family green card holder or US Citizen girl preferred. Whatsapp: +1909-969-0843.Email: binderjudge00@gmail.com

NRI

CL22074318

Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome well settled US citizen boy, 6’-2”, 27 years B.Sc. Belong to well respectable family. looking well educated , tall, beautiful ,fair complexion with good nature girl from well background family. Preferred NRI. Contact by email: rss3005@yahoo.com. WhatsApp +1-209-679-1576.

NRI

CL22074368

Lubana cutsurd Canadian Citizen handsome boy, 5'-11", July, 89, Senior QA Developer. Seeks educated alliance. Upper caste welcome. Boy visiting India soon. 97814-14666.

NRI

CL22074371

Seeking extremely beautiful tall slim girl from status family for handsome Hindu Mair Rajput Goldsmith, Manglik teetotaller boy 1998, 5'-9", permanent resident New Zealand from highly educated status family. Father Class-1 Gazetted Officer. Upper caste no bar. 99141-45566.

NRI

CL22074384

Wanted educated, beautiful girl for Canadian Jat Sikh boy born and brought up in Canada, birth date 22.2.1990, height 6'-3", time 6:00 am. Family- Father Agriculturist, own vast land in India, Mother Teacher in Toronto, Canada. Contact Boparai: 97792-21780.

NRI

CL22074396

SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32, 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. Currently in India. WhatsApp # 41631-78250.

NRI

CL22074474

Professionally qualified match for US citizen divorcee Ramgarhia Sikh cleanshaven boy Oct. 83, 5'-11", working as IT Lead. Kids stay with mother. USA preferred. Caste no bar. Send biodata and pics. WhatsApp: +12812195764.

NRI

CL22074629

Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Saini Sikh handsome boy, 6'-0', 33 years, B.Tech. Permanent Citizenship of Canada. Working at State Railways as Engineer. Well qualified girl preferred. Dowry and upper caste no bar. Contact: 77103-19000.

NRI

CL22074644

Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl. Caste no bar. Call, WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.

NRI

CL22074747

Suitable match for Punjabi Brahmin Bhardwaj handsome boy, 5'-9", 1988 born, post graduate. Well settled New Zealand Citizen. Looking for qualified slim and fair girl. Contact: 62830-96767.

NRI

CL22074758

German settled 1993 born, 5'-8", Graduate in Hotel Management from Hyat, inclined to Gurbani and Sufism, liberal boy of German based Lubana family. Seeks highly educated, simply, beautiful, intelligent girl. Contact: 9814827315, E-mail: bainsbalwinder63@gmail.com

NRI

CL22074934

Australian NRI 84 born, 5'-7", Punjabi Arora Divorcee within days. Radha swami family. 89508-90157. Boy in India for a month.

NRI

CL22074990

Equally qualified match for Swarnkar teetotaller (Sikh Mair Rajput), 6', Sep. 1994, convent educated, B.Tech (Comp. Sci.), MS (Comp. Sci. from Windsor University, Canada), Software Engineer in MNC (Toronto) Canada. Applied PR, Parents Govt. Lecturers. Preference to Canadian girl. Contact (after 6 pm only). 98142-38453.

RAJPUT

CL22074089

Professionally Qualified, beautiful match for Handsome Rajput boy 26.09.1992/ 5'-8'', B.Tech, MBA, Working MNC (Bangalore) package 25 lac, Father Govt. Officer (Chandigarh). Contact 94637-42520.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22074399

Seeking an educated girl for our handsome boy (32, 5'5"), Well Settled Business Owner, Income in seven figures, Upper Caste No Bar. Phone: +919872235022

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22074502

Ramgarhia Sehajdhari Sikh boy MBA, 5'-8", 1985 born, Insurance & Financial Advisor PR in Canada, elder sister married in USA. WhatsApp: 044-74779-99545 and 82889-05053.

SAINI

CL22074539

SCIENCE POSTGRADUATE MATCH FOR SAINI SIKH HANDSOME BOY 40/5'9" MSC CHEMISTRY MBA MA ENGLISH B.ED PUNJAB GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE LECTURER CHEMISTRY.SALARY 13 LAKH ANNUAL.8 ACRE AGRICULTURE LAND 9592989610

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22071373

Seeking suitable match for Ramdasia/ Ravidasia Sikh boy, Oct. 1984, 5'-7", Australian citizen, Postgraduate in Psychology, issueless divorcee (previous marriage lasted for less than a month), working as a Vocational Education Teacher. Contact/ WhatsApp on +61401251614, +61432177285.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22074395

Qualified preferably working match for Jalandhar based SC boy, July 1991, 5'-7", MD, Govt Doctor at distt level, legally divorced (short marriage). Only son, parents retired class-1 officers. Caste no bar. 9878719865.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22074797

Ravidasia smart boy 1993, 5'-8", M.Tech. from Australia, now on work permit. Girl preferred Australia PR/ TR/ work permit/ student visa. (Caste no bar). 96461-15428.

SIKH

CL22072197

British Sikh 48/ 5'-8", Business Graduate, respectable family, only child, seeks Sikh bride 28+. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

SIKH

CL22073801

Qualified / beautiful homely match for Amritdhari Ramdasia 1976/ 6', PR Canada. Early marriage. 82890-07235. Send pictures / biodata. parveen1973kaur@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22075205

Match for well settled American citizen Amritdhari, 42 years, divorced with one child, Engineering job, height 6', slim, seeks Amritdhari girl, age around 33 years. Send all enquiries biodata by WhatsApp: +19167195694, +447827913285.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22074590

Suitable match preferably B.Tech & higher education for handsome Sikh Khatri boy (non-turbaned), 1993, 5'-8", M.Tech., Software Engineer in USA, Caste/religion no bar, whatsapp 98155-40314. Marriage bureau excuse.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22073960

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22074078

Match for Sikh Tonk-Kashatriya turban handsome boy, 26.11.90/5'-7", B.Tech. (Mechanical), working as Design Engineers reputed Company, Mohali. Brother settled abroad. Father retired, mother housewife. Caste no bar. Wanted well mannered working girl in Tricity Chandigarh. 70872-95502, 85580-54377.