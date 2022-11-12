Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22080272
Garg, h'some, Sept. 87/ 5'-7", MBA from IIM, M.Tech. USA, having IT Company, own flat in Mohali. Preference educated girl. 88476-16065.
AGGARWAL
CL22080954
Mittal boy 10.5.1992, 5'-8", Post EG-2, Govt. employee in PSPCL. 78371-88774, 99881-58874.
AGGARWAL
CL22081659
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9478920344
AGGARWAL
CL22082078
Suitable qualified match for Aggarwal handsome boy PGDM, 5'-11", 20.5.1994, 6.55 pm, own settled business, Ludhiana. # 98152-40251, 98888-46691.
AGGARWAL
CL22082210
Professionally qualified employed match for Anshik Manglik Goel boy, 5'-6", 18.2.1996, 18.05, Chandigarh, B.Tech working MNC Hyderabad, 15 lacs annually, family settled Ambala 98130-51664, 81686-75594.
ARORA
CL22081863
Professionally qualified, beautiful match for Canada PR, handsome Arora (Narula) boy 27, 5'-11", BDS, Master in Micro Biotechnology, Canada PR girl preferred. WhatsApp 62399-85434.
BRAHMIN
CL22080307
Qualified match for teetotaller Brahmin boy, 5'-6", Nov. 87, working in Dubai as Auditor and Senior Tax Consultant. Contact 97800-26282.
BRAHMIN
CL22080712
Gaur Brahmin, 32/6', Well-settled US citizen, Juris Doctor, Attorney, Pure Vegetarian, Teetotaler seeks Beautiful, Tall, Professional bride. Please email vedsharma1@gmail.com. WhatsApp +1-908-229-9325
BRAHMIN
CL22080793
Suitable match for Brahmin teetotaler boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working MNC, Mohali. Employed IT Sector girl in Tricity preferred. Khatri also welcome. Contact 90410-49128.
BRAHMIN
CL22081510
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, handsome package. Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9417389202, 9463776202.
BRAHMIN
CL22081595
Govt. employee match for vegetarian Punjabi Brahmin boy 1991, Govt. SC 1 Officer, posted at Bathinda. 94643-50531.
BRAHMIN
CL22082049
Saraswat pure vegetarian Brahmin boy born and raised in New York. 31, 6'-1", non-smoker, non-drinker. Looking for beautiful,. educated and tall girl. WhatsApp: 001-347-307-3415, Email: rajisharmany@gmail.com
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22081367
Suitable match for handsome Sc Ad-dharmi boy 25.09.1992, 5’-8”. MS ENT, USMLE cleared. Doing job in London, applied for Canada PR. Reputed family of Doctors. Preferred Doctor/Canadian PR Doctor girl. No demands.Contact: 98721-43750
JAT SIKH
CL22077607
Educated match for Smart Jat-Sikh 29/, 5'-9" Software Engineer / MBA, working in MNC @13 Lakhs/Year with decent rural-urban property. Parents Govt. employees, younger brother MBBS. WhatsApp: 99966-43553
JAT SIKH
CL22078460
Well settled Jat Sikh Affluent business family seeks a suitable match for their Canadian citizen son, 27 years, 5'-9", very handsome CPA having Federal Govt. job. Family owns rural & urban property in India and Canada. Seeking a highly professionally qualified, tall, beautiful, family oriented girl from a Canadian/ Indian well settled Jat Sikh family. Malwa belt preferred. Contact/ WhatsApp: 1-778-939-9393, Email: alliance3357@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22079832
Beautiful match for 30 years turbaned Jat Sikh Canada PR M.Tech. boy, 6'-1". Only serious families whatsapp biodata and latest snap. 73472-93042.
JAT SIKH
CL22080301
Suitable match for handsome Graduate boy, 21 November 1992, 5'-7", working as Cricket Coach, monthly income 1,50,000/-. Tricity/nearby preferred. Contact 98888-14030.
JAT SIKH
CL22080331
Age 28 years old (1994) Last name Khangura, Height 5'-11", Citizen of USA, Profession: working in Hospital, Education B.Sc. in Biology, Food Habits: Non vegetarian, no drinking and no smoking. Parents are both well educated and hold decent job. Boy in India for Two weeks. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 78888-60794, (Whatsapp) 01-51030-55277
JAT SIKH
CL22080373
Seeking a suitable NRI match for a highly educated Jat Sikh boy, 1986, 5'-8'', never married, PhD (History). Never married/divorcee/widow considerable. No bar. Simple wedding. Contact 8427669467
JAT SIKH
CL22080482
Jat Sikh match for Mohali based, Only son, 1989, 5'-8½", B.Tech, working MNC Mohali. Affluent family, short time marriage amicably dissolved. Whatsapp: 98881-51509.
JAT SIKH
CL22080500
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well-known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India shortly. Girl will have option of not working while living in Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22080573
Canadian permanent resident Calgary based Jatt Sikh boy, Dec. 1988, 5'-11", working in multi national company, pursuing Canadian Bar Licensing. Belongs to educated Jalandhar based family with substantial urban, rural property. Looking for beautiful, professionally qualified match from educated background. Whatsapp: +91-9914304565. Marriage bureau excuse. E-mail: vsb1443@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22080821
Professionally qualified match for Australian citizen Jat Sikh boy, working as CA, 36/5’-10”. Please respond with pics and biodata. WhatsApp +614350-84643. Email: matrimel3@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22080928
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, 30 USA Citizen, 5'-8", BBA, working sales for a Marketing company, seeking well educated girl from USA/ Canada only. Respond with biodata and pics. WhatsApp +19894930712, +91 99154-80180.
JAT SIKH
CL22081139
Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Spain Europe from the last 45 years. Boy is 6'-6", tall, slim and fair and 1987 born. He works as a Software Engineer (MNC). We are looking for an educated and tall bride willing to settle in Europe. +376366943 WhatsApp only).
JAT SIKH
CL22081217
Suitable qualified match for Jat Sikh Canadian citizen boy, 35, 5'-7" issueless divorced, govt. job. Whatsapp biodata +91-82848-20685. Marriage bureaus excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL22081231
Suitable match for Jat boy 1977/ 5'-10", MBA, Unmarried, Pure Vaishnu. Divorcee consider. 82647-16472 (Moga)
JAT SIKH
CL22081431
Jat Sikh boy, 5'-10", Nov. 1993, California green card apply, looking for girl from USA, Canada. Contact: 94641-46547, 62801-85848.
JAT SIKH
CL22081436
Seeking bride with family values, preferably from US/Canada for well qualified US citizen Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, working in healthcare. Caste no bar. Call/what's app : 562-541-3856
JAT SIKH
CL22081597
Handsome Jat Sikh boy 1988/ 6', MBA (Finance), Working Canada in Finance firm. Preferred qualified girl. Contact 89500-59439, 94666-49214.
JAT SIKH
CL22082054
Jat Sikh (Pawra) handsome 5'-11", 24.8.1994, B.E. (Mechanical), PR Canada. Having 12 acre land, own house in India. Father Agriculturist, mother housewife. Beautiful educated girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 94631-02133.
JAT SIKH
CL22082067
Jat Sikh handsome boy, 5'-11"/ 1992, B.Tech, MBA (Finance), FRM Global certified. Working in U.S. based Investment Bank with CPC 41+. Both parents working. Urban, rural property. Looking equally qualified, working girl. WhatsApp: 97792-13174.
KAMBOJ
CL22080819
Match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9", 15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, divorced after a month. Upper caste welcome. Unmarried preferred. 94170-01155.
KHATRI
CL22080503
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech., working in IT Company, Chandigarh, Package 10 Lacs, 5'-10", 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh. Employed preferred. Whatsapp 82642-42292.
KHATRI
CL22081601
Suitable match for New Zealand PR Anand Khatri manglik boy 17.03.1996, 07:50 am, Ambala, 5'-6", Graduate (Hospitality). Business family Ambala. 98961-22831.
KHATRI
CL22082100
Working match for handsome Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., boy, 34/5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22080446
PQM for handsome Australian PR Khatri boy, 27, 5’-9”, Masters of Professional Accounting, pursuing CPA. Govt. job Melbourne, well-settled. Preferred B.Tech./ Doctor/ CA/ MBA girl. 99157-83182. sanjeev.ashu@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22080556
Professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri Arora boy, 5'-9",B.Tech. Working MNC, Noida. 25LPA. Well settled family at Karnal. Contact: 94164-30774.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22082145
Handsome never married boy, Oct. 77 born, working in US MNC, drawing 32+ lakh package, looks 7-8 years younger. Having own house in Chandigarh. 98159-93834, 99158-38405.
MANGLIK
CL22080343
Match for Manglik boy, 29.10.1990, 5'-7", B.Com, LL.B. Own business Professional Accountant Punjab. 9888030466. Excuse marriage bureau.
MANGLIK
CL22081047
Suitable match for Khatri Verma Canada PR Manglik boy, 39/ 5’-9”, Ludhiana. 98723-55992, 98153-85253.
NRI
CL22080295
Mair Rajput, 1981, 5'-4", MS, USA Greencard. Seeking professionally qualified match. Boy presently in India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com
NRI
CL22080302
Suitable qualified, beautiful, tall match for Sikh Australia well settled boy, 28, 6'-1", M.Tech, Govt job in Australia. Marriage bureau excuse. 7973756934, 9501189030.
NRI
CL22080399
Well educated match for Canadian citizen handsome athletic 5'-8", 1971, well established businessman reputed Brahmin family divorced one child visiting India. Prefer good family background fluent English. Send photos bio on WhatsApp: 97799-91989.
NRI
CL22080512
UK born handsome Sood, 31, 5'-7", Scientist boy seeks homely bride. WhatsApp: 0044-7949- 384154.
NRI
CL22080560
Qualified suitable match for Doaba based Manglik boy 29/5'-8", B.Com., Newzealand PR Ravidasia. Tricity preferred. Caste no bar. 98724-51833.
NRI
CL22080572
Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 46, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Presently in India. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: pritam.singh.virdi@gmail.com
NRI
CL22080584
Arora boy, 35, 5'-8", B.Tech, SE in UK, citizen. Need Dr/Er. girl. 9988026598, 7889247979.
NRI
CL22080686
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy, Australian Citizen, 32/5'-6", B.Tech. Computer Science, MS (Information Technology), employed senior IT position in Melbourne. 98147-06080, 94997-66666.
NRI
CL22080711
Professionally qualified USA settled match for Agarwal boy, 85' born, 5'6", issueless divorcee, Computer engineer in USA,on H1B visa. Parents both doctors settled in Chandigarh. Marriage bureau please excuse. Caste no bar. Whats app 90416-27576
NRI
CL22081184
Smart & Qualified match for Handsome Canadian Aggarwal boy, 5-9 Born at Chandigarh on 23.7.1989 Working as Engineer at Edmonton. Contact Call or whatsapp +1-825-461-1000
NRI
CL22081422
Suitable match for Canadian PR Hindu Khatri boy 1992 born, 5'-9". Civil Engg, B.Tech from Canada. Preferred Canada settled girl. Contact: 9915600078.
NRI
CL22081514
Alliance for our son, 5'-9", 30, very handsome, Canadian PR, MS Canadian University, Excellent package with Software multinational at Toronto, visiting India, allergic to wheat/ gluten, Highly Educated upper middle class Punjabi Brahmin family Chandigarh area. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp- 9416397742
NRI
CL22081924
Hindu Canada PR, 1986 born, 5’-7”, Post Graduate, Canada Government job, Vancouver, Shilpkar, Bhanja caste, Chandigarh based. Father PSU retired Officer. WhatsApp only 91-79730-56395. For call Canada number +1-236-335-6772.
NRI
CL22081929
Beautiful educated match for Sikh Khatri clean shaven well settled Pilot, Canadian citizen, June 1984, 5’-8”, from educated family of Chandigarh. Only WhatsApp: +91 97805-05532.
NRI
CL22082042
Match for Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, B.Tech.VIT, MS(CSE) from Canada. Working with Microsoft, Vancouver, Canada. Younger brother CA. Parents well settled in Mohali. Marriage bureau please excuse. Call or Whatsapp: +9198786-04753.
NRI
CL22082240
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8". Physician, finished Fellowship. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 1-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22079760
suitable match required for himachali rajpoot katoch boy convent schooling, higher education PGDM (MBA), working with MNC as manager. contact no 7889227069
RAJPUT
CL22080742
Suitable match handsome Rajput boy, well settled family. Born 12 Dec. 1992 (5:35 pm), Chandigarh, 5'-7", B.Sc. in Hospitality and Tourism, Pvt. job. Please contact 98882-82019.
RAJPUT
CL22080941
Suitable, match for Hindu Kashyap Raput Mehra Engineer/ MBA boy, 2.08.1991, 4:40 p.m. Chandigarh, Senior Executive in MNC Gurgaon 25+ LPA. Employed, MBA, Doctor, Engineer preferred. Caste no bar. 62806-56404, 99150-82492.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22080646
Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993 born, 5’-10”, working as SDO in Punjab govt. Well settled family at Mohali. 76960-76696.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22081547
New Zealand Citizen Handsome Ramgarhia Boy 1988 / 5’-11”, MCA, MBA Wanted well educated Girl. Jat Sikh Welcome, Whatsapp: 86991-42770.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22081844
Suitable match for Dhiman boy, 1992 born, 5'-10", B.Tech., working in Co-op Bank (H.P.). Tricity employed preferred. Own house in Sector 123. Contact no. 94179-81546.
SAINI
CL22080310
SM4 Pure Veg, Turbaned Sikh Saini fair 32/5’-10” BBA, MBA, PR Canada, Working in CIBC. Father retd Army. Preferred girl from Canada PR/Work permit. Cont 9650004593
SAINI
CL22080356
Saini Sikh clean shaven 1976 born/ 5'-10", well educated, settled Australian Citizen needs beautiful educated bride. No bar. Contact 94665-31591.
SAINI
CL22080840
Suitable match for Saini NRI, 30 yrs, 5'-7", Electronics Engnr boy. Contact Ph: 8360367252.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22080657
Ad-dharmi boy, 1990, 5'-11", B.Tech. Australia PR (491). Father bank manager retd. Prefer Australia settled girl. Biodata with latest photo E-mail: sumitrishta79@yahoo.com 9872620540.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22081401
Required well educated girl for well settled boy in Chandigarh, 30/ Height 5'-6", B.Tech. (Mech. Engineering), Caste Ramdasia Chamar. Contact 81464-17671.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22081625
SM4 SC Ad-dharmi boy, 90 born, 5'-8", MBBS, working in Private Hospital. 7973821306.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22075628
SM4 Gursikh Khatri boy, non-trimmer, non-drinker, Feb. 89, 5’-5”, B.Tech, having a franchise business in Mohali. 8427118984.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22080553
Smart clean shaven Sikh 5'-9", June 89, Senior Consultant reputed MNC, Pune, 17 LPA, now working from home Chandigarh, MBA Information Management completed Feb. 21. Well settled family Chandigarh with Residential, Commercial properties. Seeking slim, good looking match. Mob: 97808-71822.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22080782
Handsome Gursikh Khatri boy (Innocent Divorce, few days marriage) 32, 5?10? B.Tech works in Govt. bank seek educated/working girl. Contact 86194-02113
SIKH LOBANA
CL22081187
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22067155
Canadian PR, Tonk-Kashatriya Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-5". Govt. job. Family well settled in Canada. Required educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: +17785474727, +16043007691
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22081178
Tonk-Kashatriya B.Tech, Class-I Gazetted Officer, 5'-9", July, 1993, teetotaler and vegetarian, Chandigarh based hindu boy, seeks well qualified girl. Officer/ Engineer/ Medico/ Lecturer-Professor preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. (9418654222, 7018017300)
