Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22073544
Seeking tall, educated good looking bride for Garg boy, 6'-6", 18.03.1988, Computer Engineer, own established Optical- business, Mohali. Caste no bar. Whatsapp/Call: 7837893398.
AGGARWAL
CL22073945
Suitable match for Chartered Accountant Goyal boy, 5'-8", 1993 born. Settled in Chandigarh, own practice. Contact: 70094-48954.
ARORA
CL22074348
Equally qualified beautiful match for Chandigarh based handsome Hindu Arora boy, 5'-7", 30.8.93, 2:30 am, B.Tech and MBA from top Indian Institutes, working with a Venture Capital fund in Gurgaon, 30 Lacs+. 98728-29275.
BRAHMIN
CL22074630
Well-educated match for handsome athletic 5'-8" 1971 well established Canadian citizen businessman reputed family divorced one child visiting India. Prefer good family values background fluent English willing to relocate to Canada. Send photos bio on WhatsApp 97799-91989
BRAHMIN
CL22074883
Suitable beautiful, sober, min-Graduate match for Brahmin handsome, non-drinker boy, New Zealand Permanent Resident, 1992 born, 5'-11", Diploma Business Management & Horticulture Management, income 5 lakh plus. Preferred Doaba. Contact: +91-7973454836.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22073554
Sikh Kashyap Rajput Doctor, 1990, 5'-10", MBBS MD Medicine, DM Cardiology, doing DM one year completed. Doctor girl preferred. Contact 87083-69792.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22073761
Medico match for Jat Sikh boy doing MD Radio, August 1997, 5'-8", Doctor family. WhatsApp 98151-84985.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22073994
Professionally qualified match for Engineer single child handsome boy, 29 Years, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-6", 18 LPA, Manager in top MNC, Bangalore. Mother Gupta/Father Yadav. Caste no bar. Contact 62836-24998.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22074482
Suitable match for handsome Khatri Doctor boy, September 1989, 5'-10", doing residency in USA. Reputed doctors family. Boy visiting India in first week of January. Early marriage. Contact 9814039011.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22074553
suitable match for saini sikh handsome boy JUNE 1980/5'10" BTECH ELECTRONICS MBA WORKING ENGINEER MNC SALARY 35 LAKH ANNUAL 8 ACRE AGRICULTURE LAND CASTE NO BAR 9914848305
JAT SIKH
CL22066208
Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.
JAT SIKH
CL22069616
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known regional Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India in near future. WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22071638
US settled Jat Sikh family seeks suitable match for their handsome 1979/5'-11", Engineer son. Contact: +91-98148-33004.
JAT SIKH
CL22073906
33years, 5'11" Jatt looking for career oriented alliance. BBA, working as a Document Specialist. Contact No. 7028006539/8195095405
JAT SIKH
CL22074326
Suitable match for very handsome Jat Sikh Doctor (MD Radiology) working in Chandigarh, Cutsurd, 29 yrs, 6 ft., from high status family with urban and rural properties, Father Surgeon. Pls respond with biodata and latest photographs. E-mail: arsjatt13@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22074605
Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Job in reputed company. Father mother Classs-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Send biodata and pics on Whatsapp: 9417113518.
JAT SIKH
CL22074871
Jatt Sikh Sidhu family boy, Canadian born, 1988, 5'-8", non-drinker, non-smoker, Diploma from college, IT Degree from university, Black Belt in Tykwondo, Cyber Security analyst and Software Engineer. Looking for slim, beautiful girl in IT field, out of province and Hindu girl could be consider. Parents currently visiting Punjab. Phone: 8264278571, 9876278573.
JAT SIKH
CL22074891
Jatt Sikh family seeking match for their handsome Canadian citizen boy Dec. 94/ 5'-11", working as Software Engineer in Toronto. Looking for well educated girl. WhatsApp: 83601-78130, +16472483113.
JAT SIKH
CL22075117
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy 1993/ 6'-3", Software Engg. in Amazon USA (H1B) visa, green card applied, package 2.50 Lakh U.S $. Owns 30 acre land, urban property also. 89688-24748.
JAT SIKH
CL22075156
Match for Jat Sikh US Green Card Holder boy 42/ 5'-10", issuless divorcee, M.S (USA) Software Engineer, working in USA, now in India, early marriage, WhatsApp 98157-87350. match4019@gmail.com
KAMBOJ
CL22074018
Well qualified match for Josan Sikh boy, 5'-11", 29, M.Sc. (IT). Working IT Sector, Mohali. Rural and urban property. Contact: 98762-52656.
KHATRI
CL22074146
Suitable match for Punjabi Non-smoker, Non-drinker Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 04.04.1991, 10 pm. Chandigarh, B.Tech. Own Fitness Centre in Mohali. Income 36 lakh per annum. Contact: 94176-08192, 94638-87719.
KHATRI
CL22074185
USA PR Dec. 1995, 5'-11", handsome Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy, B.Tech. (Penn State University), pursuing Master, working as Product owner in New Jersey. Looking for well-educated, beautiful, cultured girl. 9815096966.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22074987
Suitable match for Hindu Arora educated well established Mohali based handsome boy 32/ 5'-7", doing family business. 97804-24199, 98880-76771.
NRI
CL22066545
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8''. Eye Physician, finishing Fellowship soon. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037 sharmadesk22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22073970
Canadian PR vagetarian Lubana clean shaven 32 years, 5'-11", boy working in MNC, Looking for well educated girl. Contact 89508-07601, 001250-513-0084, cajagdeep90@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22074182
Beautiful match Khatri IT Engineer, 5'-9", working in USA, drawing 1.30 Lac USD P.A., 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh. Preferably USA Citizen/ H1 Visa/ working in IT/ Finance in India. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL22074245
Suitable match for Sikh Ramdasia boy 29, 6', M.Com Punjabi University Patiala, MBA from Leeds Beckett University (Uk). Post study work visa from Leeds, England (UK). Family based from Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab). Indian girl B.Sc Nursing and also Preferred UK based girl. Caste No Bar. Mobile: +447861693751, Family No. +9177196-95637
NRI
CL22074305
Suitable match for US Citizen Jat Sikh handsome educated boy, 5'-10",28 year. Educated beautiful fair complexion respectable family green card holder or US Citizen girl preferred. Whatsapp: +1909-969-0843.Email: binderjudge00@gmail.com
NRI
CL22074318
Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome well settled US citizen boy, 6’-2”, 27 years B.Sc. Belong to well respectable family. looking well educated , tall, beautiful ,fair complexion with good nature girl from well background family. Preferred NRI. Contact by email: rss3005@yahoo.com. WhatsApp +1-209-679-1576.
NRI
CL22074368
Lubana cutsurd Canadian Citizen handsome boy, 5'-11", July, 89, Senior QA Developer. Seeks educated alliance. Upper caste welcome. Boy visiting India soon. 97814-14666.
NRI
CL22074371
Seeking extremely beautiful tall slim girl from status family for handsome Hindu Mair Rajput Goldsmith, Manglik teetotaller boy 1998, 5'-9", permanent resident New Zealand from highly educated status family. Father Class-1 Gazetted Officer. Upper caste no bar. 99141-45566.
NRI
CL22074384
Wanted educated, beautiful girl for Canadian Jat Sikh boy born and brought up in Canada, birth date 22.2.1990, height 6'-3", time 6:00 am. Family- Father Agriculturist, own vast land in India, Mother Teacher in Toronto, Canada. Contact Boparai: 97792-21780.
NRI
CL22074396
SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32, 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. Currently in India. WhatsApp # 41631-78250.
NRI
CL22074474
Professionally qualified match for US citizen divorcee Ramgarhia Sikh cleanshaven boy Oct. 83, 5'-11", working as IT Lead. Kids stay with mother. USA preferred. Caste no bar. Send biodata and pics. WhatsApp: +12812195764.
NRI
CL22074629
Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Saini Sikh handsome boy, 6'-0', 33 years, B.Tech. Permanent Citizenship of Canada. Working at State Railways as Engineer. Well qualified girl preferred. Dowry and upper caste no bar. Contact: 77103-19000.
NRI
CL22074644
Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl. Caste no bar. Call, WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.
NRI
CL22074747
Suitable match for Punjabi Brahmin Bhardwaj handsome boy, 5'-9", 1988 born, post graduate. Well settled New Zealand Citizen. Looking for qualified slim and fair girl. Contact: 62830-96767.
NRI
CL22074758
German settled 1993 born, 5'-8", Graduate in Hotel Management from Hyat, inclined to Gurbani and Sufism, liberal boy of German based Lubana family. Seeks highly educated, simply, beautiful, intelligent girl. Contact: 9814827315, E-mail: bainsbalwinder63@gmail.com
NRI
CL22074934
Australian NRI 84 born, 5'-7", Punjabi Arora Divorcee within days. Radha swami family. 89508-90157. Boy in India for a month.
NRI
CL22074990
Equally qualified match for Swarnkar teetotaller (Sikh Mair Rajput), 6', Sep. 1994, convent educated, B.Tech (Comp. Sci.), MS (Comp. Sci. from Windsor University, Canada), Software Engineer in MNC (Toronto) Canada. Applied PR, Parents Govt. Lecturers. Preference to Canadian girl. Contact (after 6 pm only). 98142-38453.
RAJPUT
CL22074089
Professionally Qualified, beautiful match for Handsome Rajput boy 26.09.1992/ 5'-8'', B.Tech, MBA, Working MNC (Bangalore) package 25 lac, Father Govt. Officer (Chandigarh). Contact 94637-42520.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22074399
Seeking an educated girl for our handsome boy (32, 5'5"), Well Settled Business Owner, Income in seven figures, Upper Caste No Bar. Phone: +919872235022
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22074502
Ramgarhia Sehajdhari Sikh boy MBA, 5'-8", 1985 born, Insurance & Financial Advisor PR in Canada, elder sister married in USA. WhatsApp: 044-74779-99545 and 82889-05053.
SAINI
CL22074539
SCIENCE POSTGRADUATE MATCH FOR SAINI SIKH HANDSOME BOY 40/5'9" MSC CHEMISTRY MBA MA ENGLISH B.ED PUNJAB GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE LECTURER CHEMISTRY.SALARY 13 LAKH ANNUAL.8 ACRE AGRICULTURE LAND 9592989610
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22071373
Seeking suitable match for Ramdasia/ Ravidasia Sikh boy, Oct. 1984, 5'-7", Australian citizen, Postgraduate in Psychology, issueless divorcee (previous marriage lasted for less than a month), working as a Vocational Education Teacher. Contact/ WhatsApp on +61401251614, +61432177285.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22074395
Qualified preferably working match for Jalandhar based SC boy, July 1991, 5'-7", MD, Govt Doctor at distt level, legally divorced (short marriage). Only son, parents retired class-1 officers. Caste no bar. 9878719865.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22074797
Ravidasia smart boy 1993, 5'-8", M.Tech. from Australia, now on work permit. Girl preferred Australia PR/ TR/ work permit/ student visa. (Caste no bar). 96461-15428.
SIKH
CL22072197
British Sikh 48/ 5'-8", Business Graduate, respectable family, only child, seeks Sikh bride 28+. WhatsApp: +447886328845.
SIKH
CL22073801
Qualified / beautiful homely match for Amritdhari Ramdasia 1976/ 6', PR Canada. Early marriage. 82890-07235. Send pictures / biodata. parveen1973kaur@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22075205
Match for well settled American citizen Amritdhari, 42 years, divorced with one child, Engineering job, height 6', slim, seeks Amritdhari girl, age around 33 years. Send all enquiries biodata by WhatsApp: +19167195694, +447827913285.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22074590
Suitable match preferably B.Tech & higher education for handsome Sikh Khatri boy (non-turbaned), 1993, 5'-8", M.Tech., Software Engineer in USA, Caste/religion no bar, whatsapp 98155-40314. Marriage bureau excuse.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22073960
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22074078
Match for Sikh Tonk-Kashatriya turban handsome boy, 26.11.90/5'-7", B.Tech. (Mechanical), working as Design Engineers reputed Company, Mohali. Brother settled abroad. Father retired, mother housewife. Caste no bar. Wanted well mannered working girl in Tricity Chandigarh. 70872-95502, 85580-54377.
