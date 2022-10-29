Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22075347

Match for Jain Handsome boy 10.08.1992, 9.20 am, Rajpura / 5'-9'', B.Tech Software consultant Noida 21 LPA, Caste no bar. Working girl required. Call 62844-96016.

AGGARWAL

CL22076362

Manglik/ Non Manglik status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commercial properties. Upper caste welcome. 94174-18221.

AGGARWAL

CL22076917

Suitable match for Garg boy, 5’-11”, Jan 1993, B.Com, CA, own professional practice at Ludhiana. Contact 80545-00529.

AHLUWALIA

CL22076648

Suitable match for Sikh boy, 5'-11", 26, MCA, 10 LPA. Contact: 9557526567, 8146639263.

ARORA

CL22076149

Match for Arora boy, 5'-7", 19.11.1990, 6:02 am, Abohar, Graphic Assistant in Company, Mohali, 4:00 Lakh. Mobile 92562-77980, Whatsapp 96463-26980.

ARORA

CL22076151

Match for Arora boy 19.11.90, 6:00 am, Abohar, 5'-7", Accounts Executive with CA Chandigarh, 3.50 Lakh . Mobile 92562-77980, Whatsapp 96463-26980.

BRAHMIN

CL22075522

Sarsawat Brahmin boy 11-2-89, 4:06 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", M.Tech. Asst Manager, 4.3 Lakh, P year. 9041914200, 9888098372.

BRAHMIN

CL22076480

Saraswat pure vegetarian Brahmin boy born and raised in New York. 31/6'-1". Non-Smoker, Non-drinker. Looking for beautiful, educated and tall girl. WhatsApp: 001-347-307-3415, Email: rajisharmany@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22076665

Match for teetotaler businessman 25.7.1980, 6.10 am, Chandigarh, Earning 45,000/- approx. Own car and 3 BHK Flat. 9815186467.

BRAHMIN

CL22076872

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy (Manglik), 27.12.1993, 9:35 a.m. (Jodhpur), 5'-8", B.Tech. (M.E.) working as Senior Manager in Byju's, Ludhiana. Contact: 91498-51514.

BRAHMIN

CL22077086

Match for Officer of Indian Army (Major), 5'-8", 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan. Family from Himachal, settled at Mohali. 97605-68871.

BRAHMIN

CL22077170

Beautiful qualified match for handsome Brahmin Canadian citizen boy 30 Nov. 1988, 5:15 pm, Libya, 6'-0", annual income 200$ plus. Parents well settled in Canada. Only sister married. 98150-65180, +14168986977

DIVORCEE

CL22075568

Match for IIT IIM Columbia University (US) educated handsome Hindu Arora boy. 44 yrs, 5'-11". Issueless. Working in a leading domestic investment firm. Simple marriage. No dowry. 94171-37858, 93846-12472.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22066707

SM4, Jat Sikh Doctor boy, 1988 born, 6'. Working as Physician at USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 88476-37451, 78145-10891, e-mail: mvirkldh@gmail.com

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22075929

Doctor match for 91 born, 5’-8”, Tonk-Kashtriya, short time divorce, MBBS boy. Doctors family. Own well established hospital. Caste no bar. MBBD/MD Doctor girl from clinical br. preferred. Mobile: 9876635421

JAT SIKH

CL22066208

Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, well settled in USA with family, height 5'-11", age 29, looking for a suitable match. WhatsApp: +17816288740.

JAT SIKH

CL22069616

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known regional Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India in near future. WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22075183

MATCH FOR JATT SIKH NEVER MARRIED GROOM 46 YRS 5'-9" EDUCATION CONSULTANT AND BUSINESSMAN HANDSOME ATHLETIC FIT, URBAN FAMILY. ONLY JATT SIKH NEVER MARRIED BRIDES BETWEEN 36-46 RESPOND WITH DETAILS. EMAIL-navjaw2901@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22075263

PQM for Canadian citizen Jat Sikh HandsomeM 43, 5'10'', divorced with no kids. Working as Senior Finance Manager in California. MBA(Canada)/MS (US)/CFA. matrimo2090@gmail.com, 001-415-780-9742

JAT SIKH

CL22075264

SM for B.Tech, MBA, handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6' Australian Permanent Resident from well educated family working in financial services sector with a reputed organisation. Urban/Rural property in Patiala. Father & Mother retired government officers. Two elder sisters married and well settled in Australia. Whatsapp bio on +919814136701

JAT SIKH

CL22075461

Match invited for divorced, Australian citizen, 34/6'1", born and raised in Chandigarh, worked with IBM and TCS in India, currently working with MNC in Melbourne. Bureau Excuse. Whatsapp +919855200914, +61470590338

JAT SIKH

CL22075530

Canadian citizen very handsome Jat Sikh boy,BTech,MS, Director with top MNC, own business with excellent revenue(over half a million). Well settled educated family with R/U property, 39 yrs, 6ft. Looking for decent, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: +14036165214

JAT SIKH

CL22075549

Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh family seeks suitable match for their 31 year old, 6 ft. tall son, He's Canadian educated, professional, Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Lawyer or Engineer girl. In India for marriage. +91 7696851232 (Direct) or +1 403 828 7973 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL22075573

Suitable match for Canadian PR Jat Sikh qualified boy, Dec. 1993, 6'-1". Contact: 9814111949.

JAT SIKH

CL22075965

Professionally qualified match for Australian citizen Jat Sikh boy working as CA 36/5'-10". Please respond with pics and biodata. WhatsApp: +61435084643. Email: matrimel3@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22075976

Match for Jat Sikh handsome boy, 1993 born, 6'-4", B.Tech, Bank Manager, with a U/R property and a reputed affluent family. Seeks beautiful, well educated preferably employed girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/whatsapp: 9872599448.

JAT SIKH

CL22076031

Gursikh Professionally Qualified match for Jat Sikh Engineer Canadian Citizen 91/ 6', 9 Acre. Parents retd. H.M. Brother Engineer Canada. Contact- 98889-37093, 99882-23390 (Bathinda).

JAT SIKH

CL22076106

Kashtriyia Doaba Sikh Rajput (Minhas) boy, 1988 born, 6', Bachelor in Elect Engg. from UBC and MBA from Insead European University, doing job in IT in Bay area USA. Girl should be tall, well educated, beautiful preference in same field in USA. Father retd. Class-I officer from Punjab. Family well settled in Canada. Contact/whatsapp: Canada No: 7783026647.

JAT SIKH

CL22076186

Jat Sikh Canada citizen 40, 5'-8", never married, B.Tech, Masters US, working Software Manager IT Company, financially good, US green card soon, visiting India shortly. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: +1-6472695282.

KAMBOJ

CL22076627

Kamboj Sikh boy, Canada, 28 year, 5'-11", B.Tech, work permit boy coming soon India. Contact: 9815548724, 9915578363.

KHATRI

CL22075567

Suitable Working Tricity match for Khatri Teetotaler short term divorcee 37 Years/ 180 cms, Working Principal Software Engineer at Chandigarh. Seeks those born after January 1988. Whatsapp particulars to 79017-84224.

KHATRI

CL22076726

Vegetarian/Radha Soami match for Khatri boy, 2.1.1994, 1:22 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-4", BBA, Pvt. job. 9780400820, 9780679559.

KHATRI

CL22076915

Professionally qualified Suitable match for Walia (Khatri) boy, B.Tech., 5'-9", 31.12.86, 4.15 p.m., Chandigarh, Profession: Oil Field Engineer, High achiever. High net worth family. Details profile on: Jeevansathi.com ZXZU3677, Whatsapp No 94179-36540.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22075663

Arora boy, 22.4.1988, 1.55 pm, Jalandhar City, 5'-8", MBA Finance, job lead Analyst in MNC Gurgaon, 22 lac PA. Elder brother married, working MNC USA. Preferred working girl. 9888928378.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22075814

Working match for Hindu Arora boy, 5'-7", 30.12.1987, 11:02 am, Chandigarh, MBA, Pvt. Bank, Chandigarh 13 Lac. 98187-23757.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22076177

Suitable Working Match for vegetarian, teetotaller, hindu khatri boy. B.Tech, 1994 born, 5'-6''. Working in IT MNC at Noida, 12 Lakhs per annum. Home Town Jalandhar City. 9417823680

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22076625

Beautiful Punjabi suitable match for 27 years height 5'-9", USA born, Business Admin, Hindu Punjabi family, Settled in USA +51037-71089, 98120-30747, kataria1865@gmail.com

MAHAJAN

CL22075483

Suitable match for Himachali Mahajan boy (B.E, M.Tech, Ph.D), 5'-9", 27.10.90, 7:10 am (Place of Birth: Nagrota Bagwan), Ph.D from Europe, working in USA. Contact: 94593-97909.

MANGLIK

CL22076023

Professionally qualified match for khatri handsome boy 5'-11",14-04-88, 3:20 am, Chandigarh, Post Graduate in programming (Abroad). working MNC, Mohali. Working girl preferred.Well settled family. Contact: 94172-77759.

MISC.

CL22075830

Hindu Prajapat Boy, 28 yrs, 5'2'', BTech, working in MNC. 9646935659

NRI

CL22069978

Wanted a NRI or a suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors, Now software developer in India, Caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL22075459

SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'-11'', Canada-NZ dual citizen, issueless divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio-data with photos to +642102542900. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22075482

Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 46, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Visiting India 2nd Nov. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: pritam.singh.virdi@gmail.com

NRI

CL22075582

Arora Sikh boy, Canada PR, May 1991, 5'-11", B.Arch. Family at Mohali. Upper caste no bar. 98159-96738.

NRI

CL22075682

Mother looking for a bride for her son, 31, 6 ft, Gym freak, UK born and brought up, works for Government. Tall, slim, educated girl from decent background. Mob 9041100050. Whatsapp 00447799061474.

NRI

CL22075744

Seeking Medico/Engineer match for London (UK) based Sikh Saini 29/5'-6'', B.Tech IIT, VP investment bank, 1.5Cr package. Caste/religion no bar. 98780-26878

NRI

CL22075745

Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp +9194664-36721, +14168224721.

NRI

CL22075850

Match for cutsurd, Saini Sikh boy, Postgraduate, Newzealand PR, Digitial Marketer, Sept. 1991, 5'-7", Caste no bar. Family Mohali settled. 84370-43154, 94636-87331.

NRI

CL22075967

SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/6', Manager in Govt. sector, currently in India. WhatsApp: # 41631-78250.

NRI

CL22075980

SM for Sept 1993, 5'-6" Hindu Arora B.Tech (Civil), Canada settled work permit. Contact: 98766-93728.

NRI

CL22076118

SMF smart Canada PR Software Engineer 30/5'-8" Mazhbi Sikh clean shven boy. Working in MNC Toronto, belongs to highly educated well off family. Father, mother class-I officer (Retd.). Beautiful, fair,professionally qualified girl of status family required. 62801-55118.

NRI

CL22076546

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeks a professionally qualified, beautiful, Canadian girl for their son, 91 born, 5'-11", very handsome, Canadian citizen, B.Tech (UBC) M.Tech (US), working as Aerospace Engineer with Canadian Airforce in Ottawa. Send bio-data and photos Email: rsid89@yahoo.com or WhatsApp: 60476-01043.

NRI

CL22076859

Well qualified match for settled turbaned Sikh Ramgarhia Dentist, 34, 5'-8", Canadian ciitizen. (Canadian citizen/PR preferred). Send biodata, picture on whatsapp: 9041621398.

NRI

CL22077067

PQM for Australia based, project manager, never married, Hindu Khatri, 73 born, 6' currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

RAJPUT

CL22072301

Professionally qualified match for handsome Mair Rajput Doctor boy, 5'-7", 27.8.87 Manglik, self employed. Doctor family. Email: gbeta1511@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22075735

IT/professionally qualified Gursikh girl for Gursikh Ramgarhia boy, convent educated, B.Tech. (CSE), PG, Software Developer, teetotaller, eggetarian, Dec. 1994, Chandigarh born, 165 cms, Canada settled. WhatsApp: +91-83606-29172.

SAINI

CL22075593

Saini, PR Canada boy 29.01.1994, 6'-1", Project Manager job, Edmonton. Looking for Engineer or Doctor girl, minimum height 5'-6" in Canada or Tricity. Contact 98555-98464, 98767-72306.

SAINI

CL22075637

PQM for Canadian Citizen Sikh Saini handsome, fair boy 30, 5'-9", employed in MNC as IT Professional. Family well settled in Canada. Property in Chandigarh & Mohali. Parents visiting India. Contact with girl's photographs and biodata at: sainiharry2711@gmail.com or 89682-92081.

SAINI

CL22075860

Saini turban, vegetarian boy, 03/92, 5'-9", B.Tech. Lovely University, Diploma Automobile Designing from Bhubneshwar, Diploma Automotive Digital Designing from Bangalore, now working Assistant Manager Gurgaon. Required vegetarian, educated girl. 9646485846.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22076184

Match for IIT, IIM SC Ravidassia boy, having Canadian PR & handsome package, working in MNC. DOB: 09.03.1992, Ht. 5ft 10in. Contact: 75892-55204, 94646-70037.

SIKH

CL22076000

Seeking vegetarian Amritdhari Keski wearing (or ready to wear), well qualified Singhnee for 35 years old well settled 5'-11", Amritdhari Singh working as Software Engineering Manager in USA. Issueless innocent divorcee (4 months marriage). Caste no bar. Send your profile with latest pictures on WhatsApp +9198993-79442.

SIKH

CL22076624

Ramdasia handsome Sikh boy 1990/5’-7”. Serving in merchant navy. Residence Ropar / Pune (Maharashtra). Seeking well educated family girl. Contact: +91 93223 70751

SIKH KHATRI

CL22075576

Khatri Sikh boy, 29 years, 5-'9", NT/ND, B.Tech, working in MNC Chandigarh. 94179-30740, 9988230740.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22075628

SM4 Gursikh Khatri boy, non-trimmer, non-drinker, Feb. 89, 5’-5”, B.Tech, having a franchise business in Mohali. 8427118984.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22076796

SM4 Gursikh Khatri boy, 1995, height 5'-8", Store Manager at Domino's Australia. Father businessman. Mother teacher. Marriage bureau excuse. M.No. 9728528400, 8567900679.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22075787

Professionally qualified beautiful match for well settled, turbaned, Sikh Arora smart boy, B.Tech Engineer, 27, 5'-8", running own business at Mohali, handsome income, own house at Mohali. Whatsapp/Call: 8968115453.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22076127

Match for Arora Sikh boy, 5'-8", 24.01.1991, B.Com, MBA, Builder in Mohali. Mobile;79861-34501.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22076935

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri Arora turbaned boy Sept. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC Chandigarh. Team Lead (20 LPA). Marriage bureau excuse. Mob. 98721-44407.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22075563

Lubana cutsurd Canadian Citizen handsome boy, 5'-11", July, 89, Senior QA Developer. Seeks educated alliance. Upper caste welcome. Boy visiting India in November. 79730-42348.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22075571

Match for Canadian PR Lubana Sikh boy 1991/6'-0", MBA from Canada, working Accountant. Father retired Indian Airforce officer. Caste no bar. Contact/Whatsapp: 8427450503.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22067155

Canadian PR, Tonk-Kashatriya Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-5". Govt. job. Family well settled in Canada. Required educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: +17785474727, +16043007691