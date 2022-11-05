Brides Wanted

ARORA
CL22078550
Suitable qualified match for Arora handsome boy, 26, 5'-8", D.Pharma, B.Pharma, own settled business, Jalandhar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9876185009.
BRAHMIN
CL22074630
Well-educated match for handsome athletic 5'-8" 1971 well established Canadian citizen businessman reputed family divorced one child visiting India. Prefer good family values background fluent English willing to relocate to Canada. Send photos bio on WhatsApp 97799-91989
BRAHMIN
CL22077626
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy 06.04.1992, 12:20 pm, 5'-11", Non manglik CA, Working Mindas Pune. Handsome package. 99716-79679.
DIVORCEE
CL22078056
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Boy visiting India this month. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22078138
Professionally qualified match for Engineer single child handsome boy, 29 Years, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-6", 18 LPA, Manager in top MNC, Bangalore. Mother Gupta/ Father Yadav. Caste no bar. Contact 62836-24998.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22078141
MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS Pedodontist Gursikh Khatri teetotalar boy, 5'-9',1992 born, Senior Lecturer in Dental College, Mohali & consultant Pedodontist in tricity. Reputed landlord family of punjab, Only son and younger sister doing MD. Whatsapp no-9878007010.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22078845
SM4 Hindu Ramdasia (SC) handsome boy, 5'-10", July 1994, M.S. Surgery Chandigarh. MD/MS Doctor girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98713-68723, 98159-88239.
JAT SIKH
CL22069537
PQM for Jat Sikh boy , 87 born, 6', non drinker, B Tech.+ MBA, working in IT. Share Biodata along with photographs .Email: vssk1097@gmail.com. WhatsApp : 9148421132. No calls please.
JAT SIKH
CL22077607
Educated match for Smart Jat-Sikh 29/, 5'-9" Software Engineer / MBA, working in MNC @13 Lakhs/Year with decent rural-urban property. Parents Govt. employees, younger brother MBBS. WhatsApp: 99966-43553
JAT SIKH
CL22077624
Suitable match for Ontario based handsome, never married, turbaned 5-10 athletic, July 1983 born (looks much younger) B Tech, MBA Operations Manager in Canadian MNC. Email matrimonydsr@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22077759
Jat Sikh Defence Officers family with Urban/Rural property seek qualified match for unmarried son, M.Tech Engineer, 40/6'-2", residing in Singapore on PR status, working in leading MNC as Senior Executive with handsome salary. E-mail: singa49p@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22077790
Canadian Citizen Jatt Sikh family seeks suitable match for their 31 year old, 6 ft. tall son. He's Canadian educated Professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Lawyer or Engineer girl. In India for marriage. +91-76968-51232 (Direct) or +1-403-828-7973 (WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL22077849
Alliance invited for Jat Sikh boy, doing own business, 31/6'-1", Canadian Citizen (BBA). The bride should hail from a decent educated Jat Sikh family, should around 24-27 years. Contact +16047656215.
JAT SIKH
CL22077907
SM 4 Jat Sikh,30,5'12'' MTech, Working as XEN,Middle class family, Whatsapp biodata : 9307057962
JAT SIKH
CL22077908
Well settled Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeks Professionally Qualified match for their Son Oct 1992/5'11" Brampton Canada(PR Applied) Software Engineer (MTech IT) Convent-Educated/Turbaned/Handsome/Teetotaler. Girl should be Tall/Beautiful/Equally Qualified. Marriage Bureau please excuse. Send Biodata/Pics on Whatsapp +918146641699/+17783237755
JAT SIKH
CL22078021
Suitable match for pure vegetarian Jat Sikh boy, 29, 6'-2", M.Tech, Probationary officer in Nationalized bank. Govt employee preferred. Whatsapp: 9815985159.
JAT SIKH
CL22078110
Beautiful match for turbaned Jat Sikh Canada PR M.Tech. boy, 6'-1", Ludhiana. Ropar, Fatehgarh, Mohali, Canada preferred. Only serious people please whatsapp biodata and latest snap, Bureau excuse. 73472-93042.
JAT SIKH
CL22078135
MATCH FOR JATT SIKH NEVER MARRIED GROOM 46 YRS 5'-9" EDUCATION CONSULTANT AND BUSINESSMAN HANDSOME ATHLETIC FIT, URBAN FAMILY. ONLY JATT SIKH NEVER MARRIED BRIDES BETWEEN 36-46 RESPOND WITH DETAILS. EMAIL- navjaw2901@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22078160
Seek PQM for 86 born engineer boy based in USA. 5'9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at matrieng22@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22078460
Well settled Jat Sikh Affluent business family seeks a suitable match for their Canadian citizen son, 27 years, 5'-9", very handsome CPA having Federal Govt. job. Family owns rural & urban property in India and Canada. Seeking a highly professionally qualified, tall, beautiful, family oriented girl from a Canadian/ Indian well settled Jat Sikh family. Malwa belt preferred. Contact/ WhatsApp: 1-778-939-9393, Email: alliance3357@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22078535
Well settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy 5'7", Sept 1996, vegetarian, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt Deptt. Rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to singhsd197@gmail.com or whatsapp +61448890500, +918558873479.
JAT SIKH
CL22078685
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
JAT SIKH
CL22078690
Looking for a suitable match for Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy 91 born, height 5'10", highly educated and working professional. Please WhatsApp bio-data and pics on 9855772248 or +61420487773.
JAT SIKH
CL22078696
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 40, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working Software Manager US company, well settled, US green card soon, visiting India shortly. WhatsApp : +1-6472695282
JAT SIKH
CL22079419
Seeking suitable qualified match for 1992 born 5'-8" fair complexion, Jatt Sikh boy, Master's in entrepreneurship (University of Leeds, U.K.) doing business in India. Canadian PR applied. Highly reputed family of Chandigarh / Punjab. Contact: ascheema.chd@gmail.com , 98881 74357
JAT SIKH
CL22079460
Match For Jat Sikh US Green Card Holder Boy 42/5'10" Issuless Divorcee, M.S (USA) Software Engineer, Working in USA, Now in India, Early Marriage, WhatsApp 9814295605, matri4019@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22079526
Jatt Sikh well educated parents with affluent business background invite matrimonial alliance for their turbaned Sikh Canadian citizen boy, 25, 5'-8", Graduate Mechanical Engineer from University of Alberta, working as an Engineer in Aerospace Company. The girl should be professionally qualified. Contact with recent photos. WhatsApp: 0017809825437.
JAT SIKH
CL22079555
Australian Citizen Jat Sikh boy, 1988, 6'-6" ; seeking tall homely family oriented girl wishing to settle in Australia. rsbfin47@gmail.com 70870-33732
KAMBOJ
CL22077921
Match for Kamboj Sikh boy, Aug. 1993 born, 5'-11", B.Tech. from Chandigarh University, PR in Canada (Surry). Preferred Nursing/ Medical field. Preferred Mohali, Chd., Zirakpur, Rajpura/ PR. Work permit in Canada or MNC. 80540-10382.
KHATRI
CL22077872
Manglik/Non-manglik match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech Computer Science, 24.8.1990, 1:10 am, Birth Place Phagwara, 5'-10", working Punjab Govt. department. Whatsapp/call after matching Kundli. 7347434769.
KHATRI
CL22078173
Beautiful match for very Handsome IT Engineer, 5'-9", H1B visa USA, 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, drawing 1.30 lac USD, also PR Canada. 99884-54004.
KHATRI
CL22079141
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 15 lakh p.a. 98883-58305.
KHATRI
CL22079469
Working PQM for Hindu Khatri BTech June 91, 5’-10”, working in Big four PWC, package 9 LPA. Panchkula based business family. 98885-46198
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22077731
Looking for Smart Educated working girl in Tricity in Corporate/ Govt. job for Handsome Convent Educated Khatri Arora, Vegetarian, Radhasoami boy age 39 years/ 5'-10'', M.Com (I.B.) , Working in Tricity Bank in Finance and Accounts Department, No demand, Caste no bar, Only Son, Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 78371-38037.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22077952
Hindu Khatri vegetarian unmarried boy, 5 Sept. 1979, 5'-9", working Enforcement Bank Recovery. No dowry. 9463071395, 9888361040.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22078602
Match for Hindu Arora educated well established Mohali based handsome boy 32/ 5'-7", own business. 70090-36432, 98880-76771.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22078725
Arora boy 1988 born, 5'-6", Chandigarh born, Bank officer, package 26 lac, MBA from reputed institute, posted Delhi. 82838-22562, 97795-58067.
NRI
CL22018716
Handsome European citizen by birth, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri 35/ 5'-8", only son. Permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. satnameu@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22075459
SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'-11'', Canada-NZ dual citizen, issueless divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio-data with photos to +642102542900. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22077077
Well qualified, tall, beautiful match for Sikh Khurana boy (cleanshaved), 1992, 6'-1", MS Supply Chain Management (USA). Sr. Development Engineer, 1,90,000 US $. Canadian PR. Own house in USA. 98789-24241
NRI
CL22077735
Seeking beautiful match below 35 years, preferably in Canada for smart well settled JatSikh boy Canadian citizen 41/5'11" BE/MBA Manager in Toronto high pay, Caste no bar, WA +919818909579
NRI
CL22077778
SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 32, 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. Currently in India. WhatsApp #41631-78250.
NRI
CL22077854
Professionally qualified match for US qualified Dentist working in USA with H1B Visa, 32/5'-9", Hindu Arora boy. Girl willing to settled in USA. Khatri/ Brahmin/ Aggarwal may also contact with biodata and photo. +91-98159-33743 or WhatsApp +91-98150-67018.
NRI
CL22078407
Match for tall Canadian Citizen MBA Brahmin boy, April 1986, 5'-11", presently in India till December. 82838-04055. Chandigarh based family.
NRI
CL22078508
Match for UK born Hindu Punjabi boy, 33 yrs old Corporate Lawyer. Looking for UK born professional girl, please WhatsApp +447947204520.
NRI
CL22078703
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy, Australian Citizen, 32/5'-6", B.Tech. Computer Science, MS (Information Technology), employed senior IT position in Melbourne. 98147-06080, 94997-66666.
NRI
CL22078958
Professionally qualified match for Panjabi Gupta boy, May 1996/5'-9", M.E. (Environment) Consultant MNC in Toronto Work Visa. Educated, well settled family based in Panchkula. Upper Caste welcome. Contact 94172-10170.
NRI
CL22078997
Seeking PQM from India / US / Canada for handsome, cleanshaven Sikh Rajput boy, 39, 6'-1", Doctor, doing job, PR in USA. Sisters Doctors, Engineer are married in USA. Status educated family. Upper caste no bar. Send bio-data with picture Whatsapp: 98886-89836.
NRI
CL22079184
Professionally qualified (Software) Khatri/ Arora match for well qualified Software Engineer H1B in Worlds top company, 30, 6'-2", fair/ handsome boy based at San Francisco California USA. Contact: 91- 94164-70199.
NRI
CL22079213
Professionally qualified match for Melbourne based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Australian citizen, 1991 born, Master of Information Technology, working as a Supervisor, height 5'-9", handsome and fit. Family well settled. Caste no bar. Contact: 0061424370312 (WhatsApp), Email id: sharmaaman91@ymail.com
RAJPUT
CL22077236
Professionally qualified match for Himachali Rajput handsome boy, 5'-6", 10.12.1993, B.Tech.(Mechnical). Working as Production Engineer, Mohali. Family well settled at Kharar. Contact: 99150-22806.
RAJPUT
CL22077650
PQM4 handsome Manglik Kashyap Rajput boy, 7th Jan. 1990, 3.30 pm, Fzr, 6', MBA, wkg in MNC Chd., package 15 lakhs. Seeks educated, working/non-working. Preferred Pb. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9417763577.
RAJPUT
CL22077739
SM4 handsome 5'7" Mair Rajput boy, 1994, Panchkula working Mechanical Engineer in Canada (PR), Mother Government job. Contact +91-9466843009. Marriage Bureau excuse
RAJPUT
CL22077749
Alliance invited for Chandigarh based well settled handsome teetotaler non-veg. 26 yr/5'-11"/BE Rajput Kaushal gotra boy, working with an American MNC in Mohali. Wanted a well mannered tall bubbly & homely working girl from cultured family in tricity Chandigarh preferred. Contact at: rana.ecko@gmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22077923
Professionally qualified match required for Australian PR Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy, 17.10.92, 6:55 p.m. (Chandigarh), 5'-11", B.Tech. Electronic & Communication from India. Master IT Australia & serving in IT compnay in Melbourne. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 98764-23688, 90230-69524.
RAJPUT
CL22078156
Educated match for Smart Kashyap-Rajput boy, 1989,5'-3",MCA. Currently working in PSPCL(Govt) Contact-9463770616
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22077710
Newzealand PR Ramgarhia Sikh boy 28, 5’-10”, Diploma (ECE) Newzealand Level-7. Seeks well qualified, tall, beautiful girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 94176-61428
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22078177
Ramgarhia Sikh turbaned ND boy 1993/6' IIT Data Scientist in MNC Bangalore 9888514216
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22079437
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22079501
Suitable match for Ramgarhia boy 33/ 5'-11", M.Tech., Businessman, from reputed family of Bulhowal, Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Contact: 98554-54083. Email: srajeshwar.official@gmail.com
SAINI
CL22077703
Saini Sikh boy, 30 years, 6', M.Tech. (CSE), Govt. job Newzealand Council. Gotra Gahunia, Kaberwal. Equally qualified educated girl preferred. 95011-16008, 90414-47745.
SAINI
CL22078171
Saini cutsurd Sikh boy, 29, 5'-9", B.Tech. Software Engineer Face Book living U.K., good package. Caste no bar. Contact: 98148-66480, 98550-43398.
SAINI
CL22079153
Saini B.Tech., MBA, 20.7.1988, 6', Gotra Pabme, self employed, Export Business, residence Nangal Township Punjab. Father Retired (govt. job), Mother housewife, Elder sister married. No calls from marriage bureau. 94630-91021, 94180-53410
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22077649
Suitable match for Ravidasia fair, handsome boy, April 1992 born, 5'-6", BDS, presently on work permit in Canada. Preferred B.Sc. M.Sc. Nursing girl. Contact: 9814939526.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22077742
Seeking for valmiki boy 1992, 5'-3", Canada PR. B.Sc. nursing girl preferred. Mob.97801-99300.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22078131
UK settled family seeks preferably NRI girl for Ramdasia Sikh UK settled (clean-shaven), 37, 5'-7", M.Tech, divorced. +44-7707454366.
SIKH
CL22077859
Suitable match for Sikh boy (Kamboj) July 1994 born, Mechanical Diploma, 5'-6". Own business of Lifts, Elevators, Ambala. 94162-60139.
SIKH
CL22078323
Suitable match for Army Officer (Captain) Sikh Brahmin 1994/6', B.E., Chandigarh family. Doctor, Engineer, Officers preferred. 98149-03448.
SIKH ARORA
CL22077330
Preferably IT professional, working match for handsome Arora Sikh turbaned, trimmer, Er. boy, 28, 5'-10", Class-I officer in PSU Oil company. Maternal side Jat Sikh. Whatsapp biodata: 9815167656.
SIKH ARORA
CL22078620
PQM4 MS (CS) Sikh 27/5'-9" boy, working in an MNC in USA, holding H1B visa, coming to India for a short period. Contact: 7986093881
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22078676
Canadian PR Arora Khatri turban Sikh, 1991 born, 5'-11", Software Engineer in banking professional Brampton. 9464919400.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22079212
SM 4 handsome Sikh Khatri ND/NT, Canada PR, working in IT company, Salary 160k CAD. Nov 1992, Ht. 5'-9''. Native Ambala. Ph- 9416687725
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22079334
Seeking suitable match for a handsome 6ft turbaned 1987 born, highly qualified working in a big Canadian Organization, having Canada PR, well placed old established family of Chandigarh. Whatsapp 9815040226 9988871128
SIKH LOBANA
CL22078531
Match for NewZealand PR Lubana Sikh (Ghotra) slim, fair boy, 1992 born, 6'-2", Brother also settled NewZealand. Rural property. Own business in Jalandhar and residence in posh area. Preferred Jalandhar, Kapurthala area. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9878887210.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22078502
Turbaned boy, Sept. 1989 Chd 5’-11”, MA, PGDCA, govt. job Contract. Parents retd. Elder brother sister married. Govt. job Chd. M: 94633-95637.
